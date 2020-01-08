USA Today Sports

The Lakers said that Caldwell-Pope underwent a concussion evaluation, which was negative. He checked back in with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter of what turned out to be a 117-87 victory for the Lakers. “It wasn’t intentional at all,” Portis said. “I went for the ball. My intent was never to hurt anybody or anything like that. Just trying to make a play on the ball. Missed the ball and hit him in the head. My apologies to Caldwell-Pope. Happy to see him go out and do his thing, come back into the game and impact the game.”
In nine months, after intensive hoops studies at the SEED Academy, a basketball development school in suburban Dakar, Senegal, Sylla signed with Spanish giant Real Madrid. He inked with Oostende over the summer so he could register more minutes against senior-level competition. Now, four years after picking up a basketball and playing for the first time, Sylla has his eyes on the NBA Draft. “My life goes fast,” Sylla says. “It is simple: If I like something, I do it. If I want to be good at something, I do it.”
Anthony Davis hurting

Anthony Davis left the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks in the third quarter Tuesday night after he bruised his lower back in a painful fall to the court. Davis was injured when he fell awkwardly while trying to block the shot of New York’s Julius Randle. Davis pounded the court in obvious pain after his hard landing, and he stayed down for about two minutes in a hushed Staples Center. Davis eventually rose with help from his teammates, and he walked to the Lakers’ dressing room slowly, but under his own power.
Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, emerged from the Lakers’ locker room after the injury and said X-rays on Davis’ back were negative, but the superstar is feeling sore. The Lakers described the injury as a bruised sacrum — the lower part of the spine near the tailbone. Davis was able to walk in the player tunnel at Staples Center as the initial shock of the fall wore off, a source told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. The plan is for Davis to undergo an MRI on Tuesday night, and he is expected to miss the upcoming road trip in Dallas & Oklahoma City to rehab.
But the ESPN reporter goes on to add how Kuzma’s contract, along with DeMarcus Cousins’ injury and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s no-trade clause makes it difficult for the Lakers to do some business. “When you talk to the Lakers, according to some teams I’ve talked to, Kyle Kuzma is available,” he said on ESPN. “It doesn’t mean that they are saying, ‘will you take Kyle Kuzma off our hands’. “But if you want Kyle Kuzma, he is available right now.The challenge is he makes $2million.
The location of Monday’s decision held significance for Chriss. Golden 1 Center, the home of the Sacramento Kings, sits just 14 miles from the Sacramento suburb Elk Grove, where the forward starred at Pleasant Grove High School. It also marked the same place Chriss stood the last time his career was at a crossroads — when he was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Cavaliers during a Sacramento road trip — serving yet another reminder of the business he inhabits. “I mean, it sucked,” Chriss told NBC Sports Bay Area Tuesday. “It was full circle but I think it makes it a little easier. I was able to see my family and take my mind off it.”
Miles Plumlee signs in Australia

The Perth Wildcats have signed seven-year NBA veteran Miles Plumlee to its roster for the remainder of the 2019/20 NBL season. Fellow American Dario Hunt was released from his contract on Wednesday morning, allowing the reigning champions to make the change. Standing at 211cm and weighing 113kg, Plumlee is a powerful post player with exceptional athleticism. He was selected in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, and went on to play 347 NBA games with the Pacers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks.
As Howard reflected on some of his challenging times on Sunday after a win over the Pistons, “Can You Stand The Rain” by New Edition was playing on a portable speaker in his locker. A reporter teasingly asked if he himself could stand the rain – and Howard got reflective. “Man, I’ve been standing in the rain for years! The sun is shining again!” Howard said. “You gotta be able to stand in the rain. That’s what makes us humans. That’s what makes us us. The ability to go through tough times and not allow it to break our character. It’s hard to do. It’s hard to go through Hell and be like, ‘OK, just smile it off.’ But you never know how close you are to your breakthrough if you just quit on yourself.”
As McLemore digested that, his phone rang. It was his sister. She was crying. Something had happened to McLemore’s younger brother, Kevin. McLemore hung up and called one of his cousins. “He’s gone,” the voice on the other end said. Kevin McLemore had died unexpectedly. McLemore ran into the shower and turned the water on. He didn’t know what else to do. “I was just in the shower talking to myself,” he said. “We were kinda like twins. We had a connection. I was almost trying to talk to him.”
Amid the chaos, McLemore felt the organization lost its focus on teaching. “I’m big on someone being hands on with me,” he said. “After those first two years, I felt there was a lack of player development.” Kings officials declined comment; tampering rules prohibit them from discussing another team’s player. But they would not strongly contest this sentiment. The organization had lost faith in McLemore. They questioned his defense and his hands. Ownership pushed a win-now mentality.
Most NBA records are based upon an 82-game schedule, and there are some who feel the record book would be compromised by changing that number to 78 or 79. “But they haven’t always played 82 games, either, and everything is a conversation. Noithing has been finalized” Paul said. “Luckily there are a lot of people who have been in the business, and hopefully the right decisions are made.
“I think I can still play three or four years easy,” said Dragic, who’s in the fifth and final season of the $85 million deal he signed in the summer of 2015 and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason. “Of course, it all depends how my health is going to be. So far, so good. I’m doing everything right, what they’re telling me to do to prepare my body and to be fresh. If I’m going to continue to play like this and feel like this, it’s going to be good.”
There has been no “maintenance plan” this season with Dragic. He has played in 26 of the Heat’s first 36 games this season, and none of the games he has missed have been due to his right knee with nine of the absences coming because of a right groin strain and the other coming because of an illness. “It’s good. No problems,” Dragic said of his knee, with the Heat beginning a three-game trip Wednesday against the Pacers. “If I didn’t hurt my groin, probably I would play almost every game this season.”
Under the current salary-cap structure, the Warriors can sign you to a 10-day contract. Would you be open to that? Marquese Chriss: “We’ve had conversations about certain things to try and make things work but I think that’s something that I would try to keep between myself and them, just because I don’t know any situation that might come up. But who knows? I would like to be here. So eventually, if that happens, I would be all for it.”
Do you think this stint changed the league-wide perception of you? Marquese Chriss: “Absolutely. I texted Bob [Myers] yesterday and I just told him I appreciated him because pretty much the whole summer, I was on the outside looking in. I had certain opportunities and certain places I could go to try and do the same things I did here, but I felt like coming here was the best opportunity for me and they put me in an opportunity to succeed from day one. I think just being here, it created a different narrative for myself.”
