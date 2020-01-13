Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (left hamstring pain) is q…
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (left hamstring pain) is questionable on the Hawks injury report.
January 14, 2020 | 2:53 am UTC Update
Will Guillory: Final: Pelicans 117, Pistons 110 Okafor 25 pts & 14 rebs, Melli 20 pts (career-high), Ball 17 pts, 12 rebs, 9 assts. Pels somehow pull this one out with almost every starter out and a horrid 4th quarter. Huge nights from Okafor and Melli give NOLA the win.
Jason Anderson: Bogdan Bogdanovic is inactivate again tonight but he appears to be getting closer to a return … pic.twitter.com/py4tYDqCId
January 14, 2020 | 1:28 am UTC Update
Thad Young is averaging 3.3 3-point attempts per game, the second-highest total of his career. This is less a reflection of Young wanting to become the next Steph Curry and more a reflection of him doing what his coach has asked.
“Those are the things our staff encourages. They encourage us to take threes and layups, I think that’s the type of league that we’re in now, a 3 and layup-type game. No long twos and less on the post-ups and stuff like that because it slows down the game or it stagnates the offense,” Young said following shootaround. “Just trying to be able to evolve. If I’m open, I’ll shoot it. If I’m not, I’ll drive it or move it so just being able to do a lot of different things and not staying on the wing, I think that’s one of the biggest things that I have to continue to get better at. And also with my teammates, just feeding and trying to figure out them a little bit better than I have in the past games that we’ve played so far.”
Young is shooting 32.3 percent from 3-point range, which is basically right at his career average of 32.8 percent. He has averaged 1.5 3-point attempts in his 13-year NBA career and his highest season average from his three with the Pacers is 2.2 per game. “Yeah, I mean that’s not how I played pretty much my whole career. But like I said, its what’s being asked of me. I’m the type of guy my coach asks me to do something, if he asks me to run through a brick wall, I know it’s going to hurt but I’m going to try and run through that brick wall,” Young said. “So it is what it is. I’ve always been a team-first guy. I’ve always been a guy who listens to the coaching staff and what they’re trying to instill in us and what they’re trying to do and then try to go out there and accomplish the mission.”
Andrew Greif: Paul George will miss his third consecutive game with a strained left hamstring, according to the Clippers injury report. The Clippers play Cleveland tomorrow.
January 13, 2020 | 11:58 pm UTC Update
Will Guillory: Gentry says he still isn’t sure about Derrick Favors’ status tonight. Said Brandon Ingram will probably be out.
Kellan Olson: Ricky Rubio (personal reasons) is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Atlanta. Per @Gina Mizell, Rubio is expecting his first child. Injury report clean beyond that and Kaminsky.
January 13, 2020 | 10:17 pm UTC Update
Shams Charania: Knicks are waiving forward Ivan Rabb and planning to sign forward Kenny Wooten of G League Westchester to a two-way NBA deal, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Ian Begley: NYK was aware other teams had interest in Kenny Wooten – including 1 team that was prepared to make an offer, per SNY sources. So it makes sense that they’d act quickly to create a roster spot for him. They’ll waive 2-way player Ivan Rabb, source confirms. Stadium first reported.
January 13, 2020 | 9:26 pm UTC Update
January 13, 2020 | 7:18 pm UTC Update
Leonard told New York reporters he did not consider the Knicks a free-agent option during this past offseason. Knicks brass, however, did not consider Leonard’s comment a blow. In fact, it only confirmed the decision to pass on a meeting with the 2019 Finals MVP that would have taken place four days into free agency. The Post reported then that the Knicks considered themselves extreme long shots for Leonard. When they found out a meeting couldn’t take place until after he met with the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors, they decided to move on and sign players to fill their $70 million worth of cap space.
Jovan Buha: The Clippers have assigned Mfiondu Kabengele to the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, the team announced.
Alykhan Bijani: Coach D’Antoni says Ben McLemore will continue to be in the starting lineup: “Just because the rotations. It’s easier to get everybody in and get the right number of minutes…I think it’s the best for everybody.” #Rockets
Darren Wolfson: Was over at #Twolves. Here’s Saunders with an update on KAT, who is out tonight. However, sense is he could’ve returned from the sprained knee injury if he wasn’t sick. Clip also includes Culver mentioning that he “kinda knew” right away mid-Dec. that KAT would be out for a bit: pic.twitter.com/68Kat1hGNz
The Enes Kanter School for Exceptional Learning — Kanter’s proposed charter school in Oklahoma City — will be the fulfillment of that dream. It would be the continuation of his parents’ desire to educate the youth. It would provide better resources and an increased chance of success, Kanter believes, for children from low-income families who would not otherwise necessarily receive the same academic opportunities as students from wealthier families. In a letter to Ronald Grant, Oklahoma City’s charter schools administrator — which was shared publicly by The Frontier — Kanter declared his intention to submit a formal proposal for the school this Tuesday. His goal is to have the school up and running by fall of 2021. While the exact location for the school building has not been picked, Kanter chose Oklahoma City, where he played from 2014 to 2017, because of his ties to the community and his relationships with politicians willing to support his vision.
