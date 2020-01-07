Young, who is averaging 28.9 points, 8.4 assists and sh…
Young, who is averaging 28.9 points, 8.4 assists and shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, will accept the invitation, sources said. Dončić is still deliberating, sources said.
January 7, 2020 | 8:57 pm UTC Update
Kevin Love wanted to clear the air. About his recent repulsive on-court behavior, the fine he received from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon following shootaround (a story he felt was overblown), his relationships — with general manager Koby Altman, head coach John Beilein and teammates — and the many non-truths being written and said about him in recent weeks. About everything during this frustrating rebuild that continues to test him both mentally and physically.
“No matter how good or bad things are, balance is the hardest thing to get in life,” Love told cleveland.com in a private moment following shootaround Tuesday afternoon. “I know that is philosophical, but it’s true. It’s like Koby said to me the other night, ‘You’re the best player on an NBA team and don’t ever forget that.’ And he’s right. Sometimes you have to get checked and put it into perspective. I think now opposed to when I was 24 or 25 I’m able to either take that on the chin or absorb that. I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, listen that’s unacceptable, you need to be better and we move on.’”
According to those there, Love was upset by the timing of the punishment — after shootaround while he was in the training room and a few days after the Toronto incident — and the abrupt nature. Because of that, Love wanted a deeper explanation. He then came back onto the court and approached Altman, who was huddled in his usual spot off to the side, flanked by executives Jason Hillman, Andrae Patterson and assistant coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Everyone decided to move the discussion into the film room.
“There was no altercation, there was no screaming match,” Love said. “I was actually shocked when guys were telling me about the article and what had come out. I’d heard about everything about 10 minutes before. I didn’t know who it came from, it didn’t come from me. Like I said, there wasn’t anything that happened at shootaround that warranted something like that. “It was a conversation we had, but there was no blowup, there was no me talking about how much money I have. I’m an a–h—. But I’m not that big of an a–h—. … That was like a 2 out of 10. It was really nothing.”
Anthony Chiang: Heat announces Dwyane Wade’s three-day celebration. Feb. 21: Tribute event for Wade at AAA. (Season Ticket Member-only event, but broadcast live on TV and radio) Feb. 22: Wade’s jersey will be retired at halftime of Heat-Cavs Feb. 23: Debut screening of Wade documentary at AAA
January 7, 2020 | 8:23 pm UTC Update
Anthony Davis turns down max extension with Lakers
The decision was made out of salary-cap implications and because Davis wants to solely focus on this season, sources said. Davis holds a $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season that he is expected to decline in order to hit the open market, sources said.
Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, delivered the news to Lakers’ the front office after the team’s shootaround in preparation for Tuesday night’s game against the New York Knicks, sources said. No one within league circles anticipates Davis leaving the Lakers after one season.
January 7, 2020 | 7:51 pm UTC Update
January 7, 2020 | 7:15 pm UTC Update
The NBA is seriously reconsidering the idea of reseeding the four conference finalists as part of a larger proposal to reshape the league’s calendar, sources told ESPN. The NBA appears to be moving toward an eventual vote of the league’s board of governors in April to implement an in-season tournament and postseason play-in for the seventh and eighth playoff seeds, but there’s an increasing chance that the reseeding idea could be eliminated before a final vote, sources said.
Many teams, especially those on the coasts, have expressed concerns about the increased travel that could lead to competitive disadvantages and a loss of traditional rivalries, sources said. For example, a Milwaukee-Indiana conference final would presumably benefit the winner of that series over a team that emerged from a cross-country Los Angeles-Miami series. The NBA’s coastal teams have been largely against this reseeding idea, sources said. The league’s research has shown that the proposal of reseeding teams based on regular season records could lead to travel increases of 60% and could result in one in one out of every four series being played across three time zones, sources said.
January 7, 2020 | 6:58 pm UTC Update
John Henson on the block
The Cavaliers are showcasing veteran big man John Henson with the hope of trading him. And now they have an opportunity to do the same thing with Brandon Knight because of Kevin Porter Jr.’s knee injury. The Cavs want to move Henson, who is 29 and one of several veterans on an expiring contract, but until a knee injury to Larry Nance Jr. last week didn’t have enough playing time to really show what he can do. He needs it because he missed most of last season with a broken wrist, and a big chunk of time this year for various injuries.
The Cavs want to trade Love, who is obviously unhappy in Cleveland, but he’s in the first year of a four-year, $120 million contract. The others who are on expiring deals are Tristan Thompson (arguably their most attractive trade asset), Matthew Dellavedova and Ante Zizic. Dellavedova has playoff and championship experience as a backup point guard, but he’s averaging 2.7 points and shooting 31 percent, including 12.5 percent from 3-point range.
Angel Gray: #Cavs Kevin Love addressed A LOT in media this morning. “I let my emotions get the best of me and I can’t do that. Starting on New Year’s Eve I wasn’t acting like a 31 yr old but a 13yr old.” “It’s been tough especially w/ record but I love my teammates and have to be better”.
Sixers keeping Trey Burke
Keith Pompey: #Sixers reserve PG @Trey Burke was informed that he will remain with the team. As a result, his contract will be guaranteed the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/YC5mg9ZpBJ
Bobby Marks: Golden State makes it official on the Marquese Chriss waiver. If this was early-November, Chriss would likely get claimed. However, because his contract is guaranteed once claimed and teams put a high priority on open roster spots before the trade deadline, it is unlikely.
