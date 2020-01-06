"I don't necessarily like taking shots like this," Youn…
“I don’t necessarily like taking shots like this,” Young says. The tape disagrees. After the shot falls, Young taps his chest and struts back on defense. He interrupts the video. “I don’t like taking shots like this if I haven’t seen the ball go in,” he clarifies. “So if I had a floater that goes in, then I take one like this. It’s different.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 6, 2020 | 6:08 pm UTC Update
Who are the Top 5 most likely landing spots for Andre Drummond? James Edwards: Atlanta, Dallas (who could use a physical big man next to Porzingis and him and Porzingis are friends), Toronto (I’ve heard Masai has liked him for a long time and obviously, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka are both expiring contracts; him and Kyle Lowry are friends), people say Boston, just because they think they need the center, but I don’t see that one working.
Do the Warriors sneak into the Top 5 for Andre Drummond then? James Edwards: That might be a good five but again… [the Warriors] just never pay that much for centers and Andre – part of this is money and he wants to get paid.
“We’re losing because we’re not defending and we’re not rebounding at all,” Malone said at Monday’s shootaround here. “Then you try to be positive and say, ‘Listen, we’ve done it. I’ve seen you do it. Let’s get back to doing that.’ Other times you just have to be brutally honest. “Our defense sucks. Take ownership in it. Be better. More importantly, this is why. So you show clips — film doesn’t lie — and you hope at some point the players buy into that.”
Salman Ali: Russell Westbrook on returning to Oklahoma City: “Obviously it’s going to be different. That place is always going to be special to me because I grew up there. I spent a big part of my career there, met a lot of people there… ” pic.twitter.com/zJuaDUFBFE
Christian Clark: Pelicans have won 6 of 8 since the 13-game losing streak. Has the turnaround been gratifying? “It will be gratifying if we make the playoffs,” JJ Redick said.
Jim Eichenhofer: JJ Redick on Lonzo Ball: “I think he’s been fantastic over the last couple weeks. He’s really raised his level of play. A lot of that obviously is shooting the ball well, but he’s also pushing and running downhill, in transition and the halfcourt. That’s been really key for us.”
Doug Smith: The Raptors will have Fred VanVleet as “doubtful” for Tuesday vs. Portland because of a hamstring issue
January 6, 2020 | 5:28 pm UTC Update
Dwight Howard to join Dunk Contest
Superman is back. Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard will participate in the Dunk Contest in Chicago at All-Star weekend, league sources told The Athletic. The NBA has received the commitment of the three-time participant (2007-09), one-time Slam Dunk champion and a potential Hall of Famer to revitalize the energy in this year’s competition.
The Lakers plan to take great cautiousness and care of Howard while he participates in the event in Chicago, understanding his critical role on a championship favorite come the postseason, sources said. Howard turned 34 on Dec. 8. He is an eight-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time All-NBA team member.
Nick Kosmider: Michael Malone was blunt this morning in Atlanta while delivering his assessment of where his team stands, with the second-worst defense in the NBA over the last six games, which have seen Denver go 3-3. He said the Nuggets are in a “funk” they have to dig out of. pic.twitter.com/DYbbAABfrX
Michael Singer: Two days later, Michael Malone was still stewing over the Washington loss and what’s transpired over the last six games (29th in defense). “Our defense sucks,” Malone said. “Take ownership in it.”
Alykhan Bijani: The Rockets have recalled guard Chris Clemons from their G League affiliate Rio Grande Valley. He played last night for RGV and scored 40 points. #Rockets have practice today, too.
January 6, 2020 | 4:46 pm UTC Update
Ja Morant considering participating in Dunk Contest
Memphis Grizzlies standout rookie Ja Morant has been invited to compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in Chicago next month, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The 6-foot-3 point guard out of Murray State has had some of the most electrifying, jaw-dropping dunks of the season.
But the 20-year-old high-flyer is still mulling over the offer. “It’s something I’m thinking about,” Morant told Yahoo Sports. “I haven’t made a decision yet.”
Young tried to get up at least 500 shots per day when he was in high school, and around 50 of those 500 shots would be deep 3-point attempts. When Young would pull up several feet behind the 3-point line in games, Merritt didn’t have any negative reaction because he had seen him do it countless times in practice.
