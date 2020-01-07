USA Today Sports

A 31-year-old who is on a $19 million deal that is expi…

3 hours ago via Ben Stinar @ The Big Lead
A 31-year-old who is on a $19 million deal that is expiring this season and playing in the playoffs each of the last six seasons, he appears as an ideal buyout candidate. According to his agent Kevin Bradbury, that is not the case at the moment. “Evan is committed to Atlanta and helping them achieve their goals as an organization and is grateful to be there,” Bradbury told The Big Lead when asked about the possibility.

January 7, 2020 | 8:04 am UTC Update

L.A. teams eyeing Marcus Morris?

Morris is one of the most valuable veterans on the trade market at the moment. He’s shooting 43 percent from beyond the arc and on a one-year deal. The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly keeping an eye on Morris. Opposing execs expect both Los Angeles teams to monitor the market for Morris as well.
3 hours ago via SportsNet New York

“I think there’s teams that would do it,” said Windhorst. “One of the things that’s been remarkable to me as I’ve talked to some people around the league about Kevin in the last 48-72 hours is there’s a lot of people who really, really value him and really like him, but the problem is because of the contract, it’s a difficult to come up with a trade for. Because the Cavs are viewing trading an All-Star level player. The other teams are saying ‘Yeah, he’s a good player but we’re taking on this money.’ They think they’re bailing the Cavs out.”
3 hours ago via RealGM

No Kuzma-Bogdanovic swap?

According to a league source, the Kings are unlikely to bite on a Bogdanovic-Kuzma swap and the team is comfortable walking into this summer with Bogdanovic as a restricted free agent. The Kings are 0-6 when Bogdanovic misses a game this season. He is the most versatile player on the roster, and according to a source, any deal made this trade season would need to make sense for the roster and team veratilty, now and in the future.
3 hours ago via James Ham @ NBC Sports

A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings are unlikely to trade Bogdanovic for Kuzma. The Kings value Bogdanovic’s versatility and they are comfortable with having the right to match any offers for him if he becomes a restricted free agent this summer. Bogdanovic has missed six games due to hamstring and ankle injuries this season. The Kings are 0-6 in those contests.
3 hours ago via Sacramento Bee

In addition to Dennis Smith Jr. and Marcus Morris, some teams have interest in trading for Knicks forward Bobby Portis, per sources familiar with the matter. Portis signed a two-year $31 million deal with the Knicks over the summer, but the second year is a team option. So a contending team looking for front-line depth could view Portis as, essentially, an expiring contract.
3 hours ago via SportsNet New York

Lakers keeping Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard requested a non-guaranteed contract from the Los Angeles Lakers in his return to L.A. to show how much the opportunity meant to him. Point proven. The Lakers have until the 2 p.m. PT deadline Tuesday to waive Howard’s contract, the veteran’s minimum $2.56 million, but will not do so, league sources told ESPN, thus guaranteeing Howard for the rest of the season.
3 hours ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

January 7, 2020 | 2:32 am UTC Update
January 7, 2020 | 2:20 am UTC Update
January 7, 2020 | 1:00 am UTC Update
January 7, 2020 | 12:43 am UTC Update
January 7, 2020 | 12:11 am UTC Update
