8 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports
But Atlanta is seeking to remain patient, knowing there will be options to improve via the draft and during free agency, sources said. In the deal for Drummond that has been nixed, Detroit would have received Damian Jones, Chandler Parsons or Allen Crabbe (who was dealt to Minnesota on Thursday) and a first-round pick, sources said.

Wolves to intensify D'Angelo Russell pursuit

New team president Gersson Rosas and the rest of his front office have been actively pursuing deals on a number of fronts to try to remake the roster to better fit their vision for the team moving forward, league sources told The Athletic. That includes intensifying their pursuit of Golden State Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell. Discussions have yielded no traction to this point, league sources said. So far, Golden State has been inclined to keep Russell.
7 hours ago via Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania @ The Athletic

This rumor is part of a storyline: 3 more rumors
The Warriors, league sources said, have to this point not been inclined to move Russell, who is filling in as the primary scorer while Steph Curry and Klay Thompson recover from injuries. If they waited until this summer, the team will no longer be hard-capped and could look to package him in a deal for a player who won’t be buried on the bench behind the two greatest shooters in league history.
7 hours ago via Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Rival teams also say the market for forward Robert Covington has been heating up over recent days. Covington has become a coveted player, with his defensive prowess and outside shooting an ideal fit for most teams in the playoff hunt. Houston, Dallas and Philadelphia are among the teams who have expressed interest in Covington, but Minnesota is expected to drive a hard bargain, league sources said.
7 hours ago via Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania @ The Athletic

7 hours ago via maddie_m_lee

