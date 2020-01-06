USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: The Hawks will start Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins and Bruno Fernando, Lloyd Pierce says. Cam Reddish is available, Jabari Parker is not (right shoulder impingement).

Boston, Denver interested in Davis Bertans

In addition to the Sixers, Hawks and Lakers, the Celtics and Nuggets have emerged as suitors for Bertans’ services, NBC Sports Washington has learned. Bertans, 27, has enjoyed a breakout season, averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent from three on 8.6 attempts per game.
How much the Wizards will actually entertain offers is unclear. He is one of their best players and the fact he has become one of the best catch-and-shoot scorers in the NBA is particularly enticing given the offensive style they like to play. Many believe Bertans could make $15 million or more annually on his next contract, but the Wizards could pay him that if they choose to with Ian Mahinmi’s $15.5 million salary set to come off the books.
The Wizards will play two of the teams that have targeted Bertans this week, the Celtics and Hawks. Bertans, though, remains out with a right quad injury and will miss at least their game against Boston. That injury is healed to the point Bertans is expected to return soon and likely by the end of the weekend, according to one person familiar with his recovery. If Bertans comes back soon and plays like he did before the injury, the trade interest will only continue to heat up.
Lakers seeking player, first-round pick for Kuzma

League sources told Heavy.com that the notion of the Lakers pulling the trigger on a deal for Kuzma is still a long way off. One general manager said the Lakers would ask for a high rotation player—preferably a point guard—who could bolster the chances for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to earn a spot in the Finals, as well as a first-round draft pick that projects to be in or around the lottery.
