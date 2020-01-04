USA Today Sports

J. Michael Falgoust: Pierce on McConnell, who he coache…

2 hours ago via ThisIsJMichael
J. Michael Falgoust: Pierce on McConnell, who he coached at while on the bench in Philly: “I walk out there already & he’s talking shit to me. He’s ready. It’s a personality. It’s an attitude. You cant just be a defender and just show up. You got to bring something. You got to be nasty.” #PacersHawks

Love blows up on Cavs organization

Kevin Love had an emotional verbal outburst directed toward general manager Koby Altman following shootaround on Saturday, expressing his displeasure and disgust with the organization, league sources told The Athletic. Love was screaming in front of teammates and Cavs coaches and front-office members that there was “no feel here,” league sources said.
40 mins ago via Joe Vardon and Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Love was fined $1,000 by the Cavs for an outburst on the bench on Dec. 31 in Toronto, sources said, and disagreed with the fine. He was spotted by cameras slapping chairs on the Cavaliers bench away from the team huddle in the third quarter of the blowout. He asked a Cavs coach to take him out of the game so he could cool down. During the next timeout, when a coach asked what was wrong, Love said he didn’t like how selfish the first unit was playing, sources said.
40 mins ago via Joe Vardon and Shams Charania @ The Athletic

