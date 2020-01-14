Sarah K. Spencer: Bruno Fernando will not play vs. Phoe…
Sarah K. Spencer: Bruno Fernando will not play vs. Phoenix tonight, but he is back with the Hawks, per Lloyd Pierce.
January 15, 2020 | 12:34 am UTC Update
Harrison Wind: Serbian Basketball Federation: “Mike Malone confirmed today that he will be joining the Serbian basketball team at the upcoming Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.” The winner of the 6-team tournament, which begins 6/23, qualifies for the Olympics
Bobby Marks: Two-Way Contract for Kenny Wooten in New York is for two-years (rest of the season and 2020/21). Wooten will have a total of 42 days of service: 24 days from now until 3/28 and 18 days from 3/29 to 4/15. He joins a list of six other Two-Way players under contract for 2020/21.
Brian Mahoney: Kenny Atkinson with high praise for Rudy Gobert before Nets play the Jazz. “He’s the best defensive center in the game. I think he’s in the all-time, pushing himself into the all-time greats.”
Caruso, 25, is a self-described perfectionist but also a realist. He understands that his All-Star vote total, which placed sixth among Western Conference guards last week, is a byproduct “of the beast that comes with playing for the Lakers.” Yet it’s also true that Caruso’s high-energy play is undeniably part of it. “It’s a lot of fun,” Caruso said recently in Dallas. “Obviously I’m doing something right, because people are excited to see me play and do whatever it is that I do.”
Caruso’s penchant for memorable dunks has already earned him a few nicknames: “Bald Mamba,” “Bald Eagle” and “Carushow.” Yet LeBron has added another. “Every time I see him and say, ‘Hey, Bron,’ he just calls me G.O.A.T.,” Caruso said with a laugh. “The first couple times it kind of threw me off. Now it’s just an everyday thing.”
January 14, 2020 | 11:39 pm UTC Update
Serbia hiring Michael Malone?
Marc Stein: The Serbian basketball federation is in advanced discussions with Mike Malone to hire the Nuggets’ coach as a top aide and consultant to Serbia head coach and Kings assistant Igor Kokoskov for this summer’s Olympic campaign, according to league sources
Kelsey Russo: The Cavs have applied for a disabled player exception for Dylan Windler, sources tell @The Athletic . It was announced on Monday that Windler would miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season and require surgery for his lower leg stress reaction.
Tim MacMahon: With Russell Westbrook resting, Austin Rivers will start for the Rockets. “Someone is gonna have to chase Ja Morant around, and I’m gonna let Austin do it,” Mike D’Antoni said. Eric Gordon will come off the bench.
Mike Bresnahan: Anthony Davis said he enjoyed his trip to Lambert Field over the weekend to see the Packers beat Seattle. Said he didn’t like any NFL teams growing up in Chicago, became a Packers fan later because he knew some of their players. “My dad pulls his hair out every day,” AD said.
Nick DePaula: Joel Embiid just announced in Baltimore that his Under Armour Embiid 1 signature shoe will release in Fall 2020. He’ll become the 17th NBA player to have a Sig — and the only Center. An outline of Africa is featured on the heel, the 1st point of contact for anyone wearing it.
January 14, 2020 | 10:58 pm UTC Update
Tariq Owens to Phoenix
Gina Mizell: The #Suns are planning to sign Tariq Owens to a two-way contract, league sources tell @The Athletic. Owens has been with G League affiliate NAZ this season and played for Phoenix’s Summer League team. Suns have had a two-way spot open all season (Jared Harper has the other)
Heat add Kyle Alexander
Andre Fernandez: Sources tell @TheAthleticNBA that the #Heat will sign rookie forward Kyle Alexander to a two-way contract. @TheAthleticMIA #HEATTwitter
When Casey talked to his team, he reminded them that fans are not the only people watching. “Like I tell players, not only are you auditioning for us, you’re auditioning for 29 other teams,” Casey said. “Your negotiation power is what you put on the floor. Your resume is what you put on the floor. If you put a half-hearted effort on the floor, that’s part of your negotiation. Every team in the league has access to film. They’re thinking from a basketball coaching standpoint of what you do, not who’s popular and who’s not popular and that type of thing.”
Though speculation may continue until a deal is finalized, Casey stated that his focus and his team’s focus is on the job they have to complete on the floor. “Andre is a professional,” he said. “We talk to players all the time about being pros, approaching the game.”
Michael Singer: What does Vlatko Cancar bring to the team? Michael Malone: “Smiles. He’s first-team all smiles.” Malone said he’s tried to strike the right balance b/w keeping him up and letting him develop in G League. It’s tricky because of “special relationship” Vlatko has w/ Nikola
Kellan Olson: James Jones made it official on @BurnsAndGambo that Ricky Rubio will not be with the team tonight. He will meet up with the team in New York, where they play the Knicks on Thursday.
