A 31-year-old who is on a $19 million deal that is expi…
A 31-year-old who is on a $19 million deal that is expiring this season and playing in the playoffs each of the last six seasons, he appears as an ideal buyout candidate. According to his agent Kevin Bradbury, that is not the case at the moment. “Evan is committed to Atlanta and helping them achieve their goals as an organization and is grateful to be there,” Bradbury told The Big Lead when asked about the possibility.
January 7, 2020 | 8:04 am UTC Update
L.A. teams eyeing Marcus Morris?
Morris is one of the most valuable veterans on the trade market at the moment. He’s shooting 43 percent from beyond the arc and on a one-year deal. The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly keeping an eye on Morris. Opposing execs expect both Los Angeles teams to monitor the market for Morris as well.
The latest comes from ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, a native of Akron, Ohio, and former Cavs beat reporter. Windhorst addressed the Love situation on his podcast, The Hoop Collective. “He absolutely, totally wants to get out of there,” Windhorst said. “It has driven him various levels of crazy to be there this season.”
“I think there’s teams that would do it,” said Windhorst. “One of the things that’s been remarkable to me as I’ve talked to some people around the league about Kevin in the last 48-72 hours is there’s a lot of people who really, really value him and really like him, but the problem is because of the contract, it’s a difficult to come up with a trade for. Because the Cavs are viewing trading an All-Star level player. The other teams are saying ‘Yeah, he’s a good player but we’re taking on this money.’ They think they’re bailing the Cavs out.”
No Kuzma-Bogdanovic swap?
According to a league source, the Kings are unlikely to bite on a Bogdanovic-Kuzma swap and the team is comfortable walking into this summer with Bogdanovic as a restricted free agent. The Kings are 0-6 when Bogdanovic misses a game this season. He is the most versatile player on the roster, and according to a source, any deal made this trade season would need to make sense for the roster and team veratilty, now and in the future.
A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings are unlikely to trade Bogdanovic for Kuzma. The Kings value Bogdanovic’s versatility and they are comfortable with having the right to match any offers for him if he becomes a restricted free agent this summer. Bogdanovic has missed six games due to hamstring and ankle injuries this season. The Kings are 0-6 in those contests.
Haynes has no doubt the Trail Blazers, who are currently 15-22, will make a move. With two valuable expiring contracts, that’s to be expected. “There will be a move made, for sure,” Haynes said. “It’s hard for me to believe that Hassan Whiteside and Kent Bazemore will still be there past the trade deadline.”
In addition to Dennis Smith Jr. and Marcus Morris, some teams have interest in trading for Knicks forward Bobby Portis, per sources familiar with the matter. Portis signed a two-year $31 million deal with the Knicks over the summer, but the second year is a team option. So a contending team looking for front-line depth could view Portis as, essentially, an expiring contract.
Lakers keeping Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard requested a non-guaranteed contract from the Los Angeles Lakers in his return to L.A. to show how much the opportunity meant to him. Point proven. The Lakers have until the 2 p.m. PT deadline Tuesday to waive Howard’s contract, the veteran’s minimum $2.56 million, but will not do so, league sources told ESPN, thus guaranteeing Howard for the rest of the season.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are among the teams who have interest in Smith Jr. Smith Jr. has missed the past four games due to injury. He is questionable for the Lakers game. The point guard has had an uneven season in Year Two with the Knicks. He was obtained by New York in the Kristaps Porzingis trade.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Warriors plan to complete a deal with G Damion Lee to keep him on 15-man roster, league source tells ESPN. He had run out of days on a two-way contract. Warriors waived Marquese Chriss to create a roster spot.
Warriors waiving Marquese Chriss
Chris Haynes: Golden State Warriors will waive center Marquese Chriss, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Monte Poole: The waiving of Marquese Chriss is not, according to NBA sources, a matter of the Warriors losing interest. They’re running out of time on two-way deals for Damion Lee and Ky Bowman. This is the first move. There will be more.
Anthony Slater: Chatted with Marquese Chriss a few minutes before the Warriors officially waived him. He had just learned of the news postgame in Sacramento. Had a few teammates coming up to him telling him to “stay up.” News had stung the locker room a bit. Chriss was well-liked.
Kyle Neubeck: In advance of tomorrow’s deadline, there are no changes planned regarding Trey Burke and his Sixers deal is expected to become guaranteed, I’m told. Team has liked what he has brought to the table in a reserve role.
Tom Osborn: DeMar on Dejounte improving as a shooter: “He works on it every single day, every single night since I’ve been here. He continuously works, works, works, and (tonight) he came through big for us, taking that jump shot, shooting it with confidence. It’s not surprising at all.”
Duane Rankin: “Of course it’s kind of hard to handle everything, but I am a professional. I respect Coach’s decisions.” Dario Saric trying to stay positive after no longer starting for #Suns.
