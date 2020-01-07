Tim Reynolds: LeBron James is the 7th player in NBA his…
Tim Reynolds: LeBron James is the 7th player in NBA history to win player of the week in three different decades. Others: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Karl Malone, John Stockton. Those who may still do it: Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Dwight Howard, Chris Paul.
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs’ Kevin Love said he doesn’t know if he’ll be here five more months or five more weeks.
McLemore isn’t nervous as his guarantee date approaches. “I know my contract,” he said. “But the non-guaranteed deal doesn’t faze me. I grew up with nothing. Nothing was guaranteed.” Even if the unexpected happens, McLemore will keep battling. This season has revived his passion. Almost everyone McLemore has come into contact with over those wayward first six seasons will be rooting for him. “I love him,” Joerger said.
Mirjam Swanson: The L.A. Clippers report that they have assigned Mfiondu Kabengele, Terance Mann and Jerome Robinson to the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.
The 2008-09 Magic lost in the finals, but despite that defeat, they rank as one of the most innovative teams in recent league history because of the way they played, how coach Stan Van Gundy deployed players and how GM Otis Smith built the roster. These days, basketball coaches, executives and fans consider the 3-point shot and stretch power forwards as necessary components to successful teams. But 11 seasons ago, heavy reliance on long-range shooting still was gaining acceptance. That Magic team helped transform conventional wisdom because it proved, for the first time, that a team could rely on the 3-pointer heavily, downsize its lineup for a full 48 minutes and win a conference title at the same time. “A lot of teams are playing small ball and spread the floor, a lot of big men in pick-and-roll, pop-and-shoot,” Lewis says now. “We were one of the trendsetters of it.”
Just how ahead of its time was that Magic team? Its NBA record for making 23 3-pointers in single game, set on Jan. 13, 2009, remained unbroken until Dec. 16, 2016, when the Rockets made 24. “Obviously, Stan is one of the great coaches of our time, but I still don’t think that he gets the credit he deserves for being a pioneer,” Clifford says. “Stan has so many strengths, but one of the things he’s really good at is he can look at a group on the floor and say, ‘They need to play this way.’ His vision of how he wanted our team to play was so definitive.”
“[Edwards] is a pro, everything about him. Athleticism. Skill. The ability to score,” one NBA scout told The Undefeated. “He can defend. He is one of those guys that will be better on the next level because he will be playing with better teammates. When he walks onto the floor, you have the feeling that you’re watching a pro. And then the game starts and he shows you he is one with his versatility and skill.”
ESPN.com currently ranks Edwards as the second-best prospect in the 2020 draft behind Australia NBL guard LaMelo Ball. Former University of Memphis center James Wiseman is also in the mix for the top pick. If Edwards continues his trajectory, he would join Wilkins as the only Bulldogs to be drafted in the top 5. “That’s my dream, to be the No. 1 pick,” Edwards said. “So, all I’m doing is just working hard. And whoever gets the pick, they will do whatever they want to do with. I just pray it would be me.” In the meantime, he is happy to be representing Georgia.
His staying power with the Knicks, a franchise known for upheaval, is all the more impressive. Bill Duffy, one of the league’s top agents, calls Miller “an institution guy” — someone teams should want in their organization in any capacity. When Miller was trying to make the crossover to the NBA, he canvassed friends and contacts for advice and Duffy, who Miller had known since Foster signed with him out of Southwest Texas, told him to be persistent in his hard work. “You gotta get in at whatever level you can get in with an organization,” Duffy said he told Miller. “And he sure did follow through with that.”
In an interview with The Athletic, Jim Quinn, one of America’s sports attorneys, who had many, sometimes combative, interactions with Stern during the course of both of their careers, credits Stern with this powerful insight: “He saw before anybody that promoting superstars was good for the game. Just the fact you can recognize superstars by their first names proves the point.” Quinn adds that Stern’s player recognition strategy “was critical to the success of the league after he became commissioner.”
Kevin Knox said it had no bearing on his slower sophomore campaign, but he revealed Monday a knee injury kept him off the court for between one and two months late last summer. “I got a lot of work in the beginning of the summer,’’ Knox said. “It was a little knee injury. The injury stopped me from working out for a month or two, but it didn’t have anything to do with the summer.’’
Justin Kubatko: Luka Doncic recorded his 10th career 30-point triple-double last night. Only Oscar Robertson reached that mark in fewer games played: 42 – Robertson. 104 – Doncic. 330 – LeBron James. 336 – Michael Jordan. 525 – Wilt Chamberlain.
