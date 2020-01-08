Frederic Weis: Hey @NBA , why don't you invite Vince Ca…
January 8, 2020 | 12:56 pm UTC Update
The Lakers said that Caldwell-Pope underwent a concussion evaluation, which was negative. He checked back in with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter of what turned out to be a 117-87 victory for the Lakers. “It wasn’t intentional at all,” Portis said. “I went for the ball. My intent was never to hurt anybody or anything like that. Just trying to make a play on the ball. Missed the ball and hit him in the head. My apologies to Caldwell-Pope. Happy to see him go out and do his thing, come back into the game and impact the game.”
Melissa Rohlin: LeBron on whether foul on KCP was dirty: “Yeah, it was. There was no play at the ball. I saw the wound up happen before the actual impact…It definitely wasn’t a basketball play.”
Dave McMenamin: Dwight Howard threw some kryptonite on any ideas he’d be making a Superman return to the dunk contest in Chicago next month: “I don’t know where you guys are getting this information from. I never said I was doing the dunk contest.”
Jeff Stotts: Re: Anthony Davis: While there have been exceptions, the average missed time for an in-season tailbone contusion is roughly two games. A true fracture would require additional time. Hoping AD is back in action soon.
In nine months, after intensive hoops studies at the SEED Academy, a basketball development school in suburban Dakar, Senegal, Sylla signed with Spanish giant Real Madrid. He inked with Oostende over the summer so he could register more minutes against senior-level competition. Now, four years after picking up a basketball and playing for the first time, Sylla has his eyes on the NBA Draft. “My life goes fast,” Sylla says. “It is simple: If I like something, I do it. If I want to be good at something, I do it.”
January 8, 2020 | 8:30 am UTC Update
Anthony Davis hurting
Anthony Davis left the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks in the third quarter Tuesday night after he bruised his lower back in a painful fall to the court. Davis was injured when he fell awkwardly while trying to block the shot of New York’s Julius Randle. Davis pounded the court in obvious pain after his hard landing, and he stayed down for about two minutes in a hushed Staples Center. Davis eventually rose with help from his teammates, and he walked to the Lakers’ dressing room slowly, but under his own power.
Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, emerged from the Lakers’ locker room after the injury and said X-rays on Davis’ back were negative, but the superstar is feeling sore. The Lakers described the injury as a bruised sacrum — the lower part of the spine near the tailbone. Davis was able to walk in the player tunnel at Staples Center as the initial shock of the fall wore off, a source told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. The plan is for Davis to undergo an MRI on Tuesday night, and he is expected to miss the upcoming road trip in Dallas & Oklahoma City to rehab.
Dave McMenamin: When talking about the Lakers’ needed next-man-up mentality in Anthony Davis’ potential absence, Alex Caruso referenced this scene from ‘Remember the Titans.’ Look at AC Fresh, already helping Frank Vogel find motivating clips for the next film session: youtube.com/watch?v=Tlccav…
But the ESPN reporter goes on to add how Kuzma’s contract, along with DeMarcus Cousins’ injury and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s no-trade clause makes it difficult for the Lakers to do some business. “When you talk to the Lakers, according to some teams I’ve talked to, Kyle Kuzma is available,” he said on ESPN. “It doesn’t mean that they are saying, ‘will you take Kyle Kuzma off our hands’. “But if you want Kyle Kuzma, he is available right now.The challenge is he makes $2million.
Chris Miler: I’m told tonight #Wizards have guaranteed the contract for Gary Payton II the remainder of the season. Payton II has appeared in 8 games (6 starts) avg. 6.0 ppg. 2.3 steals. #RepTheDistrict
The location of Monday’s decision held significance for Chriss. Golden 1 Center, the home of the Sacramento Kings, sits just 14 miles from the Sacramento suburb Elk Grove, where the forward starred at Pleasant Grove High School. It also marked the same place Chriss stood the last time his career was at a crossroads — when he was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Cavaliers during a Sacramento road trip — serving yet another reminder of the business he inhabits. “I mean, it sucked,” Chriss told NBC Sports Bay Area Tuesday. “It was full circle but I think it makes it a little easier. I was able to see my family and take my mind off it.”
