USA Today Sports

Brad Rowland: Per source, the Hawks are waiving Paul Wa…

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 15, 2020 | 2:34 pm UTC Update
According to sources, the Cavs are likely to sign McKinnie to another 10-day deal when this current one expires, but no official decision has been made on that yet. The injury to rookie swingman Dylan Windler, who has been shut down for the remainder of the season, along with Kevin Porter Jr. nursing a sprained knee, should help McKinnie’s cause. Unless the Cavs pull off some unforeseen trade soon, they aren’t in any position to lose another wing.
2 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Alfonzo McKinnie Free Agency

2 hours ago via utahjazz

Uncategorized

,

January 15, 2020 | 10:11 am UTC Update

Mavs to retire Dirk Nowitzki's jersey this season

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is contemplating retiring Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 jersey as soon as this season – if possible. “Dirk and I are discussing it,” Cuban told Mavs.com prior to Tuesday’s game between the Mavs and Golden State Warriors. “We’re trying to figure it out.” The only Mavs’ players whose jersey have been retired are Brad Davis, Rolando Blackman and Derek Harper. As far as retiring Nowitzki’s jersey, Cuban said: “The challenge is just getting it all done just because it’s not a lot of home games left. It’s only like (19) home games left, so that’s the hard part.
6 hours ago via mavs.com

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Love certainly could help the Blazers, or Pacers, or Rockets. But that contract is hard to match up in a way that makes sense for Cleveland, which understandably is asking for a lot in return. “I don’t think Kevin has a lot of value,” a Western Conference executive said Monday. “The contract is obvious, but you know he is going to miss games with the toll on his body… I don’t see teams taking Kevin on (without) at least taking back a first-round draft pick or multiple seconds.”
6 hours ago via David Aldridge @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Storyline: Kevin Love Trade?
TMZ: “What was going through your mind when you saw Steph Curry trying to recruit Giannis?” Edens: “I think that they’re just friends. A respect for the game … I don’t think Giannis plays video games (laughing). I don’t know, but … ” TMZ: “Exactly. So he must be trying to recruit him for the Warriors, right?” Edens: “I don’t know. No comment. No comment.” TMZ: “Did you guys talk to Giannis afterwards, like, ‘Hey Giannis, everything still good with us?'” Edens: “I don’t think we need to. He’s loyal.” TMZ: “You’re not worried about losing him to the Warriors when free agency hits?” Edens: “Life is good in Milwaukee right now. They’re winning. I think everyone’s happy.”
6 hours ago via Drew Shiller @ NBC Sports

, Uncategorized

, ,

Leonard repeatedly talked about how the Clippers (28-13) need to slow down and not be in a hurry to get to where they hope to be. “We just can’t be in a rush,” Leonard said when asked about how important it is for the Clippers to have continuity at this stage of the season. “That’s what I’m [telling them]. Just be patient. It’s hard to win a championship. The pressure isn’t even on us now. Just enjoy the process and have fun.”
6 hours ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

Uncategorized

,

“He’s really good for the NBA,” Kerr said prior to Tuesday’s game against the Mavericks. “He’s important for the league — and [that] doesn’t really have anything to do with him coming from Europe. It’s more just what a wonderful basketball player he is. He’s different. He’s got this incredible knack for seeing the floor and being a step ahead. He reminds me a little bit of Larry Bird in that regard. He’s kind of one step ahead in the chess match. But he’s got this James Harden skill set with crossovers and stepbacks. “He’s a brilliant player, so young; he’s going to be one of the cornerstones of this league for a long time. He’s very important to the NBA.”
6 hours ago via Nick Friedell @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

, , ,

To those who follow closely, it is known that the Warriors coveted Smailagic, so much so that they hid him from the 2018 G League Showcase. What’s still less well known is just what the Warriors were hiding. Even something as quantifiable as Smailagic’s wingspan is currently under wraps. We can only guess that it’s maybe 7-foot-1 or 7-foot-2. Since Steve Kerr plays the teenager only sporadically, fans never quite get a read on what they’re trying to see. There’s defensive energy and effort. On offense, there are frenetic flashes, but the entire picture isn’t so clear.
6 hours ago via Ethan Strauss @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson said he hasn’t ruled out playing this season, but will be patient: “You may not have seen me much, but I’ve been working.” Full quote on his rehab update here.