Justin Kubatko: The @nuggets Nikola Jokic is just the third center in NBA history* to score at least 45 points in a game without committing a turnover. The others to do so are Moses Malone (Apr. 8, 1987) and Shaquille O’Neal (Nov. 9, 1994). * Individual turnovers were first recorded in 1977-78.
Sports Illustrated: “Hell yes”@SHAQ on if him and Kobe could beat LeBron and AD 😂 (via @FallonTonight)
Marc J. Spears: The Historical Basketball League has changed its name to the Professional Collegiate League. @David West is the COO of the new league that plans to “enable athletes to directly benefit from their talent, marketability, and hard work by offering an education & compensation” in ‘21.
L.A. teams eyeing Marcus Morris?
Morris is one of the most valuable veterans on the trade market at the moment. He’s shooting 43 percent from beyond the arc and on a one-year deal. The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly keeping an eye on Morris. Opposing execs expect both Los Angeles teams to monitor the market for Morris as well.
The latest comes from ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, a native of Akron, Ohio, and former Cavs beat reporter. Windhorst addressed the Love situation on his podcast, The Hoop Collective. “He absolutely, totally wants to get out of there,” Windhorst said. “It has driven him various levels of crazy to be there this season.”
“I think there’s teams that would do it,” said Windhorst. “One of the things that’s been remarkable to me as I’ve talked to some people around the league about Kevin in the last 48-72 hours is there’s a lot of people who really, really value him and really like him, but the problem is because of the contract, it’s a difficult to come up with a trade for. Because the Cavs are viewing trading an All-Star level player. The other teams are saying ‘Yeah, he’s a good player but we’re taking on this money.’ They think they’re bailing the Cavs out.”
No Kuzma-Bogdanovic swap?
According to a league source, the Kings are unlikely to bite on a Bogdanovic-Kuzma swap and the team is comfortable walking into this summer with Bogdanovic as a restricted free agent. The Kings are 0-6 when Bogdanovic misses a game this season. He is the most versatile player on the roster, and according to a source, any deal made this trade season would need to make sense for the roster and team veratilty, now and in the future.
A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings are unlikely to trade Bogdanovic for Kuzma. The Kings value Bogdanovic’s versatility and they are comfortable with having the right to match any offers for him if he becomes a restricted free agent this summer. Bogdanovic has missed six games due to hamstring and ankle injuries this season. The Kings are 0-6 in those contests.
Haynes has no doubt the Trail Blazers, who are currently 15-22, will make a move. With two valuable expiring contracts, that’s to be expected. “There will be a move made, for sure,” Haynes said. “It’s hard for me to believe that Hassan Whiteside and Kent Bazemore will still be there past the trade deadline.”
In addition to Dennis Smith Jr. and Marcus Morris, some teams have interest in trading for Knicks forward Bobby Portis, per sources familiar with the matter. Portis signed a two-year $31 million deal with the Knicks over the summer, but the second year is a team option. So a contending team looking for front-line depth could view Portis as, essentially, an expiring contract.
Lakers keeping Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard requested a non-guaranteed contract from the Los Angeles Lakers in his return to L.A. to show how much the opportunity meant to him. Point proven. The Lakers have until the 2 p.m. PT deadline Tuesday to waive Howard’s contract, the veteran’s minimum $2.56 million, but will not do so, league sources told ESPN, thus guaranteeing Howard for the rest of the season.
A 31-year-old who is on a $19 million deal that is expiring this season and playing in the playoffs each of the last six seasons, he appears as an ideal buyout candidate. According to his agent Kevin Bradbury, that is not the case at the moment. “Evan is committed to Atlanta and helping them achieve their goals as an organization and is grateful to be there,” Bradbury told The Big Lead when asked about the possibility.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are among the teams who have interest in Smith Jr. Smith Jr. has missed the past four games due to injury. He is questionable for the Lakers game. The point guard has had an uneven season in Year Two with the Knicks. He was obtained by New York in the Kristaps Porzingis trade.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Warriors plan to complete a deal with G Damion Lee to keep him on 15-man roster, league source tells ESPN. He had run out of days on a two-way contract. Warriors waived Marquese Chriss to create a roster spot.
Warriors waiving Marquese Chriss
Chris Haynes: Golden State Warriors will waive center Marquese Chriss, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Monte Poole: The waiving of Marquese Chriss is not, according to NBA sources, a matter of the Warriors losing interest. They’re running out of time on two-way deals for Damion Lee and Ky Bowman. This is the first move. There will be more.
