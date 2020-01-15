Michael Scotto: Kyrie Irving on possibly starting with …
Michael Scotto: Kyrie Irving on possibly starting with Trae Young for the East in the All-Star Game: “I remember taking that picture with Trae in Oklahoma City. It’s pretty amazing to see what he’s been able to do in his first two years. If that does happen, that would be great.”
January 15, 2020 | 2:34 pm UTC Update
According to sources, the Cavs are likely to sign McKinnie to another 10-day deal when this current one expires, but no official decision has been made on that yet. The injury to rookie swingman Dylan Windler, who has been shut down for the remainder of the season, along with Kevin Porter Jr. nursing a sprained knee, should help McKinnie’s cause. Unless the Cavs pull off some unforeseen trade soon, they aren’t in any position to lose another wing.
Donovan Mitchell: My thoughts and prayers go out to Wyatt’s family!!! He was so energetic and happy to be around us he was a huge fan! Love you lil guy! Rest In Paradise ❤️🙏🏾
Doug Page: Donovan, As Wyatts dad, I want to thank you for helping him have some very joy filled days with the kindness you shared with him. Thank you! This was our last game together on Dec 30th.
January 15, 2020 | 10:11 am UTC Update
Mavs to retire Dirk Nowitzki's jersey this season
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is contemplating retiring Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 jersey as soon as this season – if possible. “Dirk and I are discussing it,” Cuban told Mavs.com prior to Tuesday’s game between the Mavs and Golden State Warriors. “We’re trying to figure it out.” The only Mavs’ players whose jersey have been retired are Brad Davis, Rolando Blackman and Derek Harper. As far as retiring Nowitzki’s jersey, Cuban said: “The challenge is just getting it all done just because it’s not a lot of home games left. It’s only like (19) home games left, so that’s the hard part.
Love certainly could help the Blazers, or Pacers, or Rockets. But that contract is hard to match up in a way that makes sense for Cleveland, which understandably is asking for a lot in return. “I don’t think Kevin has a lot of value,” a Western Conference executive said Monday. “The contract is obvious, but you know he is going to miss games with the toll on his body… I don’t see teams taking Kevin on (without) at least taking back a first-round draft pick or multiple seconds.”
TMZ: “What was going through your mind when you saw Steph Curry trying to recruit Giannis?” Edens: “I think that they’re just friends. A respect for the game … I don’t think Giannis plays video games (laughing). I don’t know, but … ” TMZ: “Exactly. So he must be trying to recruit him for the Warriors, right?” Edens: “I don’t know. No comment. No comment.” TMZ: “Did you guys talk to Giannis afterwards, like, ‘Hey Giannis, everything still good with us?'” Edens: “I don’t think we need to. He’s loyal.” TMZ: “You’re not worried about losing him to the Warriors when free agency hits?” Edens: “Life is good in Milwaukee right now. They’re winning. I think everyone’s happy.”
Chris Haynes: Marquese Chriss has signed his contract, officially rejoining the Golden State Warriors on a two-way deal, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs are likely going to sign guard Matt Mooney to a 2-Year Two-Way contract tomorrow, league sources tell @clevelanddotcom . He will fill the second Two-Way spot.
Leonard repeatedly talked about how the Clippers (28-13) need to slow down and not be in a hurry to get to where they hope to be. “We just can’t be in a rush,” Leonard said when asked about how important it is for the Clippers to have continuity at this stage of the season. “That’s what I’m [telling them]. Just be patient. It’s hard to win a championship. The pressure isn’t even on us now. Just enjoy the process and have fun.”
“He’s really good for the NBA,” Kerr said prior to Tuesday’s game against the Mavericks. “He’s important for the league — and [that] doesn’t really have anything to do with him coming from Europe. It’s more just what a wonderful basketball player he is. He’s different. He’s got this incredible knack for seeing the floor and being a step ahead. He reminds me a little bit of Larry Bird in that regard. He’s kind of one step ahead in the chess match. But he’s got this James Harden skill set with crossovers and stepbacks. “He’s a brilliant player, so young; he’s going to be one of the cornerstones of this league for a long time. He’s very important to the NBA.”
