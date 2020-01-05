Kevin Chouinard: Alex Len's grandparents made the 17-ho…
Kevin Chouinard: Alex Len’s grandparents made the 17-hour flight from the Ukraine to Atlanta this week. He has given them a good show this quarter.
January 5, 2020 | 2:20 am UTC Update
Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love had a verbal altercation with general manager Koby Altman following Saturday’s shootaround, league sources confirm to cleveland.com. Love, the team’s franchise player, was unhappy with Altman’s decision to fine him $1,000 for an outburst during a 20-point loss against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 31, 2019.
This is now the second time this season Love and Altman have had a talk about attitude, engagement and body language, sources tell cleveland.com. The first time, sources say, was in early December following a string of awful, disengaged single-digit performances by the five-time All-Star. After that first chat with Altman, ahead of Cleveland’s Dec. 11 home game against Houston, Love went on an impressive run, scoring double figures in eight of the next nine games. His attitude shifted as well.
Love, who has repeatedly been mentioned in trade rumors, would prefer to be moved before the deadline, sources say, but he has not yet demanded a trade. The Cavs aren’t in any hurry to move their best player and top asset, especially if they can’t get a deal they like, but they are willing to listen to offers. If Love asks out before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, that could change the organization’s thinking.
Jason Anderson: Asked Luke Walton if he listed Dewayne Dedmon as inactive Thursday due to his trade request and if he would continue that. “No, it’s just my decision. I like to keep everyone engaged and ready, so it’s just my call. That doesn’t mean it’s permanent. That’s just what I decided.”
Eric Walden: FINAL: Jazz 109, Magic 96. After hitting eight 3s in quarters 1-3, the Jazz make 8 in the 4Q alone. Donovan with 32p, Georges with 15 off the bench. Utah outscores Orlando 33-21 in final period. 5-game winning streak. 23-12 on the season. At New Orleans on Monday.
Alex Schiffer: Nets drop their fifth in a row with a 121-102 loss to Toronto. Caris LeVert with 13 points in 16 minutes. Brooklyn is now 16-18 on the season and 12-11 without Kyrie Irving.
Chase Hughes: Worth noting re: Rui Hachimura’s new return timeline – the NBA Rising Stars Challenge is on Feb. 14. Not a major event in the grand scheme of things, but would be a big moment for him representing Japan at All-Star weekend.
January 5, 2020 | 1:36 am UTC Update
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey said he has talked to Drummond since the news came out. Obviously he didn’t go into detail, but he said if you’re doing what you’re supposed to, there will always be interest and people calling.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey says he’s talked to Andre Drummond about trade rumors: “Most of the players in this league understand there’s always going to be rumors; if you’re about anything, you’re always gonna have interest. If you’re not producing … nobody’s gonna be calling.”
Fred Katz: Rui on Bonga kicking him in the jewels: “He’s a good kid. It was an accident, you know. I saw the video a couple times too. It was like, kind of — I don’t know. I don’t know how to explain but I think he felt bad too. He texted me right after.”
Fred Katz: Rui said “It was just sore the whole time” following the procedure he had, which he estimated occurred three weeks ago. Said the feeling after Bonga kicked him, “was just different. Never felt like that. It was just different, weird.” Weird is one way to put it.
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Luke Walton says Bogdan Bogdanovic is out. His ankle is swollen and he also has the flu, “so we told him to stay away.”
Dave Mason: Walton says Bagley III is increasing his work load and continues to feel better. He’ll do some running today. Bogdanovic is out tonight with the ankle and he also has the flu.
Mark Woods: Pacers coach Nate McMillan confirms he’s closed the door on returning to USA coaching staff for Olympics after passing on World Cup due to NBA commitments.
January 5, 2020 | 12:42 am UTC Update
Candace Buckner: Isaiah Thomas spoke with reporters just now about last night’s ejection for making contact with a ref. He said he wanted to move on from it but defended himself saying he lost his balance after being pushed in the back, and extended his arm as a result of that.
