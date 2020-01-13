USA Today Sports

January 13, 2020 | 8:43 am UTC Update

Knicks not trading picks?

Something worth noting on the trade front for the Knicks: two people in touch with members of the organization in the last few days said that New York remains opposed to sending out any future first-round picks in any trades under consideration. This could be posturing from New York during trade season. But if the Knicks are indeed committed to keeping their future first-rounders off limits, that would align with the team’s strategy for the past five seasons.
5 hours ago via SportsNet New York

You talk about comfort level here and you chose to come here in free agency. There may be trade interest in you before the Feb. 6 deadline. What do you want to happen? Rose: I haven’t really thought about it. Me and [agent] B.J. [Armstrong] haven’t talked about it. When we have talked, it was more about All-Star and what appearances I have for adidas. It wasn’t anything else as far as like what teams are calling, this and that. We were pretty straightforward. We talk about how I play.
5 hours ago via NBC Sports

, Top Rumors

“I’m not going to be petty, but there’s been a lot of things said about what I bring to the locker room” Nets guard Kyrie Irving says he has a great relationship with his teammates

5 hours ago via Twitter

Dinwiddie, though, isn’t looking at Irving’s comeback as an impediment to his development. It helps the two are friends, dating back to before they were teammates in Brooklyn. “I’d rather average 21 and win at a high level [compared to] 25 and getting my head cracked every night,” Dinwiddie told Yahoo Sports. “I don’t view his coming back as, ‘Now I’m gonna average two points a game.’ I’ll still be productive. It gives our group a chance to win a lot more games.”
5 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports

But that role has been diminished this season, largely because the Nuggets have been far healthier. During Denver’s first 32 games, Morris averaged just 17.6 minutes, down from the 24 per game he saw last season. Morris has never complained about the reduction in playing time, but a rhythm was hard to find. He began second-guessing himself. “I feel like I’m my biggest opponent,” Morris said. “I can get down on myself if I miss a couple shots. When I make shots, I actually feel good about myself. I feel like I’m my own — I stop myself, you know what I’m saying? Going forward, I’ve just got to come out with the same urgency and same intensity and bring it every night.”
5 hours ago via Nick Kosmider @ The Athletic

Anyone who has been around you talks about how much it seems you’re in a good place, on and off the court. Are you? Rose: I’m just comfortable. That’s all it is. When I first came into the league, I wasn’t used to all the media. I thought you just came in and played. Everybody thought I was just this drab type of character. I was like, ‘No, if you were in my shoes, you would be shy to the camera too and you wouldn’t know what to say either.’ My talent trumped everything. I was a boy then. I’ve learned who I am as a man and what I wanted out of my career and this life that I have now. I’m just more balanced. I have a family. And I know what I want out of life.
5 hours ago via NBC Sports

January 13, 2020 | 2:24 am UTC Update
Zach Collins didn’t know it at the time, but that October night in Dallas, when he bowed his head and nearly cried in an empty locker room, his life was beginning to change for the better. The Trail Blazers starting power forward had just learned that his dislocated left shoulder, suffered in the third quarter of the team’s third game, would keep him out weeks, if not months — and if that didn’t take hold of his Adam’s Apple, the next few days would. For the next six days, he would wrestle with MRI results, second opinions, third opinions, and decisions of whether to have surgery or just rehabilitate the shoulder. He ultimately opted for surgery to repair a torn labrum, and he is not expected back on the court until March at the earliest.
11 hours ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic

Somewhere between the haze of dashed dreams and the post-surgery pity parties, Collins was confronted by what many professional athletes encounter during a major injury: an identity crisis. During most of his 21 years, basketball was the most defining element of his life. It was what he was best at, how he was recognized, how he managed his stress, and how he viewed himself. And now, basketball was gone until the spring, leaving him with a harrowing question: Who was he? “What else do you have?” Collins remembers asking himself. “And I realized, I don’t have much.”
11 hours ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic

11 hours ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic

January 13, 2020 | 1:34 am UTC Update
Omari Sanfoka II: FINAL: Grizzlies 122, Warriors 102. Memphis has won five straight, 12 of its last 18 and is 13-9 overall since Dec. 1. Valanciunas: 31 points and 19 rebounds. JJJ: 21 points, 2 blocks Morant: 11 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds Melton: 10 points, 5 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals
12 hours ago via omarisankofa

January 12, 2020 | 11:38 pm UTC Update
January 12, 2020 | 10:41 pm UTC Update
Thon Maker’s social media activity is a window into his thinking. And currently, his thoughts are never far from the tragedy unfolding in Australia, his home country. Bushfires are devouring large swaths of Australia and have claimed the lives of at least 26 people. One fire, measuring nearly 1.5 million acres, killed more than a billion animals and damaged or destroyed nearly 3,000 homes.
15 hours ago via Vince Ellis @ Detroit Free Press

“The first thought is fear, fear for your family,” Maker said after Friday’s practice. “You want to be there to help them, but even if you were there, what could you do as a single person? “I just say my prayers for everybody back home, my family, my friends, the country itself, the animals as well, but things like that are out of my control, but if I have a chance to do something about it, to help out a little bit … I’ll do that.”
15 hours ago via Vince Ellis @ Detroit Free Press

January 12, 2020 | 10:30 pm UTC Update
January 12, 2020 | 9:36 pm UTC Update
Kanter, who played for the Thunder from 2015-17, has submitted an application to the Oklahoma City Public Schools to open the Enes Kanter School for Exceptional Learning. He said the school will focus on educating low-income minority students and students from immigrant families. It will be for fourth-12th graders. Kanter said that if the application is accepted, the school should be on track to open in the fall of 2021.
16 hours ago via Boston Globe

“This was my childhood dream, the school,” Kanter said. “There’s a good quote out there – ‘He who opens a school will close a prison.’ Education is the most powerful tool that can change the world. You see what’s going on in our world right now. If you want to kill a terrorist you can use weapons, but if you want to kill terrorism you can use education. So for me it was very important to give back in this way. Obviously all of America has given me so much — given me a home, given me family. So I wanted to give back to America that way, with education so we can have a brighter future and so we can educate our people so we can have a bigger future. It’s very, very important and I’m so excited.”
16 hours ago via Boston Globe

