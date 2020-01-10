Yet while Detroit’s talks with Atlanta regarding Drum…
Yet while Detroit’s talks with Atlanta regarding Drummond were revealed by ESPN last week, a source with knowledge of the talks downplayed the prospect of that deal happening. While Atlanta’s brutal season (8-30) has added significant pressure to bolster the roster and give young star Trae Young more help, the Hawks, per a second source, could have landed Drummond already if they were willing to include a first-round pick in the deal. Boston and Dallas, it’s worth noting here at the top, are known to be looking for a big.
January 10, 2020 | 8:15 pm UTC Update
Trevor Noah started with a kiss, or, more to the point, the air kisses blown by Butler toward Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren during Wednesday night’s game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. “I didn’t start it. We have to say that first,” Butler said on the show taped Thursday. But he agreed there aren’t many fights sealed with a kiss. “I’ll agree with you. I will agree,” Butler said with a smile. “But was it really a fight? It was more of an altercation.”
There also was discussion of the birth of Butler’s daughter and how it forced him to miss his first three games with the Heat, after signing with the team as a free agent in the offseason. “I missed my opening night’s game,” he said. “And so I was caught up like, ‘Oh, man, I really love basketball and I really love my family and I’m about to have a daughter and be a father, what do I do?” That led to a conversation with coach Erik Spoelstra. “And I called Coach Spo,” Butler said, “and he was like, ‘All right, we’ll see you in a couple of days. Go to the hospital.’ It made it easier for me.”
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone says Paul Millsap (left knee contusion) missing games over the last two weeks has been “precautionary” and that Denver won’t rush him back. “He and Jamal collided in the Minnesota game and it’s just not going away. There’s swelling in there, some discomfort…”
Orazio Cauchi: Masai Ujiri, Raptors top executive, is attending the Euroleague match between ASVEL and Crvena Zvezda. 2001 prospect Theo Maledon, playing for ASVEL, definitely among his targets.
For very good reason, Michelle Wie is probably going to need to take some more time off from golf next year. One of the brightest stars in women’s golf has announced she is pregnant with a baby girl, due this summer. The father is Wie’s husband, Golden State Warriors director of basketball operations Jonnie West, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West. The two married in August 2019.
NBA All Star and Portland Trail Blazer Carmelo Anthony gave a college basketball player’s mom the gift of a lifetime on Wednesday. Anthony gifted a 2017 Mazda CX3 to Maryland mother Shalita Addison.
January 10, 2020 | 7:52 pm UTC Update
Splash Brothers to be reevaluated in February
Kerith Burke: Word from the Warriors is Steph will be reevaluted on Feb 1 and Klay will be reevaluted at the All Star Break regarding their injuries and potential playing dates this season.
Anthony Slater: D’Angelo Russell won’t play against the Clippers tonight. Will return in Memphis on Sunday.
Anthony Slater: Ky Bowman will play vs Clippers tonight, fly to Memphis with team, probably not play vs Grizzlies (with Russell back) and then join Santa Cruz (who will be in Memphis on Monday).
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Dwyane Wade to accept a significant role with @CAA_Basketball agency with emphasis on a corporate consultant position around multicultural brands.
The 27-year-old Kanter is on track to become a U.S. citizen in June 2021, and the deeper he wades into politics and policy a future career in Washington is seeming more real and within his grasp, he said. “I’ve been talking to a lot of congressmen, congresswomen, presidential candidates. So I’m like, you know what, why not just become one?” Kanter said in an hour-long interview with The Hill in the lobby of the Four Seasons Hotel before his game in Washington.
In November, Kanter made the last-minute decision to travel to Washington to highlight Erdoğan’s human-rights abuses the day before the Turkish president was set to visit President Trump in the Oval Office. He had a Celtics practice in Boston that day, so he had to appeal to his new coach, Brad Stevens. “I talked to Coach Brad, he’s like, ‘You go,’” said Kanter, sporting black Celtics warmups. “And not just Coach Brad. I talked to the GM, Danny Ainge. I talked to Mike Zarren, his assistant GM, and they all said, ‘You’re good to go.’ It just made me really happy that they care about what’s going on off the court.”
Before any formal jump into the political arena, the athlete has another ring he wants to throw his hat into – as a professional wrestler with the WWE. “Post-NBA, this is gonna sound weird but I actually want to join the WWE, become a wrestler,” said Kanter, who last year won a WWE 24/7 Championship belt wrestling in Madison Square Garden. “I just love WWE.”
