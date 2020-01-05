USA Today Sports

Evan Turner: Everybody is making a big commotion about …

6 hours ago via thekidet

Lakers listening to offers for Kyle Kuzma

Jokes aside, here’s the real question some executives are asking about the 24-year-old forward: Will Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka eventually send him packing to upgrade the Lakers’ roster for a title run? As our Shams Charania reported Friday, teams are monitoring his situation and wondering whether he can be had before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. What’s more, sources now say the Lakers have shown a recent willingness to listen to pitches for Kuzma. And … we’re off — sort of. From the Lakers’ perspective, this open-phone-lines approach is merely a case of Pelinka doing due diligence as opposed to having substantive discussions. If only because nothing of real interest has come their way — yet.
8 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

As for James, whose influence and voice should never be overlooked in situations like this, a source with knowledge of his thinking said he remains supportive of Kuzma — even after a social media snafu with Kuzma’s trainer, who threw shade LeBron’s way after the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Clippers and inspired the understandable questioning of Kuzma by the media in Lakers Land a day later.
8 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

Brad Townsend: @luka7doncic on Rick Carlisle’s assertion that teams are beating the s*** out of him. “It’s true, I’m not going to lie, but, you know, it’s just basketball. It’s a physical game. If the refs see it, they’re going to call it. If they don’t see it, they’re not going to call it. But I’ve just got to keep going. “
8 hours ago via townbrad

January 5, 2020 | 1:01 pm UTC Update

Sixers interested in Marcus Morris

According to a source, the 76ers also have some interest in Morris as a solid two-way forward bench piece. Morris’ hometown team is on a championship-or-bust mission. Perhaps that would pique Morris’ interest more than L.A. The “Trust The Process” Sixers are forever loaded with draft picks. Though they don’t have a first-rounder, the Sixers possess four 2020 second-round picks.
12 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

, Top Rumors

When told of the Clippers’ reported interest, Morris joked Friday that maybe it is for his twin brother, Markieff. Turning serious, Morris said: “I’m a vet in this game. That s–t doesn’t bother me anymore. Rumors are rumors. Look, I told you before I’m in New York and love being here. I’m excited to help to turn this around. I’m not paying that any mind. I’m focused on what we got going on in this locker room.’’
12 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

, Top Rumors

Any deal for the hot-shooting Morris likely would have to include a third team to absorb the contract numbers. The Hawks are under the salary cap and could be a facilitator in multiple deals. According to an NBA executive, the two shooting guards mostly on the outs in the Knicks’ rotation, Allonzo Trier and Wayne Ellington, have value and perhaps could net a distant-future second-rounder. Ellington surprisingly played five minutes at Phoenix, perhaps as a showcase.
12 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

, , Top Rumors

Andre Drummond addresses trade rumors

Drummond, who has spent his entire eight-year career with the organization, did not hesitate when asked why he would like to stay in Detroit. “I’m not a quitter, for one,” Drummond said after scoring 14 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in Saturday’s 111-104 win over the Golden State Warriors. “I was never brought up to be a quitter. If I start somewhere, I try to finish there, try to complete the mission, which is to win a championship here. It will never be me that wants to go anywhere … I love being here. I would love to play here the rest of my career.”
12 hours ago via Nick Friedell @ ESPN

, Top Rumors

“I’ve been dealing with this since the year I signed my contract so the trade rumors will always come around, so this is another year for me,” Drummond said. “It’s always that time of year around January where trade talks come. Nothing’s happened. Obviously, the talks have started, so these questions will start to come. I’ve been looking forward to them coming, but for me, I’m just going to continue to play the game I play, play here in Detroit where I love to be, and whatever happens, happens.”
12 hours ago via Nick Friedell @ ESPN

, Top Rumors