Miles Plumlee signs in Australia
The Perth Wildcats have signed seven-year NBA veteran Miles Plumlee to its roster for the remainder of the 2019/20 NBL season. Fellow American Dario Hunt was released from his contract on Wednesday morning, allowing the reigning champions to make the change. Standing at 211cm and weighing 113kg, Plumlee is a powerful post player with exceptional athleticism. He was selected in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, and went on to play 347 NBA games with the Pacers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks.
As Howard reflected on some of his challenging times on Sunday after a win over the Pistons, “Can You Stand The Rain” by New Edition was playing on a portable speaker in his locker. A reporter teasingly asked if he himself could stand the rain – and Howard got reflective. “Man, I’ve been standing in the rain for years! The sun is shining again!” Howard said. “You gotta be able to stand in the rain. That’s what makes us humans. That’s what makes us us. The ability to go through tough times and not allow it to break our character. It’s hard to do. It’s hard to go through Hell and be like, ‘OK, just smile it off.’ But you never know how close you are to your breakthrough if you just quit on yourself.”
Micah Adams: Chris Paul in the clutch this season. Unreal. From everywhere but man that right elbow continues to fire off dagger after dagger.
As McLemore digested that, his phone rang. It was his sister. She was crying. Something had happened to McLemore’s younger brother, Kevin. McLemore hung up and called one of his cousins. “He’s gone,” the voice on the other end said. Kevin McLemore had died unexpectedly. McLemore ran into the shower and turned the water on. He didn’t know what else to do. “I was just in the shower talking to myself,” he said. “We were kinda like twins. We had a connection. I was almost trying to talk to him.”
He was mourning. His NBA career was in jeopardy. McLemore spent a few days with his wife and baby daughter before deciding to fight. “If I didn’t have my support system, who knows if I would still be in the league,” McLemore said. “I locked myself in the gym,” he said. “I told myself that if you love this game, you have to know you did everything you could. And I love this game dirty.”
McLemore owns a lot of his NBA struggle. “We had some personal deficiencies,” said Hazem Al-Gibaly, McLemore’s friend and business manager. But if there is a moment when outside factors overwhelmed McLemore, it was the sudden firing of Malone. “I love you,” Malone told him on the call, both remembered. “Keep working.” “I felt like crying right there,” McLemore said.
Amid the chaos, McLemore felt the organization lost its focus on teaching. “I’m big on someone being hands on with me,” he said. “After those first two years, I felt there was a lack of player development.” Kings officials declined comment; tampering rules prohibit them from discussing another team’s player. But they would not strongly contest this sentiment. The organization had lost faith in McLemore. They questioned his defense and his hands. Ownership pushed a win-now mentality.
Most NBA records are based upon an 82-game schedule, and there are some who feel the record book would be compromised by changing that number to 78 or 79. “But they haven’t always played 82 games, either, and everything is a conversation. Noithing has been finalized” Paul said. “Luckily there are a lot of people who have been in the business, and hopefully the right decisions are made.
January 8, 2020 | 3:08 am UTC Update
Jay Allen: #Blazers win! Carmelo Anthony with the game-winner with 3.3 secs. left as Portland comes back from 14 down to beat Toronto 101-99. #RipCity
Rod Beard: FINAL: #Pistons 115, #Cavs 113 Rose: 24 pts, 7 assts Drummond: 23 pts, 20 rebs, 5 assts Snell: 18 pts, 4 rebs Doumbouya: 15 pts, 1 bdy
Chris Fedor: #Cavs John Beilein says he will be “second-guessing himself” for a while with the way tonight’s game ended and the lack of Kevin Love touches. Feels Cavs wasted Love’s great performance.
Ben Golliver: Clippers’ Paul George on Russell Westbrook’s upcoming return to OKC: “Russell means way more than I did in Oklahoma, and I got a standing ovation. I expect nonstop cheering. Nonstop appreciation. I’m guessing the cheering will be off the radar, as if it isn’t Loud City already.”