January 10, 2020 | 7:27 pm UTC Update
Josh Lewenberg: Asked about the groin injury, Siakam said he felt it right away and immediately had trouble walking. “It was a bad idea for me to finish the game.” Initial timeline was at least 4 weeks.
It’s nearing the end of practice, but Evan Mobley is dialed in. The No. 1 high school basketball prospect in the Class of 2020 doesn’t show a lot of emotion, so it’s hard to tell. But his coaches and teammates at 11th-ranked Rancho Christian know what to look for: a block party.
“He is as perfect a basketball player that I’ve ever seen,” Barefield said. “We all know he’s going to be in the NBA. When he picks up weight and if he’s on the right team, he could be an all-star with a big-time career.” While the focus on high school basketball this year has shined brightly on Sierra Canyon — the Los Angeles-based school featuring LeBron James Jr. and Zaire Wade — the best player in the nation is lurking in Temecula, a city 60 miles north of San Diego known more for wineries and a Kobe Bryant-inspired Twitter beef than producing basketball talent.
While Evan didn’t spend much time playing that piano his parents purchased for the home (“I took a few lessons, but I’ve basically forgotten all of that”), that hasn’t stopped Barefield from comparing the best player he’s ever coached to one of the most influential music composers of all time. Mozart. “I compare him to Mozart because all of this just comes easy to him,” Barefield said. “I’ve worked with kids who played college basketball, and it might take them 30, 40 tries before they get the perfect rep. With Evan, show him something one or two times and he nails it.”
Darren Heitner: NBA players union @TheNBPA is launching an Accelerator Program for current/former players. Select player-led companies will be involved in 3-day “Training Camp” in June that culminates in “Investor Day” to pitch to investors. Companies must have Series A or below funding status. pic.twitter.com/NZk6K454Xn
Gilbert Arenas: @therealkendrickperkins everyone has there opinion about @easymoneysniper GS move and as a hooper u should have put more thought into what u said so I’ll give u an history lesson.. 2012 a young and upcoming okc team went to the finals being (inexperience) they lost to the HEAT… 2013 the team didn’t succeed like they would have wanted.that summer OKC ownership made the dumbest move by not securing (harden) if u can put harden back.(KD/Russ/harden) was more powerful then (curry/klay/green) which later became the team too beat (GS 1 ring ) could have been Easily been (OKC 3 peat if harden never left) but let’s keep moving..now 2016 okc takes. 3-1 to GS and loses.cavs won the championship that season.KD is a free agent….here’s where short minded thinkers fail to realize @easymoneysniper had no choice..OKC was moving backwards in progress..NOW here’s why KD had no choice.
Gilbert Arenas: You guys sit on tv with pushing rings and legacy down fans throats so KD is a free agent at 27 years old with a sheet that looks like this👀7 time all star.7 time all Nba…4 time scoring champ..1 time mvp..2 time allstar mvp.2 time gold medalists💯 there’s not 5 NBA players in history that can say they were FIRST BALLET HALL OF FAMERS by 27…the only thing needed as an individual player was (ring and finals mvp) now let’s take a look at opinions..only two teams that can give him those two boxes were GS and cavs who were the champs..being the champs cavs wasn’t making a move..actually like me say this better..
Gilbert Arenas: CAVS being cheap a—- wasn’t gonna sign KD (Dan Gilbert bought that team in 2005) the biggest outside free agent they have signed was @thereallhughes in 2005…that was 15 years ago…contracts has double since then and that’s still the biggest outside free agent signings 🤔🤦🏾♂️ so the only team that’s left was GS….as someone checking boxes off his nba career that was the smartest move he could have made💯 I’m sorry Kendrick but everyone is not lucky enough to be a sorry a– rebuilding Boston team and bam bam two ex Boston players (Danny A and mchale) does a deal that makes u a champ… Now u think u light skinned with ya chest out 😂 PS I agree with 99% of the stuff u spit tho 💯👌🏾
January 10, 2020 | 6:29 pm UTC Update
Kevin Porter out at least four weeks?
Kevin Porter Jr. was out on the bench with the team, and he was not using a crutch. He did have a noticeable limp though. Sources told The Athletic that Porter is likely to be out four to six weeks with his left knee injury. He was standing up celebrating on the sidelines with the team as the Cavs entered overtime.
Maddie Lee: The Thunder has assigned Deonte Burton and Justin Patton to the Blue, the team announced.
