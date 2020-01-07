Sarah K. Spencer: Today at Hawks practice, Trae Young s…
January 7, 2020 | 11:25 pm UTC Update
Anzejs Pasecniks to get a full-time contract?
With their eyes on the future, the Washington Wizards would like to move two-way player Anzejs Pasecniks to a standard NBA contract, according to multiple people aware of the team’s plans.
“I think I can still play three or four years easy,” said Dragic, who’s in the fifth and final season of the $85 million deal he signed in the summer of 2015 and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason. “Of course, it all depends how my health is going to be. So far, so good. I’m doing everything right, what they’re telling me to do to prepare my body and to be fresh. If I’m going to continue to play like this and feel like this, it’s going to be good.”
Goran Dragic wasn’t sure how his surgically repaired right knee would handle the grind of an 82-game season. During training camp in October, there were days Dragic felt pain in the knee. The 33-year-old Heat guard was even held out of one practice that week and limited in another as a precaution after playing in a career-low 36 games last season due to right knee surgery in December 2018.
There has been no “maintenance plan” this season with Dragic. He has played in 26 of the Heat’s first 36 games this season, and none of the games he has missed have been due to his right knee with nine of the absences coming because of a right groin strain and the other coming because of an illness. “It’s good. No problems,” Dragic said of his knee, with the Heat beginning a three-game trip Wednesday against the Pacers. “If I didn’t hurt my groin, probably I would play almost every game this season.”
Under the current salary-cap structure, the Warriors can sign you to a 10-day contract. Would you be open to that? Marquese Chriss: “We’ve had conversations about certain things to try and make things work but I think that’s something that I would try to keep between myself and them, just because I don’t know any situation that might come up. But who knows? I would like to be here. So eventually, if that happens, I would be all for it.”
Do you think this stint changed the league-wide perception of you? Marquese Chriss: “Absolutely. I texted Bob [Myers] yesterday and I just told him I appreciated him because pretty much the whole summer, I was on the outside looking in. I had certain opportunities and certain places I could go to try and do the same things I did here, but I felt like coming here was the best opportunity for me and they put me in an opportunity to succeed from day one. I think just being here, it created a different narrative for myself.”
Ira Winderman: The contracts of Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn are now guaranteed for the season (as if there were any doubt).
January 7, 2020 | 11:10 pm UTC Update
The Warriors are working on a multi-year contract with guard Damion Lee, multiple league sources have confirmed with The Chronicle.
“Damion has played really well for us the last couple of seasons,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after practice Tuesday. “He’s somebody who belongs in the NBA. I know nothing’s official, but we’re working on a contract going forward with him.”
General manager Bob Myers informed Chriss last week that the team might need to waive him to keep Lee with the NBA club the rest of the season. But when it actually happened Monday, many players were stunned. Chriss had built strong bonds with his teammates and left some to believe he could be a long-term piece.
Tom Westerholm: No surprise: With the deadline passed, Javonte Green’s contract is now guaranteed. Brad Stevens yesterday: “I think he’s brought a lot to our team, and certainly not afraid to put him in in any scenario. … You feel pretty good about him playing a number of different roles.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Reggie Jackson saw a specialist in L.A. and is making progress but there is no timeframe on a return as he is continuing toward full basketball activities.
January 7, 2020 | 11:00 pm UTC Update
Andrew Greif: Source: The Clippers today guaranteed the contract of guard Derrick Walton Jr., who had been on a non-guaranteed, one-year deal since the start of the regular season. He’ll now get the full $1.4 million on his deal.
Fred Katz: Bradley Beal (lower right leg soreness) listed as questionable once again for tomorrow’s game against the Magic. Davis Bertans (quad) and Thomas Bryant (foot) are listed as out. So is Garrison Mathews (ankle sprain).
Anthony Slater: D’Angelo Russell practiced today, but Warriors listing him as out tomorrow vs Bucks. It’ll be his fifth straight missed game with a shoulder contusion suffered in collision with Luka Doncic.
January 7, 2020 | 10:21 pm UTC Update
Eric Nehm: 5 p.m. has passed. The Milwaukee Bucks have not waived Dragan Bender, which means his contract for this season is now fully guaranteed. Bender has been on a bit of a tear lately with the Herd, taking home G-League Player of the Week last week.
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Kemba Walker is questionable for tomorrow’s game with San Antonio. He’s been out the past three games with an illness. Rookie Romeo Langford is out with one, as well.
Will Guillory: The NBA’s L2M report came out and determined that Brandon Ingram was indeed fouled on the final play of last night’s game. pic.twitter.com/WQriV6LEJE
January 7, 2020 | 9:33 pm UTC Update
Houston waives Gary Clark
Shams Charania: The Rockets are waiving swingman Gary Clark, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Tim MacMahon: Rockets are waiving forward Gary Clark, source confirms, adding that Houston could bring him back on a team-friendly deal similar to the one recently signed by guard Chris Clemons. The rest of Clark’s salary would have been guaranteed today.
Tim MacMahon: The Rockets could also end up filling the open roster spot with a player from the buyout market, per source.
January 7, 2020 | 8:57 pm UTC Update
Kevin Love wanted to clear the air. About his recent repulsive on-court behavior, the fine he received from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon following shootaround (a story he felt was overblown), his relationships — with general manager Koby Altman, head coach John Beilein and teammates — and the many non-truths being written and said about him in recent weeks. About everything during this frustrating rebuild that continues to test him both mentally and physically.
“No matter how good or bad things are, balance is the hardest thing to get in life,” Love told cleveland.com in a private moment following shootaround Tuesday afternoon. “I know that is philosophical, but it’s true. It’s like Koby said to me the other night, ‘You’re the best player on an NBA team and don’t ever forget that.’ And he’s right. Sometimes you have to get checked and put it into perspective. I think now opposed to when I was 24 or 25 I’m able to either take that on the chin or absorb that. I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, listen that’s unacceptable, you need to be better and we move on.’”
According to those there, Love was upset by the timing of the punishment — after shootaround while he was in the training room and a few days after the Toronto incident — and the abrupt nature. Because of that, Love wanted a deeper explanation. He then came back onto the court and approached Altman, who was huddled in his usual spot off to the side, flanked by executives Jason Hillman, Andrae Patterson and assistant coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Everyone decided to move the discussion into the film room.
“There was no altercation, there was no screaming match,” Love said. “I was actually shocked when guys were telling me about the article and what had come out. I’d heard about everything about 10 minutes before. I didn’t know who it came from, it didn’t come from me. Like I said, there wasn’t anything that happened at shootaround that warranted something like that. “It was a conversation we had, but there was no blowup, there was no me talking about how much money I have. I’m an a–h—. But I’m not that big of an a–h—. … That was like a 2 out of 10. It was really nothing.”
Anthony Chiang: Heat announces Dwyane Wade’s three-day celebration. Feb. 21: Tribute event for Wade at AAA. (Season Ticket Member-only event, but broadcast live on TV and radio) Feb. 22: Wade’s jersey will be retired at halftime of Heat-Cavs Feb. 23: Debut screening of Wade documentary at AAA
January 7, 2020 | 8:23 pm UTC Update
Anthony Davis turns down max extension with Lakers
The decision was made out of salary-cap implications and because Davis wants to solely focus on this season, sources said. Davis holds a $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season that he is expected to decline in order to hit the open market, sources said.
Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, delivered the news to Lakers’ the front office after the team’s shootaround in preparation for Tuesday night’s game against the New York Knicks, sources said. No one within league circles anticipates Davis leaving the Lakers after one season.