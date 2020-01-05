Any deal for the hot-shooting Morris likely would have …
Any deal for the hot-shooting Morris likely would have to include a third team to absorb the contract numbers. The Hawks are under the salary cap and could be a facilitator in multiple deals. According to an NBA executive, the two shooting guards mostly on the outs in the Knicks’ rotation, Allonzo Trier and Wayne Ellington, have value and perhaps could net a distant-future second-rounder. Ellington surprisingly played five minutes at Phoenix, perhaps as a showcase.
January 5, 2020 | 5:55 pm UTC Update
Wizards waive Justin Robinson
The Washington Wizards announced today that they have waived guard Justin Robinson. Robinson appeared in nine games for the Wizards this season, averaging 1.4 points per contest.
Bobby Marks: Washington announced that they have waived Justin Robinson. $396K cap hit on the guard for this season. Robinson was signed to a three-year $4.2M contract in the off-season. No salary obligation for 2020/21 and 2021/22.
Shams Charania: Cavaliers‘ Kevin Love is expected to sit Sunday night against Minnesota due to the second night of a back to back, per league sources. @TheAthleticNBA story on Saturday’s events involving Love:
Mirjam Swanson: The LA Clippers have recalled guard Terance Mann and center Mfiondu Kabengele from the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.
January 5, 2020 | 5:20 pm UTC Update
Lakers listening to offers for Kyle Kuzma
Jokes aside, here’s the real question some executives are asking about the 24-year-old forward: Will Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka eventually send him packing to upgrade the Lakers’ roster for a title run? As our Shams Charania reported Friday, teams are monitoring his situation and wondering whether he can be had before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. What’s more, sources now say the Lakers have shown a recent willingness to listen to pitches for Kuzma. And … we’re off — sort of. From the Lakers’ perspective, this open-phone-lines approach is merely a case of Pelinka doing due diligence as opposed to having substantive discussions. If only because nothing of real interest has come their way — yet.
As for James, whose influence and voice should never be overlooked in situations like this, a source with knowledge of his thinking said he remains supportive of Kuzma — even after a social media snafu with Kuzma’s trainer, who threw shade LeBron’s way after the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Clippers and inspired the understandable questioning of Kuzma by the media in Lakers Land a day later.
KC Johnson: Initial examination shows Lauri Markkanen suffered sprained left ankle, per source. Bulls at Mavericks Monday. Markkanen’s playing status updated later today.
Brad Townsend: @luka7doncic on Rick Carlisle’s assertion that teams are beating the s*** out of him. “It’s true, I’m not going to lie, but, you know, it’s just basketball. It’s a physical game. If the refs see it, they’re going to call it. If they don’t see it, they’re not going to call it. But I’ve just got to keep going. “
Sources told The Athletic that Dylan Windler is slowly moving toward on-court activities and seeing how he handles the workload.
Before Windler was shut down on Dec. 13, Windler went down to the Cavs’ G League affiliate, the Canton Charge. He played in two games with the Charge before he experienced the soreness that resulted in him being shut down. Sources said his response to the increased workload would determine if he would see time with the Charge or stay with the Cavs.
January 5, 2020 | 1:01 pm UTC Update
Sixers interested in Marcus Morris
According to a source, the 76ers also have some interest in Morris as a solid two-way forward bench piece. Morris’ hometown team is on a championship-or-bust mission. Perhaps that would pique Morris’ interest more than L.A. The “Trust The Process” Sixers are forever loaded with draft picks. Though they don’t have a first-rounder, the Sixers possess four 2020 second-round picks.
When told of the Clippers’ reported interest, Morris joked Friday that maybe it is for his twin brother, Markieff. Turning serious, Morris said: “I’m a vet in this game. That s–t doesn’t bother me anymore. Rumors are rumors. Look, I told you before I’m in New York and love being here. I’m excited to help to turn this around. I’m not paying that any mind. I’m focused on what we got going on in this locker room.’’
Andre Drummond addresses trade rumors
Drummond, who has spent his entire eight-year career with the organization, did not hesitate when asked why he would like to stay in Detroit. “I’m not a quitter, for one,” Drummond said after scoring 14 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in Saturday’s 111-104 win over the Golden State Warriors. “I was never brought up to be a quitter. If I start somewhere, I try to finish there, try to complete the mission, which is to win a championship here. It will never be me that wants to go anywhere … I love being here. I would love to play here the rest of my career.”