“He had to do this at such a young age where he could pull up from 30 to 35 feet,” Merritt said. “Most people don’t have to do that because it’s not a necessity because they don’t get to play until they’re a sophomore or junior. When you’re going out there as a ninth-grader — he probably didn’t play against a ninth-grader all year. Ninth-graders normally don’t play 6A basketball in Oklahoma. He was probably the only one. He had to do something, otherwise he wouldn’t have been successful. When he was a freshman, he might have been shooting from 24 feet. He wasn’t pulling up from the jump circle like he was when he was older because he was so little. The 24-foot shot was clean, and the 20-foot shot was contested by a guy that was bigger than him. That’s how he came to shoot those longer shots.”
The comparisons between Young and Golden State’s Steph Curry grew rapidly because of the shared shot profile, and it continued when Young stayed home and played for Oklahoma. Young didn’t start shooting his long 3s because of Curry, but those shots started becoming accepted because of Curry’s success in college at Davidson and in the NBA. “It was kind of perfect timing because Steph was doing it and playing really well and showed that you can have success with it,” Young said. “It really was perfect timing for me. When I saw Steph do it, to be honest, I wanted to do it more often.”
January 6, 2020 | 4:18 pm UTC Update
John Karalis: Pacers announce they’ve assigned Victor Oladipo to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants for today’s practice. He’s getting closer
Justin Kubatko: The @Los Angeles Clippers had three 30-point scorers for the first time in team history yesterday: 34 – Montrezl Harrell 32 – Paul George 32 – Lou Williams
January 6, 2020 | 3:18 pm UTC Update
JD Shaw: The Hawks formally announce the signing of Paul Watson to a 10-day contract. Watson averaged 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 34.3 minutes per game in 13 starts for the Raptors 905.
John Jenkins will continue the season in China with Jiangsu, a source told Sportando. The former NBA guard has played 181 games in the NBA.
On the season, Young is shooting 48.9% on non-restricted area paint shots and is fifth in the league with 2.9 makes per game. He is shooting 47% on floaters this season on the most attempts in the league (116), per Second Spectrum tracking. It’s a give and take: Analytically inclined defensive schemes encourage you to take them, but Young is proficient at making them. As Garnett says, it’s about discretion. “Just because that play is always going to be available for you,” Garnett says, “doesn’t always mean it’s the right one all the time.”
Once you are on the floor with an elite passer, be ready. The ball might catch you. “Your awareness is heightened,” said Carter, who has shared the court with point guards such as Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson and Jason Williams during his 21-year career. “[Trae Young] is definitely in the conversation with those three guys as far as passing and no-look-passing ability,” Carter adds. “He does it so easy. Effortless.”
The origins of the 3-point line go all the way back to 1945. Howard Hobson, the famed Oregon coach who won the first NCAA tournament in 1939, conducted an experiment. He had Fordham play Columbia in an exhibition game, with a twist: He added a 3-point line. So on Feb. 7, 1945, a Fordham player named John Cahill unofficially hit “the world’s first 3-point field goal,” as a reporter wrote. Hobson, described as a “progressive young strategist,” had studied 23 games at Madison Square Garden during the 1944-45 season while stationed nearby with the Army. His observations convinced him that the game needed the 3-point line. Not only would it create excitement, but it would reintroduce the art of the “long shot” and, most important of all, ease the congestion and brutishness the game had taken on.
The most radical coach was Gene Shue of the San Diego Clippers. Shue’s team shot a league-high 543 3-pointers in 1979. And while many coaches only attempted 3s at the end of quarters or in blowouts — “That philosophy is in the dark ages,” Shue argued — Shue incorporated them in his offense. He understood then what would become an accepted truth: That even if a team hits a lower percentage of 3-pointers, the true field goal percentage is much better. San Diego, however, won only 35 games, and Shue was fired. In the next three years, no NBA team shot more than 407 3s. The league was so dismissive of 3-pointers that in March 1980, the Los Angeles Times wrote that the Lakers “missed a chance to tie Phoenix because they didn’t even try for a three-pointer while trailing by three in the closing seconds.”
Pitino said he wanted his team to take at least 10 3s a game. One of his best shooters, Trent Tucker, told Pitino he had to warm up to shooting 3s. Pitino told him to warm up by taking them. He hated shots in the 18- to 22-foot range. He often raised his hands when one of his players fired a 3, then pumped his fist when it went in. One game, the Knicks went 0 for 7 from 3-point range, which was part of a prolonged drought. Pitino wasn’t fazed. The Knicks made an NBA record 11 3s in their next game. “They’ll know I’ll be upset if they don’t take the 3s,” he said. This was at a time when most of the NBA still ignored the line. Sports Illustrated wrote that “most coaches get queasy even talking about the 3-pointer and consider it a kind of guilty pleasure at best.”
