Malika Andrews: Trae Young (left hamstring) will not play against the Nets today, league sources tell ESPN.
January 13, 2020 | 2:24 am UTC Update
Zach Collins didn’t know it at the time, but that October night in Dallas, when he bowed his head and nearly cried in an empty locker room, his life was beginning to change for the better. The Trail Blazers starting power forward had just learned that his dislocated left shoulder, suffered in the third quarter of the team’s third game, would keep him out weeks, if not months — and if that didn’t take hold of his Adam’s Apple, the next few days would. For the next six days, he would wrestle with MRI results, second opinions, third opinions, and decisions of whether to have surgery or just rehabilitate the shoulder. He ultimately opted for surgery to repair a torn labrum, and he is not expected back on the court until March at the earliest.
Somewhere between the haze of dashed dreams and the post-surgery pity parties, Collins was confronted by what many professional athletes encounter during a major injury: an identity crisis. During most of his 21 years, basketball was the most defining element of his life. It was what he was best at, how he was recognized, how he managed his stress, and how he viewed himself. And now, basketball was gone until the spring, leaving him with a harrowing question: Who was he? “What else do you have?” Collins remembers asking himself. “And I realized, I don’t have much.”
So often, athletes use their rehabilitation to focus only on their body, and getting the injured area healed. But for the 21-year-old Collins, he quickly identified that his rehabilitation would be of body and mind. “That’s not to say this whole time has been sunshine and rainbows,” Collins said. “I’ve definitely had pity parties, definitely played the victim, and definitely thought ‘This sucks.’ But then you get to a point where you are tired of being mad, or tired of being negative, and it’s like, ‘let me do something about it.’”
January 13, 2020 | 1:34 am UTC Update
Paul Garcia: The Spurs make the 18-point comeback against the Raptors. DeRozan leads the team with 25 points on 58% shooting. It’s his 11th game in a row with 20+ points and 50%+ shooting. Spurs are now… …17-21 overall …6-12 on road …6-11 vs .500 and above teams …8-8 vs East pic.twitter.com/qsC2goZqnY
Omari Sanfoka II: FINAL: Grizzlies 122, Warriors 102. Memphis has won five straight, 12 of its last 18 and is 13-9 overall since Dec. 1. Valanciunas: 31 points and 19 rebounds. JJJ: 21 points, 2 blocks Morant: 11 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds Melton: 10 points, 5 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals
Jovan Buha: Clippers are starting Lou Williams and Patrick Patterson tonight vs. Denver. Starters: Ivica Zubac, Patrick Patterson, Kawhi Leonard, Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley
January 12, 2020 | 11:38 pm UTC Update
Mike Vorkunov: Knicks 124, Heat 121 Knicks now 11-29 — NBA’s 3rd-worst record NY breaks a 5-game losing streak; 7-11 under interim HC Mike Miller. Julius Randle: 26 pts/8 reb/4 ast. RJ Barrett: 23 points. Jimmy Butler: 25/10/6 but misses crucial FT & has a turnover late
January 12, 2020 | 10:41 pm UTC Update
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs have waived Levi Randolph, sources tell @The Athletic. Randolph was one of the Cavs’ two-way contract players.
Thon Maker’s social media activity is a window into his thinking. And currently, his thoughts are never far from the tragedy unfolding in Australia, his home country. Bushfires are devouring large swaths of Australia and have claimed the lives of at least 26 people. One fire, measuring nearly 1.5 million acres, killed more than a billion animals and damaged or destroyed nearly 3,000 homes.
The Detroit Pistons center’s thoughts are with Australia and his family that still lives there. That’s why he has teamed up with other Australian NBA players to pitch in. Maker and eight other players from Australia have partnered with the National Basketball Players Foundation and the NBA to donate $750,000 to relief and recovery efforts.
“The first thought is fear, fear for your family,” Maker said after Friday’s practice. “You want to be there to help them, but even if you were there, what could you do as a single person? “I just say my prayers for everybody back home, my family, my friends, the country itself, the animals as well, but things like that are out of my control, but if I have a chance to do something about it, to help out a little bit … I’ll do that.”
Tom Orsborn: DeMar on if he took some pride in seeing Raptors win the title last year, “After a while, but in the moment you are like, damn, damn. But there was never no ill feelings toward anything.” Said every guy he played with had a congratulatory text message waiting for them.
January 12, 2020 | 10:30 pm UTC Update
Sarah K. Spencer: Brandon Goodwin will start tonight in Trae Young’s absence, Lloyd Pierce says. Goodwin has proved very valuable for the Hawks lately.
January 12, 2020 | 9:36 pm UTC Update
Despite Kanter’s seemingly icy view of James, however, he is also an admirer. In 2018, James opened the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, a charter elementary school that serves at-risk children. Kanter was so moved that he has decided to do something similar by opening a charter school in Oklahoma City.
“I think that’s the most beautiful thing you can do, educating our future, investing in our future,” Kanter said. “It was the most beautiful thing LeBron did, and it inspired me. I criticize LeBron a lot, obviously. Me and him have a beef. But what he did was just — I was like ‘Wow, this is amazing.’ ”
Kanter, who played for the Thunder from 2015-17, has submitted an application to the Oklahoma City Public Schools to open the Enes Kanter School for Exceptional Learning. He said the school will focus on educating low-income minority students and students from immigrant families. It will be for fourth-12th graders. Kanter said that if the application is accepted, the school should be on track to open in the fall of 2021.
“This was my childhood dream, the school,” Kanter said. “There’s a good quote out there – ‘He who opens a school will close a prison.’ Education is the most powerful tool that can change the world. You see what’s going on in our world right now. If you want to kill a terrorist you can use weapons, but if you want to kill terrorism you can use education. So for me it was very important to give back in this way. Obviously all of America has given me so much — given me a home, given me family. So I wanted to give back to America that way, with education so we can have a brighter future and so we can educate our people so we can have a bigger future. It’s very, very important and I’m so excited.”
Anthony Puccio: “Yes we’re conservative, but we’re all about player care… maybe in the short term it can frustrate the fans, but I know I’m leading it, and Sean’s leading it…” – Kenny Atkinson on Kyrie Irving.
January 12, 2020 | 8:22 pm UTC Update
Malika Andrews: The Nets announce that Kyrie Irving is available to play tonight for the first time since Nov. 14. Wilson Chandler (left hamstring tightness) and Garrett Temple (right knee contusion), who both missed the Nets game against the Heat on Friday are also available to play.
Andy Larsen: Quin Snyder on Donovan Mitchell’s illness: “If he or we felt like he could be effective, he would play.” Pointed out how Mitchell helped on the defensive end Friday, despite not being 100%.