“I’ve been dealing with this since the year I signed my contract so the trade rumors will always come around, so this is another year for me,” Drummond said. “It’s always that time of year around January where trade talks come. Nothing’s happened. Obviously, the talks have started, so these questions will start to come. I’ve been looking forward to them coming, but for me, I’m just going to continue to play the game I play, play here in Detroit where I love to be, and whatever happens, happens.”
While discussing the conversation, Drummond said he did not get the sense any deal was “imminent.” “It wasn’t really much to talk about,” Drummond said. “He just said it’s that time of the year again. It’s nothing that’s imminent. It’s not like they’re going to move me tomorrow. Obviously, they’re listening. But I think I’m where I’m at.”
Hawks to sign Paul Watson
Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks are signing G/F Paul Watson of G League’s Raptors 905 to a 10-day contract, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Wizards waive Johnathan Williams
The Washington Wizards announced today that they have waived forward Johnathan Williams, who had reached the 10-day limit on the team’s injury hardship exception. Williams appeared in six games for the Wizards (four starts), averaging 5.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.
Kevin Love: A lot of non truths being shared…but I’ve learned that we live in a world where people remember accusations and not rebuttals. Let them paint whatever picture they want. Fact is — I love my teammates.
After receiving the ball, Love threw a low pass to Cedi Osman, who bobbled the ball before shooting a 3-pointer. “We were making a playcall,” Love said. “We were in the bonus, and Chris Paul was on me, so I felt swing it to me and try to throw it in the post, see if they double-team and get a good shot out of that. That’s not what we did, and yeah, I was frustrated.”
Kendrick Perkins: Well damn. Being a leader ain’t easy huh Kevin? Channing Frye: You see who’s guarding him? Kendrick Perkins: Channing Stop!!! He’s been having breakdowns his whole Career and Kevin need to look himself in the mirror and stop with the foolishness bro.
After his Clippers allowed 140 points in a loss to Memphis on Saturday, Leonard was asked if considered signing with the Knicks. “I never said I was considering going to the Knicks,’’ Leonard said. “Everybody knew where I wanted to go and that was requested in the trade, so I don’t know where that came from.’’
It’ll be a different kind of battle for Whiteside Sunday night in Miami, as it will be just the second time in his career that he’s faced the Heat and the first time he’ll do so as a contributor. What’s more, he’s likely to hear a mix of responses from the fans who cheered and sometimes jeered his exploits during his time with the Heat. “I’m expecting the standard “you’re not on our team no more” boos, the away boos,” said Whiteside. “But I expect some cheers, too, because it was a lot of great memories here. From my first playoff appearance, being the third seed, going into the second round of the playoffs to getting injured in the second round of the playoffs to all of the different times that we went through. It was a lot of ups and downs, but I expect both.”
Whiteside says he’ll always be grateful to the Heat, even if things didn’t exactly turn out the way either side would have liked. After bouncing around overseas after only appearing in 19 games over the course of two seasons with the Sacramento Kings, the Heat gave Whiteside the opportunity to get back into the NBA, and then a max contract a few seasons later. “I think it was great, I became who I am,” said Whiteside of how he remembers his time with the Heat. “They took a chance on me and I recommitted to them for four more years. We didn’t get what we wanted to get, you always want to get that championship, but we battled.”
“Misunderstood? Yes, sometimes,” Heat guard Goran Dragic said of Whiteside’s NBA reputation. “It’s tough. When you’re from the outside, people have their own thoughts and ideas. Usually it’s not 100 percent right because you need to see the full picture behind the scenes and everything. I think they misunderstand him quite a bit.”
Saying they got what they deserved for just showing up for an early 12:30 p.m. PT start time and thinking they would win, the Clippers were embarrassed by the Grizzlies 140-114 in an alarming loss at home. “We’re not a great team,” forward Montrezl Harrell said when asked how a great team maintains a positive mindset. “That’s, I think, one thing that you all need to get out your minds. We’re not a great team. We just [came] together this year. We have two players that haven’t been a part of this team. We have a player who won an NBA championship with a whole ‘nother team last year.
After Saturday’s defeat, Clippers guard Lou Williams indicated that, he too, is starting to feel pressure to make sense of his squad’s identity. “We’ve had so much inconsistency and we’ve just got to find even ground at some point,” said Williams, who had 24 points off the bench Saturday on 10-of-17 shooting. “These games are flying by, we’re getting to the halfway point. It’s only so much longer we can say we are trying to figure it out. “We’ve got to start figuring it out.”
