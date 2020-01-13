Per league sources, Detroit has been actively shopping …
Per league sources, Detroit has been actively shopping Drummond for some time. One source said talks between the Pistons and Hawks began around Christmas. As The Athletic’s Sam Amick recently reported, Atlanta and Detroit would have already completed a deal for Drummond had the Hawks been willing to throw in a first-round pick. The initial deal consisted of only expiring contracts.
Leonard told New York reporters he did not consider the Knicks a free-agent option during this past offseason. Knicks brass, however, did not consider Leonard’s comment a blow. In fact, it only confirmed the decision to pass on a meeting with the 2019 Finals MVP that would have taken place four days into free agency. The Post reported then that the Knicks considered themselves extreme long shots for Leonard. When they found out a meeting couldn’t take place until after he met with the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors, they decided to move on and sign players to fill their $70 million worth of cap space.
Jovan Buha: The Clippers have assigned Mfiondu Kabengele to the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, the team announced.
Alykhan Bijani: Coach D’Antoni says Ben McLemore will continue to be in the starting lineup: “Just because the rotations. It’s easier to get everybody in and get the right number of minutes…I think it’s the best for everybody.” #Rockets
Darren Wolfson: Was over at #Twolves. Here’s Saunders with an update on KAT, who is out tonight. However, sense is he could’ve returned from the sprained knee injury if he wasn’t sick. Clip also includes Culver mentioning that he “kinda knew” right away mid-Dec. that KAT would be out for a bit: pic.twitter.com/68Kat1hGNz
The Enes Kanter School for Exceptional Learning — Kanter’s proposed charter school in Oklahoma City — will be the fulfillment of that dream. It would be the continuation of his parents’ desire to educate the youth. It would provide better resources and an increased chance of success, Kanter believes, for children from low-income families who would not otherwise necessarily receive the same academic opportunities as students from wealthier families. In a letter to Ronald Grant, Oklahoma City’s charter schools administrator — which was shared publicly by The Frontier — Kanter declared his intention to submit a formal proposal for the school this Tuesday. His goal is to have the school up and running by fall of 2021. While the exact location for the school building has not been picked, Kanter chose Oklahoma City, where he played from 2014 to 2017, because of his ties to the community and his relationships with politicians willing to support his vision.
Kanter, 27, wants to inspire the next generation. He wants to leave the youth in a better place. He knows he can’t touch every single person, but hopes his charter school will enhance opportunities for a group of children. Though he’s not sure how much longer he will play in the NBA, he has an idea of the type of legacy he wants to leave behind. “When I’m done with my career I want to look back and see, like, hey, how many people I’ve inspired, how many lives I’ve touched, how many hearts I touch, or how many lives I change,” Kanter said. “Because looking back and saying, ‘Oh, I averaged a double-double. I averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds’ — it’s good or whatever, but it’s not great. I think what really matters is, once you have this opportunity, once you have this platform, how many lives are you changing?”
Irving has long been associated with The Patrick School, formerly St. Patrick’s High School, where he transformed from an unknown into a national recruit alongside fellow NBA player Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Since returning to the Tri-State area over the summer, Irving has made saving the school into one of his biggest missions. As of last school year, Irving was paying tuition for roughly half the school’s 128 students. He’s already renovated the gym and weight room, among other parts of the school, and when he signed with the Nets last July, he further increased his financial influence with the school. When high basketball season started, Irving started helping out at practice. “There’s a different investment level right now, just being back home,” Irving told The Athletic. “I’m able to come to practices. I’m not too far away now, so I’m able to have more of an impact just being around the community. That’s all I’m after, man. I just want to see these kids do extremely well, have fun playing high school basketball and go from here.”
