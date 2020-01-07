Anthony Chiang: Heat announces Dwyane Wade’s three-day celebration. Feb. 21: Tribute event for Wade at AAA. (Season Ticket Member-only event, but broadcast live on TV and radio) Feb. 22: Wade’s jersey will be retired at halftime of Heat-Cavs Feb. 23: Debut screening of Wade documentary at AAA
The Cavaliers are showcasing veteran big man John Henson with the hope of trading him. And now they have an opportunity to do the same thing with Brandon Knight because of Kevin Porter Jr.’s knee injury. The Cavs want to move Henson, who is 29 and one of several veterans on an expiring contract, but until a knee injury to Larry Nance Jr. last week didn’t have enough playing time to really show what he can do. He needs it because he missed most of last season with a broken wrist, and a big chunk of time this year for various injuries.