Kendrick Perkins: I’m going to say this 1 more time Steph Curry wasn’t doing the things that Trae Young is doing in Year 2!!! In the words of my boy @RP3natural #TalkSoon👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾
January 9, 2020 | 9:20 pm UTC Update
Sean Cunningham: Marvin Bagley III is getting closer to returning to Kings. Luke Walton said he’s hoping Friday vs. Bucks or Monday vs. Magic. Bagley said today that he’ll be back when he’s comfortable
January 9, 2020 | 8:21 pm UTC Update
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry out doing post practice drills with teammates, using that surgically repaired left hand pic.twitter.com/3Svdejnbix
January 9, 2020 | 7:44 pm UTC Update
Ryan Ward: #Lakers’ LeBron James has passed #Mavs’ Luka Dončić and #Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo to lead the #NBA in the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting. pic.twitter.com/AQFwNqppct
January 9, 2020 | 7:08 pm UTC Update
January 9, 2020 | 6:10 pm UTC Update
January 9, 2020 | 5:55 pm UTC Update
As the Knicks consider whether to deal Morris, who will be a free agent again this July, ahead of February’s trade deadline, they must also weigh whether they want to keep him long-term and what that would cost. Morris has professed his desire to stay with the franchise beyond the deadline and this summer. “I love our team,” he said. “I love our future. I just want to be a part of helping our young guys grow and grow out to be the great players they’re gonna be.” “That was the reason why I made the decision to come here, going back on the decisions I made, along with a lot of other things, but I’m here. I enjoy this organization. I enjoy the players they got here and I want to be here long-term.”
Opposing scouts and executives believe the Knicks might be able to get a late first-round pick for Morris if they decide to trade him — though it’s far from a consensus — or they could net a young player, maybe with second-round picks attached. He would be a boon for a playoff team in need of size on the perimeter, shooting and defense. The Knicks could also decide to keep him in hopes of building stability for their young roster and maximizing this season. If Morris wants to stay in New York long-term, he could re-sign with them in the offseason even if he does get traded.
When asked if he took the Knicks’ offer because he wanted to use this season to prove he should get a contract worth more than $41 million, Morris said he saw it as a risk worth taking. “I just bet on myself,” he said. “I came with the Knicks, I’d seen a great opportunity, I’d seen a great group of guys, and I wanted to bet on myself on an opportunity where I can showcase what I really can do and I thought that New York would be the perfect place for me to come.”
The beer cup did not hit a Spurs player but it did delay the game as the spill was cleaned up. Following the game, Boston head coach Brad Stevens was visibly upset over the incident. “I do think I probably should’ve started by saying, you know, it’s – I’m sure the Celtics have already addressed this as an organization, but if not, then I apologized to the Spurs for what happened out of the stands and that can being thrown,” Stevens said.
San Antonio would win 129-114 over Boston, but Stevens continued to send his deepest apologies to Gregg Popovich and the Spurs for what they experienced. “I told Pop (Gregg Popovich) after the game I’m really sorry that they had to experience that,” Stevens said. “I hope that person’s not allowed in an NBA arena again.”
The moment highlighted the lowest point of his NBA career. Yet, Metta World Peace remains grateful for how the late NBA Commissioner David Stern held him accountable for his role in the “Malice at the Palace.” “He handled it great. I just think he did the right thing,” World Peace told USA TODAY Sports during the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent win over the New York Knicks. “He was about handling it the right way.”
“He cared about the players,” World Peace said. “He told me one time, ‘I know you’re going through some stuff. But I have 360 other players to take care of. I can’t keep worrying about you. It’s not about you.’ I told him, ‘I get it.’ That’s why I listened when he spoke.” World Peace did not always have that perspective. During World Peace’s 17-year career, Stern suspended him 14 different times for various incidents. He admittedly thought Stern sought to make an example out of him for his role in the Palace brawl
January 9, 2020 | 4:44 pm UTC Update
Sixers interested in Robert Covington
Most interestingly, sources say the Sixers inquired about Robert Covington, whom they dealt to the Timberwolves in 2018 in the Butler trade. I reported last month that Covington is available, and that is still the case. But Minnesota could have so many bidders for Covington that the price will be too high for Philadelphia to make a reunion a reality.
