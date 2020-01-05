Evan Turner: Everybody is making a big commotion about …
Evan Turner: Everybody is making a big commotion about Kevin Love’s response to being threatened with a fine. How do you expect him to respond if he’s in the heat of the moment and his main concern is winning. A thousand dollar fine is not going to make or break that man’s day 😂
January 6, 2020 | 12:38 am UTC Update
Kelsey Russo: Kevin Love will not be disciplined by the Cavs for his outburst during Saturday night’s game against OKC, sources told @TheAthleticCLE.
January 6, 2020 | 12:16 am UTC Update
Mirjam Swanson: JaMychal Green on righting the ship: “We had a team meeting and talked to each other. We really been embarrassed losing like we did yesterday. We had to pull together defensively. We’re getting on the same page.”
Mirjam Swanson: Clippers 135, Knicks 132. Final. Says Doc: “I loved our resolve, love how we got down early and made a run. Lou and Trezz were fantastic.”
January 5, 2020 | 11:13 pm UTC Update
Rick Noland: Beilein on whether Love will face further discipline for actions on Saturday: “We’re always working to make sure our guys do the right thing. That’s something we’ll take care of within the team”
Anthony Chiang: Justise Winslow’s return will have to wait. And Jimmy Butler also out vs. Trail Blazers miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
January 5, 2020 | 10:02 pm UTC Update
Harrison Wind: Nuggets have assigned Jarred Vanderbilt to the G League’s Windy City Bulls. He’ll team with Nuggets two-way player PJ Dozier. Vanderbilt had logged 10 games with Rio Grande Valley this year.
January 5, 2020 | 8:09 pm UTC Update
Andrew Greif: Doc Rivers’ reaction to Montrezl Harrell’s comment yesterday that the Clippers are not a great team right now: “Do we believe we can beat anybody? We do. But that’s not good enough. I need our guys to understand that. We have work to do.” His full answer below: pic.twitter.com/bUEYsl1aqx
Steve Popper: Doc Rivers talking about the impromptu press conference Mills and Perry held 10 games in: “That was bad. I think we all know that.”
Serena Winters: Matisse Thybulle (right knee sprain, bone bruise) was cleared for limited portions of today’s practice, including 3on3. He remains out for tomorrow’s game against OKC. No timetable yet for his return, but #Sixers say he continues to progress.
Dwyane Wade: 😂😂😂😂 RT Shandel Richardson: Does Hassan Whiteside playing in Miami for the first time tonight since leaving have any comparison to LeBron returning to Cleveland in 2010?
January 5, 2020 | 6:59 pm UTC Update
Fred Katz: The Wizards have waived Justin Robinson, the team announced. It means Gary Payton II is staying for now. Robinson’s contract would’ve guaranteed Tuesday. Wizards roster at 15.
January 5, 2020 | 5:55 pm UTC Update
Wizards waive Justin Robinson
The Washington Wizards announced today that they have waived guard Justin Robinson. Robinson appeared in nine games for the Wizards this season, averaging 1.4 points per contest.
Bobby Marks: Washington announced that they have waived Justin Robinson. $396K cap hit on the guard for this season. Robinson was signed to a three-year $4.2M contract in the off-season. No salary obligation for 2020/21 and 2021/22.
Shams Charania: Cavaliers‘ Kevin Love is expected to sit Sunday night against Minnesota due to the second night of a back to back, per league sources. @TheAthleticNBA story on Saturday’s events involving Love:
Mirjam Swanson: The LA Clippers have recalled guard Terance Mann and center Mfiondu Kabengele from the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.
January 5, 2020 | 5:20 pm UTC Update
Lakers listening to offers for Kyle Kuzma
Jokes aside, here’s the real question some executives are asking about the 24-year-old forward: Will Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka eventually send him packing to upgrade the Lakers’ roster for a title run? As our Shams Charania reported Friday, teams are monitoring his situation and wondering whether he can be had before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. What’s more, sources now say the Lakers have shown a recent willingness to listen to pitches for Kuzma. And … we’re off — sort of. From the Lakers’ perspective, this open-phone-lines approach is merely a case of Pelinka doing due diligence as opposed to having substantive discussions. If only because nothing of real interest has come their way — yet.
