NBA players union @TheNBPA is launching an Accelerator Program for current/former players. Select player-led companies will be involved in 3-day "Training Camp" in June that culminates in "Investor Day" to pitch to investors. Companies must have Series A or below funding status. pic.twitter.com/NZk6K454Xn

— Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) January 10, 2020