Jake Fischer: Hawks star Trae Young has donated $10,000 to RIP Medical Debt, as part of the non-profit’s efforts to relieve over $1 million in past due medical obligations for Atlanta residents, averaging $1,858 for 570 people.
January 8, 2020 | 4:16 pm UTC Update
Several teams in touch with the Knicks recently came away with the impression that they aren’t solely focused on acquiring draft picks, expiring contracts or young players who have struggled with other teams in trades. Those teams say the Knicks have shown an interest in acquiring starter-level players who can help the team in the short-term and in future seasons, per sources.
This year the Lakers would like to conduct their business more quietly, though reports already have surfaced that teams are calling about Kyle Kuzma. According to a person familiar with the conversation, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka initiated a call with Sacramento to gauge the Kings’ interest in Kuzma.
Miles Plumlee has signed a deal with the Perth Wildcats of Australia for the remainder of the 19-20 season. “I’m happy to be here. I know this club is in top-standing with their championships and culture. It’s really enticing to come to a great team, and winning makes everything more fun, so I want to come here and win,” said Plumlee. “I’m going to be high energy, I’m going to play hard, bring athleticism and do whatever I can to win – defensive presence, especially inside, rebounding, blocking shots and finishing.
“It was [dirty],” James said. “There was no play on the ball [by Portis]. I saw the windup happen before the actual impact. I saw the way he was chasing KCP down. And then the windup. I saw that play happening before it actually happened. So, I just voiced my words to what happened, and then the refs came in between us. But I knew it definitely wasn’t a basketball play.” Caldwell-Pope said he thought Portis was trying an honest defensive attempt but admitted he had not seen the replay of the sequence. “I don’t want to see it at all,” he said.
Josh Robbins: Jonathan Isaac’s knee injury will be treated non-operatively, a team official said. No surgery.
After the game, Alex Caruso gave a little insight into why he and some of his Lakers teammates that wear headbands make the gesture after big plays. “It’s not a pop,” Caruso said of the headband motion after highlights.”It’s just a symbol that it’s there…Just acknowledging. It’s got superpowers. Me and JaVale talked about it. It’s got powers. See the bench. Everybody does it. It’s going to be our thing for a little bit.”
January 8, 2020 | 3:46 pm UTC Update
Anthony Davis injury not serious
Shams Charania: MRI results on Lakers star Anthony Davis’ lower back injury returned clean and he plans to travel with team on two-game road trip (Dallas, OKC), league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania: After scary fall Tuesday night in Los Angeles, Davis underwent MRI that showed lower back injury is a bruise, league sources said. Positive news for Davis and the Lakers.
Mark Medina: Lakers say that the MRI for Anthony Davis revealed a gluteus maximus contusion. Davis will travel for Lakers’ upcoming two-day trip in Dallas & OKC. Lakers listing Davis as questionable for Mavs game on Friday.
January 8, 2020 | 2:53 pm UTC Update
Dragic has also made adjustments to his game that should help prolong his playing career. His drives to the basket are down and he’s attempting a career-high 5.7 threes per game this season, and he’s shooting them efficiently with the league’s ninth-best three-point shooting percentage among players who are taking five or more threes per game. “I think I can still play three or four years easy,” said Dragic, who’s in the fifth and final season of the $85 million deal he signed in the summer of 2015 and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason. “Of course, it all depends how my health is going to be. So far, so good. I’m doing everything right, what they’re telling me to do to prepare my body and to be fresh. If I’m going to continue to play like this and feel like this, it’s going to be good.”
Dragic is quick to remind reporters he’s not that old yet. Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is actually almost two years older than Dragic. “Sometimes when a lot of people are saying that, basically they put that in your head,” Dragic said of people calling him old. “I’m like, ‘C’mon man. I’m not that old. I still can hoop. I still can play. I’m still in good shape.’ It’s just a number. That’s how I look at it. Of course, you need to prepare yourself differently, eat differently. But it’s part of the game, and I like it.”
He’s shooting 32.6% on 5.2 3-point attempts per game. Those numbers would be low for most NBA superstars these days, but they’re monumental for Giannis and the Bucks, who have spent endless hours developing Antetokounmpo’s range. He’s already among the most unguardable scorers on the planet — racking up 30 points on 20 shots per game — but if he becomes a legitimate threat from 3-point range, it will make him and the Bucks nearly impossible to defend in the future.