Irving said he has plans to move the school into a new building by 2023, but is still trying to learn everything else that comes with financing a school. His vision is to keep the school’s basketball prominence at its highest, while not letting the academics falter. When James opened his I Promise school in Akron, Ohio, he called it the most important thing he’ll do in his career. Irving feels the same way about his work with his alma mater. “It’s at the top of my list, making a social impact in the education space,” Irving said. “… When I was a kid, I was in that same position. We didn’t have the best gym, we didn’t have the best facilities, we didn’t have the best education, but now I’m in a position to impact it. I’m going to do it.”
KJ McDaniels is close to joining Zhejiang Bulls, a source told Sportando. The former NBA player spent last season in the Philippines.
Nets Daily: From NetsPR: The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Nicolas Claxton, Dzanan Musa and Theo Pinson to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. @LongIslandNets play two home games this week so the three players will get minutes and be close by.
Jimmy Butler: So … the five toughest players I’ve ever guarded. Let’s get to it. LeBron James, Positionless, Los Angeles Lakers. I didn’t want to talk about LeBron here. I really didn’t. I wanted to give some other guys some shine. But you can’t have a 5 Toughest list and not have LeBron on it. He’s still the best all-around player in the league. He literally does everything well. He can shoot. Pass. Attack the rim. Defend. You need a bucket? LeBron’s got you. You need a rebound, a steal or a block? He’s got you. Whatever you need, whenever you need it. Bron’s got you. When you talk about a combination of speed and athleticism, plus a combo of strength and explosiveness, you gotta start with LeBron.
Young wants to be an All-Star this year. He has the numbers and is deserving of a spot, even playing for the worst team. Not only has he thought about the basketball reasons for what being an All-Star means for his career, but he has also thought about what the exposure could do for what he wants to accomplish off the court. “The more impactful I am on the court, the more I can be off the court,” he said. “That’s how I look at it. That’s why I want to be an All-Star. That’s why I want to be one of the best players in the NBA. My platform would get bigger and I will be able to do so much more for my community.”
Coach Mike D’Antoni discussed Harden’s off-ball play with The Athletic, emphasizing that defenders never help off of him and that he would not like Harden to move around off-ball with the way defenses are playing. “Where to go?” D’Antoni said on the reason he would not want Harden to move around with how teams are defending him. “I mean, are you going to get into Russell’s way? Russell’s going to the hoop. So just stand there. If they come off, he’s going to catch-and-shoot. But to move around and run around and get him tired for no reason? No. You can’t make James more efficient, I don’t think, than what he is. I think it’d just wear him down.”
Recently, some defenders have caught onto this. They will leave him near the sideline or deep beyond the perimeter to stunt at Westbrook or another ball-handler driving to the rim. Harden and the Rockets must adjust. Although only 4.4 percent of his possessions are spot-up attempts, Harden is in the 90th percentile and is shooting 49 percent on such attempts. To deny predictability, more catch-and-shoot attempts could be a positive for the offense.
The hip surgery was almost three years ago now. He’s receiving minutes (though on a 13-26 team), but he’s only 30 years old. His career can still go in a number of directions. “The same thing that’s made him accomplish so much in his career — his drive, (the) chip-on-the-shoulder-mentality, thinking he’s the best player on the floor always — comes back to hurt him later in his twilight,” a rival pro-personnel scout said. “He has struggled this year defensively (and) has not been moving the same since the injury. (He) hasn’t been able to adjust his game to a more facilitator role than his normal scoring mindset. Not a great fit on young developing teams and not good enough right now to help a playoff team.”
Thomas practices 50 one-legged 3s with Wizards developmental coach David Adkins just about every day. He’s the smallest guy on the court each night. His quickness isn’t what it was during his Celtics days. And nearly halfway into this season, it hasn’t crept its way back into his hips. The extra fraction of a second he gets from taking off with one foot instead of waiting to set up with two can make the difference between an open look and one that gets swatted into the stands. “I’m 5-foot-9, so I gotta figure out ways to be able to finish. So, that’s a quicker way for me to get my jump shot off,” Thomas said. “As long as I’m on balance, it doesn’t matter how far or how close I shoot the ball off one leg. So, if it’s there, I’m gonna continue to do it.”