Brad Townsend: Wright is available to play, per Carlisle. Was listed as probable with a sore left foot.
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on Steph and Klay getting restless: “They’re definitely restless. I think they’ve been restless the whole season, but they’ve definitely benefitted from the break. … But that can only last for so long.”
Wes Goldberg: Steve Kerr on Steph: “He’s definitely able to travel. I generally don’t ask guys to travel if they’re not going to play. There are going to be road trips when Steph and Klay will come.”
Connor Letourneau: Willie Cauley-Stein (flu-like symptoms) will play tonight. Kevon Looney (abdominal soreness) is out tonight, but Kerr is hopeful he’ll be back next week.
January 5, 2020 | 12:25 am UTC Update
Love blows up on Cavs organization
Kevin Love had an emotional verbal outburst directed toward general manager Koby Altman following shootaround on Saturday, expressing his displeasure and disgust with the organization, league sources told The Athletic. Love was screaming in front of teammates and Cavs coaches and front-office members that there was “no feel here,” league sources said.
Love was fined $1,000 by the Cavs for an outburst on the bench on Dec. 31 in Toronto, sources said, and disagreed with the fine. He was spotted by cameras slapping chairs on the Cavaliers bench away from the team huddle in the third quarter of the blowout. He asked a Cavs coach to take him out of the game so he could cool down. During the next timeout, when a coach asked what was wrong, Love said he didn’t like how selfish the first unit was playing, sources said.
Brad Townsend: Carlisle: “Teams are taking liberties,” in being physical against @Luka Doncic. “They’re beating the shit out of him.”
January 5, 2020 | 12:03 am UTC Update
Farbod Esnaashari: Montrezl Harrell on the 20+ loss to the Grizzlies being a wake up call: “That should wake you up. To give up 20+ points on your home court floor, get embarrassed, have your home fans booing you, that should wake you up.” #ClipperNation
Anthony Puccio: Nets just showed a tribute video for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. Fans cheer, Rondae waves around and thanks the crowd. The only Net to survive the King era.
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr says the Warriors are “expecting” D’Angelo Russell to return on Monday vs the Kings. Missed the last three games with a shoulder issue.
Mark Murphy: Stevens said that there were “positive” indications from Rob Williams’ latest MRI – meaning doctors are encouraged – and Williams will meet with a specialist after this trip.
January 4, 2020 | 11:42 pm UTC Update
Farbod Esnaashari: Lou Williams on losing to the Grizzlies: “It happens. I’ve been on bad teams where I’ve beaten really good teams. It happens.”
Nets Daily: Sarah Kustok says @Timothe Luwawu is “somewhere in his 30’s” on the 45-day limit for two-way contract, suggests that Nets will have to make decision on giving TLC a standard contract.
Katy Winge: Coach Malone said pregame in Washington every night no matter what’s going on MPJ is going to be the first guy off the bench (moving forward). 25 minutes is what he’s expecting for the rookie on average moving forward. “When he’s out there hoopin’ good things happen.”
January 4, 2020 | 11:30 pm UTC Update
Jovan Buha: Grizzlies come into Staples and embarrass the shorthanded Clippers with a 140-114 victory to drop LA to 25-12. Memphis shot 51% and made 18 3s. Clips were outplayed and out-hustled on both ends and booed to end the third quarter. Up next: Knicks tomorrow afternoon.
Farbod Esnaashari: Doc Rivers has no excuse for today’s loss against the Grizzlies: “Paul George and Pat had nothing to do with this game. They just played harder, and faster… We came today, showed up, and thought we were going to win… There are no excuses.”
Andrew Greif: Doc Rivers: “I’m not alarmed because our record is terrific. … I just don’t want anyone to think we’re good enough yet.”
J. Michael Falgoust: Pierce on McConnell, who he coached at while on the bench in Philly: “I walk out there already & he’s talking shit to me. He’s ready. It’s a personality. It’s an attitude. You cant just be a defender and just show up. You got to bring something. You got to be nasty.” #PacersHawks