To those who follow closely, it is known that the Warriors coveted Smailagic, so much so that they hid him from the 2018 G League Showcase. What’s still less well known is just what the Warriors were hiding. Even something as quantifiable as Smailagic’s wingspan is currently under wraps. We can only guess that it’s maybe 7-foot-1 or 7-foot-2. Since Steve Kerr plays the teenager only sporadically, fans never quite get a read on what they’re trying to see. There’s defensive energy and effort. On offense, there are frenetic flashes, but the entire picture isn’t so clear.
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson said he hasn’t ruled out playing this season, but will be patient: “You may not have seen me much, but I’ve been working.” Full quote on his rehab update here.
The Knicks, however, have kept their distance. They opened their Greenburgh facility in 2002. It’s about 28 miles from Madison Square Garden — a cruise down a two-lane throughway that merges onto the West Side Highway. Congestion, large or small, comes intermittently, though sometimes severely. It’s a 45-minute drive without traffic. But when is there no traffic? That leaves Knicks players wishing, like almost everyone else in the country, that they had a shorter commute. “It would be nice,” Smith said. “I feel like everybody in here feels like that.”
After players sign with the Knicks, 11-29 this season, they usually choose one of two areas to live in. There is Manhattan, with all its luster, great restaurants, famous sights and proximity to MSG. And there is Westchester County, a quiet suburb north of the city, with more land, cheaper rent, less of everything above and a quick drive to the practice facility. In some years, the roster has split between the two locations. This season, the vast majority live in the White Plains area. The reasoning is sound: The Knicks practice more than they play and the ones who live nearby have a shorter trip to and from the facility, generally 10-20 minutes. There are a few perks, too. The team flies in and out of Westchester County Airport.
Gibson, the sage that he is, has tried to be a leader. He told teammates they might as well get a place in the city. The drive from Greenburgh, “That’s pretty far, man.” Few, it seems, listened. (His other piece of advice was about driving in the city: “Try to find a good place to park so you don’t get tickets. Because they’ll give you a ticket even if you’re in the car waiting. That happened to me before (this season). I got a ticket while I was in the car.”)
Steve Weinman was the most annoying of two dozen interns at the NBA league office back in the summer of 2009. He was the guy who made everyone sigh and slump in their seats during town hall meetings with senior leadership, the rebel rocking the boat with questions about such things as basketball analytics initiatives. In those days, Weinman might as well have been speaking Mandarin. “In the summer of 2009, the worst place you could go to get information about basketball statistics was NBA.com,” Weinman said. “It was so unbelievably basic.”
“Look at the almost 11 years since then of just how the NBA’s public investment in disseminating statistical information has changed,” Weinman said. “That’s obviously a reflection of the way the culture around the game has changed. It’s remarkable. I’m really honored to get a chance to play a small role in that here in Chicago.”
Mike Trudell: AD was asked how a kid from Chicago became a Green Bay fan: “My dad pulls his hair out every day trying to figure out why I’m a Packers fan.” AD wasn’t a big ?? guy growing up, but had some friends on the team when he eventually chose G.B.; he takes heat, but doesn’t care.
Ben Golliver: Reporter: “You’re in a stretch with one back-to-back in 47 days.” Clippers’ Doc Rivers: “I’m so proud of the studying you’re doing. That’s very impressive. Do you go out?”
January 15, 2020 | 2:13 am UTC Update
Wes Goldberg: Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson: “It just feels good to see him out there on the floor, and to see him feel like he’s getting closer… He’s pretty far down the path (to returning).” Said he’s asked both Steph Curry and Klay to be around the team more.
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr: “This is definitely the dog days, and you feel it even more I think when you’re losing. … It does feel like a grind, so we need to win a game.”
