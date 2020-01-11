USA Today Sports

Wizards beat the Hawks 111-101

The Celtics enter Saturday’s game with the New Orleans Pelicans on a three-game losing streak, two of those losses to teams with losing records and the loss to Philadelphia without All-Star center Joel Embiid. Still, Ainge isn’t distressed about what is a common NBA skid, and noted injuries as a factor. “I don’t think it’s time to react,” he said. “It’s been a rough stretch but I’m not worried about that.”
3 hours ago via Boston Globe

Danny Ainge: “We like our players. I like all the guys on our team right now. We’re excited about them and each one of them have a bright future. But sometimes you tweak your roster for a better fit, better balance. But at the same time you can also mess your roster up by making changes, too, because these guys get along and play hard together and they like each other and they know our system. Change for the sake of change is not what I’m looking for. Change for the sake of progress is what we’re always looking for.”
3 hours ago via Boston Globe

“I’m extremely pleased with the work Rob has done in order to put this franchise in a position for success, “said Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss. “His strong leadership skills, as well as his commitment to building a winning culture, both on and off the court, have brought us one step closer to being a championship-caliber team and I look forward to our continued work together.”
4 hours ago via NBA.com

Despite averaging only 7.1 points in 16 minutes per game thus far 2019-20, Beasley was linked to the Sixers as a potential landing spot, per a report in The Ringer. Beasley’s response to that external chatter: “I just hoop.” Howe ver, he admits uncertainty takes its toll. “It’s not easy, but my family does a great job of keeping me centered,” Beasley said.
4 hours ago via Kyle Fredrickson @ Denver Post

With starter Will Barton absent (personal), Beasley clocked 25-plus minutes for the third time this season, plus crunch-time play at the end. You can chalk it up as a bittersweet achievement. “I wish it (playing time) was consistent, that’s just me as a player,” Beasley said. “But I’m happy to contribute to the team and get a win, that’s the most important thing that comes out of every day.”
4 hours ago via Kyle Fredrickson @ Denver Post

The reporting league-wide has centered around Kyle Kuzma, who is one of the Lakers’ most tradeable talents. Pelinka has had conversations with more than one team in which Kuzma was discussed, according to people familiar with those talks. He’s a good young player who has shown a great deal of promise and who has a team-friendly contract.
5 hours ago via Tania Ganguli @ Los Angeles Times

Knicks interested in Andre Drummond trade

One team, I'm told, that has made an inquiry (on Andre Drummond) are the Knicks.

5 hours ago via Twitter

By allowing Caboclo’s contract to guarantee, the Grizzlies are signaling that the lanky Brazilian will be given more time to adjust to the center position he’s been asked to learn in first-year coach Taylor Jenkins’ system. “He’s doing everything he can just to stay ready, even if it’s to go in for four-and-a-half minutes and change a game like he did a few weeks ago,” Jenkins said.
5 hours ago via David Cobb @ Memphis Commercial Appeal

The night before the Sixers played the Oklahoma City Thunder, Burke did what he does the night before every game. He loads up his season on NBA 2K, he chooses his team — the Sixers, of course — and precisely customizes the audio settings to his liking. Player chatter volume is turned all the way up, crowd volume up, and commentary volume down — as realistic as he can get to simulating the live sounds of the NBA arena he’s preparing to play in the following day. Next, he changes the camera setting to focus on one player — himself, and wherever he is on the court, even if say, he’s on defense, and far from play action.
5 hours ago via Serena Winters @ NBC Sports

Burke then sets up his cell phone to record the game that he’s about to play, including the audio and commentary of his own voice, while he plays. “I am actually talking as if I’m on the court, and I use our terminology, I get real descriptive with it,” Burke said. “If my man is off the ball, I’m yelling out, ‘I’m off the ball, I’m off the ball!’ … And I know my minutes and when I’m going to be in, so I won’t sub myself in until that time. I try to be real precise with it.” “I think it’s a great way to see yourself in the moment,” Burke then corrects himself. “Or see yourself before you get in the moment.”
5 hours ago via Serena Winters @ NBC Sports