General manager Elton Brand’s first stab at a fix has been scoping the market for more shooters. Embiid is an average shooter and Simmons is a nonshooter. The team’s offense excels with just one of them but gets clunky with them both, so finding players who can space the floor is critical. The Sixers have expressed interest in a long list of wings, including Malik Beasley (Nuggets), Glenn Robinson III (Warriors), Davis Bertans (Wizards), E’Twaun Moore (Pelicans), and Andre Iguodala (Grizzlies), according to multiple league sources.
The Sixers have limited assets to include in any trade. Second-year wing Zhaire Smith is the young player they’re most willing to part with, which should come as no surprise since he is struggling to score efficiently in the G League. Opposing teams would prefer to acquire stellar defensive rookie Matisse Thybulle, but league sources say the Sixers would be (understandably) reluctant to deal him. As for draft picks, the Sixers own all of their firsts from 2021 and beyond, plus two high seconds in 2020 courtesy of the Hawks and Knicks. They’ll also receive Oklahoma City’s protected 2020 first if it falls outside the top 20; most likely, they’ll end up with the Thunder’s seconds in 2022 and 2023.
One front office source told me that he believes Horford and Harris aren’t any more tradable than CP3; if teams don’t want to take on Horford or Harris, it would be tough for the Sixers to cobble together the salaries to make a deal work for any of the fantasy trade targets like Paul or Kyle Lowry or Jrue Holiday.
Cavs sign Alfonzo McKinnie
The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a 10-day contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. McKinnie (6-8, 215) played in 23 games for Cleveland this season, averaging 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per contest before being waived by the team on January 6. Over his three-year NBA career, the Wisconsin-Green Bay product owns career averages of 3.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game over 109 career contests (five starts) with the Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.
The biggest change to LeBron’s game, and the primary reason Davis is leading the Lakers in scoring, is LeBron is neither getting to the foul line nor knocking down enough of his shots when he gets there. LeBron had a good night in this regard against the Knicks, going 7-of-7 from the stripe. But overall, he’s averaging a career-low 5.5 free throws and making 3.8 of them (also a career low). Last year, LeBron’s free-throw percentage of .665 was a career worst, but the 68.8 percent of free throws he’s making this year is the third-worst shooting of his 17 seasons. He’s shooting 6.2 3-pointers per game, which is, you guessed it, a career high.
It begs the question of why Davis hasn’t consistently run with big minutes, averaging 22.1 over the first seven games of this (and it’s so weird that we have to specify which) injury period and playing 13, 16 and eight the three games prior to this one. Nurse has built up more than enough benefit of the doubt at this point, turning in a half-season worthy of strong coach of the year consideration — to the extent that you can look past the occasional decision that seems disagreeable at first blush. Davis’ role was harder to look past than, say, not making offence-defence subs late, but Nurse has begun to establish a balance he likes between carrot and stick as a motivator. “With me, as you’ve seen already a few times this year, I’m gonna rattle your cage if you deserve to have it rattled,” Nurse said. “But I’m gonna put my arm around ya the next day and get on with it because I believe in the kid. It was only in his and our team’s best interest to do that, so we did that.”
If things go sour in the playoffs, executives and agents around the league say that the first big change would be to the coaching staff. Before team president Bryan Colangelo resigned in 2018, there were rumblings across the NBA that he planned to fire Brown and that his preferred replacement was Villanova head coach Jay Wright. Brown stuck around and Brand was hired as general manager, but last year’s locker room didn’t have the best relationship with Brown, multiple league sources said at the time. From the outside, it doesn’t seem like Brown is reaching his team this season, either, considering the inconsistent defensive effort and shaky offensive system. But ownership has supported Brown through the Process and two front-office regime changes.
