USA Today Sports

Tim Reynolds: LeBron James is the 7th player in NBA his…

2 hours ago via ByTimReynolds
Tim Reynolds: LeBron James is the 7th player in NBA history to win player of the week in three different decades. Others: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Karl Malone, John Stockton. Those who may still do it: Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Dwight Howard, Chris Paul.

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 7, 2020 | 4:56 pm UTC Update
McLemore isn’t nervous as his guarantee date approaches. “I know my contract,” he said. “But the non-guaranteed deal doesn’t faze me. I grew up with nothing. Nothing was guaranteed.” Even if the unexpected happens, McLemore will keep battling. This season has revived his passion. Almost everyone McLemore has come into contact with over those wayward first six seasons will be rooting for him. “I love him,” Joerger said.
1 hour ago via Zach Lowe @ ESPN

, Top Rumors

, , ,

The 2008-09 Magic lost in the finals, but despite that defeat, they rank as one of the most innovative teams in recent league history because of the way they played, how coach Stan Van Gundy deployed players and how GM Otis Smith built the roster. These days, basketball coaches, executives and fans consider the 3-point shot and stretch power forwards as necessary components to successful teams. But 11 seasons ago, heavy reliance on long-range shooting still was gaining acceptance. That Magic team helped transform conventional wisdom because it proved, for the first time, that a team could rely on the 3-pointer heavily, downsize its lineup for a full 48 minutes and win a conference title at the same time. “A lot of teams are playing small ball and spread the floor, a lot of big men in pick-and-roll, pop-and-shoot,” Lewis says now. “We were one of the trendsetters of it.”
1 hour ago via Josh Robbins @ The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Just how ahead of its time was that Magic team? Its NBA record for making 23 3-pointers in single game, set on Jan. 13, 2009, remained unbroken until Dec. 16, 2016, when the Rockets made 24. “Obviously, Stan is one of the great coaches of our time, but I still don’t think that he gets the credit he deserves for being a pioneer,” Clifford says. “Stan has so many strengths, but one of the things he’s really good at is he can look at a group on the floor and say, ‘They need to play this way.’ His vision of how he wanted our team to play was so definitive.”
1 hour ago via Josh Robbins @ The Athletic

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

“[Edwards] is a pro, everything about him. Athleticism. Skill. The ability to score,” one NBA scout told The Undefeated. “He can defend. He is one of those guys that will be better on the next level because he will be playing with better teammates. When he walks onto the floor, you have the feeling that you’re watching a pro. And then the game starts and he shows you he is one with his versatility and skill.”
1 hour ago via Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated

, , , Uncategorized

, ,

ESPN.com currently ranks Edwards as the second-best prospect in the 2020 draft behind Australia NBL guard LaMelo Ball. Former University of Memphis center James Wiseman is also in the mix for the top pick. If Edwards continues his trajectory, he would join Wilkins as the only Bulldogs to be drafted in the top 5. “That’s my dream, to be the No. 1 pick,” Edwards said. “So, all I’m doing is just working hard. And whoever gets the pick, they will do whatever they want to do with. I just pray it would be me.” In the meantime, he is happy to be representing Georgia.
1 hour ago via Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated

, , , Uncategorized

, ,

His staying power with the Knicks, a franchise known for upheaval, is all the more impressive. Bill Duffy, one of the league’s top agents, calls Miller “an institution guy” — someone teams should want in their organization in any capacity. When Miller was trying to make the crossover to the NBA, he canvassed friends and contacts for advice and Duffy, who Miller had known since Foster signed with him out of Southwest Texas, told him to be persistent in his hard work. “You gotta get in at whatever level you can get in with an organization,” Duffy said he told Miller. “And he sure did follow through with that.”
1 hour ago via Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

In an interview with The Athletic, Jim Quinn, one of America’s sports attorneys, who had many, sometimes combative, interactions with Stern during the course of both of their careers, credits Stern with this powerful insight: “He saw before anybody that promoting superstars was good for the game. Just the fact you can recognize superstars by their first names proves the point.” Quinn adds that Stern’s player recognition strategy “was critical to the success of the league after he became commissioner.”
1 hour ago via Robert Litan @ The Athletic

, , , Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: David Stern Death
January 7, 2020 | 3:58 pm UTC Update
January 7, 2020 | 12:50 pm UTC Update

L.A. teams eyeing Marcus Morris?

Morris is one of the most valuable veterans on the trade market at the moment. He’s shooting 43 percent from beyond the arc and on a one-year deal. The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly keeping an eye on Morris. Opposing execs expect both Los Angeles teams to monitor the market for Morris as well.
5 hours ago via SportsNet New York

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 25 more rumors
“I think there’s teams that would do it,” said Windhorst. “One of the things that’s been remarkable to me as I’ve talked to some people around the league about Kevin in the last 48-72 hours is there’s a lot of people who really, really value him and really like him, but the problem is because of the contract, it’s a difficult to come up with a trade for. Because the Cavs are viewing trading an All-Star level player. The other teams are saying ‘Yeah, he’s a good player but we’re taking on this money.’ They think they’re bailing the Cavs out.”
5 hours ago via RealGM

, Top Rumors

, , ,

No Kuzma-Bogdanovic swap?

According to a league source, the Kings are unlikely to bite on a Bogdanovic-Kuzma swap and the team is comfortable walking into this summer with Bogdanovic as a restricted free agent. The Kings are 0-6 when Bogdanovic misses a game this season. He is the most versatile player on the roster, and according to a source, any deal made this trade season would need to make sense for the roster and team veratilty, now and in the future.
5 hours ago via James Ham @ NBC Sports

, , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 21 more rumors
A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings are unlikely to trade Bogdanovic for Kuzma. The Kings value Bogdanovic’s versatility and they are comfortable with having the right to match any offers for him if he becomes a restricted free agent this summer. Bogdanovic has missed six games due to hamstring and ankle injuries this season. The Kings are 0-6 in those contests.
5 hours ago via Sacramento Bee

, , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

In addition to Dennis Smith Jr. and Marcus Morris, some teams have interest in trading for Knicks forward Bobby Portis, per sources familiar with the matter. Portis signed a two-year $31 million deal with the Knicks over the summer, but the second year is a team option. So a contending team looking for front-line depth could view Portis as, essentially, an expiring contract.
5 hours ago via SportsNet New York

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Bobby Portis Trade

Lakers keeping Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard requested a non-guaranteed contract from the Los Angeles Lakers in his return to L.A. to show how much the opportunity meant to him. Point proven. The Lakers have until the 2 p.m. PT deadline Tuesday to waive Howard’s contract, the veteran’s minimum $2.56 million, but will not do so, league sources told ESPN, thus guaranteeing Howard for the rest of the season.
5 hours ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

Top Rumors

, ,

A 31-year-old who is on a $19 million deal that is expiring this season and playing in the playoffs each of the last six seasons, he appears as an ideal buyout candidate. According to his agent Kevin Bradbury, that is not the case at the moment. “Evan is committed to Atlanta and helping them achieve their goals as an organization and is grateful to be there,” Bradbury told The Big Lead when asked about the possibility.
5 hours ago via Ben Stinar @ The Big Lead

Uncategorized

,

January 7, 2020 | 2:32 am UTC Update
January 7, 2020 | 2:20 am UTC Update
January 7, 2020 | 1:00 am UTC Update
Home