Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young will be available to play …
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young will be available to play vs. Phoenix tonight, Lloyd Pierce says. He went through all of shootaround this morning.
January 14, 2020 | 6:17 pm UTC Update
January 14, 2020 | 5:02 pm UTC Update
Magic add Gary Clark
Josh Robbins: The Magic have signed forward Gary Clark to a 10-day contract and have released point guard Josh Magette, team officials said.
Sarah K. Spencer: Alex Len (lower back pain) didn’t go through shootaround this morning and is questionable for tonight, per Lloyd Pierce.
January 14, 2020 | 4:30 pm UTC Update
A year in with the Rockets, he knows the roster well, and he is unsure how confident to be in a fourth-place Western Conference team that for a second consecutive season has yet to figure itself out through the first half. He mentioned the Rockets’ embarrassments since Christmas: their losses to the Warriors, Pelicans and Thunder — inferior teams. “Point blank, the Thunder’s a good team, but they’re not better than us,” Rivers said.
Harden, with nary a word of pessimism, alluded to a lack of continuity this season. Eric Gordon has missed 24 games, Clint Capela seven and Westbrook five (mostly for rest). “We haven’t had any consistency with our full rotation yet this entire season,” Harden said. “Hopefully, that time will come when we can get a full roster and catch a rhythm, but until then, we’ll continue to rack up wins. “Overall, we’ve been playing pretty good. We know who we are. We know that our time’s gonna come, as far as catching a rhythm and running off multiple —10, 12, 15 games in a row. We haven’t done that yet. Our time’s gonna come.”
Barbara Barker: WNBA president Cathy Engelbert on new labor agreement that more than triples what top players can make: “Today is a groundbreaking day for the WNBA….The time is now for women’s sports.”
Brad Townsend: The @NBA this morning announced its Team Sales and Marketing Awards. The @Dallas Mavericks were honored with the Inclusion Leadership Award. pic.twitter.com/hDqEqdB2pp
January 14, 2020 | 4:16 pm UTC Update
The Heat front office saw something they thought doubters were dismissing. Their choppy last few seasons aside, they believed their franchise and the city of Miami hadn’t dimmed as drawing cards. They felt they didn’t need cap space or high draft picks to make it happen. They needed only a star who wanted to be in Miami. Sure, the Los Angeles and New York teams were rivals, but that was nothing new. The Heat had beaten those teams for stars in the past. Riley and his trusted lieutenants firmly believed an active marketplace played to their favor, and 2019 free agency would be active.
Once again, the old master was proved right. It showed in his wide smile as he sat alongside Jimmy Butler last July, the landing of a star that has become a turning point. […] In short, the Heat are back, and back to doing what they’ve always done: gathering stars and contending. From Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway to Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal to the “Heatles” of Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh, Riley has done this time and again since joining the Heat 25 years ago. Now the Heat are on the hunt for another big catch. Whether it’s a member of the desirable 2021 free agency class or some other star, Riley has one more chance to create a Big Three on the shores of Biscayne Bay.
By the time last season ended, Riley had made the course correction and was vowing to return to his roots. That’s what led to his brash proclamations. While the Heat were proud that they always competed hard, and swore they enjoyed the chase for a lower playoff seed, they had reached a decision to get back to being the old Heat. Riley admitted it might take until the summer of 2020 to get a star, and he hinted he might even have to pay a surcharge to dump some of his bad contracts. But once Butler became an option, Riley pounced.
Jordan is the self-appointed locker room mediator, tension reliever and humorist. He has a unique ability to make people he talks to less guarded. He is the guy who stands behind reporters and heckles his teammates as they do postgame news conferences. These are the intangibles that make DeAndre Jordan so valuable to the Brooklyn Nets — and the league’s highest-paid best friend.
Jordan hears the criticism that he’s too slow for the modern NBA. Too heavy-footed, too old. His best days, they say, are far behind him. When he signed with the Nets, he was branded as the expensive add-in — a necessary price to get two superstars. Nets general manager Sean Marks says Brooklyn liked Jordan as much for his constant wisecracking as his ability to swat shots. Jordan’s experience, coupled with his defensive prowess and potential to guide Allen, made him attractive to the team. And being close with the Nets’ supermax duo didn’t hurt.