James Ham: Spoke to Richaun Holmes in the locker room. Said he got the ball stuck in one of the Warriors players chest trying to rip the ball through. Strained his right shoulder. No separation or dislocation. Hoping to be back very soon. He said he’s a quick healer.
January 8, 2020 | 1:59 am UTC Update
Melissa Rohlin: Frank Vogel says LeBron is still “very under the weather.” He’s going to meet with the team doctor and will be a game-time decision.
Sean Cunningham: Richaun Holmes will not play tonight for the Kings in PHX tonight due to the shoulder strain suffered last night. Dewayne Dedmon will be available should Luke Walton decide for play him.
KC Johnson: Bulls list Wendell Carter Jr. as out vs. Pelicans with sprained right ankle. Daniel Gafford is probable.
John Hollinger: Here at Geogia’s Stegeman Coliseum, where 31 NBA scouts are on hand to see Georgia’s Anthony Edwards take on Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey in a battle of likely lotto picks
January 8, 2020 | 12:32 am UTC Update
Duane Rankin: “That’s what everybody wanting on. Play bully ball and then bang on someone.” Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton needing to dunk on someone on being more aggressive. #Suns
Harrison Wind: Will Barton (personal reasons) will miss tomorrow’s matchup with the Mavs. He’ll be attending the funeral of his cousin, Lou Grant, who was shot and killed Dec. 27 in Baltimore.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey being without Blake Griffin: “The 25 points, the leadership, the toughness, the presence of Blake — you’re not going to replace that … We know the direction right now; we know what we’re dealing with — it’s not ‘Is he playing or is he not playing?’”
Vudu is turning its attention to the next generation of athletes with its new docuseries. Walmart’s digital video service has ordered Legacy about up-and-comers in their respective sports who all happen to be the children of famous athletes. The eight-episode series hails from Whistle and is executive produced by former NBA player Dwyane Wade through his 59th & Prairie.
January 7, 2020 | 11:25 pm UTC Update
Anzejs Pasecniks to get a full-time contract?
With their eyes on the future, the Washington Wizards would like to move two-way player Anzejs Pasecniks to a standard NBA contract, according to multiple people aware of the team’s plans.
“I think I can still play three or four years easy,” said Dragic, who’s in the fifth and final season of the $85 million deal he signed in the summer of 2015 and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason. “Of course, it all depends how my health is going to be. So far, so good. I’m doing everything right, what they’re telling me to do to prepare my body and to be fresh. If I’m going to continue to play like this and feel like this, it’s going to be good.”
Goran Dragic wasn’t sure how his surgically repaired right knee would handle the grind of an 82-game season. During training camp in October, there were days Dragic felt pain in the knee. The 33-year-old Heat guard was even held out of one practice that week and limited in another as a precaution after playing in a career-low 36 games last season due to right knee surgery in December 2018.
There has been no “maintenance plan” this season with Dragic. He has played in 26 of the Heat’s first 36 games this season, and none of the games he has missed have been due to his right knee with nine of the absences coming because of a right groin strain and the other coming because of an illness. “It’s good. No problems,” Dragic said of his knee, with the Heat beginning a three-game trip Wednesday against the Pacers. “If I didn’t hurt my groin, probably I would play almost every game this season.”
Under the current salary-cap structure, the Warriors can sign you to a 10-day contract. Would you be open to that? Marquese Chriss: “We’ve had conversations about certain things to try and make things work but I think that’s something that I would try to keep between myself and them, just because I don’t know any situation that might come up. But who knows? I would like to be here. So eventually, if that happens, I would be all for it.”
Do you think this stint changed the league-wide perception of you? Marquese Chriss: “Absolutely. I texted Bob [Myers] yesterday and I just told him I appreciated him because pretty much the whole summer, I was on the outside looking in. I had certain opportunities and certain places I could go to try and do the same things I did here, but I felt like coming here was the best opportunity for me and they put me in an opportunity to succeed from day one. I think just being here, it created a different narrative for myself.”
Ira Winderman: The contracts of Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn are now guaranteed for the season (as if there were any doubt).
January 7, 2020 | 11:10 pm UTC Update
The Warriors are working on a multi-year contract with guard Damion Lee, multiple league sources have confirmed with The Chronicle.