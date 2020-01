After players sign with the Knicks, 11-29 this season, they usually choose one of two areas to live in. There is Manhattan, with all its luster, great restaurants, famous sights and proximity to MSG. And there is Westchester County, a quiet suburb north of the city, with more land, cheaper rent, less of everything above and a quick drive to the practice facility. In some years, the roster has split between the two locations. This season, the vast majority live in the White Plains area. The reasoning is sound: The Knicks practice more than they play and the ones who live nearby have a shorter trip to and from the facility, generally 10-20 minutes. There are a few perks, too. The team flies in and out of Westchester County Airport.