The Wizards will play two of the teams that have target…
The Wizards will play two of the teams that have targeted Bertans this week, the Celtics and Hawks. Bertans, though, remains out with a right quad injury and will miss at least their game against Boston. That injury is healed to the point Bertans is expected to return soon and likely by the end of the weekend, according to one person familiar with his recovery. If Bertans comes back soon and plays like he did before the injury, the trade interest will only continue to heat up.
January 7, 2020 | 1:00 am UTC Update
Eric Walden: Derrick Favors, on adjusting to the Pels: “It was tough at first … getting used to a new environment, but I’m more comfortable now.” And on finding out the Jazz were moving on: “I had to respect it. I understood it. I knew it. They looked out for me. It worked out.”
Eric Walden: Derrick Favors, on facing the Jazz tonight: “It’s business as usual. … I gotta come out here and be ready. And after the game, we can shake hands and hug and all that, but I know they’re gonna come out and try to kick our ass, and especially kick my ass.”
January 7, 2020 | 12:43 am UTC Update
Mark Murphy: Isaiah Thomas on the difference he sees in Jaylen Brown: “I think it’s his confidence. Confidence is what takes you from being good to great, and he’s on the road to being that.”
Tim Bontemps: Joel Embiid definitely just messed his left ring ringer. He’d been messing with it during the prior free throws, and it just bent in a very awkward looking direction and he needed to come out of the game. Went right back to the locker room.
Dan Gelston: Former Philadelphia Warrior Ernie Beck rang the @Philadelphia 76ers bell. Beck is 88 years old & played 7 years in the NBA.
January 7, 2020 | 12:11 am UTC Update
Brian Lewis: Kenny Atkinson reiterated that Caris LeVert will be available tomorrow vs. #OKCThunder. Was rested vs. the #Magic because the #Nets have 3 games in 4 days. He was noncommittal about whether he’d play back-to-backs going forward.
Tom Orsborn: Pop said Murray is back in the starting lineup after missing Saturday’s game for personal reasons, but when asked if the rest of the starters remain the same, he said, “Pretty close, I think. We’ll see.” In other words, he was non-committal about Walker’s status. #Spurs
Will Guillory: Gentry says he doesn’t believe Jrue Holiday’s injury is a serious one. He’s still unsure who will take his place in the starting lineup.
In an effort to help those affected by the fires, Ingles, along with the other Aussies in the NBA, have been working with the league to make a contribution and bring awareness to the situation. Additionally, Ingles and the Jazz are planning to announce their own project to help in the coming days.
Patty Mills, an Australian who plays for the San Antonio Spurs, completely revamped his Twitter profile to provide information and awareness of the current crisis in his home country with his Twitter bio reading, “Australia is burning. What you need to know about Australia’s bushfires. Encouraging unity & support for firefighters, wildlife and people affected.”
January 6, 2020 | 11:16 pm UTC Update
Eddie Sefko: Tim Hardaway Jr. (hamstring) now listed as probable on the latest NBA injury report for tonight’s game against Chicago.
Fred Katz: Brooks on Gary Payton II making the team: “His toughness and his defensive ability to guard, we need that. We can score the ball. It seems our offense moves.”
Gina Mizell: Dario Saric spoke to reporters following practice about his diminished role with the Ayton/Baynes starting lineup. “Of course, it’s kind of hard…but I am professional and I respect Coach’s decision.“ #Suns
Casey Holdahl: CJ McCollum (upper respiratory illness) is questionable for Tuesday’s game vs. Raptors
Sarah K. Spencer: The Hawks will start Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins and Bruno Fernando, Lloyd Pierce says. Cam Reddish is available, Jabari Parker is not (right shoulder impingement).
January 6, 2020 | 11:10 pm UTC Update
Boston, Denver interested in Davis Bertans
In addition to the Sixers, Hawks and Lakers, the Celtics and Nuggets have emerged as suitors for Bertans’ services, NBC Sports Washington has learned. Bertans, 27, has enjoyed a breakout season, averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent from three on 8.6 attempts per game.
How much the Wizards will actually entertain offers is unclear. He is one of their best players and the fact he has become one of the best catch-and-shoot scorers in the NBA is particularly enticing given the offensive style they like to play. Many believe Bertans could make $15 million or more annually on his next contract, but the Wizards could pay him that if they choose to with Ian Mahinmi’s $15.5 million salary set to come off the books.
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks on how he thinks Davis Bertans would do in the 3-point contest: “I think he wins it. … I think he’s as good of a shooter as I’ve ever been around. … And you know what? He’s probably gonna stay in the night before, as well.”
Jon Johnson: Brett Brown on Simmons not shooting a three per game since he asked him to:”Evidently I have failed. It’s something that we’re all mindful of, and this is one of these things that is never gonna go away. These attention this has received is remarkable. I guess I helped fueled it”
January 6, 2020 | 10:38 pm UTC Update
Lakers seeking player, first-round pick for Kuzma
League sources told Heavy.com that the notion of the Lakers pulling the trigger on a deal for Kuzma is still a long way off. One general manager said the Lakers would ask for a high rotation player—preferably a point guard—who could bolster the chances for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to earn a spot in the Finals, as well as a first-round draft pick that projects to be in or around the lottery.
One Lakers target, for example, is the Grizzlies’ Andre Iguodala. But Memphis has been stubborn in refusing to move Iguodala without getting a first-round pick in return. A haul for Kuzma could facilitate an Iguodala trade.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Levi Randolph to a Two-Way contract and waived forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Tyler Cook, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Levi Randolph will be active tomorrow night against Detroit, a source tells @clevelanddotcom
Brian Lewis: Justin Anderson says ex-#UVA teammate Joe Harris has been helpful getting him up to speed with the #Nets. Plans to provide “junkyard dog” edge, defend as hard as he can, fight for a 2nd 10-day and just go from there. Not looking too far ahead.
Fred Katz: Thomas Bryant and Davis Bertans practiced with the Go-Go today. They’ve now been recalled for tonight’s game against the Celtics.
January 6, 2020 | 10:06 pm UTC Update
Levi Randolph to Cavs
Chris Fedor: #Cavs are signing Levi Randolph to a two-way contract, league sources tell @clevelanddotcom
James Ham: Continue to hear that Kings will listen on Dewayne Dedmon, but again, they aren’t willing to take back anything that will hurt the flexibility of the team moving forward. Deal has to make sense.
Harrison Wind: PJ Dozier is back with the Nuggets. Denver just transferred him from the G League’s Windy City Bulls.
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said Dario Saric is still going to be in the rotation. Said a lot of his time going down comes down to matchups. Said that’s where Bridges has been valuable for the team. Also went on to say Saric is a “connector” for the offense and helps their ball movement.
Kyle Ratke: Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Memphis. Jake Layman (toe) is out.
January 6, 2020 | 8:54 pm UTC Update
Sam Amick: Re: @Marc Stein’s intel about possible Kuzma-for-Bogdanovic swap, I’m told Kings are unlikely to be interested straight up. They value his versatility, are comfortable w/ his restricted free agency & are 0-6 w/out him.
Wes Goldberg: With six days left on his two-way contract, Ky Bowman will be sent back to the G League once D’Angelo Russell returns, Steve Kerr says. There is still no plan for Damion Lee, who has two days left after tonight, but he’s not likely to play in the G League at any point.