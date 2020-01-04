USA Today Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans had played at Staples Center earlier this season against the LA Clippers, but this was the first time Lakers fans had a chance to see Ingram, Ball and Hart since the trio was traded for Anthony Davis in July. Ingram and Ball received a warm round of applause from the Staples Center crowd when the Pelicans’ starting lineup was introduced. “Brought back some memories,” Ingram told reporters during the Pelicans’ morning shootaround of seeing purple and gold at Staples Center again. “That’s the team that drafted me, made my dreams come true.”
1 hour ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

Vogel provided an update about Cousins on Friday, and said that the center had recently been cleared for “a little bit of light warmup stuff” by the training staff. “But that’s just like light jogging and those types of things. There is still a long way to go,” Vogel cautioned, but he added that he thinks there is also still a chance of Cousins coming back. ”As far as I know he’s still on track. He’s still a possibility to play this year, but I can’t really go into more detail,” Vogel said.
1 hour ago via Harrison Faigen @ Silverscreenandroll.com

Rockets guard Gerald Green, who has been out since suffering a fracture in his left foot in the preseason, said Friday he hopes he can return in time for the postseason, but will be careful not to rush his rehab in any way. Green is still wearing a walking boot and has not been cleared to run, but said he has been walking on an underwater treadmill and is getting therapy regularly, allowing him to regain some of the strength and definition in his legs.
1 hour ago via Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle

Suggs, who scored 25 points and had eight assists in Friday’s win, chose Gonzaga over Florida State, Florida, Minnesota and Iowa State. However, the 6-foot-4 guard hasn’t ruled out playing professionally overseas. “That consideration is very serious,” Suggs said of his overseas options. “Me and my parents have been in talks with multiple teams overseas, trying to figure out contracts and stuff like that. But as of right now I’m fully invested in the Zags.”
1 hour ago via Jim Meehan @ Spokesman-Review

Ben Simmons: I’m so sad by the loss our country is currently facing. The images of the raging fires, people, families, firefighters and wildlife are nothing short of terrifying. 12 million acres of land destroyed, human lives lost, animals being wiped out and misplaced with homes and communities in ruins and this number continues to rise daily. I am working with my family and calling on my Australian NBA brothers and any others that can, to do our part to help in this catastrophic disaster, not just for today but to support communities in their eventual rebuild when the fires have stopped. Australia is a strong and resilient country and I urge you all to be brave, kind and compassionate to each other through this extremely hard time.
1 hour ago via BenSimmons25

League sources told The Athletic there wasn’t anything out there from Towns’ camp about a fracturing relationship or a growing frustration with the Wolves as an organization. They claimed the losing is frustrating for Towns and other members of the organization, but there wasn’t any reason to believe this will became a long-term issue… yet.
9 hours ago via Zach Harper @ The Athletic

While certain league sources downplayed the Towns situation with the Wolves — confirming what Jon Krawczynski reported — there were multiple front office sources from Western Conference teams away from the situation curious if the friendship between Towns and Russell serves as a conduit between parties. Towns and Russell are great friends, along with Booker from the Phoenix Suns. Speculation certainly exists focusing on the friendship of Towns and Russell, wondering whether or not Russell could be feeding information to the Warriors.
9 hours ago via Zach Harper @ The Athletic

The Detroit Pistons are in talks about a trade that would send star center Andre Drummond to the Atlanta Hawks, according to multiple persons with knowledge of the situation. The potential deal could bring the Pistons expiring contracts and a protected 2020 first-round pick, according to sources, who spoke to the Free Press on condition of anonymity.
9 hours ago via Vince Ellis, Chris Thomas @ Detroit Free Press

Morris has expressed publicly and privately his desire to stay loyal with the Knicks, and the team is said to prefer to keep him. Bertans will be a free agent at the end of the season and team executives expect him to command a lucrative multiyear contract. There has been no shortage of interest from teams in regards to a trade or acquiring him unrestricted free agency, and some teams believe it is sensible for Washington to move him. The Wizards have maintained that they plan to keep Bertans and retain him in July.
9 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

But league sources tell Heavy.com that the Lakers are not limiting themselves to a pursuit of Collison when it comes to finding depth at point guard—though, a source said that the Lakers would be the frontrunner for his services. “There’s not a lot they can do with the assets that they have,” one league executive told Heavy.com. “Whatever they can pull together, they’re going to try to get help at the point guard spot.”
9 hours ago via Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com

