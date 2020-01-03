The Detroit Pistons are escalating discussions with sev…
The Hawks have discussed sending a package that includes a 2020 first-round pick via the Brooklyn Nets and the salary-cap relief of expiring contracts for Detroit, league sources said. A potential deal would include other assets. There’s an increasing belief inside and outside the Pistons organization that a Drummond deal is growing in likelihood prior to the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, league sources said.
Detroit is preparing for Drummond, 26, to decline his $29 million option on the 2020-21 season and become a free agent, league sources said. Pistons owner Tom Gores has long been a strong advocate of Drummond’s, but there’s an increased movement in the organization to use Drummond as a trade asset to begin creating some salary-cap flexibility for the future, league sources said.
Bobby Marks: Brooklyn has officially waived David Nwaba. He will clear waivers on Jan. 5 at 5PM EST. Important to note that Nwaba can be claimed and aggregated with additional salary before the Feb. 6 deadline. The claiming restriction applies for 30-days.
Fred Katz: Rui Hachimura might be sitting on the bench with the Wizards tonight. He’s been away from the practice facility and arena while recovering from his groin soreness. Brooks said he’d “hopefully” be here tonight.
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks says it’ll be “hopefully, a week” before Thomas Bryant’s return. “I keep saying, ‘Hopefully, a week,’” he continued. Yes, he has. Bryant has been practicing with the G League team in the meantime.
Sarah K. Spencer: Jabari Parker sat out shootaround this morning, Lloyd Pierce said, but he’s good to go for tonight. Just needed a little more rest. Parker previously had a right shoulder impingement and was listed as “probable” on the injury report with a throat infection.
January 3, 2020 | 10:31 pm UTC Update
The Cleveland Cavaliers have converted the Two-Way contract of forward Tyler Cook into a standard NBA contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.
Gary Washburn: Tremont Waters is with the #Celtics, with Kemba Walker being out tonight with the flu.
Chris Grenham: Brad Stevens says he doesn’t believe Vince Carter is retiring. “He’ll be playing in a few years. … he and Tom Brady are in a race.”
Coach Jim Boylen won’t be looking to change that closer role, either. He’s calling the No. 8 late in games, and wants the No. 8 to finish them. “Yeah, I think he’s done it,’’ Boylen said, when asked if LaVine has the DNA to be an NBA finisher. “He’s done it before. He made the play in Washington where he dropped it off for the layup. He made the and-one against the Clippers here [in the United center] to win the game. He’s done it, and we’re going to keep putting him in those situations, we’re going to keep believing in him.’’
“Nothing was coming to me, so I just said, you know what, I’m going to name him Syx, spell it a little different and just have some fun with it,” Williams said during a recent postgame interview with Fox Sports San Diego.
January 3, 2020 | 10:04 pm UTC Update
While the Pistons are accelerating their efforts to gauge the Drummond market, he has been on the trade radar for much of the year. In November, Heavy.com reported that Drummond had attracted interest from the Hornets, who had been monitoring him for the previous year.
Chris Fedor: This is when teams are going to make small moves around the margins. #Cavs will be freeing up their second two-way deal by signing Tyler Cook to a non-guaranteed contract. The guarantee date for Cook and McKinnie is Jan. 7. The final day to sign a two-way is Jan. 15. More to come
Chris Fedor: Also, sources tell @clevelanddotcom that both Tyler Cook and Dean Wade will be called up from Canton for tomorrow’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Stefan Bondy: Kyrie Irving is out for tomorrow’s game against the Raptors because of a “shoulder impingement,” according to the Nets. He hasn’t played since Nov. 13.
Professional basketball player Chandler Parsons has doubled down in L.A.’s high-end housing market, buying a home in the Hollywood Hills for $6.775 million. The sale, which closed in December, came roughly a week after the Atlanta Hawks forward cut a $9.25-million deal for “CSI” creator Anthony Zuiker’s Malibu compound, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.
