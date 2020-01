I had this deadline column and the wonder of Tim and how awesome he is, grabbing this ring against this supposed dynasty in Miami and then I got to rewrite! What do you remember about that night and when Ray steps back and hits that three? Mike Breen: Well, a couple of things you never forget. You never forget the NBA bringing out the ropes, because the game is about to be over and they’re going to crown a champion that night. For them to do that ahead of time, they have to do that, I think that’s the first thing I remember . The second thing I remember, the fans leaving. And even though, I’ve seen too many games over time. I’ve seen Reggie Miller eight points in 8.9 seconds. I never understand, especially in a big game, how fans leave early, in a game that’s not decided. Because a lot of fans left. In fact, a lot of them tried to come back in. Our crew did a great job that night. They had a shot outside the arena of people trying to get back in but they couldn’t. The doors were locked.