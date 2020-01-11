Fred Katz: Wizards beat the Hawks 111-101, improve to 1…
Fred Katz: Wizards beat the Hawks 111-101, improve to 13-25 on the season. • McRae 29-8-6, 10-26 FGs • Brown 18 & 10 • Bertans 14 & 7, 3-8 3PAs • Ish 10-6–9
January 11, 2020 | 2:32 am UTC Update
Andrew Greif: Paul George will not travel to Denver for Sunday’s game, and will be re-evaluated after the weekend.
Jim Eichenhofer: Derrick Favors (right hamstring strain) will not return to tonight’s game at New York
Dave Mason: Marvin Bagley, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Richaun Holmes will be out tonight vs. Milwaukee. Bjelica and Joseph are good to go.
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Luke Walton says he expects Marvin Bagley III to be ready for Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic.
January 11, 2020 | 1:32 am UTC Update
No Pistons-Knicks deal for Andre Drummond is considered imminent, but New York’s recent conversations with Detroit about Drummond were more than just exploratory talks, according to SNY sources familiar with the matter.
Trade discussions are always fluid. Plenty can – and will – change between now and the trade deadline, but the Knicks’ interest in Andre Drummond is certainly noteworthy.
How a Drummond acquisition would impact second-year center Mitchell Robinson is unclear. Robinson is certainly coveted by many teams around the league and would bring immense value to any Knicks trade. It doesn’t seem as if Drummond and Robinson would fit on the same roster.
The Celtics enter Saturday’s game with the New Orleans Pelicans on a three-game losing streak, two of those losses to teams with losing records and the loss to Philadelphia without All-Star center Joel Embiid. Still, Ainge isn’t distressed about what is a common NBA skid, and noted injuries as a factor. “I don’t think it’s time to react,” he said. “It’s been a rough stretch but I’m not worried about that.”
“There’s a lot of really good players in the NBA, so there’s always players that you can potentially get,” he said. “But I don’t go into a trade deadline with any more stress or pressure that I have to do something to get better. I don’t see it like that. If a deal is there that we like, we do it. If there’s no deals that we like, we don’t do it.”
Danny Ainge: “We like our players. I like all the guys on our team right now. We’re excited about them and each one of them have a bright future. But sometimes you tweak your roster for a better fit, better balance. But at the same time you can also mess your roster up by making changes, too, because these guys get along and play hard together and they like each other and they know our system. Change for the sake of change is not what I’m looking for. Change for the sake of progress is what we’re always looking for.”
Brad Turner: Frank Vogel said LeBron James and Avery Bradley are both playing despite being under the weather
January 11, 2020 | 12:43 am UTC Update
Gary Washburn: Danny Ainge to the Globe: “I don’t think I’m looking at any short-term urgency to trade away all my young assets to get some veteran player,” he said. “But we’re looking. We’ll have conversations before trade deadline like we do every year.” #Celtics
Scott Agness: Pacers playing in Chicago tonight without three starters: Malcolm Brogdon (strep throat) Domantas Sabonis (sore left knee) Victor Oladipo (rehab). Sabonis was a late scratch. Just his third time sitting out this season.
Jay Allen: Hassan Whiteside (upper respiratory illness) and Mario Hezonja (low back contusion) are questionable for tomorrow night’s game vs. the #Bucks. #RipCity @RipCityRadio620
Josh Robbins: Aaron Gordon (right calf tightness) will not play tonight when the Magic face the Suns, Steve Clifford said. Wes Iwundu and Khem Birch will start at the forward spots.
Eric Walden: Former Jazz forward Marvin Williams will play for the Hornets tonight after missing some games with a nasal fracture
Adrian Wojnarowski: Pelinka agreed to a five-year contract upon his hiring in 2017, and now gets an extension on the heels of acquiring LeBron James and Anthony Davis and reshaping a lottery roster into a championship contender.
Tania Ganguli: Can confirm the ESPN report that Pelinka was also given a contract extension in addition to his expanded title of vice president of basketball operations and general manager.
January 11, 2020 | 12:07 am UTC Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Lakers extended contract of GM Rob Pelinka to go along with his promotion to VP of Basketball Operations, league sources tell @RamonaShelburne and me.
“I’m extremely pleased with the work Rob has done in order to put this franchise in a position for success, “said Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss. “His strong leadership skills, as well as his commitment to building a winning culture, both on and off the court, have brought us one step closer to being a championship-caliber team and I look forward to our continued work together.”
Despite averaging only 7.1 points in 16 minutes per game thus far 2019-20, Beasley was linked to the Sixers as a potential landing spot, per a report in The Ringer. Beasley’s response to that external chatter: “I just hoop.” Howe ver, he admits uncertainty takes its toll. “It’s not easy, but my family does a great job of keeping me centered,” Beasley said.
With starter Will Barton absent (personal), Beasley clocked 25-plus minutes for the third time this season, plus crunch-time play at the end. You can chalk it up as a bittersweet achievement. “I wish it (playing time) was consistent, that’s just me as a player,” Beasley said. “But I’m happy to contribute to the team and get a win, that’s the most important thing that comes out of every day.”
