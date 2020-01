It’s no secret Butler’s brash personality has rubbed multiple players and franchises the wrong way during his NBA career, but Warren explained he didn’t believe the pair had any history entering Wednesday’s game. “Nah, not at all. That threw me off, but I know in situations like that, guys want to win just like we want to win. It happens,” he said. “Against anybody, I’m going to give it my all. He’s supposed to feel like that, like nobody can check him, and I feel like that. It’s just the competitive nature in this league with high-level guys. It’s good to compete with them. That’s the beauty of it.”