The Lakers have inquired about a number of potential veteran backup point guards and one potential target could come onto the trade market in the coming weeks: Orlando guard D.J. Augustin. The Lakers can’t trade a second-round pick until 2023, but the team does have rookie Talen Horton-Tucker, originally drafted by Orlando before he was traded to the Lakers, on hand.
9 hours ago via Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com

9 hours ago via FredKatz

As much as there is potential for this to add some incentive for teams and its players during the regular-season, not all players are keen on the idea. “I’m old school. In my opinion, I don’t like it,” said San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan recently. “Maybe I’d have a different opinion if I was a rookie or a second-year player, but me – the game is what it is for a reason.” The idea of in-season tournaments isn’t new in professional sports.
9 hours ago via news4sanantonio.com

Brad Stevens reacts to the amount of votes for Tacko Fall for All-Star Game: “Obviously he’s played like 10 minutes here, so he shouldn’t be sixth in All-Star voting, but I get it.”

9 hours ago via Twitter

Hall of Fame centers can’t fathom why players such as Spencer Dinwiddie and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spend more time in the paint than the Sixers center does. Modern NBA strategists contend that Embiid could become the signature big man of the next decade by embracing his developing prowess from the perimeter. Sixers coach Brett Brown stresses he will not go old school and plant his franchise player in the key. “One of the reasons coaches don’t go to the post anymore is that it’s easier to scheme against a big man other than Kevin Durant on the perimeter looking at you — and it’s not even close,” Brown says. “You can double bigs easier, you can swarm them, you can hold them up knowing people are waiting on the perimeter and the [shot] clock is evaporating.”
9 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan, Kirk Goldsberry @ ESPN

“You ever heard of the term cooking the books? That’s what [big-man analytics] are to me,” Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal says. “‘Oh, our company is doing great. We’re doing this. And we’re doing that,’ when actually it’s a bulls— company. “My contention is that if a big man comes in and wants to dominate, he can dominate — and easily. Because we have shifted away from physicality, teams don’t know how to play [that style] anymore. “If the right big man comes in, it’ll be back like the old days, where he will be a guy you’ve got to change your defenses for.”
9 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan, Kirk Goldsberry @ ESPN

Brown insists he hasn’t abandoned using Embiid in the post and claims his goal is for him to have at least 15 touches a game from there. That’s a fine strategy for the Sixers, but the 29 other teams do not have a Joel Embiid at their disposal. “The numbers don’t support their skill set,” one NBA general manager says about big men who live primarily in the post. “They’re DOA — dead on arrival.”
9 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan, Kirk Goldsberry @ ESPN

One thing I heard over and over again from players was that Vogel is good about having difficult conversations with players about minutes, starts and their roles in general. Burke helped me understand the roots of Vogel’s comfort with that. “It took him a while to really get used to it,” Burke said. “That’s part of growing, that’s part of learning. Stuff you don’t want to do. You get out of your comfort zone, and he got to where he was good at it. When he first took over, we had some disgruntled guys. There were guys he’d try to take off the court and just tell them like it is.”
9 hours ago via Tania Ganguli @ Los Angeles Times

Jenny Dial Creech: Friday night news… later this month I’ll start in my new role as managing editor for The Athletic Houston. I’m thrilled to stay in this city and cover the vibrant sports scene here with the terrific writers on staff. Thanks again for the continued support! For the time being, I’m going to take a few days to hang out with my family and catch my breath. I look forward to getting started on this new journey very soon.
9 hours ago via jennydialcreech

Jerry West watches games as a consultant for the Clippers, and he sees stuff he doesn’t like. The analytics don’t always add up. It’s not necessarily all the 3’s. It’s when the wrong people are shooting them. “It’s a beautiful game when it’s played right,” he says, “and it’s ugly when it’s not.” Does Luka Doncic play it right? “My goodness, yes,” West says, laughing. “Everyone wishes they had a 20-year-old who plays like him, and he hasn’t even scratched the surface. It’s fun to watch genius.”
11 hours ago via Kevin Sherrington @ Dallas Morning News

He’s so good, he should have been the first pick of the draft, West says. A lot of people shook their heads over that. They knew Luka was good. But this good? No one saw this coming. West sees it now, and that’s not all he sees. “Look at Dallas,” he says. “One player has transformed them into a playoff team. He will be the best player Dallas has ever had. I have great respect for Nowitzki, but Dirk is not him.”
11 hours ago via Kevin Sherrington @ Dallas Morning News