Kanter, 27, wants to inspire the next generation. He wants to leave the youth in a better place. He knows he can’t touch every single person, but hopes his charter school will enhance opportunities for a group of children. Though he’s not sure how much longer he will play in the NBA, he has an idea of the type of legacy he wants to leave behind. “When I’m done with my career I want to look back and see, like, hey, how many people I’ve inspired, how many lives I’ve touched, how many hearts I touch, or how many lives I change,” Kanter said. “Because looking back and saying, ‘Oh, I averaged a double-double. I averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds’ — it’s good or whatever, but it’s not great. I think what really matters is, once you have this opportunity, once you have this platform, how many lives are you changing?”
Irving has long been associated with The Patrick School, formerly St. Patrick’s High School, where he transformed from an unknown into a national recruit alongside fellow NBA player Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Since returning to the Tri-State area over the summer, Irving has made saving the school into one of his biggest missions. As of last school year, Irving was paying tuition for roughly half the school’s 128 students. He’s already renovated the gym and weight room, among other parts of the school, and when he signed with the Nets last July, he further increased his financial influence with the school. When high basketball season started, Irving started helping out at practice. “There’s a different investment level right now, just being back home,” Irving told The Athletic. “I’m able to come to practices. I’m not too far away now, so I’m able to have more of an impact just being around the community. That’s all I’m after, man. I just want to see these kids do extremely well, have fun playing high school basketball and go from here.”
Irving said he has plans to move the school into a new building by 2023, but is still trying to learn everything else that comes with financing a school. His vision is to keep the school’s basketball prominence at its highest, while not letting the academics falter. When James opened his I Promise school in Akron, Ohio, he called it the most important thing he’ll do in his career. Irving feels the same way about his work with his alma mater. “It’s at the top of my list, making a social impact in the education space,” Irving said. “… When I was a kid, I was in that same position. We didn’t have the best gym, we didn’t have the best facilities, we didn’t have the best education, but now I’m in a position to impact it. I’m going to do it.”
January 13, 2020 | 6:27 pm UTC Update
One source said talks between the Pistons and Hawks began around Christmas. As The Athletic’s Sam Amick recently reported, Atlanta and Detroit would have already completed a deal for Drummond had the Hawks been willing to throw in a first-round pick. The initial deal consisted of only expiring contracts. Teams aren’t offering first-round picks right now. On the surface, Detroit could look like it loses any trade that just involves expiring contracts, but the prospect of securing that much salary-cap space may turn into a win in the long run. This is why Drummond trade rumors could drag out until closer to the Feb. 6 deadline before a deal ultimately gets done.
KJ McDaniels is close to joining Zhejiang Bulls, a source told Sportando. The former NBA player spent last season in the Philippines.
Nets Daily: From NetsPR: The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Nicolas Claxton, Dzanan Musa and Theo Pinson to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. @LongIslandNets play two home games this week so the three players will get minutes and be close by.
Jimmy Butler: So … the five toughest players I’ve ever guarded. Let’s get to it. LeBron James, Positionless, Los Angeles Lakers. I didn’t want to talk about LeBron here. I really didn’t. I wanted to give some other guys some shine. But you can’t have a 5 Toughest list and not have LeBron on it. He’s still the best all-around player in the league. He literally does everything well. He can shoot. Pass. Attack the rim. Defend. You need a bucket? LeBron’s got you. You need a rebound, a steal or a block? He’s got you. Whatever you need, whenever you need it. Bron’s got you. When you talk about a combination of speed and athleticism, plus a combo of strength and explosiveness, you gotta start with LeBron.
Young wants to be an All-Star this year. He has the numbers and is deserving of a spot, even playing for the worst team. Not only has he thought about the basketball reasons for what being an All-Star means for his career, but he has also thought about what the exposure could do for what he wants to accomplish off the court. “The more impactful I am on the court, the more I can be off the court,” he said. “That’s how I look at it. That’s why I want to be an All-Star. That’s why I want to be one of the best players in the NBA. My platform would get bigger and I will be able to do so much more for my community.”
