January 9, 2020 | 3:03 am UTC Update
Adam Wexler: Harden grabs the late rebound to give him 10 rebs, to go with 40 pts, 10 assists. His 44th career triple-double & 2nd in as many game. #Rockets win 122-115, now 37-7 in his 44 career triple-doubles.
Jay King: Kemba Walker said he thought the ref missed a call, he voiced his opinion and the rest was history. “It was his choice. Obviously it’s on those guys to make a decision. And he made it.”
Jay King: Kemba Walker said it was his first time ever ejected. Pointed out he’s also a two time sportsmanship award winner. Thinks maybe he should get the benefit of a little more leeway.
Barry Jackson: Butler, on TJ Warren: “He’s soft. He’s not even in my [expletive] league, nowhere near me. If I was their coach, I would never put him on me ever again.”
January 9, 2020 | 2:49 am UTC Update
Steve Bulpett: Gregg Popovich shares post-game hugs on the court with three of four Celtic Team USA members — Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart… The officials had asked Kemba Walker to leave in the third quarter.
Chase Hughes: The Wizards suffer a blowout loss to the Magic, 123-89. Orlando swept the season series 4-0 and dominated the Wiz on offense in all four games. The Magic have their number, for some reason.
Rod Boone: Final in OT: Raptors 112, Hornets 110 Terry Rozier 27 pts/3 assists Miles Bridges 26 pts/9 rebs Cody Zeller 14 pts/8 rebs Up next: @ Utah on Friday to start a four-game road trip
January 9, 2020 | 2:32 am UTC Update
Eric Woodyard: Coach Mike Budenholzer on if Giannis’ free agency wears on team: “I don’t know maybe there’s more than I realize but he seems in a great place, the group’s in a great place and we’ll hopefully keep it rolling.”
Wes Goldberg: Steph Curry is getting a shooting workout in with assistant coach Bruce Fraser is the practice facility before tonight’s game against the Bucks. Using his surgically repaired left hand.
Jared Weiss: Kemba says a few magic words after getting a shoulder to the face from Aldridge and gets a quick two tetchs and is tossed. Then a fan chucked a drink from the back of the stands and it somehow just cleared the Spurs bench without hurting anyone. Brad gets a tech too.
Tim Bontemps: This was Kemba Walker’s first career ejection. The Spurs made four of the five free throws they got (one personal foul, three techs) on the play to kick start a 20-7 run that has blown this game right back open again.
Will Manso: The Heat destroy the Pacers in Indiana 122- 108 the final. They led by as many as 31. Miami was 10-46 all time in the regular season at Indy entering the game. The Heat improving to 27-10 on the season. Sweet kiss, goodnight.
Barry Jackson: TJ Warren ejected after clapping in Butler’s face, moments after an earlier incident resulted in both players getting technicals. Butler remains in the game.
January 9, 2020 | 1:28 am UTC Update
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on what they’re doing with their two-way guys: “We’re just like a drunken sailor with $50 in his pocket. We’re going to spend it until the money runs out.” Added that the team will not be sending Damion Lee to Santa Cruz.
Wes Goldberg: Steve Kerr says “Ky (Bowman) would not be playing right now if D’Angelo were healthy.” Adds that Bowman can benefit from developing in the G League.
Logan Murdock: Steve Kerr said D’Angelo Russell practiced with the team Tuesday and said it’s all about strengthening his shoulder: “I’m hoping he will play next game but day to day.” Warriors play the Clippers in LA Friday evening.
Fred Katz: Thomas Bryant and Davis Bertans went through rehab practice in the G League once again today, the team said. Bryant started his rehab practices with the Go-Go about two weeks ago.
Marc Berman: Mike Miller on Julius Randle leaving team for family issue: “It’s a personal matter. We’ll respect his privacy and give him a chance to deal with this situation. When he’s ready to come back, he’ll be back.’’
Jon Johnson: Joel Embiid has additional consultations for hand scheduled for tomorrow. No further info at this time.
Michael Singer: Paul Millsap (knee) is out along with Will Barton (personal). Nuggets going to be severely undermanned tonight.
January 8, 2020 | 11:30 pm UTC Update
Ryan Wolstat: Terence Davis said every coach he has had has called it like he sees it. Understands Nurse’s criticisms and says he will be better as a result. Appreciates the tough love approach.
Mark Montieth: He was listed as questionable for the game, but @Domantas Sabonis will start tonight vs. Miami
Kurucs, who appeared in Brooklyn Criminal Court wearing a blue plaid suit, stayed mum as his lawyer told the judge he’d received a “significant amount” of materials from the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office after 5 p.m. Tuesday — which gave him no time to review what he received.
January 8, 2020 | 11:21 pm UTC Update
The National Basketball Association (NBA), Twitter and Turner Sports have announced a multi-year extension to their partnership that increases the social media platform’s amount of live games and on-demand content.
Building on a deal first signed in January 2019, NBA Digital – the basketball league’s partnership with Turner Sports – will offer a live streaming option for the second half of at least 20 regular season games, the All-Star Game and 16 play-off games, including the Western Conference finals. The US geo-locked Twitter feed features an isolated-camera on a player voted on by users, with NBA influencers and veteran star Channing Frye providing commentary.
Brian Robb: Greg Popovich on the two-way potential of Jayson Tatum: “There aren’t that many two-way players in the league. Genuine. Some think they are, but you can count them on one hand, and he’s got the possibility to be one of those.”
Former Auburn great and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is donating $1 million to Miles College. He informed interim president Bobbie Knight of the donation in a telephone call on Wednesday morning.
The gift is Barkley’s fourth major donation to a historically black college. In 2016, he pledged $1 million each to Alabama A&M in Huntsville and Clark Atlanta University. In 2017, he pledged $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta.
January 8, 2020 | 11:01 pm UTC Update
Bobby Portis fined
Dave McMenamin: The NBA announced Bobby Portis was fined $25,000 for “recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter” in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in yesterday’s game. Portis publicly apologized for the hit on Twitter today and maintains he was only making a play on the ball
Tom Westerholm: Somebody just hung up a photo of John Havlicek above Gregg Popovich, who always wants to do pre-game availability under Havlicek in Boston. Lonnie Walker was walking by. “That’s not you.” Popovich to Walker: “That’s how you should play. I’ll show you some film later.”
Chris Paul did not fly back to Oklahoma City with his teammates Tuesday night after he practically defeated the Brooklyn Nets all by himself. Instead, he stayed in town for meeting with NBA Players Association officials to discuss proposed changes to the playoff landscape. If approved, the 82-game schedule could be a thing of the past.
In an exclusive interview with forbes.com, Paul — the president of the players’ union — was very much the diplomat. “That’s the thing about our league, we’re at least brainstorming and trying to find a way to make it entertaining. But at the end of the day, it’s still entertainment,” Paul said.
Paul takes the temperature of different players every time he travels with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Wednesday’s meeting at union headquarters in Manhattan should bring some clarity to the union’s position. For now, Paul is non-committal as to where he and the union stand. “Nothing is set in stone, and we’ll figure it out,” Paul said. “Personally, this isn’t my company. We’re a league and a union, and we’re going to figure it out.”
January 8, 2020 | 10:50 pm UTC Update
Candace Buckner: Also, rookie Garrison Mathews will be out for “some time” with his twisted ankle, Brooks announced tonight
Doug Smith: In an absolutely no-brainer move, NBA’s L2M report from Raptors/Blazers makes clear the Whiteside screen on RHJ before Lillard’s game-tying 3 was indeed a foul. How it was missed on the court in real time is mystifying