The Detroit Pistons are in talks about a trade that wou…
The Detroit Pistons are in talks about a trade that would send star center Andre Drummond to the Atlanta Hawks, according to multiple persons with knowledge of the situation. The potential deal could bring the Pistons expiring contracts and a protected 2020 first-round pick, according to sources, who spoke to the Free Press on condition of anonymity.
January 4, 2020 | 11:54 am UTC Update
Sixers looking for help
The Sixers’ poor spacing is of particular concern, especially for Embiid. Sources say the Sixers will search the trade market for perimeter shooting threats with playmaking ability, a need that was apparent as Philadelphia went 6-of-27 from 3-point range Friday night.
Emiliano Carchia: Hearing that Eric Mika has been released by Chinese team Xinjiang because he has an NBA opportunity. The big man recorded 19.9 points and 11.7 rebounds in 7 CBA games. Mika was with Kings at Summer League and during preaseason
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler frustrated after Heat’s loss to Magic: ‘I think teams want to play us right now.’ And all of Butler’s frustration was directed at the Heat’s defense miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Takeaways from the Heat’s 20-point loss in Orlando
Gerald Bourguet: When asked about his reaction to learning he and Baynes would be starting together, Deandre Ayton said, “About time!” Noted he loves playing the 4 and has been wanting to play there for awhile now
The New Orleans Pelicans had played at Staples Center earlier this season against the LA Clippers, but this was the first time Lakers fans had a chance to see Ingram, Ball and Hart since the trio was traded for Anthony Davis in July. Ingram and Ball received a warm round of applause from the Staples Center crowd when the Pelicans’ starting lineup was introduced. “Brought back some memories,” Ingram told reporters during the Pelicans’ morning shootaround of seeing purple and gold at Staples Center again. “That’s the team that drafted me, made my dreams come true.”
Ryan Ward: LeBron James on Anthony Davis scoring 46 pts: “Just efficient. Very efficient. I don’t think he had one play where he looked stressed. [He was] just efficient from the outset in his jumpers and the low post. He made 13 of his free throws. Just another great performance.”
Vogel provided an update about Cousins on Friday, and said that the center had recently been cleared for “a little bit of light warmup stuff” by the training staff. “But that’s just like light jogging and those types of things. There is still a long way to go,” Vogel cautioned, but he added that he thinks there is also still a chance of Cousins coming back. ”As far as I know he’s still on track. He’s still a possibility to play this year, but I can’t really go into more detail,” Vogel said.
Rockets guard Gerald Green, who has been out since suffering a fracture in his left foot in the preseason, said Friday he hopes he can return in time for the postseason, but will be careful not to rush his rehab in any way. Green is still wearing a walking boot and has not been cleared to run, but said he has been walking on an underwater treadmill and is getting therapy regularly, allowing him to regain some of the strength and definition in his legs.
Suggs, who scored 25 points and had eight assists in Friday’s win, chose Gonzaga over Florida State, Florida, Minnesota and Iowa State. However, the 6-foot-4 guard hasn’t ruled out playing professionally overseas. “That consideration is very serious,” Suggs said of his overseas options. “Me and my parents have been in talks with multiple teams overseas, trying to figure out contracts and stuff like that. But as of right now I’m fully invested in the Zags.”
Tim MacMahon: Sixers coach Brett Brown says he thinks “spirit” of the team is good despite four straight losses. “They’re smart enough to know that there’s talent in that room. … Good days will add up. I think the character will prevail.”
Ben Simmons: I’m so sad by the loss our country is currently facing. The images of the raging fires, people, families, firefighters and wildlife are nothing short of terrifying. 12 million acres of land destroyed, human lives lost, animals being wiped out and misplaced with homes and communities in ruins and this number continues to rise daily. I am working with my family and calling on my Australian NBA brothers and any others that can, to do our part to help in this catastrophic disaster, not just for today but to support communities in their eventual rebuild when the fires have stopped. Australia is a strong and resilient country and I urge you all to be brave, kind and compassionate to each other through this extremely hard time.
January 4, 2020 | 4:16 am UTC Update
League sources told The Athletic there wasn’t anything out there from Towns’ camp about a fracturing relationship or a growing frustration with the Wolves as an organization. They claimed the losing is frustrating for Towns and other members of the organization, but there wasn’t any reason to believe this will became a long-term issue… yet.