The environment: “It starts with [head coach Mike Budenholzer] and the environment he’s created around player development, and fostering that culture that we live in as a team.” That might sound cliché, but it’s important in this context: Jason Kidd, who coached Giannis during his early years in the NBA, told the young star to stop shooting 3s after his rookie season. That stunning directive stunted his growth at a key time in his developmental window. According to Sullivan, Giannis now has the green light to shoot 3s whenever he wants. Antetokounmpo only gets sassed when his coaches think he passes up a clean look from downtown.
With Giannis off the floor, the Bucks’ are posting a net rating of plus-6.8 points per 100 possessions, which would rank fifth in the NBA overall. Their defensive efficiency of 103.3 when Antetokounmpo sits would be No. 1 in the league overall. The fact that Milwaukee thrives when Giannis is resting means Milwaukee can seek out more opportunities to save his legs. It also gives the Bucks a rare edge across the league.
“I’m not liking what I see with Rodi’s development. And that’s where, he was a huge part for what I saw of the future. (Taurean) Prince kind of took a little bit of that. And then, I’m glad they started Jarrett Allen there because his growth for them next year is crucial for them. “….They knew Durant wasn’t going to play this year. So development (of young players) is still crucial (this season).
“I’ve been on the bench when guys have hit corner 3s in front of our bench, and sometimes we don’t even say anything, but every time they always look back at the bench for some reason,” Detroit guard Luke Kennard said. “It’s the one in front of the bench where guys always look back. I’m not sure why. If you say something or don’t say something, they’re going to look back.” Sometimes, the “no one said anything” look back can be taken as disrespect. “If no one says anything and a player makes a 3 and looks back, it’s kind of like, ‘What are you looking at?’” Griffin said.
You have to remember that Griffin was not shooting 3s then. He attempted only 24 his entire rookie season and converted on just 29.2 percent of them. If it weren’t the free-flowing and stress-free All-Star Game, Griffin likely wouldn’t even have attempted the shot. But he did, and as he rose up to shoot, he could hear the hollering. “When I shot it, I heard Paul Pierce go, ‘Oh, hell no! He’s with us!’” said Griffin, who explained that Pierce was insinuating Griffin’s 3-point shot was helping the East. “The All-Star Game is not that loud, so I heard that.”
Do you remember Kevin Durant’s shot in Game 3 in 2017 and then he came back and a shot in almost the same spot in Game 3 in 2018? Mike Breen: Well, the thing I remember, in ’18, right after he hit, I remember saying, ‘That’s the same exact shot he hit, and the same game, they were both Game 3s — 2018 was a little farther out. He was a couple of feet, I mean, 2018, he was unconscious. I do remember the 2017 one, because I was thinkin, this is going to be their first loss of the playoffs. They had still not lost up until that point and he just was, both Finals, it’s incredible the numbers that he put up.
I had this deadline column and the wonder of Tim and how awesome he is, grabbing this ring against this supposed dynasty in Miami and then I got to rewrite! What do you remember about that night and when Ray steps back and hits that three? Mike Breen: Well, a couple of things you never forget. You never forget the NBA bringing out the ropes, because the game is about to be over and they’re going to crown a champion that night. For them to do that ahead of time, they have to do that, I think that’s the first thing I remember. The second thing I remember, the fans leaving. And even though, I’ve seen too many games over time. I’ve seen Reggie Miller eight points in 8.9 seconds. I never understand, especially in a big game, how fans leave early, in a game that’s not decided. Because a lot of fans left. In fact, a lot of them tried to come back in. Our crew did a great job that night. They had a shot outside the arena of people trying to get back in but they couldn’t. The doors were locked.
Chris Haynes: Anthony Davis was escorted out of the arena laying on the bed of a motor carrier. “I’m fine,” he told Yahoo Sports while acknowledging he’ll miss some time.
One month after he was fired as head coach of the New York Knicks, David Fizdale said that he has “no ill feelings” toward the organization. Speaking for the first time about his firing on ESPN’s Golic and Wingo, the 45-year-old Fizdale said that he understood that the decision to let him go wasn’t personal. “That’s the business we’ve chosen,” Fizdale said. “I respect those guys greatly. I miss the hell out of them. I also learned a ton from it and I was just really grateful to have that opportunity to say I was the head coach of the Knicks.”