“On the bench.” That’s where Jordan spends most of his time on these Brooklyn Nets. Which could well be a hard position to assume for a three-time All-NBA player and a man who was an All-Star as recently as three seasons ago. “It is tough as hell [to come off the bench],” Jordan says. “I battle with it daily. But I knew at some point in my career, at some point I was going to have to come off the bench. I didn’t think it was going to be now. I still don’t think it’s now. But this is the hand I was dealt. I could be an a–hole, but then if Jarrett isn’t playing well, then our team is not playing well.”
Lue moved out of that house every summer, and back into it before each of his four seasons as the Cavaliers head coach. He moved out for the final time in November 2019, after the Cavs fired him following an 0-6 start to the 2018-19 season. They’ve been struggling through the rebuild since his dismissal, incurring 85 losses and experiencing messy moments. And yet, Lue, in his first interview since his dismissal, told The Athletic he still wishes he were in Cleveland, still coaching a franchise that he helped win its first and only NBA title, in 2016.
“Yeah, I do,” Lue said, after a full 12-second pause to consider the question. “What I tried to build there, I think the culture I tried to set … I thought we could do it together. Koby (Altman) being a young GM, me being a young coach, having young players. I won a championship there, so you have a chance and an opportunity to do something different, and you should have that leeway to be able to go through a couple challenging years. To win a championship and go to the (NBA) Finals should buy you a little time, you would think.”
Lue, 42, is now an assistant coach under his friend and mentor, Doc Rivers, with the LA Clippers. They host the Cavs on Tuesday in Lue’s first game against his old team. “I don’t think it should’ve happened,” Lue said. “When it happened, I just kind of … It puts everything in perspective. You’ve got to continue to keep working, it’s a business — you’ve got to understand that. It was tough. To win the first championship ever in Cleveland history, and then make the finals (the next two years) and then get fired six games in, it’s hard to swallow and it’s tough to deal with. You start thinking about things like what you could have done different or if it was going to happen if you did anything different anyway. “You don’t see that very often where a coach goes to three straight finals and wins a championship, and gets fired (the season immediately after the third finals), six games into (the season). You probably have never seen it.”
January 14, 2020 | 12:59 pm UTC Update
Luke Kennard out four more weeks?
The Detroit Pistons must make do without Luke Kennard for at least a few more weeks. “They said somewhere around All-Star break,” coach Dwane Casey said before Monday’s game against New Orleans. “He’s working his behind off and (has) tendinitis, or whatever, I don’t even know the medical term for it. “We’ve had so many injuries I get this guy’s injuries mixed up with that guy’s injuries. Just hope you have him healthy because he’s a big piece of what we’re trying to do also and this would be a valuable time for him, for us, if he’s able to go.”
“I’m not even focused on that,” Covington said in regards to leaguewide interest. “My main focus is with this team and what I do every day. I don’t get caught up in the rumors and hype and whatnot. Right now, I’m a Minnesota Timberwolf and that’s all my focus is (on).”
Gilgeous-Alexander finished the game with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming the fifth player in Thunder history to record a triple-double. Gilgeous-Alexander’s rebound total was notable on its own. It was a career high, and he set a NBA high mark for the most rebounds by a guard in a single game this season. ESPN Stats & Info later tweeted that Gilgeous-Alexander made even more history, according to the Elias Sports bureau. He joined former Thunder player Russell Westbrook as the only guards with a 20-point, 20-rebound triple-double over the last 30 seasons. He is also the youngest player in NBA history with a 20-rebound triple-double, passing Shaquille O’Neal.
LeBron James scored 31 points on 12-for-16 shooting with eight assists, and the game was well in hand against his former team when he exited. “With [Anthony Davis] out, we’re missing 27 or 25 points a game,” James said. “Everyone has to chip in offensively. I’m not saying to cover that because you can’t cover what he does. Just try to step up your game a little bit more too. That’s basically what it is from all of us not just myself.”
“Defensively we got stops and we had great pace,” said James, who passed Isiah Thomas for eighth on the all-time assists list. “Even when they scored we just got the ball out, continued to play with a lot of pace. Allows us to get into our offense and … we’re playing with a lot of balance and were able to connect with some field goals.”
Isiah Thomas: Congratulations to @kingjames for passing my @NBA assist record. What an amazing accomplishment! Celebrate this milestone with your player owned @TheNBPA @cheurlin1788 champagne! #youearnedit #champion @NBATV
“It was different because it’s been so long and we’ve been through so many battles with each other,” Love told ESPN. “I’m not going to say it felt normal, but I feel like we were both out there competing and playing hard, but seeing him play with that team is obviously different. Especially, even I didn’t get to see him with AD [Anthony Davis] and it still feels like they could do something special.”
