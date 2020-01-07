USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Today at Hawks practice, Trae Young s…

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 7, 2020 | 11:25 pm UTC Update
“I think I can still play three or four years easy,” said Dragic, who’s in the fifth and final season of the $85 million deal he signed in the summer of 2015 and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason. “Of course, it all depends how my health is going to be. So far, so good. I’m doing everything right, what they’re telling me to do to prepare my body and to be fresh. If I’m going to continue to play like this and feel like this, it’s going to be good.”
30 mins ago via Miami Herald

, Uncategorized

, ,

There has been no “maintenance plan” this season with Dragic. He has played in 26 of the Heat’s first 36 games this season, and none of the games he has missed have been due to his right knee with nine of the absences coming because of a right groin strain and the other coming because of an illness. “It’s good. No problems,” Dragic said of his knee, with the Heat beginning a three-game trip Wednesday against the Pacers. “If I didn’t hurt my groin, probably I would play almost every game this season.”
30 mins ago via Miami Herald

, Uncategorized

, ,

Under the current salary-cap structure, the Warriors can sign you to a 10-day contract. Would you be open to that? Marquese Chriss: “We’ve had conversations about certain things to try and make things work but I think that’s something that I would try to keep between myself and them, just because I don’t know any situation that might come up. But who knows? I would like to be here. So eventually, if that happens, I would be all for it.”
30 mins ago via Logan Murdock @ NBC Sports

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Marquese Chriss Free Agency
Do you think this stint changed the league-wide perception of you? Marquese Chriss: “Absolutely. I texted Bob [Myers] yesterday and I just told him I appreciated him because pretty much the whole summer, I was on the outside looking in. I had certain opportunities and certain places I could go to try and do the same things I did here, but I felt like coming here was the best opportunity for me and they put me in an opportunity to succeed from day one. I think just being here, it created a different narrative for myself.”
30 mins ago via Logan Murdock @ NBC Sports

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

January 7, 2020 | 11:10 pm UTC Update
45 mins ago via Connor Letourneau @ San Francisco Chronicle

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Marquese Chriss Free Agency
January 7, 2020 | 11:00 pm UTC Update
January 7, 2020 | 10:21 pm UTC Update

2 hours ago via davidaldridgedc

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

January 7, 2020 | 9:33 pm UTC Update
January 7, 2020 | 8:57 pm UTC Update
3 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

Storyline: Cleveland Cavaliers Turmoil?
“No matter how good or bad things are, balance is the hardest thing to get in life,” Love told cleveland.com in a private moment following shootaround Tuesday afternoon. “I know that is philosophical, but it’s true. It’s like Koby said to me the other night, ‘You’re the best player on an NBA team and don’t ever forget that.’ And he’s right. Sometimes you have to get checked and put it into perspective. I think now opposed to when I was 24 or 25 I’m able to either take that on the chin or absorb that. I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, listen that’s unacceptable, you need to be better and we move on.’”
3 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

Top Rumors

, ,

According to those there, Love was upset by the timing of the punishment — after shootaround while he was in the training room and a few days after the Toronto incident — and the abrupt nature. Because of that, Love wanted a deeper explanation. He then came back onto the court and approached Altman, who was huddled in his usual spot off to the side, flanked by executives Jason Hillman, Andrae Patterson and assistant coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Everyone decided to move the discussion into the film room.
3 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

“There was no altercation, there was no screaming match,” Love said. “I was actually shocked when guys were telling me about the article and what had come out. I’d heard about everything about 10 minutes before. I didn’t know who it came from, it didn’t come from me. Like I said, there wasn’t anything that happened at shootaround that warranted something like that. “It was a conversation we had, but there was no blowup, there was no me talking about how much money I have. I’m an a–h—. But I’m not that big of an a–h—. … That was like a 2 out of 10. It was really nothing.”
3 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

Storyline: Cleveland Cavaliers Turmoil?
January 7, 2020 | 8:23 pm UTC Update
January 7, 2020 | 7:51 pm UTC Update
Home