He has high praise for rookie RJ Barrett, saying, “I really think he was built for New York City.” “He is not easily rattled,” Fizdale said. “His work ethic is second to none.” Fizdale still has two years remaining on his four-year, $22 million contract, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Knicks have struggled continuously in recent years, missing the playoffs six years in a row, which is tied for the second-longest streak in franchise history.
January 8, 2020 | 12:56 pm UTC Update
The Lakers said that Caldwell-Pope underwent a concussion evaluation, which was negative. He checked back in with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter of what turned out to be a 117-87 victory for the Lakers. “It wasn’t intentional at all,” Portis said. “I went for the ball. My intent was never to hurt anybody or anything like that. Just trying to make a play on the ball. Missed the ball and hit him in the head. My apologies to Caldwell-Pope. Happy to see him go out and do his thing, come back into the game and impact the game.”
Melissa Rohlin: LeBron on whether foul on KCP was dirty: “Yeah, it was. There was no play at the ball. I saw the wound up happen before the actual impact…It definitely wasn’t a basketball play.”
Dave McMenamin: Dwight Howard threw some kryptonite on any ideas he’d be making a Superman return to the dunk contest in Chicago next month: “I don’t know where you guys are getting this information from. I never said I was doing the dunk contest.”
Jeff Stotts: Re: Anthony Davis: While there have been exceptions, the average missed time for an in-season tailbone contusion is roughly two games. A true fracture would require additional time. Hoping AD is back in action soon.
In nine months, after intensive hoops studies at the SEED Academy, a basketball development school in suburban Dakar, Senegal, Sylla signed with Spanish giant Real Madrid. He inked with Oostende over the summer so he could register more minutes against senior-level competition. Now, four years after picking up a basketball and playing for the first time, Sylla has his eyes on the NBA Draft. “My life goes fast,” Sylla says. “It is simple: If I like something, I do it. If I want to be good at something, I do it.”
January 8, 2020 | 8:30 am UTC Update
Anthony Davis hurting
Anthony Davis left the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks in the third quarter Tuesday night after he bruised his lower back in a painful fall to the court. Davis was injured when he fell awkwardly while trying to block the shot of New York’s Julius Randle. Davis pounded the court in obvious pain after his hard landing, and he stayed down for about two minutes in a hushed Staples Center. Davis eventually rose with help from his teammates, and he walked to the Lakers’ dressing room slowly, but under his own power.
Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, emerged from the Lakers’ locker room after the injury and said X-rays on Davis’ back were negative, but the superstar is feeling sore. The Lakers described the injury as a bruised sacrum — the lower part of the spine near the tailbone. Davis was able to walk in the player tunnel at Staples Center as the initial shock of the fall wore off, a source told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. The plan is for Davis to undergo an MRI on Tuesday night, and he is expected to miss the upcoming road trip in Dallas & Oklahoma City to rehab.
Dave McMenamin: When talking about the Lakers’ needed next-man-up mentality in Anthony Davis’ potential absence, Alex Caruso referenced this scene from ‘Remember the Titans.’ Look at AC Fresh, already helping Frank Vogel find motivating clips for the next film session: youtube.com/watch?v=Tlccav…
But the ESPN reporter goes on to add how Kuzma’s contract, along with DeMarcus Cousins’ injury and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s no-trade clause makes it difficult for the Lakers to do some business. “When you talk to the Lakers, according to some teams I’ve talked to, Kyle Kuzma is available,” he said on ESPN. “It doesn’t mean that they are saying, ‘will you take Kyle Kuzma off our hands’. “But if you want Kyle Kuzma, he is available right now.The challenge is he makes $2million.
Chris Miler: I’m told tonight #Wizards have guaranteed the contract for Gary Payton II the remainder of the season. Payton II has appeared in 8 games (6 starts) avg. 6.0 ppg. 2.3 steals. #RepTheDistrict
The location of Monday’s decision held significance for Chriss. Golden 1 Center, the home of the Sacramento Kings, sits just 14 miles from the Sacramento suburb Elk Grove, where the forward starred at Pleasant Grove High School. It also marked the same place Chriss stood the last time his career was at a crossroads — when he was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Cavaliers during a Sacramento road trip — serving yet another reminder of the business he inhabits. “I mean, it sucked,” Chriss told NBC Sports Bay Area Tuesday. “It was full circle but I think it makes it a little easier. I was able to see my family and take my mind off it.”