“Attention to detail,” Covington told The Athletic about how he defends Harden. “I’ve played with Harden, I’ve watched a lot of film. It’s just knowing I’m a defender, and like you said, paying attention and watching film, tendencies, and stuff.” “His length,” Saunders added in what helps Covington. “His size, his ability to contest. He’s a tough cover, James is, but Robert is a guy who’s been around him and forced him into some tough looks at times.”
Rondo suffered a nondisplaced volar plate avulsion fracture to his right ring finger in Saturday’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. X-rays at the arena came back negative, but a MRI on Monday revealed the fracture. Rondo is expected to be out four to five days, a league source told ESPN.
Lakers star Anthony Davis will sit out against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at Staples Center, marking the third consecutive game he will miss because of continued discomfort around his tailbone. “Closer than the other night, but still some soreness, ” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “Still not ready.”
Davis injured his lower tailbone in the second half of last week’s win against the New York Knicks. Davis has rested and received treatment, but it is unclear to what extent the Lakers will consider Davis fully healthy before clearing him to play. “I don’t know if it will be 100 percent,” Vogel said. “It’s going to be day to day and we’ll communicate with the medical team. We want him as pain-free as possible. But I don’t know if that is 100 percent or 99 percent. They’ll tell me when he’s ready.”
As the Pistons and Pelicans were playing a close game in the fourth quarter on Monday, the broadcast zoomed in on Williamson seated on the bench. And it certainly looked like the Pelicans rookie was battling those heavy eyelids, trying not to fall asleep. Yeah, that’s pretty clear. He was making his best effort to stay awake. And NBA fans took notice to Zion’s near-power nap.
According to WMAR-2 in Baltimore, the 10-time NBA All-Star joined forces with the Philadelphia-based startup to deliver a 2017 Mazda CX-3 to Shalita Addison, who lives in Maryland’s largest city. Shalita is a single mother whose daughter, Taylor Addison, is not only a Division I college basketball player at Mount St. Mary’s University, but also happens to be a longtime fan of Melo’s. “We partnered up and gave a car for the holidays,” Carmelo said, per NBC Sports Northwest. “We surprised a family who really needed it, and we made somebody’s holiday. We made a family happy, made some wishes come true. It’s a great feeling when you can do something like that and help a family out. It always put things in perspective when you see the impact that has on people.”
January 14, 2020 | 2:53 am UTC Update
Will Guillory: Final: Pelicans 117, Pistons 110 Okafor 25 pts & 14 rebs, Melli 20 pts (career-high), Ball 17 pts, 12 rebs, 9 assts. Pels somehow pull this one out with almost every starter out and a horrid 4th quarter. Huge nights from Okafor and Melli give NOLA the win.
Jason Anderson: Bogdan Bogdanovic is inactivate again tonight but he appears to be getting closer to a return … pic.twitter.com/py4tYDqCId
January 14, 2020 | 1:28 am UTC Update
Thad Young is averaging 3.3 3-point attempts per game, the second-highest total of his career. This is less a reflection of Young wanting to become the next Steph Curry and more a reflection of him doing what his coach has asked.
“Those are the things our staff encourages. They encourage us to take threes and layups, I think that’s the type of league that we’re in now, a 3 and layup-type game. No long twos and less on the post-ups and stuff like that because it slows down the game or it stagnates the offense,” Young said following shootaround. “Just trying to be able to evolve. If I’m open, I’ll shoot it. If I’m not, I’ll drive it or move it so just being able to do a lot of different things and not staying on the wing, I think that’s one of the biggest things that I have to continue to get better at. And also with my teammates, just feeding and trying to figure out them a little bit better than I have in the past games that we’ve played so far.”
Young is shooting 32.3 percent from 3-point range, which is basically right at his career average of 32.8 percent. He has averaged 1.5 3-point attempts in his 13-year NBA career and his highest season average from his three with the Pacers is 2.2 per game. “Yeah, I mean that’s not how I played pretty much my whole career. But like I said, its what’s being asked of me. I’m the type of guy my coach asks me to do something, if he asks me to run through a brick wall, I know it’s going to hurt but I’m going to try and run through that brick wall,” Young said. “So it is what it is. I’ve always been a team-first guy. I’ve always been a guy who listens to the coaching staff and what they’re trying to instill in us and what they’re trying to do and then try to go out there and accomplish the mission.”
Andrew Greif: Paul George will miss his third consecutive game with a strained left hamstring, according to the Clippers injury report. The Clippers play Cleveland tomorrow.