We express our deepest condolences to the family of Wyatt Page, who passed away this morning after a 2-year battle with brain cancer. Earlier this season, he signed on with the team as one of our "5 For The Fight" fighters. We're honored to have Wyatt as a Jazzman forever. pic.twitter.com/hRm1oqAUUT

— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 14, 2020