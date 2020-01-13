USA Today Sports

Zach Collins didn’t know it at the time, but that October night in Dallas, when he bowed his head and nearly cried in an empty locker room, his life was beginning to change for the better. The Trail Blazers starting power forward had just learned that his dislocated left shoulder, suffered in the third quarter of the team’s third game, would keep him out weeks, if not months — and if that didn’t take hold of his Adam’s Apple, the next few days would. For the next six days, he would wrestle with MRI results, second opinions, third opinions, and decisions of whether to have surgery or just rehabilitate the shoulder. He ultimately opted for surgery to repair a torn labrum, and he is not expected back on the court until March at the earliest.
Somewhere between the haze of dashed dreams and the post-surgery pity parties, Collins was confronted by what many professional athletes encounter during a major injury: an identity crisis. During most of his 21 years, basketball was the most defining element of his life. It was what he was best at, how he was recognized, how he managed his stress, and how he viewed himself. And now, basketball was gone until the spring, leaving him with a harrowing question: Who was he? “What else do you have?” Collins remembers asking himself. “And I realized, I don’t have much.”
Omari Sanfoka II: FINAL: Grizzlies 122, Warriors 102. Memphis has won five straight, 12 of its last 18 and is 13-9 overall since Dec. 1. Valanciunas: 31 points and 19 rebounds. JJJ: 21 points, 2 blocks Morant: 11 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds Melton: 10 points, 5 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals
Thon Maker’s social media activity is a window into his thinking. And currently, his thoughts are never far from the tragedy unfolding in Australia, his home country. Bushfires are devouring large swaths of Australia and have claimed the lives of at least 26 people. One fire, measuring nearly 1.5 million acres, killed more than a billion animals and damaged or destroyed nearly 3,000 homes.
“The first thought is fear, fear for your family,” Maker said after Friday’s practice. “You want to be there to help them, but even if you were there, what could you do as a single person? “I just say my prayers for everybody back home, my family, my friends, the country itself, the animals as well, but things like that are out of my control, but if I have a chance to do something about it, to help out a little bit … I’ll do that.”
Kanter, who played for the Thunder from 2015-17, has submitted an application to the Oklahoma City Public Schools to open the Enes Kanter School for Exceptional Learning. He said the school will focus on educating low-income minority students and students from immigrant families. It will be for fourth-12th graders. Kanter said that if the application is accepted, the school should be on track to open in the fall of 2021.
“This was my childhood dream, the school,” Kanter said. “There’s a good quote out there – ‘He who opens a school will close a prison.’ Education is the most powerful tool that can change the world. You see what’s going on in our world right now. If you want to kill a terrorist you can use weapons, but if you want to kill terrorism you can use education. So for me it was very important to give back in this way. Obviously all of America has given me so much — given me a home, given me family. So I wanted to give back to America that way, with education so we can have a brighter future and so we can educate our people so we can have a bigger future. It’s very, very important and I’m so excited.”