As for James, whose influence and voice should never be overlooked in situations like this, a source with knowledge of his thinking said he remains supportive of Kuzma — even after a social media snafu with Kuzma’s trainer, who threw shade LeBron’s way after the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Clippers and inspired the understandable questioning of Kuzma by the media in Lakers Land a day later.
KC Johnson: Initial examination shows Lauri Markkanen suffered sprained left ankle, per source. Bulls at Mavericks Monday. Markkanen’s playing status updated later today.
Brad Townsend: @luka7doncic on Rick Carlisle’s assertion that teams are beating the s*** out of him. “It’s true, I’m not going to lie, but, you know, it’s just basketball. It’s a physical game. If the refs see it, they’re going to call it. If they don’t see it, they’re not going to call it. But I’ve just got to keep going. “
Sources told The Athletic that Dylan Windler is slowly moving toward on-court activities and seeing how he handles the workload.
Before Windler was shut down on Dec. 13, Windler went down to the Cavs’ G League affiliate, the Canton Charge. He played in two games with the Charge before he experienced the soreness that resulted in him being shut down. Sources said his response to the increased workload would determine if he would see time with the Charge or stay with the Cavs.
January 5, 2020 | 1:01 pm UTC Update
Sixers interested in Marcus Morris
According to a source, the 76ers also have some interest in Morris as a solid two-way forward bench piece. Morris’ hometown team is on a championship-or-bust mission. Perhaps that would pique Morris’ interest more than L.A. The “Trust The Process” Sixers are forever loaded with draft picks. Though they don’t have a first-rounder, the Sixers possess four 2020 second-round picks.
When told of the Clippers’ reported interest, Morris joked Friday that maybe it is for his twin brother, Markieff. Turning serious, Morris said: “I’m a vet in this game. That s–t doesn’t bother me anymore. Rumors are rumors. Look, I told you before I’m in New York and love being here. I’m excited to help to turn this around. I’m not paying that any mind. I’m focused on what we got going on in this locker room.’’
Any deal for the hot-shooting Morris likely would have to include a third team to absorb the contract numbers. The Hawks are under the salary cap and could be a facilitator in multiple deals. According to an NBA executive, the two shooting guards mostly on the outs in the Knicks’ rotation, Allonzo Trier and Wayne Ellington, have value and perhaps could net a distant-future second-rounder. Ellington surprisingly played five minutes at Phoenix, perhaps as a showcase.
Andre Drummond addresses trade rumors
Drummond, who has spent his entire eight-year career with the organization, did not hesitate when asked why he would like to stay in Detroit. “I’m not a quitter, for one,” Drummond said after scoring 14 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in Saturday’s 111-104 win over the Golden State Warriors. “I was never brought up to be a quitter. If I start somewhere, I try to finish there, try to complete the mission, which is to win a championship here. It will never be me that wants to go anywhere … I love being here. I would love to play here the rest of my career.”
“I’ve been dealing with this since the year I signed my contract so the trade rumors will always come around, so this is another year for me,” Drummond said. “It’s always that time of year around January where trade talks come. Nothing’s happened. Obviously, the talks have started, so these questions will start to come. I’ve been looking forward to them coming, but for me, I’m just going to continue to play the game I play, play here in Detroit where I love to be, and whatever happens, happens.”
While discussing the conversation, Drummond said he did not get the sense any deal was “imminent.” “It wasn’t really much to talk about,” Drummond said. “He just said it’s that time of the year again. It’s nothing that’s imminent. It’s not like they’re going to move me tomorrow. Obviously, they’re listening. But I think I’m where I’m at.”
Hawks to sign Paul Watson
Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks are signing G/F Paul Watson of G League’s Raptors 905 to a 10-day contract, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.