Nuggets star Jamal Murray didn’t sugarcoat the embarrassing result against the Wizards on Saturday night. “I just didn’t think we respected our opponent,” Murray said in the aftermath of Denver’s 128-114 loss. “All this talk about they’re the worst team in the league. Might be the hardest playing team in the league. I’ll put them with Miami, New York plays hard, those teams we’ve got to come out and be ready.”
Jeff Zillgitt: Unhappy Nuggets coach Michael Malone called loss to Wizards embarrassing and unacceptable. And after his postgame press conference ended and as he walked back into locker room, he said, “Sorry you had to watch that.”
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic has his 10th triple-double of the season, breaking the franchise record set by Jason Kidd in 1995-96. But Mavs down three with 41.2 seconds left.
Tim MacMahon: The Mavs have the most efficient offense in NBA history with 115.3 points per 100 possessions. But they rank 28th this season in clutch offensive rating (92.3).
Often, Morant has shown those tactics don’t make a difference. “I’ll continue to play my game no matter who is in front of me,” Morant told USA TODAY Sports. “I’m going to see a lot of defensive schemes. They might blitz, try to get it out of my hands or drop back. They’ll try to force me to do something. But I’m going to take what the defense gives me.”
During timeouts and stoppages in play, Morant will talk with Jenkins and teammates on how to handle the offensive playbook and defensive coverages. After each game, Morant has asked Jenkins to compile clips of all his bad plays and some of his good plays so they can watch. No wonder Jenkins believes Morant is just “scratching the surface.” “In college, you could see he was going to be someone who would make an immediate impact,” Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said. “He’s exceeding probably everyone else’s expectations. But I didn’t have any expectations for him. I just wanted him to go out there and be himself.”
There was no stomping outburst, no demand for an explanation for what seemed like a quicker-than-normal trigger. Green just tucked away his mouthguard and slowly walked down the tunnel, his ineffective night over early. “I think the last couple of games, he’s looked tired,” coach Steve Kerr said. “You have to remember that he’s the lone holdover from the team that’s been to the Finals five years in a row. He looks tired to me.”
After having the best interior defense a season ago, the Bucks have simply improved to the best interior defense of the modern era through 36 games. As good as Lopez was last year, he has only improved this year, leading the league in Block%, along with a career best 1.3% Steal rate while also easily posting the best combination of Contest % and FG% Allowed against those contests among big minute players.
The ensuing discussion lead all the usual places about why the 3-pointer is bad, but there was also a somewhat new argument to me: people don’t like the three because they don’t like watching all the missed jumpers that result from the increase in 3s. Which is an odd reaction, because it’s not true. As I’ve talked about in exhaustive (and exhausting) detail, the shots replaced by the additional 3-point attempts have been long two pointers, and primarily assisted long 2s. Catch-and-shoot 19 footers and the like. And those shots have been replaced because despite being worth a point less, the NBA as a whole doesn’t make them much more frequently than it does the slightly longer 3-pointer, and this trend has held fairly steady over time
In 2003-04, the NBA was 4.2 percent more accurate on 2-point jumpers (defined as shots from 15 feet and out) than it was on 3-pointers. So far this season, that gap is 5.0 percent. Meanwhile, over that time, the proportion of total shot attempts from 15 feet and out has risen all the way from 46.1 percent of shot attempts in 2003-04 to 47.8 percent this season, with this number actually peaking in the 2007-08 season at 49.1 percent. Now, the increase in pace of play across this time period – there are about 20 more shots per game now than in 2003-04, means that the total number of jumpers taken per game has risen from around 73.5 per game in 2003-04 to just over 85 per game this year.
D’Angelo Russell, still feeling the after-effects of a scary collision on Dec. 29, sat out a third straight game. But that should be all. Kerr said he expects Russell to return Monday in Sacramento.
The Warriors owner spoke to Warriors Pregame Live on Saturday about how the injury to Curry affected his outlook on this season, and as you might imagine, he’s not happy with the mounting losses. “It’s been a hard year, but maybe harder for me and [general manager] Bob Myers,” Lacob told Greg Papa. “We’re very competitive, as you suggest, and I always want to win. The thing I hate the most, I have so many people come up to me … everyone comes up and says to me ‘Well, aren’t you glad you’re going to get this great draft choice?’ and ‘It’s a perfect set-up like the Spurs from 20 years ago,’ and that did turn out to be a big thing for them, set them up for a long time. But, you know what? I’d rather win.
“I don’t think you can depend on the draft or a draft choice turning a franchise or an organization around. I would rather win and keep that culture, that culture of winning going. So the thing that concerns me and gets me worried is that somehow we’ll lose that edge or we’ll lose that culture. And with Steph and Klay, hopefully, we won’t. But it does bother me and it’s been a hard adjustment for me. I don’t like going out there and watching us lose.”