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on the WNBA’s gains: “I think that’s great. I read that they got their hotel rooms on the road, which might not seem like a big deal to you, but it took forever for us to get that in the NBA.” Said he had to share a room for the first half of his NBA career.
Farbod Esnaashari: Doc Rivers said he watched Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 20/20/10 game last night: “He’s been amazing. I watch a lot of his games.”
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Larry Nance Jr. will be on a minute restriction tonight. Around 24 minutes or so.
Brad Townsend: Carlisle says Porzingis will work out before tonight’s game. Possibility he’ll play tomorrow, but “no guarantee,” Carlisle says.
January 15, 2020 | 1:57 am UTC Update
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on whether it surprised him that Marquese Chriss was available on a two-way: “It did. I guess the one thing that maybe hurt him in terms of not being picked up is just the trade deadline. … We’re the beneficiaries of that.”
Farbod Esnaashari: Doc Rivers on the Clippers being inconsistent: “I think we’ve been inconsistent on both ends. It is what it is. I’m not that frightened by it.”
Sean Cunningham: Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed as doubtful for the Kings when they host the Mavericks tomorrow. Spoke to him a few minutes ago and he said he’s feeling much better though
January 15, 2020 | 12:34 am UTC Update
Harrison Wind: Serbian Basketball Federation: “Mike Malone confirmed today that he will be joining the Serbian basketball team at the upcoming Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.” The winner of the 6-team tournament, which begins 6/23, qualifies for the Olympics
Bobby Marks: Two-Way Contract for Kenny Wooten in New York is for two-years (rest of the season and 2020/21). Wooten will have a total of 42 days of service: 24 days from now until 3/28 and 18 days from 3/29 to 4/15. He joins a list of six other Two-Way players under contract for 2020/21.
Brian Mahoney: Kenny Atkinson with high praise for Rudy Gobert before Nets play the Jazz. “He’s the best defensive center in the game. I think he’s in the all-time, pushing himself into the all-time greats.”
Caruso, 25, is a self-described perfectionist but also a realist. He understands that his All-Star vote total, which placed sixth among Western Conference guards last week, is a byproduct “of the beast that comes with playing for the Lakers.” Yet it’s also true that Caruso’s high-energy play is undeniably part of it. “It’s a lot of fun,” Caruso said recently in Dallas. “Obviously I’m doing something right, because people are excited to see me play and do whatever it is that I do.”
As we’ve seen in King James’s previous stints in Cleveland and Miami, not everyone is cut out to be his teammate. Caruso is. “I think I’m just comfortable in my own skin, man,” Caruso said. “I know who I am. I know what I do. And at the end of the day, it’s basketball.”
Caruso’s penchant for memorable dunks has already earned him a few nicknames: “Bald Mamba,” “Bald Eagle” and “Carushow.” Yet LeBron has added another. “Every time I see him and say, ‘Hey, Bron,’ he just calls me G.O.A.T.,” Caruso said with a laugh. “The first couple times it kind of threw me off. Now it’s just an everyday thing.”
January 14, 2020 | 11:39 pm UTC Update
Serbia hiring Michael Malone?
Marc Stein: The Serbian basketball federation is in advanced discussions with Mike Malone to hire the Nuggets’ coach as a top aide and consultant to Serbia head coach and Kings assistant Igor Kokoskov for this summer’s Olympic campaign, according to league sources
Kelsey Russo: The Cavs have applied for a disabled player exception for Dylan Windler, sources tell @The Athletic . It was announced on Monday that Windler would miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season and require surgery for his lower leg stress reaction.
Tim MacMahon: With Russell Westbrook resting, Austin Rivers will start for the Rockets. “Someone is gonna have to chase Ja Morant around, and I’m gonna let Austin do it,” Mike D’Antoni said. Eric Gordon will come off the bench.
Sarah K. Spencer: Bruno Fernando will not play vs. Phoenix tonight, but he is back with the Hawks, per Lloyd Pierce.