Miles Plumlee signs in Australia
The Perth Wildcats have signed seven-year NBA veteran Miles Plumlee to its roster for the remainder of the 2019/20 NBL season. Fellow American Dario Hunt was released from his contract on Wednesday morning, allowing the reigning champions to make the change. Standing at 211cm and weighing 113kg, Plumlee is a powerful post player with exceptional athleticism. He was selected in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, and went on to play 347 NBA games with the Pacers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks.
As Howard reflected on some of his challenging times on Sunday after a win over the Pistons, “Can You Stand The Rain” by New Edition was playing on a portable speaker in his locker. A reporter teasingly asked if he himself could stand the rain – and Howard got reflective. “Man, I’ve been standing in the rain for years! The sun is shining again!” Howard said. “You gotta be able to stand in the rain. That’s what makes us humans. That’s what makes us us. The ability to go through tough times and not allow it to break our character. It’s hard to do. It’s hard to go through Hell and be like, ‘OK, just smile it off.’ But you never know how close you are to your breakthrough if you just quit on yourself.”
Micah Adams: Chris Paul in the clutch this season. Unreal. From everywhere but man that right elbow continues to fire off dagger after dagger.
As McLemore digested that, his phone rang. It was his sister. She was crying. Something had happened to McLemore’s younger brother, Kevin. McLemore hung up and called one of his cousins. “He’s gone,” the voice on the other end said. Kevin McLemore had died unexpectedly. McLemore ran into the shower and turned the water on. He didn’t know what else to do. “I was just in the shower talking to myself,” he said. “We were kinda like twins. We had a connection. I was almost trying to talk to him.”
He was mourning. His NBA career was in jeopardy. McLemore spent a few days with his wife and baby daughter before deciding to fight. “If I didn’t have my support system, who knows if I would still be in the league,” McLemore said. “I locked myself in the gym,” he said. “I told myself that if you love this game, you have to know you did everything you could. And I love this game dirty.”
McLemore owns a lot of his NBA struggle. “We had some personal deficiencies,” said Hazem Al-Gibaly, McLemore’s friend and business manager. But if there is a moment when outside factors overwhelmed McLemore, it was the sudden firing of Malone. “I love you,” Malone told him on the call, both remembered. “Keep working.” “I felt like crying right there,” McLemore said.
Amid the chaos, McLemore felt the organization lost its focus on teaching. “I’m big on someone being hands on with me,” he said. “After those first two years, I felt there was a lack of player development.” Kings officials declined comment; tampering rules prohibit them from discussing another team’s player. But they would not strongly contest this sentiment. The organization had lost faith in McLemore. They questioned his defense and his hands. Ownership pushed a win-now mentality.
Most NBA records are based upon an 82-game schedule, and there are some who feel the record book would be compromised by changing that number to 78 or 79. “But they haven’t always played 82 games, either, and everything is a conversation. Noithing has been finalized” Paul said. “Luckily there are a lot of people who have been in the business, and hopefully the right decisions are made.
Frederic Weis: Hey @NBA , why don’t you invite Vince Carter and me at the dunk contest for the remake of 2000 olympics !
January 8, 2020 | 3:08 am UTC Update
Jay Allen: #Blazers win! Carmelo Anthony with the game-winner with 3.3 secs. left as Portland comes back from 14 down to beat Toronto 101-99. #RipCity
Rod Beard: FINAL: #Pistons 115, #Cavs 113 Rose: 24 pts, 7 assts Drummond: 23 pts, 20 rebs, 5 assts Snell: 18 pts, 4 rebs Doumbouya: 15 pts, 1 bdy
Chris Fedor: #Cavs John Beilein says he will be “second-guessing himself” for a while with the way tonight’s game ended and the lack of Kevin Love touches. Feels Cavs wasted Love’s great performance.
Ben Golliver: Clippers’ Paul George on Russell Westbrook’s upcoming return to OKC: “Russell means way more than I did in Oklahoma, and I got a standing ovation. I expect nonstop cheering. Nonstop appreciation. I’m guessing the cheering will be off the radar, as if it isn’t Loud City already.”