While certain league sources downplayed the Towns situation with the Wolves — confirming what Jon Krawczynski reported — there were multiple front office sources from Western Conference teams away from the situation curious if the friendship between Towns and Russell serves as a conduit between parties. Towns and Russell are great friends, along with Booker from the Phoenix Suns. Speculation certainly exists focusing on the friendship of Towns and Russell, wondering whether or not Russell could be feeding information to the Warriors.
While it could be four years until Towns even considers another team, the Warriors want to be aggressive in knowing everything about the situation. Some people around the NBA wonder if Russell essentially becomes an inside man when it comes to knowing the thoughts of Towns moving forward.
Multiple league sources confirmed to The Detroit News that the Pistons are in talks with several teams on a potential trade for center Andre Drummond.
The sources indicated that deals seem to be in the exploratory stages, but ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, the Pistons look to be doing their due diligence to try and get something for Drummond, who can opt-out of his contract after this season.
The Free Press has spoken with multiple front offices executives in the past year and has yet to find anyone who thinks Drummond is worthy of a max contract. Teams are moving away from traditional centers and looking for big men capable of making 3-pointers.
Cavs seeking Kevin Love trade
Teams have shown resistance to taking on Love’s three years and over $90 million, but the Cavaliers will continue working to find a suitable spot before the February deadline. Memphis remains confident it can find a trade for Iguodala, wanting assets in form of draft pick(s).
Morris has expressed publicly and privately his desire to stay loyal with the Knicks, and the team is said to prefer to keep him. Bertans will be a free agent at the end of the season and team executives expect him to command a lucrative multiyear contract. There has been no shortage of interest from teams in regards to a trade or acquiring him unrestricted free agency, and some teams believe it is sensible for Washington to move him. The Wizards have maintained that they plan to keep Bertans and retain him in July.
But league sources tell Heavy.com that the Lakers are not limiting themselves to a pursuit of Collison when it comes to finding depth at point guard—though, a source said that the Lakers would be the frontrunner for his services. “There’s not a lot they can do with the assets that they have,” one league executive told Heavy.com. “Whatever they can pull together, they’re going to try to get help at the point guard spot.”
DJ Augustin an option for Lakers?
The Lakers have inquired about a number of potential veteran backup point guards and one potential target could come onto the trade market in the coming weeks: Orlando guard D.J. Augustin. The Lakers can’t trade a second-round pick until 2023, but the team does have rookie Talen Horton-Tucker, originally drafted by Orlando before he was traded to the Lakers, on hand.
Fred Katz: Isaiah Thomas got ejected so quickly tonight that Ish Smith didn’t even see the play because he was still in the locker room: “When I ran out, it was just in the nick of time. I remember, it was like, ‘Hey, you ready?’ I’m like, ‘Ready for what? What’s going on?’” pic.twitter.com/Kejkj2QzW2
Jared Weiss: Enes Kanter loves Marcus Smart: “We should all feel blessed to have a teammate like him…Not just on the court, off the court, he brings so much energy, so much toughness, & so much to the table that we should all feel blessed to have a teammate and a friend like Marcus.”
As much as there is potential for this to add some incentive for teams and its players during the regular-season, not all players are keen on the idea. “I’m old school. In my opinion, I don’t like it,” said San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan recently. “Maybe I’d have a different opinion if I was a rookie or a second-year player, but me – the game is what it is for a reason.” The idea of in-season tournaments isn’t new in professional sports.
Brad Stevens reacts to the amount of votes for Tacko Fall for All-Star Game: “Obviously he’s played like 10 minutes here, so he shouldn’t be sixth in All-Star voting, but I get it.”
Hall of Fame centers can’t fathom why players such as Spencer Dinwiddie and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spend more time in the paint than the Sixers center does. Modern NBA strategists contend that Embiid could become the signature big man of the next decade by embracing his developing prowess from the perimeter. Sixers coach Brett Brown stresses he will not go old school and plant his franchise player in the key. “One of the reasons coaches don’t go to the post anymore is that it’s easier to scheme against a big man other than Kevin Durant on the perimeter looking at you — and it’s not even close,” Brown says. “You can double bigs easier, you can swarm them, you can hold them up knowing people are waiting on the perimeter and the [shot] clock is evaporating.”