Jason Jones: Richaun Holmes on his right shoulder: “I really can’t say (how I hurt it). I just remember catching the ball and I went to go up and I just felt this pain in my shoulder and it got worse. I really can’t tell you what happened, but I’ll be all right.”
Salman Ali: Mike D’Antoni, smiling when told Gerald Green said he wishes to return for the playoffs: “Yeah, well he’s crazy. Hopefully he does, but it’ll be hard.”
January 7, 2020 | 2:32 am UTC Update
Brian Robb: Wizards beat Celtics 99-94. C’s shoot a season-low 35 percent from the field in the ugly loss.
Fred Katz: Two days ago, Ish Smith’s career high was 27 points. Over his last two games, he’s scored 32 against the Nuggets and now 27 against the Celtics, who the Wizards are about to close out a win against. Incredible.
Anthony Puccio: Final: Magic 101, Nets 89. That’s 6 straight losses for the Nets and 16-19 on the season. It’s a free fall.
Scott Agness: Pacers win on the road for the first time since Dec. 13, win in Charlotte 115-104 despite the Hornets scoring 39 in the 4th. T.J. Warren scored a season-high 36 — 15 2FGs, 6FTs — and Jeremy Lamb had his second double-double (11/10) of the year. Up next: vs Miami on Wednesday.
January 7, 2020 | 2:20 am UTC Update
Teams registering interest in Bobby Portis
SNY Knicks: Several teams around the league have shown interest in Bobby Portis. (@Ian Begley)
KC Johnson: LaVine: “I don’t think anyone has won a dunk contest and a 3-point contest. So I’ll try that one out. I would love to.”
Josh Robbins: Final: Magic 101, Nets 89. Fultz: 25 pts. (new career high), 5 rebs., 4 assts. Vucevic: 11 pts., 23 rebs., 4 assts. Gordon: 11 pts., 14 rebs., 1 asst. 3-pointers: Magic 8/26, Nets 10/47 (record for 3-point misses by a Magic opponent)
Tom Orsborn: Bud on the Brothers Lopez 1-2 punch: “It feels like we may have the opportunity to wear teams down. The size, the force, what they bring defensively can be deflating & a team can get frustrated…. It is just kind of 48 minutes of really good basketball from the center position.”
Tom Orsborn: Pop on last game: “The Lopez brothers got away from us all night. We didn’t game plan for them to get 24 pts between them. Giannis, you aren’t going to stop Giannis. We are going to do as much as we can, but if he scores like he usually does, you can’t have other people step up.”
Scott Agness: Justin Holiday earned two technical fouls in his first 393 games. Tonight, in game 394, he received two quick Ts and was ejected for the first time in his career. Reminded me of Thad Young last year in Miami.
Candace Buckner: X-rays on Garrison Mathews’ right ankle came back negative, The Post has learned. Mathews was carried off the court in the second quarter after stepping on Jayson Tatum’s shoe and twisting the ankle.
January 7, 2020 | 1:00 am UTC Update
Eric Walden: Derrick Favors, on adjusting to the Pels: “It was tough at first … getting used to a new environment, but I’m more comfortable now.” And on finding out the Jazz were moving on: “I had to respect it. I understood it. I knew it. They looked out for me. It worked out.”
Eric Walden: Derrick Favors, on facing the Jazz tonight: “It’s business as usual. … I gotta come out here and be ready. And after the game, we can shake hands and hug and all that, but I know they’re gonna come out and try to kick our ass, and especially kick my ass.”
January 7, 2020 | 12:43 am UTC Update
Mark Murphy: Isaiah Thomas on the difference he sees in Jaylen Brown: “I think it’s his confidence. Confidence is what takes you from being good to great, and he’s on the road to being that.”
Tim Bontemps: Joel Embiid definitely just messed his left ring ringer. He’d been messing with it during the prior free throws, and it just bent in a very awkward looking direction and he needed to come out of the game. Went right back to the locker room.
Dan Gelston: Former Philadelphia Warrior Ernie Beck rang the @Philadelphia 76ers bell. Beck is 88 years old & played 7 years in the NBA.
January 7, 2020 | 12:11 am UTC Update
Brian Lewis: Kenny Atkinson reiterated that Caris LeVert will be available tomorrow vs. #OKCThunder. Was rested vs. the #Magic because the #Nets have 3 games in 4 days. He was noncommittal about whether he’d play back-to-backs going forward.
Tom Orsborn: Pop said Murray is back in the starting lineup after missing Saturday’s game for personal reasons, but when asked if the rest of the starters remain the same, he said, “Pretty close, I think. We’ll see.” In other words, he was non-committal about Walker’s status. #Spurs
Will Guillory: Gentry says he doesn’t believe Jrue Holiday’s injury is a serious one. He’s still unsure who will take his place in the starting lineup.