January 9, 2020 | 2:10 pm UTC Update
Other times, Mudiay used his size and speed to put pressure on the rim and create for himself. “My IQ” has improved, Mudiay said afterward. “I thought I was a pretty OK, smart player until I came here. When I came here, he took it to another level.” Mudiay credited Snyder — his attention to detail and his ability to break that down into applicable instruction — for much of his progress this season. “He’s been really good with that,” Mudiay said. “He’s one of the best communicators out there as coaches. We talk a lot. Just having that dialogue is big.”
Bird’s 60 points that day in March of 1985 remain the Celtics’ franchise record. He managed it on a mesmerizing array of shots. He knocked down one long jumper while twisting to his left, almost behind the backboard, with a defender in his chest. He hit a floater from just inside the free-throw line that threatened to scrape the ceiling before falling gently through the net. He nailed a fadeaway over Dominique Wilkins even though Wilkins had guessed exactly what he would do. “That was a magnificent display,” says Rick Carlisle, a guard on that Celtics team. “We didn’t have the internet or Instagram or Twitter where some of these shots could go out in the universe in real time. Otherwise, the legend of Larry Bird would even be bigger than what it is now.”
Other indicators suggest Bird would have been one of the top outside shooters in any era. He led the NBA in free-throw percentage four times. Though his career 37.6 percent 3-point shooting figure does not sparkle, a closer examination of Bird’s resume proves him far more capable. After struggling on limited attempts early in his career, he shot 39.4 percent from the start of the 1984-85 season to the end of his career even though his numbers dipped after he encountered several health issues late in his NBA life. He hit at least 40 percent of his 3-point tries during each of his four prime seasons, topping out at 42.7 percent in 1984-85. The league average that year was 28.2 percent. Today, it is 35.5 percent. “Most of us would get hot, get in the zone for a game,” Ainge says. “Larry would get in the zone for a month. He would have these 35-point games and 40-point games, just these long stretches of games where he was just on fire. He just was a great, great shooter.”
“One of the guys I really mourned was Drazen Petrovic,” he said. “Drazen was a cold cat, man. His whole swag, I loved it. It was tragic that he didn’t get a chance to fulfill the promise that he had.” Today, Hodges named Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard as his favorite player “by far” for his all-around impact. As for today’s shooters, Hodges pointed to Golden State’s duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as obvious picks but also expressed a fondness for Denver center Nikola Jokic and Dallas guard Luka Doncic.
League average for 3-point attempts per game this season is 33.6, an NBA record and the ninth consecutive season the average has increased. Some critics have denounced the league’s new direction, and Hodges is not unlike many old-school players who would like to see greater offensive balance as opposed to teams living and dying behind the 3-point line. “The biggest thing for me is just the freedom that guys have, the freedom that guys have who can’t shoot,” Hodges said. “That’s the killer for me is to see people launching 3s who can’t shoot. You can’t even look at them and they’re having the opportunity to shoot them. So it’s a different game, man.”
The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and We Energies Foundation are teaming up to introduce the Bench Mob Bonus initiative during the reminder of the 2019-20 regular season to support City Year Milwaukee. Every game that the Bucks bench players, known to fans as the Bench Mob, collectively score 30 or more points during the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season, the We Energies Foundation will donate $500 to City Year Milwaukee as part of this joint initiative.
A fan was arrested Wednesday night in Boston for throwing a beer onto the court after Celtics star Kemba Walker’s controversial ejection led to a tense scene at TD Garden. Midway through the third quarter, Walker ran into a hard screen set by San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge. Walker went down hard. After the play was stopped by a separate foul, Walker approached referee Evan Scott, who was directly behind the play, upset that a foul wasn’t called on Aldridge.
January 9, 2020 | 12:53 pm UTC Update
Another factor in any Morris deal? Some members of the Knicks organization believe Morris has long-term value with the club, SNY sources say. They have been impressed by his play and his leadership during the season and see him as a valuable player on the team they’re hoping to rebuild.