“You ever heard of the term cooking the books? That’s what [big-man analytics] are to me,” Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal says. “‘Oh, our company is doing great. We’re doing this. And we’re doing that,’ when actually it’s a bulls— company. “My contention is that if a big man comes in and wants to dominate, he can dominate — and easily. Because we have shifted away from physicality, teams don’t know how to play [that style] anymore. “If the right big man comes in, it’ll be back like the old days, where he will be a guy you’ve got to change your defenses for.”
Brown insists he hasn’t abandoned using Embiid in the post and claims his goal is for him to have at least 15 touches a game from there. That’s a fine strategy for the Sixers, but the 29 other teams do not have a Joel Embiid at their disposal. “The numbers don’t support their skill set,” one NBA general manager says about big men who live primarily in the post. “They’re DOA — dead on arrival.”
One thing I heard over and over again from players was that Vogel is good about having difficult conversations with players about minutes, starts and their roles in general. Burke helped me understand the roots of Vogel’s comfort with that. “It took him a while to really get used to it,” Burke said. “That’s part of growing, that’s part of learning. Stuff you don’t want to do. You get out of your comfort zone, and he got to where he was good at it. When he first took over, we had some disgruntled guys. There were guys he’d try to take off the court and just tell them like it is.”
Jenny Dial Creech: Friday night news… later this month I’ll start in my new role as managing editor for The Athletic Houston. I’m thrilled to stay in this city and cover the vibrant sports scene here with the terrific writers on staff. Thanks again for the continued support! For the time being, I’m going to take a few days to hang out with my family and catch my breath. I look forward to getting started on this new journey very soon.
January 4, 2020 | 2:32 am UTC Update
Brian Robb: Celtics win 109-106 after a potential game-saving block from Theis. Jaylen Brown: 24 points, 10 rebounds Marcus Smart: 15 points, 9 assists Jayson Tatum: 2/16 FG, 13 points, 9 rebounds
Tim Reynolds: The six points by the Heat tonight in the fourth quarter at Orlando is the lowest-scoring quarter of the season by any NBA club. The previous low was Memphis, which had eight on Nov. 8 — also in the fourth quarter, also at Orlando.
Casey Holdahl: Blazers 122, Wizards 103: FINAL. 35 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @Damian Lillard. 23 points, 21 rebounds for @Hassan Whiteside. 24 points, 6 assists for @CJ McCollum. 16 for @Carmelo Anthony, 10 for @Mario Hezonja.
Jerry West watches games as a consultant for the Clippers, and he sees stuff he doesn’t like. The analytics don’t always add up. It’s not necessarily all the 3’s. It’s when the wrong people are shooting them. “It’s a beautiful game when it’s played right,” he says, “and it’s ugly when it’s not.” Does Luka Doncic play it right? “My goodness, yes,” West says, laughing. “Everyone wishes they had a 20-year-old who plays like him, and he hasn’t even scratched the surface. It’s fun to watch genius.”
Magic and Kobe were in the conversation for the greatest players of their eras. Can Luka rate the same? “I think that’s a reach now,” West says. “He could certainly be in the top five. Ask me that question in two years and we’ll see.”
He’s so good, he should have been the first pick of the draft, West says. A lot of people shook their heads over that. They knew Luka was good. But this good? No one saw this coming. West sees it now, and that’s not all he sees. “Look at Dallas,” he says. “One player has transformed them into a playoff team. He will be the best player Dallas has ever had. I have great respect for Nowitzki, but Dirk is not him.”
January 4, 2020 | 2:21 am UTC Update
Tim Bontemps: John Collins went back to Atlanta’s locker room after falling very hard on his back after trying to contest Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt. Yet another possible injury for a Hawks team that has barely had its full team on the court this season, & only just had everyone back tonight.
Duane Rankin: Deandre Ayton will get the start tonight……at power forward. Aron Baynes will continue to start at center for #Suns, but Ayton will make his first start at power forward in his 3rd game back from injury.
Stefan Bondy: Elfrid Payton flew to the game in Phoenix after having a baby girl. props and congratulations.
January 4, 2020 | 12:50 am UTC Update
Jay Allen: Isaiah Thomas is ejected for making contact with a referee just 1:28 into the game. They reviewed it, and the ejection stands.
Chris Forsberg: Brad Stevens on John Collins: “He’s a difference-maker. I think he’s one of the best rollers in the league, if not the best. … Collins is a guy that takes them and puts them at a different level.” Hawks up double digits early in Boston. Collins with 9 + 4 in 4.5 min.