January 10, 2020 | 5:56 pm UTC Update
His first three games of January have hardly been indicative of a turning point: 6-of-22 from the field (27.3%) and 3-of-13 from 3 (23.1%). His best moment as a pro – scoring 25 against Brooklyn, along with six rebounds, three steals and a block – came more than a month ago. “It’s all in my head,” said Reddish, sounding a little like a golfer with the yips. For now, the only course of treatment is to keep shooting.
“I take a ton of pride in (playing defense),” Reddish said. “It’s another way to get going if the offense isn’t going. Obviously, it’s fun once you get good at it.”“I think Cam is a game-changer defensively,” Pierce said. “He can make plays with his length, he can guard smaller guys, he can contest shots and alter shots.
And according to Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, the reason was simple: “We picked Miami because they are the best at it,” Neff said of player development. “They’re the gold standard. I don’t see how you can turn down Miami considering the pipeline, the amount of attention — starting at the top with Pat Riley, [general manager] Andy Elisburg, and most of all [vice president/basketball operations] Adam Simon — that they have shown with this kind of player. All things being equal, I pick Miami, because they will be the best at it, them and Toronto. “When Miami shows interest, you listen and they were the first one to show interest. It gets your attention. Great system. They train their coaches. I had Briante Weber there. If I could pick any place for a G-League guy to go, it would be Miami.”
So why was Vincent overlooked the past two years, going undrafted out of UC-Santa Barbara and not landing with an NBA team in summer league or preseason in 2019? “People didn’t know,” Neff said, while noting a torn ACL his junior year of college hurt his stock coming out. “Even though he had a good World Cup [for Nigeria last summer], people didn’t pay attention. “There are very few organizations scouting like the Heat are. If you have your mind only on your players, you don’t see others. Adam sees his own players but isn’t overlooking others.
Malika Andrews: Zion Williamson, who is not playing against the Knicks tonight, is shooting around at Madison Square Garden with a sleeve on his right knee. He’s taking off of both his right and left legs.
The Brooklyn Nets have announced a season-long partnership with Palladium Hotel Group, a deal which marks the Spain-based hotel chain’s first sponsorship of a National Basketball Association (NBA) team. As part of the agreement, the latest overseas marketing deal for an NBA franchise since the league opened up international territories to its teams, Palladium Hotel Group branding will appear at the Nets’ Barclays Center home for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign. Additionally, both parties will also produce a digital content series featuring the team and the company’s properties, with Palladium also conducting an experiential activation at a game later this season.
Given that, it should come as no surprise that Bryant, now 41, desperately wanted to match Jordan’s biggest NBA accomplishment. By the time Bryant’s career was over, he wanted to win six NBA championships. Bryant never got there. And while Bryant won five rings and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time, not winning a sixth ring really “pissed” Bryant off. Bryant revealed that on the “All the Smoke” podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. The Jordan conversation begins around the 27:50 mark.
In the first 11 seasons of his career, Sikma had attempted 68 3-pointers. He had made just seven of those attempts. Despite those struggles, Sikma understood what his coach was thinking and decided to take up the challenge. In his 12th NBA season, Sikma attempted 216 3-pointers, easily the most by an NBA center in a single season to that point. The following season, the future NBA Hall of Famer took 199 more before taking 135 in a smaller role in his 14th and final NBA season.
It wasn’t your first year in Milwaukee and it wasn’t Del Harris’ first year as coach, so what made you two decide it was time for you to start shooting threes in 1988? Jack Sikma: It really had to do with my skill set and the roster makeup. I think there were some matchups from some of the other positional players where we felt they had advantages in the post and they were good post players. I’m talking about Terry Cummings. A lot of times we’d put him in the post to get his matchup. Ricky Pierce, Paul Pressey. By then, Sidney (Moncrief) was gone, but we had a number of guys that from a matchup standpoint, Del felt we could use that in the post.
How did defenses react to it? You mentioned not having many contested 3-point attempts. As the season came on, did defenses respect you as a shooter? Jack Sikma: It was pick your poison. Teams that decided they were going to stop the 3-point shot made themselves more vulnerable to whatever teammate I had that we wanted to use in the post-up situation. It was dictated by the gameplan of the opposing team. In the pick-and-roll game at that time, the way that it was played, they didn’t really worry too much about the big popping to the three. That didn’t happen. You were going to stop the penetration of the ballhandler with some help and then once that’s under control, you’d recover late. It’s played a little bit differently nowadays for those guys that can drill the three. The bigs gotta get back to them a little bit quicker. And when I say wide-open threes, it’s just I never tried to make a basketball move where I would free myself up off the dribble to get a three. That just didn’t make sense.