Today, HIV is a treatable, chronic disease. However, by the end of 1991, the year Johnson announced he was HIV-positive, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed AIDS as the second leading cause of death among men 25 to 44 years of age. It was one of the five leading causes of death among women 15 to 44. “But David didn’t let fear guide him,” Rosen said. “He got as much information as he possibly could. Spoke to all of the top scientists. Elizabeth Glaser (who became a renowned AIDS activist after contracting HIV in 1981) was very instrumental in helping David. It was literally all hands on deck. His first priority was saving Earvin. His second was figuring out a way to use this to help save others.”
That moment, and all the good that came from it — such as Broadbent growing up to become an HIV/AIDS activist herself — does not happen without Stern’s compassion, courage and leadership. “He looked back at this as his proudest moment,” Welts said of Stern. “He completely changed the dialogue on HIV/AIDS. It went from no one knowing anyone with the virus to everyone knowing at least one person that they liked and or loved who was HIV-positive. I’m not sure another person could have guided that process.”
In fact, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski wrote for Yahoo Sports in 2011 that no one really knew how much Stern was paid as commissioner, but the guesswork among his sources at the time was $20 million to $23 million a season. Stern’s primary investment vehicle recently was Micromanagement Ventures that he created in 2018 with former NBA, ESPN and Sports Illustrated executive John Kosner, who declined to talk. The firm has 15 startups in its portfolio. (Note: Stern had considered investing in The Athletic in 2016 but ultimately opted not to, leaving what Athletic co-founder Alex Mather said was a gracious voicemail declining the opportunity.)
Milton Lee, CEO of automated broadcast production technology firm Keemotion, said he treasures a Stern-autographed basketball he got in 1985 and recalls first meeting the commissioner when Lee was an intern with the 1992 U.S. Olympic “Dream Team.” They met again when Lee was a Nets executive and become closer when Stern opted to invest in Keemotion in 2016-17. “This was a passion project for him – mentoring, innovation and leading all these startup tech companies,” Lee said. “We almost felt like we were his grandkids. If the people at the NBA were the kids, they got the tough love. We got some of the tough love, but the love, too. You could sense the joy he was getting from an area he was learning a tremendous amount. His reputation of being tough love personified probably rang true for all of the companies he invested with.”
Davyeon Ross and Bruce Ianni, the co-founders of Overland Park, Kan.-based ShotTracker that uses chips in basketballs and on players to create motion-tracking data, said they spoke to Stern several times a week and appreciated his tough love. “He was an enforcer. He lived his name – he was very stern. But he also could be very compassionate. He helped us be a better version of ourselves,” Ross said. “Our hearts our broken. We’re gonna miss him. He was impactful in our business and our strategy. Some days it was hugs. Some days it was tough love.”
David Gandler, co-founder CEO of New York City-based sports streaming service fuboTV, said Stern came to him in 2016 at the behest of venture capital firm Greycroft Partners, which was using the former commissioner as an adviser on potential sports investments. “Before I could sit down, he was already grilling me. He put me through the ringer for about three hours. I thought he was going to kick me out of his office. But at the end he said, ‘This is brilliant, and I want to invest in it myself.’”
January 5, 2020 | 2:20 am UTC Update
Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love had a verbal altercation with general manager Koby Altman following Saturday’s shootaround, league sources confirm to cleveland.com. Love, the team’s franchise player, was unhappy with Altman’s decision to fine him $1,000 for an outburst during a 20-point loss against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 31, 2019.
This is now the second time this season Love and Altman have had a talk about attitude, engagement and body language, sources tell cleveland.com. The first time, sources say, was in early December following a string of awful, disengaged single-digit performances by the five-time All-Star. After that first chat with Altman, ahead of Cleveland’s Dec. 11 home game against Houston, Love went on an impressive run, scoring double figures in eight of the next nine games. His attitude shifted as well.
Love, who has repeatedly been mentioned in trade rumors, would prefer to be moved before the deadline, sources say, but he has not yet demanded a trade. The Cavs aren’t in any hurry to move their best player and top asset, especially if they can’t get a deal they like, but they are willing to listen to offers. If Love asks out before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, that could change the organization’s thinking.
Jason Anderson: Asked Luke Walton if he listed Dewayne Dedmon as inactive Thursday due to his trade request and if he would continue that. “No, it’s just my decision. I like to keep everyone engaged and ready, so it’s just my call. That doesn’t mean it’s permanent. That’s just what I decided.”