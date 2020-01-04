J. Michael Falgoust: Pierce on McConnell, who he coache…
J. Michael Falgoust: Pierce on McConnell, who he coached at while on the bench in Philly: “I walk out there already & he’s talking shit to me. He’s ready. It’s a personality. It’s an attitude. You cant just be a defender and just show up. You got to bring something. You got to be nasty.” #PacersHawks
January 5, 2020 | 12:42 am UTC Update
Candace Buckner: Isaiah Thomas spoke with reporters just now about last night’s ejection for making contact with a ref. He said he wanted to move on from it but defended himself saying he lost his balance after being pushed in the back, and extended his arm as a result of that.
Brad Townsend: Wright is available to play, per Carlisle. Was listed as probable with a sore left foot.
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on Steph and Klay getting restless: “They’re definitely restless. I think they’ve been restless the whole season, but they’ve definitely benefitted from the break. … But that can only last for so long.”
Wes Goldberg: Steve Kerr on Steph: “He’s definitely able to travel. I generally don’t ask guys to travel if they’re not going to play. There are going to be road trips when Steph and Klay will come.”
Connor Letourneau: Willie Cauley-Stein (flu-like symptoms) will play tonight. Kevon Looney (abdominal soreness) is out tonight, but Kerr is hopeful he’ll be back next week.
January 5, 2020 | 12:25 am UTC Update
Love blows up on Cavs organization
Kevin Love had an emotional verbal outburst directed toward general manager Koby Altman following shootaround on Saturday, expressing his displeasure and disgust with the organization, league sources told The Athletic. Love was screaming in front of teammates and Cavs coaches and front-office members that there was “no feel here,” league sources said.
Love was fined $1,000 by the Cavs for an outburst on the bench on Dec. 31 in Toronto, sources said, and disagreed with the fine. He was spotted by cameras slapping chairs on the Cavaliers bench away from the team huddle in the third quarter of the blowout. He asked a Cavs coach to take him out of the game so he could cool down. During the next timeout, when a coach asked what was wrong, Love said he didn’t like how selfish the first unit was playing, sources said.
Brad Townsend: Carlisle: “Teams are taking liberties,” in being physical against @Luka Doncic. “They’re beating the shit out of him.”
January 5, 2020 | 12:03 am UTC Update
Farbod Esnaashari: Montrezl Harrell on the 20+ loss to the Grizzlies being a wake up call: “That should wake you up. To give up 20+ points on your home court floor, get embarrassed, have your home fans booing you, that should wake you up.” #ClipperNation
Anthony Puccio: Nets just showed a tribute video for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. Fans cheer, Rondae waves around and thanks the crowd. The only Net to survive the King era.
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr says the Warriors are “expecting” D’Angelo Russell to return on Monday vs the Kings. Missed the last three games with a shoulder issue.
Mark Murphy: Stevens said that there were “positive” indications from Rob Williams’ latest MRI – meaning doctors are encouraged – and Williams will meet with a specialist after this trip.
January 4, 2020 | 11:42 pm UTC Update
Farbod Esnaashari: Lou Williams on losing to the Grizzlies: “It happens. I’ve been on bad teams where I’ve beaten really good teams. It happens.”
Nets Daily: Sarah Kustok says @Timothe Luwawu is “somewhere in his 30’s” on the 45-day limit for two-way contract, suggests that Nets will have to make decision on giving TLC a standard contract.
Katy Winge: Coach Malone said pregame in Washington every night no matter what’s going on MPJ is going to be the first guy off the bench (moving forward). 25 minutes is what he’s expecting for the rookie on average moving forward. “When he’s out there hoopin’ good things happen.”
January 4, 2020 | 11:30 pm UTC Update
Jovan Buha: Grizzlies come into Staples and embarrass the shorthanded Clippers with a 140-114 victory to drop LA to 25-12. Memphis shot 51% and made 18 3s. Clips were outplayed and out-hustled on both ends and booed to end the third quarter. Up next: Knicks tomorrow afternoon.
Farbod Esnaashari: Doc Rivers has no excuse for today’s loss against the Grizzlies: “Paul George and Pat had nothing to do with this game. They just played harder, and faster… We came today, showed up, and thought we were going to win… There are no excuses.”
Andrew Greif: Doc Rivers: “I’m not alarmed because our record is terrific. … I just don’t want anyone to think we’re good enough yet.”
January 4, 2020 | 10:48 pm UTC Update
Marc Stein: Kyrie Irving, speaking to the media for the first time in two months, tells reporters in Brooklyn that he has opted for a cortisone shot in his ailing shoulder in hopes it will allow him to avoid surgery
Brian Lewis: Irving got the shot Dec. 24. He and the #Nets will assess after two months and will hope he can avoid arthroscopic surgery. But that’s certainly possible. He admits he considered it, but it’d take him out 3-4 months.
Alex Schiffer: Irving said surgery “has definitely crossed my mind,” especially with Durant out this season. Said he thought about the present and trying to play with team and worry about next year when it comes. He will continue to rehab and see where it goes.
Anthony Chiang: Justise Winslow (back) upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Trail Blazers.
Ryan Ward: #Lakers guard Alex Caruso is considered QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the #Pistons.
Mark Medina: More TV schedule changes. ESPN will televise the Lakers-Mavs game on Jan. 10. ESPN is dropping the Clippers-Warriors game
January 4, 2020 | 10:19 pm UTC Update
Kyrie Irving breaks silence on his injury
Malika Andrews: Kyrie Irving, talking to reporters for the first time since Nov. 14, said he is “doing a lot better.” He said he is struggling to lift his shoulder when taking jump shots.
Brian Lewis: Irving: “There was some bursitis in there that was impacting me.” Says it started vs. Pelicans. #Nets
Alex Schiffer: Irving said he’s been doing cortisone shots to avoid surgery. Didn’t take anti-inflammatories. Said he overworked his shoulder trying to come back from facial injury he suffered in preseason. Shot daily. Played through it and it got to a point where he couldn’t shoot pain-free.
Brian Lewis: Kyrie Irving; “It just sucks man. It really is disheartening.” Went to Phoenix to see a shoulder specialist. #Nets
Andrew Greif: A technical foul has been called on Kawhi Leonard. He was being really vocal toward official Eric Dalen earlier, wanting an out-of-bounds call to go the Clippers’ way. Doc Rivers spoke to officials at half’s end about the tech.
Hachimura re-joined the team on the sidelines for last night’s game vs. Portland. He will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks as he continues to recover from a minor procedure associated with the groin injury he sustained on Dec. 16 in Detroit.
January 4, 2020 | 9:45 pm UTC Update
Michael Gallagher: Caris LeVert (right thumb surgery) and Garrett Temple (right knee contusion) are both available for this evening’s game vs. Toronto, per Nets.
Alex Schiffer: Caris LeVert will have a minutes restriction tonight, according to Kenny Atkinson. He doesn’t plan to tell us the number.