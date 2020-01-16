Kevin O'Connor: Minnesota isn't done making moves after…
January 16, 2020 | 7:51 pm UTC Update
Hawks and Pistons nix Drummond trade talks
The Atlanta Hawks are no longer engaging with the Detroit Pistons on a trade that would have landed them All-Star big man Andre Drummond, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Both sides were optimistic weeks ago that a deal would eventually be ironed out to pair rising star Trae Young with another top-tier talent.
But Atlanta is seeking to remain patient, knowing there will be options to improve via the draft and during free agency, sources said. In the deal for Drummond that has been nixed, Detroit would have received Damian Jones, Chandler Parsons or Allen Crabbe (who was dealt to Minnesota on Thursday) and a first-round pick, sources said.
Drummond is expected to decline his $28.8 million player option for the 2020-21 season in order to test free-agency this summer, sources said. Detroit is still actively fielding calls on Drummond, sources said. […] If the Hawks don’t address their center need by the Feb. 6 trade deadline, Drummond is expected to be one of their top targets in free agency, sources said.
JD Shaw: Here are the third fan returns of NBA All-Star 2020 Voting, which ends Monday: pic.twitter.com/yR0MReSvsV
January 16, 2020 | 7:10 pm UTC Update
Harrison Wind: Malone on MPJ’s night: “The kid is so damn talented, really just give him the ball over half court and he can create his own shot. But you can post him up, you can put him in pick-and-roll, and what was impressive tonight was his ability to drive, get to the rim and finish.” pic.twitter.com/bkDwSOnVyr
January 16, 2020 | 5:59 pm UTC Update
Fultz dominated in the game’s final minute and led the injury-decimated Orlando Magic over LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center, 119-118. “It’s what I’ve dreamed of, what I work every day for, for these big moments like this,” Fultz said. “It was good. It was fun. I’ve been in a couple close games recently. I learned from my mistakes, and it was fun to be out there down the stretch like that.”
But each time James made a play to cut the Lakers’ deficit, Fultz responded on the ensuing Magic trip down the floor. Fultz assisted on a 3-pointer by Nikola Vucevic, scored on a nifty reverse layup and, after James cut Orlando’s lead to one point, faked out James in the lane with a spin move and then made a bank shot. “I’ve been supportive of him ever since he was in high school (and) came through as a rookie in Philly, been supportive through his situation and still (am) to this day,” James said after the game. “I’m happy as hell for him.”
Now, he has a compelling response: 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, all in a victory over the vaunted Lakers. “I think it just shows that I’m the No. 1 pick,” Fultz said. “And again, I let my game do the talking. I don’t have anything to say for the people that doubted me. But just look at the stats. The numbers don’t lie. I’m just having fun, you know? It’s not really about them. It’s about this team and just being on the floor.”
Jim Eichenhofer: Derrick Favors, asked what it will be like when Zion debuts in #NBA: “I’m sure it will be exciting for the fans and everybody watching. For the team, we are really happy for him, because we know the type of player he is and all the hard work he put in. We’ll be excited for him.”
January 16, 2020 | 5:07 pm UTC Update
January 16, 2020 | 4:56 pm UTC Update
Keeping Thompson seems like the smart move. It makes sense to have a pillar like that anchoring this rebuild. It can’t be a roster filled with kids. Someone has to guide them. But multiple sources tell cleveland.com there haven’t been any conversations about a contract extension to this point. Of course, that could change in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the Cavs would listen to offers for Thompson. [….] I get the sense that Cleveland has set its internal price tag and it’s a first-rounder. Whether that offer actually comes will depend on other movement around the deadline.
Everyone is wondering the same. I could see both. I know it’s not the answer anyone wants, but the Love situation is complex. The most challenging questions to answer, in no particular order, are these: Have his actions this season — on and off the court — necessitated a move? Is the relationship with him and the Cavs so dire that keeping him around would actually be harmful? Would he be understanding and stay locked in if the Cavs didn’t trade him in a few weeks? […] Internally, the Cavs were hoping his value would rise, believing Love would rebound and put up big numbers in Beilein’s system after an injury-riddled season a year ago. There were even some who felt the best offers would come after this season.
Part of the barrier is the Cavs’ view of Love doesn’t match the NBA’s view of him. Love wants to be traded. That has been his preference for at least a month. He wants to play for a winner, with teammates that are at the same stage of their career — or at least closer — when it comes to knowledge, experience and talent. The growing pains, both with young players and Beilein trying to make the transition from college to the pros, have worn on Love. He’s still trying to manage his frustration. Sticking around beyond the deadline could cause him to explode again.
