Part of the barrier is the Cavs’ view of Love doesn’t match the NBA’s view of him. Love wants to be traded. That has been his preference for at least a month. He wants to play for a winner, with teammates that are at the same stage of their career — or at least closer — when it comes to knowledge, experience and talent. The growing pains, both with young players and Beilein trying to make the transition from college to the pros, have worn on Love. He’s still trying to manage his frustration. Sticking around beyond the deadline could cause him to explode again.
Normally, this brief period from the court to the locker room was a time to reflect on the game. When the Rockets win at home it’s normally loud, with players joking around and praising one another. Even in losses, earlier in the season, it served as a time for teaching moments. Tonight [after losing to the Blazers], it was dead silent. You could have heard the proverbial pin drop. That was, of course, until Russell Westbrook appeared in the hallway.