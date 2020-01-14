USA Today Sports

January 15, 2020 | 12:34 am UTC Update
Caruso, 25, is a self-described perfectionist but also a realist. He understands that his All-Star vote total, which placed sixth among Western Conference guards last week, is a byproduct “of the beast that comes with playing for the Lakers.” Yet it’s also true that Caruso’s high-energy play is undeniably part of it. “It’s a lot of fun,” Caruso said recently in Dallas. “Obviously I’m doing something right, because people are excited to see me play and do whatever it is that I do.”
55 mins ago via New York Times

January 14, 2020 | 11:39 pm UTC Update

Serbia hiring Michael Malone?

Marc Stein: The Serbian basketball federation is in advanced discussions with Mike Malone to hire the Nuggets’ coach as a top aide and consultant to Serbia head coach and Kings assistant Igor Kokoskov for this summer’s Olympic campaign, according to league sources
2 hours ago via TheSteinLine

January 14, 2020 | 10:58 pm UTC Update
When Casey talked to his team, he reminded them that fans are not the only people watching. “Like I tell players, not only are you auditioning for us, you’re auditioning for 29 other teams,” Casey said. “Your negotiation power is what you put on the floor. Your resume is what you put on the floor. If you put a half-hearted effort on the floor, that’s part of your negotiation. Every team in the league has access to film. They’re thinking from a basketball coaching standpoint of what you do, not who’s popular and who’s not popular and that type of thing.”
3 hours ago via Lauren Williams @ Booth Newspapers

January 14, 2020 | 9:51 pm UTC Update
January 14, 2020 | 9:25 pm UTC Update
The NBA appears to have solved the situation in its own game by essentially leading teams by the nose toward the information it seeks. “We have to give our next two opponents courtside seats to make sure they can hear our (play) calls,” said an executive from one club. “And then every team has access to the Camera 1 view (showing the entire court) of every game. About the only thing I think would be illegal is if someone placed a microphone in our huddle,” he added with a laugh.
4 hours ago via Steve Bulpett @ Boston Herald

January 14, 2020 | 9:21 pm UTC Update
Where he wants to end his career. Chris Paul: “Last year was Houston. When I was in L.A., I wanted to end it there. Where I want to end my career is somewhere where you’re appreciated. It sounds like a weird answer, but that’s been the coolest part even right now in Oklahoma. I started my career there. Life happened and I ended up there, and it’s been great being back and around everyone.”
4 hours ago via Josh St. Clair @ Men's Health

January 14, 2020 | 8:32 pm UTC Update
January 14, 2020 | 7:13 pm UTC Update
