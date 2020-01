How did defenses react to it? You mentioned not having many contested 3-point attempts. As the season came on, did defenses respect you as a shooter? Jack Sikma: It was pick your poison. Teams that decided they were going to stop the 3-point shot made themselves more vulnerable to whatever teammate I had that we wanted to use in the post-up situation. It was dictated by the gameplan of the opposing team. In the pick-and-roll game at that time, the way that it was played, they didn’t really worry too much about the big popping to the three. That didn’t happen. You were going to stop the penetration of the ballhandler with some help and then once that’s under control, you’d recover late. It’s played a little bit differently nowadays for those guys that can drill the three. The bigs gotta get back to them a little bit quicker. And when I say wide-open threes, it’s just I never tried to make a basketball move where I would free myself up off the dribble to get a three. That just didn’t make sense.