6 hours ago via anthonyVslater

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Klay Thompson Injury
The Knicks, however, have kept their distance. They opened their Greenburgh facility in 2002. It’s about 28 miles from Madison Square Garden — a cruise down a two-lane throughway that merges onto the West Side Highway. Congestion, large or small, comes intermittently, though sometimes severely. It’s a 45-minute drive without traffic. But when is there no traffic? That leaves Knicks players wishing, like almost everyone else in the country, that they had a shorter commute. “It would be nice,” Smith said. “I feel like everybody in here feels like that.”
6 hours ago via Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

,

After players sign with the Knicks, 11-29 this season, they usually choose one of two areas to live in. There is Manhattan, with all its luster, great restaurants, famous sights and proximity to MSG. And there is Westchester County, a quiet suburb north of the city, with more land, cheaper rent, less of everything above and a quick drive to the practice facility. In some years, the roster has split between the two locations. This season, the vast majority live in the White Plains area. The reasoning is sound: The Knicks practice more than they play and the ones who live nearby have a shorter trip to and from the facility, generally 10-20 minutes. There are a few perks, too. The team flies in and out of Westchester County Airport.
6 hours ago via Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

Gibson, the sage that he is, has tried to be a leader. He told teammates they might as well get a place in the city. The drive from Greenburgh, “That’s pretty far, man.” Few, it seems, listened. (His other piece of advice was about driving in the city: “Try to find a good place to park so you don’t get tickets. Because they’ll give you a ticket even if you’re in the car waiting. That happened to me before (this season). I got a ticket while I was in the car.”)
6 hours ago via Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

Steve Weinman was the most annoying of two dozen interns at the NBA league office back in the summer of 2009. He was the guy who made everyone sigh and slump in their seats during town hall meetings with senior leadership, the rebel rocking the boat with questions about such things as basketball analytics initiatives. In those days, Weinman might as well have been speaking Mandarin. “In the summer of 2009, the worst place you could go to get information about basketball statistics was NBA.com,” Weinman said. “It was so unbelievably basic.”
6 hours ago via Darnell Mayberry @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

Ben Golliver: Reporter: “You’re in a stretch with one back-to-back in 47 days.” Clippers’ Doc Rivers: “I’m so proud of the studying you’re doing. That’s very impressive. Do you go out?”

6 hours ago via BenGolliver

, , Uncategorized

, ,

January 15, 2020 | 2:13 am UTC Update
January 15, 2020 | 1:57 am UTC Update
January 15, 2020 | 12:34 am UTC Update
Caruso, 25, is a self-described perfectionist but also a realist. He understands that his All-Star vote total, which placed sixth among Western Conference guards last week, is a byproduct “of the beast that comes with playing for the Lakers.” Yet it’s also true that Caruso’s high-energy play is undeniably part of it. “It’s a lot of fun,” Caruso said recently in Dallas. “Obviously I’m doing something right, because people are excited to see me play and do whatever it is that I do.”
16 hours ago via New York Times

, Uncategorized

, ,

January 14, 2020 | 11:39 pm UTC Update

Serbia hiring Michael Malone?

Marc Stein: The Serbian basketball federation is in advanced discussions with Mike Malone to hire the Nuggets’ coach as a top aide and consultant to Serbia head coach and Kings assistant Igor Kokoskov for this summer’s Olympic campaign, according to league sources
17 hours ago via TheSteinLine

, , , , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 37 more rumors
Home