January 3, 2020 | 9:33 pm UTC Update
Several contenders interested in Andre Drummond
Vincent Goodwill: Boston, Dallas, Toronto have also registered interest in Andre Drummond, according to sources. Drummond has relationships with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Lowry
Vincent Ellis: Drummond wasn’t at practice today because of a stomach ailment. For the conspiracy theorists, he was spotted taking Pepto on the bench last night. Dealing with what Bruce Brown had/has. #Pistons.
Keith Pompey: #Sixers’ Brett Brown on #Rockets guard @James Harden: “If you look at James Harden in an isolation environment, he may be the greatest scorer in the history of our game, I mean that. If you just go on math and metrics, it’s just … him and a defender. It’s ridiculous what he does.”
Michael Gallagher: Caris LeVert (right thumb surgery) and Garrett Temple (right knee contusion) are probable for tomorrow against the Raptors.
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs announce Larry Nance Jr. will be sidelined 1-2 weeks with continued left knee soreness that forced him to sit out on Dec. 23
Mark Berman: Former #Rockets star Robert Reid will take the “First Shot” for charity tonight before the Rockets play the Sixers at Toyota Center.
January 3, 2020 | 8:32 pm UTC Update
No deal is imminent, but Detroit is talking to Atlanta and several other teams on Drummond, sources said. Drummond has a $28 million player option for next season that he is unlikely to exercise, forcing the Pistons to consider the possibility of losing him in free agency.
James Edwards III: Per source, nothing is imminent on Drummond trade talks. He was not at practice due to stomach ailment.
Jeff Siegel: Andre Drummond has an 8% trade bonus in his contract, which as of today is worth $1.27M and drops by $12,245 with each passing day between now and the deadline. That amount will impact how much ATL, or another team, has to send out in a trade.
Jeff Siegel: Atlanta and Drummond would not be allowed to sign any sort of favorable extension if they were to trade for him, as any extension Drummond would sign would have to wait until six months after the trade, and by that point he could be a free agent and just sign a regular contract.
Rod Beard: A league source says nothing is imminent in a #Pistons Andre Drummond trade. It looks to be that they’re just doing due diligence in checking around the league. This also means they are likely believe that he will opt out this summer.
Congratulations to Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, who became a father for a third time last week to a son named Syx. And yes, it would appear that Williams bestowed that name on his kid in honor of the award he’s won three times — Sixth Man of the Year, which he’s won in 2019, 2018 and in 2015 while he was with the Toronto Raptors.
January 3, 2020 | 8:14 pm UTC Update
Andre Drummond to Atlanta?
Adrian Wojnarowski: Detroit and Atlanta have been engaged in talks on a trade centered on Andre Drummond, league sources tell ESPN. No deal imminent, but Detroit is talking to Hawks and several other teams on Drummond, sources said.
“The Lakers need another playmaking guard. Rondo’s not what he used to be. The ball sticks with him, and he doesn’t defend anymore,” one Eastern Conference executive said, echoing an opinion held by many execs in attendance at December’s G League Showcase. “They need another point guard to help LeBron. If they’re going to make a trade, that’s what they need to target.”
January 3, 2020 | 7:53 pm UTC Update
Rival teams that have talked to the Warriors say that the franchise is not searching for a D’Angelo Russell deal, unless it is one that blows them away. Warriors owner Joe Lacob and team executives Bob Myers, Kirk Lacob and Mike Dunleavy Jr. brought in Russell for a reason, and the belief is that the organization wants to see his acquisition through alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
Several teams are doing their due diligence on forward Kyle Kuzma and viewing whether they can pluck the talented 24-year-old as part of their future from the championship-contending Lakers, but the Lakers value Kuzma as a core part of the future and are focused on making moves around the edges and not a major one, league sources say.
The Warriors are aiming to make moves on the edges, and several veteran players, such as Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks, have been discussed in deals, according to league sources.