Mitch Lawrence: The Pelicans will know a lot more after practice this week, but it sure sounds like we’ll get the long-awaited NBA debut of Zion Williamson on Thursday vs. the Jazz. That’s the plan, anyway, per sources.
Chris Dempsey: A really cool piece of news here: #Nuggets legend Alex English will get his high school jersey retired on Jan. 31. Check it out ?????? thespursupshow.com/2020/01/13/dre…
Odom was on the Winging It With Vince Carter on The Ringer and revealed more details about why it happened in such a state. “When I was traded to Dallas, I was in a really tough place. One of my closest cousins just got killed. And I think I was probably still grieving for my son passing away, which I never really got over or got the chance to grieve because of the position I held in the family. I felt like they couldn’t let them see me look down and out. I was in a messed up mental place and I told Mark Cuban about that when he traded for me, that you won’t be getting the Lamar Odom that used to go at Dirk. You’re getting a shell of him.”
In an interview with For The Win, Harrell talked about his passion for sneakers and why sneaker culture means so much to him. FTW: You know we have to talk about shoes. If you could boil it down for us, what’s your favorite pair to hoop in? Montrezl Harrell: I don’t even have an answer for that. I’ve hooped in so many shoes. There are just so many. I mean, I even switch going into the next half during games. I just have so many. I wish I could pick one.
I know you’ve got, what, over 2,000 pairs, or something crazy like that, right? When did this become a passion for you? Is there a particular moment that you go to? MH: It just became a hobby, something I love doing. Going into the history of a shoe, just something that runs deep in me. I would have to say it started when I was younger, just being the oldest of three siblings. You know my parents and grandparents did the best they could for me and my two younger brothers but shoes wasn’t always a huge priority. We wanted to make sure we had clothes.
Heat to sign Chris Silva to standard contract
Barry Jackson: Per team source, Heat planning to switch Chris Silva’s two-way contract into a 3-year standard deal on Tuesday. That would give Silva Bird rights after contracts ends and allow Miami to sign a new 2-way player by Wednesday’s deadline to sign 2-way players.
Ira Winderman: Heat to sign Chris Silva to standard contract, with deal to be competed by Tuesday. The three-year deal likely will have option or trigger dates in third year.
Vogel was asked if he has talked to Kuzma much to keep the young forward engaged. “I try not to. He’s a confident guy,” Vogel said. “A lot of people are trying to create sort of an issue, like, ‘What’s going on with Kuz?’ or ‘Why aren’t we getting more out of Kuz?’ and all that stuff. To me, it’s just a matter of time. Everybody just has to be patient, wait, it’s gonna continue to grow. The role’s gonna continue to grow, his comfort level’s gonna continue to grow and you’re gonna see performances like you saw tonight from him.”
Mike Vorkunov: Have heard, as @Barry Jackson reported, Heat could convert Chris Silva from a 2-way to a standard contract this week. That’d open up a 2-way spot. Would think Knicks high-flyer, shot-blocker Kenny Wooten could be candidate. @Ian Begley reported multiple teams interested in Wooten
But rather than focus on Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, something about the Kings transfixed him. Sacramento featured three European players — Vlade Divac, Peja Stojakovic and Hedo Turkoglu — and Fournier resolved to reach the NBA, just like they did. Most of all, though, Fournier idolized the Kings’ 6-foot-1 American point guard, Mike Bibby. “I just loved them,” Fournier said.
His admiration for that old Kings team, and especially Bibby, lives on. Fournier played a total of six regular-season games at Sleep Train Arena during his first five NBA seasons, with the Denver Nuggets and the Magic. But even though the Kings now play in a modern, state-of-the-art arena seven miles away in downtown Sacramento, just seeing Sleep Train Arena still gives Fournier an adrenaline rush. He prefers to call the venue by the name it had when he first watched the team. “When I come here, it does something, for sure,” he said. “Every time I see it, I think about it. It’s Sleep Train Arena. Well, to me, it’s ARCO Arena.”