Young, Doncic invited to participate in three-point contest
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić have been invited to participate in the NBA Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Chicago next month, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The two emerging stars will always be linked as their respective teams swapped the pair on draft day in 2018.
Shams Charania: Pistons guard Derrick Rose plans to return to Chicago for NBA All-Star Weekend in February, accepting invitation to the Skills Competition Saturday night, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Rick Bonnell: I asked @Devonte Graham if NBA has reached out about him being in All-Star Saturday (3-point contest?) Says he hasn’t heard anything.
RJ Marquez: DeMar DeRozan on Lonnie Walker’s near power dunk which nearly tore rim off. ‘He does stuff I never could do. I had nowhere near the explosiveness he has, its always fun to see. Im glad he didnt try to finger roll like he normally has been doing’ (📹@markmendez) #Spurs #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/CgQVfD8ZrZ
Doncic has squirmed several times when asked about his statistical accomplishments this season. For example, he insisted that nobody compared to Michael Jordan when his run of 20-point, five-rebound, five-assist outings surpassed Jordan’s for the longest such streak by anyone other than Oscar Robertson. Doncic’s streak reached 20 games before ending when he sprained his ankle. “I don’t mind, but [it’s] just stats. I think every game is another stat,” Doncic said, referring to frequent notes on the rare historical company he joins statistically. “For me, all I would say is it’s more important to get a win.”
Malika Andrews: Kyrie Irving will not play tonight against the Thunder, the Nets announce. Irving has now missed 25 games. That is the longest stretch he has been out in his career.
Playoff reseeding off table?
Adrian Wojnarowski: News filed to ESPN with @Zach Lowe: The NBA is seriously reconsidering idea of reseeding the four conference finalists as part of larger proposal to reshape league calendar. That element could be eliminated before Board of Governors vote in April. Story soon.
Liz Mullen: Indiana Pacers C/F Myles Turner has signed with @BDA_Sports for representation. NBA agent Bill Duffy is representing him.
Los Angeles has not one, but two teams favored to win the NBA title in June. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers, and Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers are the co-favorites to win the 2020 NBA title at +295, according to bookmaker.eu. The L.A. teams are followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (+330), and then James Harden and the Rockets (+900).
January 7, 2020 | 4:56 pm UTC Update
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs’ Kevin Love said he doesn’t know if he’ll be here five more months or five more weeks.
McLemore isn’t nervous as his guarantee date approaches. “I know my contract,” he said. “But the non-guaranteed deal doesn’t faze me. I grew up with nothing. Nothing was guaranteed.” Even if the unexpected happens, McLemore will keep battling. This season has revived his passion. Almost everyone McLemore has come into contact with over those wayward first six seasons will be rooting for him. “I love him,” Joerger said.
Mirjam Swanson: The L.A. Clippers report that they have assigned Mfiondu Kabengele, Terance Mann and Jerome Robinson to the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.
The 2008-09 Magic lost in the finals, but despite that defeat, they rank as one of the most innovative teams in recent league history because of the way they played, how coach Stan Van Gundy deployed players and how GM Otis Smith built the roster. These days, basketball coaches, executives and fans consider the 3-point shot and stretch power forwards as necessary components to successful teams. But 11 seasons ago, heavy reliance on long-range shooting still was gaining acceptance. That Magic team helped transform conventional wisdom because it proved, for the first time, that a team could rely on the 3-pointer heavily, downsize its lineup for a full 48 minutes and win a conference title at the same time. “A lot of teams are playing small ball and spread the floor, a lot of big men in pick-and-roll, pop-and-shoot,” Lewis says now. “We were one of the trendsetters of it.”
Just how ahead of its time was that Magic team? Its NBA record for making 23 3-pointers in single game, set on Jan. 13, 2009, remained unbroken until Dec. 16, 2016, when the Rockets made 24. “Obviously, Stan is one of the great coaches of our time, but I still don’t think that he gets the credit he deserves for being a pioneer,” Clifford says. “Stan has so many strengths, but one of the things he’s really good at is he can look at a group on the floor and say, ‘They need to play this way.’ His vision of how he wanted our team to play was so definitive.”
“[Edwards] is a pro, everything about him. Athleticism. Skill. The ability to score,” one NBA scout told The Undefeated. “He can defend. He is one of those guys that will be better on the next level because he will be playing with better teammates. When he walks onto the floor, you have the feeling that you’re watching a pro. And then the game starts and he shows you he is one with his versatility and skill.”
ESPN.com currently ranks Edwards as the second-best prospect in the 2020 draft behind Australia NBL guard LaMelo Ball. Former University of Memphis center James Wiseman is also in the mix for the top pick. If Edwards continues his trajectory, he would join Wilkins as the only Bulldogs to be drafted in the top 5. “That’s my dream, to be the No. 1 pick,” Edwards said. “So, all I’m doing is just working hard. And whoever gets the pick, they will do whatever they want to do with. I just pray it would be me.” In the meantime, he is happy to be representing Georgia.
His staying power with the Knicks, a franchise known for upheaval, is all the more impressive. Bill Duffy, one of the league’s top agents, calls Miller “an institution guy” — someone teams should want in their organization in any capacity. When Miller was trying to make the crossover to the NBA, he canvassed friends and contacts for advice and Duffy, who Miller had known since Foster signed with him out of Southwest Texas, told him to be persistent in his hard work. “You gotta get in at whatever level you can get in with an organization,” Duffy said he told Miller. “And he sure did follow through with that.”