Brian Lewis: Wilson Chandler (left hamstring tightness) is out for the #Nets tonight vs. the #Jazz. #NBA
January 14, 2020 | 9:51 pm UTC Update
Melissa Rohlin: Anthony Davis: “I’m a lot closer than I was three days ago and I made some more progress today. When I feel like I’m able to get back to my old self and do the moves that I’ve always done and be successful at it, then that’s when I’ll be able to get back on the floor.”
Mark Medina: Frank Vogel was told Anthony Davis joked the Lakers are better without him. Vogel didn’t want to join in on the jokes: “We need Anthony Davis.”
Tom Orsborn: DeRozan on whether this stretch is some of the best ball of his career: “I really don’t think about it, honestly. Not even to B.S. you, I just really try to play my best overall game…The outcome is the outcome, and the outcome has just been me playing well.”
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Larry Nance Jr. is expected to make his return to the lineup tonight. He has been sidelined nearly two weeks with knee soreness.
January 14, 2020 | 9:25 pm UTC Update
Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis: “I’m progressing very well … every day is getting better.” He’s hopeful to do more on the court before the game tomorrow, as today was mostly light shooting. He was relieved that all the testing came back negative, and his return is just based on how he feels.
James Ham: NBA admits another error in Last Two Minute report of Kings/Magic game. Joseph didn’t foul Gordon with 1.1 seconds remaining. League passed on the clear foul by Iwundu on final play, which is inexcusable.
The NBA appears to have solved the situation in its own game by essentially leading teams by the nose toward the information it seeks. “We have to give our next two opponents courtside seats to make sure they can hear our (play) calls,” said an executive from one club. “And then every team has access to the Camera 1 view (showing the entire court) of every game. About the only thing I think would be illegal is if someone placed a microphone in our huddle,” he added with a laugh.
January 14, 2020 | 9:21 pm UTC Update
Derrick Rose fined
Shams Charania: Pistons guard Derrick Rose has been fined $25,000 for throwing a pen into stands on Monday night.
Where he wants to end his career. Chris Paul: “Last year was Houston. When I was in L.A., I wanted to end it there. Where I want to end my career is somewhere where you’re appreciated. It sounds like a weird answer, but that’s been the coolest part even right now in Oklahoma. I started my career there. Life happened and I ended up there, and it’s been great being back and around everyone.”
Chris Paul: “I chose a plant-based life. So far, so good. Not easy. But for me it’s working. I started plant-based in June. I went cold turkey. I tell you: I was itching. I thought I needed a chicken wing or something. But somehow I made it through.”
Chris Paul: “I do feel really good right now. I think the biggest change for me is the aches and pains of the season. I started working out and training and I got to Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and I thought, am I not lifting hard enough? Am I not training hard enough? Why am I not achy? I ain’t trying to say you have to stay with it, but give it a try.”
Michael Singer: Gary Harris (right adductor strain) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Hornets. Jamal Murray (back soreness) is also questionable. Paul Millsap (knee contusion/ strain) is still out. With all the bumps and bruises, #Nuggets are recalling P.J. Dozier.
Josh Robbins: D.J. Augustin (knee) will be doubtful to play against the Lakers tomorrow night. He aggravated the knee last night against the Kings.
Jon Krawczynski: Shabazz Napier on the sick bug running through the team: “I feel like it’s been with us for three months. It needs to go home. Someone let it move in.”
January 14, 2020 | 8:32 pm UTC Update
Monte Poole: The Marquese Chriss re-signing is indeed imminent, as first reported by @Marc J. Spears. Was the plan all along, per league sources. Warriors were relieved Chriss went unclaimed on waivers and are very interested in keeping him beyond this season.
Chris Iseman: Knicks’ signing of Kenny Wooten should be made official shortly, according to a league source.
Shandel Richardson: Justise Winslow will not play tomorrow against the Spurs. No timetable on his return.
Tim MacMahon: Kristaps Porzingis remains listed as questionable on the official NBA injury report for tonight’s game at Golden State. I’m told it’s more likely that Porzingis, who has missed last seven games due to right knee soreness, returns tomorrow night at Sacramento.
January 14, 2020 | 7:13 pm UTC Update
Marquese Chriss back to Golden State
Marc J. Spears: The Warriors plan to re-sign big man Marquese Chriss to a two-way player deal, a source told @TheUndefeated.
A few notes from the Knicks’ practice on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s game against Milwaukee… Mike Miller has coached in college and the G League, so he knows all about the mental approach of young players. He has high praise for Knicks rookie RJ Barrett’s mindset.
“It stands out. I think he’s unique. That’s one of his skills,” Miller said of the 19-year-old Barrett. “It’s things that can be taught and learned with experience but he walks in as a young guy and he has that. You have to give him credit and the people that have worked with him and how he has developed that at a young age.”