Coach Mike D’Antoni discussed Harden’s off-ball play with The Athletic, emphasizing that defenders never help off of him and that he would not like Harden to move around off-ball with the way defenses are playing. “Where to go?” D’Antoni said on the reason he would not want Harden to move around with how teams are defending him. “I mean, are you going to get into Russell’s way? Russell’s going to the hoop. So just stand there. If they come off, he’s going to catch-and-shoot. But to move around and run around and get him tired for no reason? No. You can’t make James more efficient, I don’t think, than what he is. I think it’d just wear him down.”
Recently, some defenders have caught onto this. They will leave him near the sideline or deep beyond the perimeter to stunt at Westbrook or another ball-handler driving to the rim. Harden and the Rockets must adjust. Although only 4.4 percent of his possessions are spot-up attempts, Harden is in the 90th percentile and is shooting 49 percent on such attempts. To deny predictability, more catch-and-shoot attempts could be a positive for the offense.
The hip surgery was almost three years ago now. He’s receiving minutes (though on a 13-26 team), but he’s only 30 years old. His career can still go in a number of directions. “The same thing that’s made him accomplish so much in his career — his drive, (the) chip-on-the-shoulder-mentality, thinking he’s the best player on the floor always — comes back to hurt him later in his twilight,” a rival pro-personnel scout said. “He has struggled this year defensively (and) has not been moving the same since the injury. (He) hasn’t been able to adjust his game to a more facilitator role than his normal scoring mindset. Not a great fit on young developing teams and not good enough right now to help a playoff team.”
Thomas practices 50 one-legged 3s with Wizards developmental coach David Adkins just about every day. He’s the smallest guy on the court each night. His quickness isn’t what it was during his Celtics days. And nearly halfway into this season, it hasn’t crept its way back into his hips. The extra fraction of a second he gets from taking off with one foot instead of waiting to set up with two can make the difference between an open look and one that gets swatted into the stands. “I’m 5-foot-9, so I gotta figure out ways to be able to finish. So, that’s a quicker way for me to get my jump shot off,” Thomas said. “As long as I’m on balance, it doesn’t matter how far or how close I shoot the ball off one leg. So, if it’s there, I’m gonna continue to do it.”
Mitch Lawrence: The Pelicans will know a lot more after practice this week, but it sure sounds like we’ll get the long-awaited NBA debut of Zion Williamson on Thursday vs. the Jazz. That’s the plan, anyway, per sources.
Chris Dempsey: A really cool piece of news here: #Nuggets legend Alex English will get his high school jersey retired on Jan. 31. Check it out ?????? thespursupshow.com/2020/01/13/dre…
Odom was on the Winging It With Vince Carter on The Ringer and revealed more details about why it happened in such a state. “When I was traded to Dallas, I was in a really tough place. One of my closest cousins just got killed. And I think I was probably still grieving for my son passing away, which I never really got over or got the chance to grieve because of the position I held in the family. I felt like they couldn’t let them see me look down and out. I was in a messed up mental place and I told Mark Cuban about that when he traded for me, that you won’t be getting the Lamar Odom that used to go at Dirk. You’re getting a shell of him.”
In an interview with For The Win, Harrell talked about his passion for sneakers and why sneaker culture means so much to him. FTW: You know we have to talk about shoes. If you could boil it down for us, what’s your favorite pair to hoop in? Montrezl Harrell: I don’t even have an answer for that. I’ve hooped in so many shoes. There are just so many. I mean, I even switch going into the next half during games. I just have so many. I wish I could pick one.
I know you’ve got, what, over 2,000 pairs, or something crazy like that, right? When did this become a passion for you? Is there a particular moment that you go to? MH: It just became a hobby, something I love doing. Going into the history of a shoe, just something that runs deep in me. I would have to say it started when I was younger, just being the oldest of three siblings. You know my parents and grandparents did the best they could for me and my two younger brothers but shoes wasn’t always a huge priority. We wanted to make sure we had clothes.
January 13, 2020 | 4:02 pm UTC Update
Heat to sign Chris Silva to standard contract
Barry Jackson: Per team source, Heat planning to switch Chris Silva’s two-way contract into a 3-year standard deal on Tuesday. That would give Silva Bird rights after contracts ends and allow Miami to sign a new 2-way player by Wednesday’s deadline to sign 2-way players.
Ira Winderman: Heat to sign Chris Silva to standard contract, with deal to be competed by Tuesday. The three-year deal likely will have option or trigger dates in third year.