Knicks not trading picks?
Something worth noting on the trade front for the Knicks: two people in touch with members of the organization in the last few days said that New York remains opposed to sending out any future first-round picks in any trades under consideration. This could be posturing from New York during trade season. But if the Knicks are indeed committed to keeping their future first-rounders off limits, that would align with the team’s strategy for the past five seasons.
You talk about comfort level here and you chose to come here in free agency. There may be trade interest in you before the Feb. 6 deadline. What do you want to happen? Rose: I haven’t really thought about it. Me and [agent] B.J. [Armstrong] haven’t talked about it. When we have talked, it was more about All-Star and what appearances I have for adidas. It wasn’t anything else as far as like what teams are calling, this and that. We were pretty straightforward. We talk about how I play.
Instead, the NBA came out fully opposed to using the player option, even though Dinwiddie was just trying to use it in the way it was created. “I stand up for what I believe in and what I believe is right. And so I’m going for it, obviously, in the face of some adversity,” he said. “But I also wasn’t going to sacrifice my basketball career for this.”
Part of the league’s opposition, Dinwiddie thought, was based off fear because of how new and innovative the idea was. “Legacy systems generally do fear that type of thing,” Dinwiddie said. “And so they kind of drew a hard line and kept talking about termination.”
“I think the prolonged conversation obviously worked out,” Dinwiddie said, since the NBA backed down from terminating his contract, “because they recognized I’m not doing anything wrong or anything illegal. They know it’s coming. They didn’t have too much rebuttal for it. There’s nothing in there that’s considered gambling.”
“I’m not going to be petty, but there’s been a lot of things said about what I bring to the locker room” Nets guard Kyrie Irving says he has a great relationship with his teammates
Dinwiddie, though, isn’t looking at Irving’s comeback as an impediment to his development. It helps the two are friends, dating back to before they were teammates in Brooklyn. “I’d rather average 21 and win at a high level [compared to] 25 and getting my head cracked every night,” Dinwiddie told Yahoo Sports. “I don’t view his coming back as, ‘Now I’m gonna average two points a game.’ I’ll still be productive. It gives our group a chance to win a lot more games.”
Tim Bontemps: Chris Boucher on the DeRozan dunk: “I was just trying to block the shot … I’m a shot blocker, so you get some & you miss some. I’ve blocked a thousand shots. “It’s going to happen. I think everybody knows that’s what I do. He got me this time, I might get him the next time.”
But that role has been diminished this season, largely because the Nuggets have been far healthier. During Denver’s first 32 games, Morris averaged just 17.6 minutes, down from the 24 per game he saw last season. Morris has never complained about the reduction in playing time, but a rhythm was hard to find. He began second-guessing himself. “I feel like I’m my biggest opponent,” Morris said. “I can get down on myself if I miss a couple shots. When I make shots, I actually feel good about myself. I feel like I’m my own — I stop myself, you know what I’m saying? Going forward, I’ve just got to come out with the same urgency and same intensity and bring it every night.”
Rose wouldn’t confirm that he’ll participate in the Skills Competition at All-Star weekend in Chicago, which multiple outlets, including NBC Sports Chicago, has reported. There’s a month of basketball to play before then. Rose spoke about his season, where he’s at mentally and physically, and more in an interview with NBC Sports Chicago.
Anyone who has been around you talks about how much it seems you’re in a good place, on and off the court. Are you? Rose: I’m just comfortable. That’s all it is. When I first came into the league, I wasn’t used to all the media. I thought you just came in and played. Everybody thought I was just this drab type of character. I was like, ‘No, if you were in my shoes, you would be shy to the camera too and you wouldn’t know what to say either.’ My talent trumped everything. I was a boy then. I’ve learned who I am as a man and what I wanted out of my career and this life that I have now. I’m just more balanced. I have a family. And I know what I want out of life.