January 16, 2020 | 4:38 pm UTC Update
Normally, this brief period from the court to the locker room was a time to reflect on the game. When the Rockets win at home it’s normally loud, with players joking around and praising one another. Even in losses, earlier in the season, it served as a time for teaching moments. Tonight [after losing to the Blazers], it was dead silent. You could have heard the proverbial pin drop. That was, of course, until Russell Westbrook appeared in the hallway.
Westbrook wears his emotions on his chest and never doesn’t say what he feels at the moment. Some might call it bluntness, others call it honesty. What it is, in a wholesome sense, is just Russ being Russ. “F—— sitting there, talking that s—. F— ’em,” Westbrook said, almost preaching to the rest of his teammates who hung their heads as they walked with him to the room.
It’s no secret Westbrook isn’t exactly a fan of the Blazers. His competitive, trash-talking spirit always seems to manifest itself against Damian Lillard. It’s not exactly an exact science pinpointing the origin of the rivalry, but it’s one that will probably last the ends of time. The rivalry had reared its head on a number of occasions in the evening, but as the game wore on and Portland distanced itself, Westbrook’s energy increased. Four minutes into the fourth quarter, with the Blazers up by 14, Westbrook had Lillard in the post—a commonplace for Westbrook against smaller defenders, but especially for Lillard. Lillard fouled him, yanking Westbrook on the arm. “A foul is a bucket,” Westbrook said shaking his head in a bravado. “He can’t guard me.”
January 16, 2020 | 4:26 pm UTC Update
The 21-year-old Nuggets rookie had the look of a player who just logged a career-high 28 minutes and sported the physical evidence to prove he had been in the fight. Porter had just offered another window into his otherworldly talent in a 100-86 win over the Hornets, scoring 11 of his team-high 19 points in a span of just three minutes in the second quarter. But as Porter soaked his muscles and took an extra moment at his locker, his grin extended beyond another feel-good performance in a growing list of them. Told his rookie season was one game from reaching the halfway mark, the 6-foot-10 forward turned reflective.
“I’ve got a lot to be thankful for,” Porter said. “I’ve made a lot of progress. Sometimes you can get stuck in the day to day and have tough games, but I’m playing consistently. At the beginning of the year, I wasn’t even playing at all. So you have to look at the little steps.”
The uptick in playing time has tested Porter’s commitment to recovery, an element of his approach that was always going to be vital once he began playing again after nearly two full years away from the court. “It’s something my parents have always really stressed,” Porter said. “I grew up vegetarian because my mom was always really health aware, but seeing how these guys recover — especially the older guys like Paul Millsap, and Isaiah Thomas when he was here — whether they play good or bad, their routine stays the same. I try to take a lot of that from them and just try to take care of my body in order to be ready to go every game.”
Back when Matthews and Lopez were teammates on the Portland Trail Blazers, they started beating each other up in faux wrestling matches before rushing out onto the floor. They brought the routine to Milwaukee this season, and it has exploded in locker room popularity. “It’s a vibe of brotherhood,” Thanasis said. “We’re all together having fun.”
In many NBA arenas, the tunnel is the site of pregame huddles and chants, a final moment of privacy before stepping onto the court. The San Antonio Spurs meet outside of their locker room in the AT&T Center hallway for a quick huddle before trotting off to the court for business. The Chicago Bulls once juiced up their pregame routine by including mascot Benny The Bull in their team huddle. And in Milwaukee, they throw punches. “Honestly, it’s just kind of evolved with Giannis getting in on that and guys getting in on that,” Matthews said. “It just kind of gets you loose before you get ready to go to battle.”
Prior to a game at the Oklahoma City Thunder, Matthews hit Lopez with a Stone Cold Stunner. In Chicago, Matthews took Lopez down with a folding chair. The entire team stomped out Kings mascot Slamson the Lion in Sacramento. And in Memphis, a bedrock of professional wrestling, Giannis cracked Lopez upside the head with a Cobra finisher. “I think everybody enjoys it. It’s just fun,” Lopez said. “Wes is the knowledgeable one about wrestling, so he keeps me on my toes. Occasionally, I have to look up some moves to know what I need to be expecting.”
If this wasn’t the right opportunity, even the perfect one, Lawrence Frank wouldn’t be here. Not in Southern California, 3,000 miles away from his family in Bergen County. Not frequently separated from his wife and two daughters in Demarest. Few jobs would make that sacrifice worthwhile. But Frank has one of them.