January 6, 2020 | 2:32 pm UTC Update
Opposing teams expect other contenders like the Clippers and Lakers to feel out the market for Morris as well. The issue for the Knicks will be matching salaries, as Morris is making $15 million this season. Another factor in any Morris deal? Some members of the Knicks organization believe Morris has long-term value with the club, SNY sources say. They have been impressed by his play and his leadership during the season and see him as a valuable player in the team they’re hoping to rebuild.
The long-term future of the franchise revolves around Isaac, Fultz, Bamba and 2019 first-round draft pick Chuma Okeke, who will join the team for the 2020-21 season. Given the cap on what the current team can accomplish, there’s little chance that the Magic would trade any prized long-term assets, including unprotected future first-round picks, for a short-term fix.
Kellan Olson: A depressing line from Devin Booker: “It’s some figuring out that we have to do. And hopefully we can do that sooner (rather) than later. I’ve been here 4 years and you want to get things going early to make the season a lot better and a lot more fun.”
Rivers has been giving Beverley his play sheet, something he has done with just two other point guards in his 20-plus seasons as head coach. “We’re doing a lot of things. We’re giving him a play sheet before, and we leave it out so he can stare at them during every timeout,” Rivers said. “You can see him grabbing it, and he’s really trying to do this and be good at it. I’ve done it to two guards where I’ve actually given them my play sheet, you know Chris and Rondo. Other than that, I don’t give anybody else that sheet because they can’t handle it, you know. “And we’re starting to slowly add things to that sheet for Pat, and he’s getting better and better at it. It’s been very good for him.”
Justin Kubatko: The @Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis is the eighth-youngest player in NBA history to reach 12,000 career points (age in years-days): 24-035 LeBron James. 24-179 Kevin Durant. 25-220 Kobe Bryant. 25-268 Carmelo Anthony. 25-298 Tracy McGrady. 26-125 Bob McAdoo. 26-156 Wilt Chamberlain. 26-300 Davis.
Vince Carter first stepped on an NBA court at the Boston Garden on Feb. 5, 1999, scoring 16 points in a Toronto win. Saturday night — Jan. 4, 2020 — Carter played 18 minutes for the Atlanta Hawks against Indiana, playing 18 minutes at age 42. In that game Saturday, Carter became the first player in NBA history to play in four different decades.
Ryan Ward: Alex Caruso on headband: “My new stylist JaVale McGee has been helping me out. We just decided yesterday at practice after goofing around & just stuck w it today. Played good w it tonight, so I guess we’re going to stay w it for now. Not a 1-time thing. We’re going to stay w it.”
January 6, 2020 | 1:18 pm UTC Update
Kevin Porter's injury serious?
Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Kevin Porter Jr. will undergo an MRI on his injured left knee Monday, league sources tell cleveland.com. While the Cavs left Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse feeling hopeful about Porter’s prognosis late Sunday night, they weren’t willing to rule anything out until they see the scans. Monday will determine the severity and timeline. “We’re bracing for some real time off,” a source said.
“Obviously I didn’t see what happened, I just saw him on the ground holding his knee,” John Henson said following his first start of the season. “It kind of hurt my heart a little bit, especially young guys, this is the year for them. Especially them just learning the game and he was progressing. At this stage of the season he was looking like the steal of the draft. Felt bad for him, but hopefully he’ll be OK.” At the 8:40 mark of the third quarter, Porter dropped to the floor after getting tangled with Minnesota’s Robert Covington on an attempted spin move. It appeared Covington made contact with Porter’s foot, which got caught underneath the teenager, causing him to go down in obvious pain.
Shams Charania: X-rays returned negative on Lakers guard Avery Bradley’s right ankle sprain, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel said Avery Bradley was hoping to come back into the game tonight after the ankle sprain, but he was “Limping pretty significantly,” and they’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow.
It became a laborious night for the Pistons as the Lakers blocked 25.6% of their shot attempts (20 of 78), making it the highest percentage of blocked shots in a game since blocks became an official statistic in 1973-74, according to research by the Elias Sports Bureau. “Obviously it was a huge factor in the game,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “Our three big guys just played exceptional basketball. I think we as a group were not happy with giving up 68 points in the paint against the Pelicans. That was sort of the theme of our film session yesterday, and those guys took a lot of pride in protecting our rim tonight. Twenty blocks, that’s pretty special. Those guys did a great job.”