Nets to waive Henry Ellenson
Adrian Wojnarowski: Brooklyn is waiving two-way F Henry Ellenson, league sources tell ESPN. Nets will likely add another backcourt player on a two-way or 10-day contract.
The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on guard/forward David Nwaba. Nwaba appeared in 20 games for Brooklyn this season, recording averages of 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per contest. He signed with the Nets on July 17, 2019.
Atlanta has been active on the trade front, targeting center help and a backup point guard, according to sources. The Athletic Atlanta’s Jeff Schultz recently wrote a detailed piece about the Hawks’ roster and team issues. Within the locker room, a disconnect at times with the coaching staff and the team’s most important players has been apparent, league sources tell The Athletic. “No energy, no one playing hard,” one source with knowledge of the Hawks’ situation said after a recent loss.
Williamson had a major breakthrough in his return from October surgery for a torn meniscus, practicing fully for the first time on Thursday. Sides have been mum on an exact return date, but both he and the Pelicans remain hopeful of a January season debut, league sources tell The Athletic.
When it comes to NBA pregames, it really doesn’t get much sweeter than this, as a little boy named Brayden Whitley, who happens to be a Dallas Mavericks fan, was spotted in the AAC audience on Thursday by Dallas assistant coach Darrell Armstrong. What D.A. saw? The boy’s sign, proclaiming that his doctor’s advice to “watch Luka Doncic play” could serve as a cure to the boy’s epileptic seizures. Our friend Dorothy Gentry of Texas Metro News records the moment, capturing the video of a little boy with epilepsy … and his interaction with Armstrong and then, eventually, onto the floor with Luka, the budding NBA superstar who leads in the early voting for the All-Star Game, is an early MVP candidate in just his second NBA season, and obviously has a soft spot for kids … as does D.A.
January 3, 2020 | 6:43 pm UTC Update
Heat set date for Dwyane Wade's jersey retirement
The Miami Heat are targeting the Feb. 22 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at AmericanAirlines Arena for the retirement of Dwyane Wade’s iconic No. 3 jersey, a source familiar with the planning confirmed to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. However, unlike the Heat’s previous jersey retirements, the team is preparing for a more reserved ceremony at that game, with plans for a celebration of Wade the night before, when the Heat are idle on Feb. 21, after returning from a Feb. 20 game in Atlanta.
Anthony Chiang: Can confirm the Heat is working on setting Dwyane Wade’s jersey retirement for Feb. 22 home game vs. Cavaliers. Full details still being worked out.
D'Angel Russell wants to stay in San Francisco
In less than three months with the Warriors, Russell has found an environment that encourages his strengths. He is continuing to put up prolific stats, but has also become a mentor to several young players while trying to expand his game to complement Golden State’s championship core. “I would love for this to be home,” Russell said from his chair in the Warriors’ San Francisco practice facility. “I have a four-year contract. I would love to be here even three years. That would set my record.”
Russell isn’t comfortable talking about the Feb. 6 trade deadline. “Money doesn’t buy peace of mind, it doesn’t buy a sense of belonging, a sense of ‘This is my team,’” Kerr said. “If there’s speculation that you’re going to be traded all the time, I don’t care how much money you make, I don’t care who you are, that’s tough.” That hasn’t stopped Russell from bonding with his teammates, including Marquese Chriss, a 22-year-old former lottery pick who has played for three teams in four years. He goes to Russell’s home almost every day to watch basketball and play “Call of Duty.”
Gores, for what it’s worth, doesn’t want to settle for another mediocre season and admitted that with the trade deadline approaching on Feb. 6, he and the team executives would assess where they are and whether it’s time to move in a different direction, such as looking to trade some of their key players to move toward a restart. “Well, we have to look at everything because we’re not winning, so you’re not winning, to me, you have to assess everything. I think anybody would want to do that,” he said. “And probably in the next month or so, we’re going to get together as an organization and just discuss things.”
Chris Forsberg: Celtics have recalled Tremont Waters. Carsen Edwards will stay with Maine tonight and then fly to meet team in Chicago.