As the president of basketball operations of the Los Angeles Clippers, the Teaneck native and former New Jersey Nets head coach is playing a significant role in the transformation of the NBA landscape in Los Angeles, working for an owner he reveres in Steve Ballmer and alongside close friend and head coach Doc Rivers. Together they guided the Clippers out of a dark period and into a run of sustained success. Now the Clippers, after a summer that included signing Kawhi Leonard and trading for Paul George, are one of the top teams in the Western Conference and a contender for the franchise’s first NBA championship.
“This is such a special, unique opportunity, this is why my family has totally supported me,” Frank said in an interview with NorthJersey.com and USA TODAY Network New Jersey in a room at Staples Center. “If it was a different opportunity and just a job, I’d be back home. This is really, really unique.”
January 16, 2020 | 2:49 pm UTC Update
Joel Embiid: I got nothing but love for the legends of the game like Shaq and Charles. So I respect what they’re saying about my game. But I’m never going to be the kind of traditional big like Shaq was in the ’90s. You can’t go down to the post every single time down the floor and have success in this league. Not in 2020. Not with the way the game has evolved. Not with the way teams double-team now. You have to be able to spread the floor and pass the ball and get buckets all over the court.
Joel Embiid: If we’re going to win a title, I gotta be a little bit of Dream, and a little bit of Iverson, and a little bit of Kooooobeeeeeeeeeeeeee. That’s the way I’m always going to see myself. And I know you guys on TV want me to score 35 on the block every night. I know it. I hear you. But I gotta be honest with you. This isn’t 1995. This is 2020. I’m not working every single day to be the next Dream. There’s only one Dream. There’s only one Shaq. I’m not trying to be the best Big ever. I’m trying to be the best basketbalplayer in the league, and I really believe I can be that.
Ja Morant circled back toward the top of the 3-point arc, took two more dribbles and sized up James Harden. The reigning NBA MVP didn’t budge, so Morant uncorked a 3-pointer that hit nothing but net. Then he turned back down court and was caught on camera uttering a new catchphrase that’s made its way around the country this week. “Tell that mother-(expletive) about me,” Morant said
“Ja Morant, I’m saying this right now, is going to be an MVP in this league,” former NBA star Tracy McGrady said in the midst of all this. “He is going to be an MVP in this league and he is going to be arguably the best player in the game. I’m going on the record to say that right now.”
Says Griffin: “Our challenge with Zion is: How do you continue to give him enough strength to control the torque he generates without adding weight that increases the torque in and of itself — giving him the ability to be flexible enough and to have the right mechanics, and supporting that flexibility with the strength that it takes to control it in the form of a kid who adds muscle mass as fast as any human being I’ve ever seen.” Which, to put it that way, does sound like quite a challenge — or at least a mouthful.
But the Bulls clearly value Satoranský, who signed a three-year, $30 million deal. He said he was a little shocked by how careful the team was with him when he arrived after his stint in China. “I was surprised by the way they treated me like a vet,” he said. “I wasn’t used to that when I was back in D.C. I was like, man, this is a nice change. But I’m never like trying to skip practice. I’m always trying to practice here. It’s unique to practice here. The European way is you love to practice well because you play better.”
I recently told Satoranský that his first pro coach in Prague, an American named Ken Scalabroni, had also coached Lauri Markkanen’s father Pekka in Germany. “I didn’t know Lauri’s dad played basketball,” Satoranský said. Scalabroni coached Pekka for Bamburg, a team that Bulls assistant coach Chris Fleming has also coached.
Justin Kubatko: The @Portland Trail Blazers Hassan Whiteside recorded his 30th double-double of the season last night. The only player in team history to reach that mark in fewer games played is Bill Walton: 30 – Walton, 1976-77. 34 – Walton, 1977-78. 38 – Whiteside, 2019-20. 44 – Walton, 1976-76 pic.twitter.com/Tm1pWzqE3X
Prior to a game at the Oklahoma City Thunder, Matthews hit Lopez with a Stone Cold Stunner. In Chicago, Matthews took Lopez down with a folding chair. The entire team stomped out Kings mascot Slamson the Lion in Sacramento. And at the Memphis Grizzlies, a bedrock of professional wrestling, Giannis cracked Lopez upside the head with a Cobra finisher. “I think everybody enjoys it. It’s just fun,” Lopez said. “Wes is the knowledgeable one about wrestling, so he keeps me on my toes. Occasionally, I have to look up some moves to know what I need to be expecting.”
The Bucks go on to defeat the Lakers 111-104 en route to a league-best 25-4 record. And while Milwaukee gets the win on the court, Matthews gets the win on social media. His pregame elbow gets #PeoplesChampApproved that night when The Rock retweets the video with the caption: “Love seeing these guys have fun! #1 in the conference. Confident, happy and hungry.”