January 10, 2020 | 11:41 pm UTC Update
Every Laker minus LeBron, Davis available?
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is prepared to trade anyone on the roster, except Davis and LeBron James, if it means filling a gap the Lakers need in order to win a championship, according to a person familiar with his thinking.
The reporting league-wide has centered around Kyle Kuzma, who is one of the Lakers’ most tradeable talents. Pelinka has had conversations with more than one team in which Kuzma was discussed, according to people familiar with those talks. He’s a good young player who has shown a great deal of promise and who has a team-friendly contract.
Pistons apply for DPE for Blake Griffin
Shams Charania: Detroit has applied for a $9.2M disabled player exception for the potential season-ending loss of All-Star Blake Griffin, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Bobby Marks: A note on teams applying for the Disabled Player Exception. * 50 granted since 2000 * 11 have been used (9 trades/2 signings) Nice tool to have but one that rarely gets used. Last date to apply is Jan. 15
Bobby Marks: On Detroit applying for the $9.3M DPE * $3,669 below the tax * $5.8M below hard cap * 15 players under contract Barring a trade to clear money and open a roster spot, this will go unused (if granted).
Ryan Ward: #Lakers’ LeBron James can make #NBA history once again tonight. LeBron can pass Isiah Thomas on the all-time assist list with 10 dimes. James can also pass Michael Jordan on the all-time field goals made list with 10 made shots vs. #Mavs.
J. Michael Falgoust: Brogdon (strep throat) is OUT though his lower back which has kept him out recently is good enough to go. Sabonis (left knee) played last game despite this ailment. He’s IN tonight #PacersBulls
January 10, 2020 | 11:35 pm UTC Update
Knicks interested in Andre Drummond trade
Stadium: “One team, I’m told, that has made an inquiry (on Andre Drummond) are the Knicks.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania shares an update on the Pistons center.
Ian Begley: Knicks have talked to Pistons about Andre Drummond trade, SNY source confirms. First reported by Stafium.
Joel Embiid undergoes surgery
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid had successful surgery on left hand today, per source. Reevaluating in 1-2 weeks.
The 24-year-old Grizzlies forward received a message from a friend offering congratulations. “I didn’t know why,” he said. It didn’t take long for Caboclo to figure it out. As 4 p.m. passed on Tuesday, Caboclo’s contract became guaranteed for the 2019-20 season and more kudos flooded in before the Grizzlies played the Timberwolves at FedExForum.
By allowing Caboclo’s contract to guarantee, the Grizzlies are signaling that the lanky Brazilian will be given more time to adjust to the center position he’s been asked to learn in first-year coach Taylor Jenkins’ system. “He’s doing everything he can just to stay ready, even if it’s to go in for four-and-a-half minutes and change a game like he did a few weeks ago,” Jenkins said.
Malika Andrews: Erik Spoelstra said Justise Winslow will miss the Heat’s games this weekend (against the Nets, Knicks) as he continues to deal with lower back discomfort.
January 10, 2020 | 11:04 pm UTC Update
Malika Andrews: Kenny Atkinson said that Kyrie Irving’s shoulder responded well to playing 5-on-5 for the first time yesterday. Historically, a concern for the Nets in bringing back injured players is how they respond to an increased workload. Irving will go through 5-on-5 again on Saturday.
Brian Lewis: Atkinson on Kyrie Irving: “I’m pleased with how we’re progressing.” Says he’ll work out to tomorrow and be evaluated after that. #nets
Matt Velazquez: Giannis is available tonight vs the Kings. Ersan Ilyasova (right knee soreness) is out.
Chris Kirschner: Jabari Parker started rehab today. Still unsure on the timeline of Bruno Fernando’s return.
The night before the Sixers played the Oklahoma City Thunder, Burke did what he does the night before every game. He loads up his season on NBA 2K, he chooses his team — the Sixers, of course — and precisely customizes the audio settings to his liking. Player chatter volume is turned all the way up, crowd volume up, and commentary volume down — as realistic as he can get to simulating the live sounds of the NBA arena he’s preparing to play in the following day. Next, he changes the camera setting to focus on one player — himself, and wherever he is on the court, even if say, he’s on defense, and far from play action.
Burke then sets up his cell phone to record the game that he’s about to play, including the audio and commentary of his own voice, while he plays. “I am actually talking as if I’m on the court, and I use our terminology, I get real descriptive with it,” Burke said. “If my man is off the ball, I’m yelling out, ‘I’m off the ball, I’m off the ball!’ … And I know my minutes and when I’m going to be in, so I won’t sub myself in until that time. I try to be real precise with it.” “I think it’s a great way to see yourself in the moment,” Burke then corrects himself. “Or see yourself before you get in the moment.”
Burke uses the recording as visualization imagery, something he has practiced since he was a sophomore in high school. “All visualization imagery really is, is tricking your subconscious mind,” Burke said. “Your subconscious doesn’t know the difference between what you’re looking at and when you actually get out there.”
January 10, 2020 | 10:37 pm UTC Update
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks on John Wall playing 3-on-3 against player development staffers starting this week: “I thought he looked great yesterday. He looked really good.” @Chase Hughes reported today that Wall started participating in 3-on-3 games this week.