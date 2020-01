“He had to do this at such a young age where he could pull up from 30 to 35 feet,” Merritt said. “Most people don’t have to do that because it’s not a necessity because they don’t get to play until they’re a sophomore or junior. When you’re going out there as a ninth-grader — he probably didn’t play against a ninth-grader all year. Ninth-graders normally don’t play 6A basketball in Oklahoma. He was probably the only one. He had to do something, otherwise he wouldn’t have been successful. When he was a freshman, he might have been shooting from 24 feet. He wasn’t pulling up from the jump circle like he was when he was older because he was so little. The 24-foot shot was clean, and the 20-foot shot was contested by a guy that was bigger than him. That’s how he came to shoot those longer shots.”