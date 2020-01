“On the bench.” That’s where Jordan spends most of his time on these Brooklyn Nets. Which could well be a hard position to assume for a three-time All-NBA player and a man who was an All-Star as recently as three seasons ago. “It is tough as hell [to come off the bench],” Jordan says. “I battle with it daily. But I knew at some point in my career, at some point I was going to have to come off the bench. I didn’t think it was going to be now. I still don’t think it’s now. But this is the hand I was dealt. I could be an a–hole, but then if Jarrett isn’t playing well, then our team is not playing well.”