Anthony Slater: Chatted with Marquese Chriss a few minutes before the Warriors officially waived him. He had just learned of the news postgame in Sacramento. Had a few teammates coming up to him telling him to “stay up.” News had stung the locker room a bit. Chriss was well-liked.
Bobby Marks: Here are the finances of the Marquese Chriss waiver and eventual Damion Lee Two-Way conversion to a prorated minimum: * $758,804 cap hit on Chriss * GSW goes from $375K to $321K below the hard cap (if Lee is signed on Jan. 7) * 1 roster spot open but with restrictions
Kyle Neubeck: In advance of tomorrow’s deadline, there are no changes planned regarding Trey Burke and his Sixers deal is expected to become guaranteed, I’m told. Team has liked what he has brought to the table in a reserve role.
Tom Osborn: DeMar on Dejounte improving as a shooter: “He works on it every single day, every single night since I’ve been here. He continuously works, works, works, and (tonight) he came through big for us, taking that jump shot, shooting it with confidence. It’s not surprising at all.”
Adam Himmelsbach: Jaylen on Isaiah: “IT is always sending messages, the public ones, but nobody sees the ones where he’s like, ‘Keep working.’ He’s talking to me sending me text messages like to keep working and he’s happy with my play and stuff I’ve improved.”
Duane Rankin: “Of course it’s kind of hard to handle everything, but I am a professional. I respect Coach’s decisions.” Dario Saric trying to stay positive after no longer starting for #Suns.
Jason Jones: Richaun Holmes on his right shoulder: “I really can’t say (how I hurt it). I just remember catching the ball and I went to go up and I just felt this pain in my shoulder and it got worse. I really can’t tell you what happened, but I’ll be all right.”
Jason Anderson: Richaun Holmes says his shoulder is sore but he doesn’t think the injury is too bad. He hopes to play tomorrow. “I hate missing games,” he said.
Salman Ali: Mike D’Antoni, smiling when told Gerald Green said he wishes to return for the playoffs: “Yeah, well he’s crazy. Hopefully he does, but it’ll be hard.”
Brian Robb: Wizards beat Celtics 99-94. C’s shoot a season-low 35 percent from the field in the ugly loss.
Fred Katz: Two days ago, Ish Smith’s career high was 27 points. Over his last two games, he’s scored 32 against the Nuggets and now 27 against the Celtics, who the Wizards are about to close out a win against. Incredible.
Anthony Puccio: Final: Magic 101, Nets 89. That’s 6 straight losses for the Nets and 16-19 on the season. It’s a free fall.
Scott Agness: Pacers win on the road for the first time since Dec. 13, win in Charlotte 115-104 despite the Hornets scoring 39 in the 4th. T.J. Warren scored a season-high 36 — 15 2FGs, 6FTs — and Jeremy Lamb had his second double-double (11/10) of the year. Up next: vs Miami on Wednesday.
Teams registering interest in Bobby Portis
KC Johnson: LaVine: “I don’t think anyone has won a dunk contest and a 3-point contest. So I’ll try that one out. I would love to.”
Josh Robbins: Final: Magic 101, Nets 89. Fultz: 25 pts. (new career high), 5 rebs., 4 assts. Vucevic: 11 pts., 23 rebs., 4 assts. Gordon: 11 pts., 14 rebs., 1 asst. 3-pointers: Magic 8/26, Nets 10/47 (record for 3-point misses by a Magic opponent)
Tom Orsborn: Bud on the Brothers Lopez 1-2 punch: “It feels like we may have the opportunity to wear teams down. The size, the force, what they bring defensively can be deflating & a team can get frustrated…. It is just kind of 48 minutes of really good basketball from the center position.”
Tom Orsborn: Pop on last game: “The Lopez brothers got away from us all night. We didn’t game plan for them to get 24 pts between them. Giannis, you aren’t going to stop Giannis. We are going to do as much as we can, but if he scores like he usually does, you can’t have other people step up.”
Scott Agness: Justin Holiday earned two technical fouls in his first 393 games. Tonight, in game 394, he received two quick Ts and was ejected for the first time in his career. Reminded me of Thad Young last year in Miami.
Candace Buckner: X-rays on Garrison Mathews’ right ankle came back negative, The Post has learned. Mathews was carried off the court in the second quarter after stepping on Jayson Tatum’s shoe and twisting the ankle.
Eric Walden: Derrick Favors, on adjusting to the Pels: “It was tough at first … getting used to a new environment, but I’m more comfortable now.” And on finding out the Jazz were moving on: “I had to respect it. I understood it. I knew it. They looked out for me. It worked out.”