January 10, 2020 | 3:55 pm UTC Update
Pascal Siakam back next week?
Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam is expected to practice Friday with hopes of returning to the lineup in the next week, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Siakam has not played since Dec. 18, when he suffered a groin injury during an awkward landing. He is averaging a team-leading 25.1 points and 8.0 rebounds in 27 games this season.
Shaq and the rest of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” crew discussed the Beilein situation on Thursday night, and the general consensus seemed to be that it has been blown out of proportion. Shaq said he believes Beilein when the coach claimed he meant to call his players “slugs” and not “thugs,” but the Hall of Famer said they shouldn’t have been offended either way.
“If you have to be apologized to for your coach calling you a thug, you ain’t gonna never win,” Shaq said. “You’re soft, period. … Stop being so sensitive.” Kenny Smith also defended Beilein, and Charles Barkley pointed to the fact that the Cavs haven’t won anything without LeBron James and should not be complaining about a coach who wants to make them better.
January 10, 2020 | 3:16 pm UTC Update
With the Blazers (16-23) sliding so far in the standings, it’s hard to envision them making that kind of move at the moment. What’s more, there is serious skepticism from key people close to the Blazers that Love will ever find his way to his home region team in the Northwest.
The rumblings persist that Orlando might move on from Gordon, who signed a four-year, $76 million deal in July 2018 but who has regressed this season. As our Magic beat writer, Josh Robbins, wrote, the recent knee injury to big man Jonathan Isaac could change this landscape a bit (he’ll be re-evaluated in seven weeks). But long-term, Orlando’s front office of John Hammond and Jeff Weltman must decide whether Isaac and Gordon have too much duplication in their games. “There is chatter coming from Orlando,” one executive shared on Wednesday.
The good news for Russell, who has battled injuries of his own this season while averaging 23.2 points, six assists and 3.4 rebounds in 22 games for the floundering Warriors? A source with knowledge of the Warriors’ thinking deems it “unlikely” that he will be moved. And for those Magic fans who have been hoping for a Gordon-for-Russell swap, another source with knowledge of the Warriors’ dealings offered a hard “no” when asked specifically about that scenario.
As for Bogdanovic, who is averaging a career-high 14.5 points (38.3 percent from 3) to go with 3.6 assists and three rebounds per game, a source with knowledge of his thinking says he simply “wants to win” and that he’s not ruling out the prospect of a long-term stay in Sacramento. As I tweeted the other day, the Kings have no interest in a deal centered on a Kuzma-for-Bogdanovic swap. That being said, it was revelatory that – per sources – the Lakers were the ones who came calling about Bogdanovic recently.
The Spurs (16-20; eighth in the West) have been exploring the market for DeRozan, but a source with knowledge of his situation is quick to point out that the free-agent-to-be has a significant influence on the situation here too. DeRozan, who has a $27.7 million player option for next season, will have the freedom to walk this summer if he doesn’t like his next landing spot. It’s tough to find serious takers when you know the guy might skip town in just a few months. Meanwhile, there remains the possibility that he could sign an extension to remain in San Antonio (I reported in October that the sides were far apart, but those talks aren’t dead). With the Spurs somehow still in position to set a new NBA record by securing their 23rd consecutive playoff berth, DeRozan is leading the team in scoring (21.7 points per game) and assists (4.9 per).
Elsewhere in Sacramento, big man Dewayne Dedmon’s hopes of getting moved have yet to come to fruition. Sources say the Hawks are among the teams with interest, but Kings general manager Vlade Divac has thus far been setting the asking price too high for Atlanta’s liking.
Regardless of what Morant decides to do, this year’s All-Star Weekend is shaping up to be a historic one for the Grizzlies. Memphis has never had more than four participants between the Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest, Skills Challenge, Rising Stars Challenge and All-Star Game. There’s a great chance the Grizzlies will have at least four this year. If Morant agrees to do the Dunk Contest — and make no mistake, it’s something many of his teammates would like to see — it would almost guarantee the Grizzlies matching their franchise-high for All-Star Weekend participants, barring anything unexpected.
ClutchFans: Chris Paul after the game: “James (Harden), I said it before last year, might be the best offensive player to ever play. He’s tough with the stepback, getting to the free throw line. The guys that guarded him just tried to make it as tough as possible.”
Justin Kubatko: Andre Drummond had 28 points and 23 rebounds last night, the fourth time in his career he’s recorded 20p/20r in at least two consecutive games. The only other active players with more than one such streak are Dwight Howard (3x) and Kevin Love (2x).