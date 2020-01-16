Chris Kirschner: Also something to note: John Collins i…
Chris Kirschner: Also something to note: John Collins is tight with Jeff Teague. Collins wanted to wear 0 when he was drafted to honor Teague. Both went to Wake Forest.
January 17, 2020 | 2:32 am UTC Update
DJ Augustin out until February
Josh Robbins: An MRI today on D.J. Augustin’s sore knee revealed bone irritation, team officials said. Augustin will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks. Another impactful injury for the Magic.
Scott Agness: Mad Ants waiving 2009 lottery pick Hasheem Thabeet. The center appeared in nine games and averaged 4.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.
Michael Singer: Michael Malone said Jamal Murray would be out for the “foreseeable future.” He, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap didn’t make the trip to San Francisco.
January 17, 2020 | 1:56 am UTC Update
Jamal Murray to miss several games
Nick Kosmider: Testing on Nuggets guard Jamal Murray’s sprained left ankle returned clean today and he is expected to miss multiple games, league sources tell @Shams Charania and me.
Mirjam Swanson: Doc says Paul George “is goin on the trip.” And that’s it. He’s doing some shooting, as well. But that’s it.
Anthony Chiang: Tyler Herro listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Thunder with a left knee bruise. As you probably already know, Justise Winslow (lower back bone bruise) did not travel with the team for the trip and is out.
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “He’s done more the last week. He’s playing one-on-one right now on the practice floor. Rick (Celebrini) says he’s coming along. I don’t have a possible date for his return.”
Logan Murdock: Warriors forward Marquese Chriss suffered a broken nose Jan. 2 against the Timberwolves, the team says. He’ll wear a plastic mask starting tonight.
Brad Townsend: Mavericks have scheduled a “business announcement” for 6:30 p.m. tomorrow at AAC, prior to the game against Portland. My understanding is that the team’s new jersey sponsor patch will be unveiled.
January 16, 2020 | 11:37 pm UTC Update
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out tonight against the Bucks with a right thumb sprain. Jayson Tatum is back after sitting last night with a sore knee.
Chris Forsberg: Brad Stevens says they’ll do more testing on Jaylen Brown’s sprained thumb tomorrow in Boston.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. the Spurs: Treveon Graham and Jeff Teague (!!) are out. So is Alex Len (low back pain), Jabari Parker (right shoulder impingement) and Chandler Parsons (concussion/whiplash).
Will Guillory: Gentry says Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick and Jahlil Okafor will be out tonight. Brandon Ingram and Derrick Favors will probably play.
Josh Robbins: Magic officials said D.J. Augustin (sore left knee) and Michael Carter-Williams (left shoulder sprain) will not play against the LA Clippers tonight. Evan Fournier (right quad contusion) remains listed as questionable to play.
January 16, 2020 | 11:07 pm UTC Update
Hamidou Diallo soared over Shaquille O’Neal in the defining moment of the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Diallo was crowned the champion, and it’s a title he’s willing to defend in February if healthy. “Of course,” Diallo told The Oklahoman on Thursday. “If I’m healthy, 100 percent. I’m a competitor.”
If healthy, Diallo said he doesn’t need an invitation to participate. “I won the dunk contest,” Diallo said. “I’m pretty much invited as long as everything goes smooth.” As for his biggest competition? “I’m the competition,” Diallo said. “I’m the winner. I’m the competition for them. I’m going in with the crown.”
Ira Winderman: With the Yahoo report of Ja Morant bypassing the Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend, the expectation now, according to a source close to the situation, is a formal invitation to Derrick Jones Jr. will be extended shortly. He had not been informed before Morant’s decision.
Christopher Hine: Rosas adds that the deal helps the Wolves better position themselves to potentially acquire a high-level player via trade and help the other team out with cap relief in a potential deal.
January 16, 2020 | 10:30 pm UTC Update
Ja Morant declines Dunk Contest invite
Memphis Grizzlies standout rookie Ja Morant has decided not to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in Chicago next month, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Maintaining good health for the duration of the season is his main priority, sources said.
While Shawn Marion had to knock out a few jokes at his alma mater on Wednesday, the evening was mostly filled with memories and recognition. The four-time NBA All-Star and 2011 champion was honored with a special halftime ceremony cementing him as one of Vincennes’ men’s basketball all-time legends.
West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons announced Thursday that Rod Thorn’s playing number will be retired in a halftime ceremony of WVU’s game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Feb. 29. The WVU Athletics Council unanimously voted to retire Thorn’s number.
Thorn is the last Mountaineer to have worn 44, which was also retired for Jerry West in 2005. Thorn played at West Virginia from 1961-63. Thorn becomes the third Mountaineer basketball player to have his number retired. Besides West, Hot Rod Hundley had his No. 33 retired in 2010.
January 16, 2020 | 9:10 pm UTC Update
Christopher Hine: Covington, when asked recently about the weekly rumors of teams trading for him: “I’m not even focused on that. My main focus is this team & what I do every day. I’m not going to get caught up in rumors or hype or whatnot. I’m a Minnesota Timberwolf. That’s all my focus is.”
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro (knee bruise) is traveling with the Heat after sitting out Wednesday’s victory over the Spurs.
Logan Murdock: Warriors announce that guard Jacob Evans suffered both a concussion and broken nose in the loss to the Mavs. He is currently in concussion protocol and will wear a protective mask upon return.
In a sign of the growing influence of sports on leading luxury brands, Louis Vuitton is cooking up a partnership with the NBA, WWD has learned. The French fashion house has sent out a save-the-date for a cocktail on Jan. 22 at its flagship on Avenue Montaigne in Paris featuring the outline of a basketball court with the LV initials glowing in the middle.
In a historic first for the French capital, the inaugural NBA regular season game will be played at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Jan. 24 between the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Former NBA All-Star Steve Francis is dribbling away from his huge home in Houston. The mansion is listed for $5 million. The Maryland native purchased the place in 2003, when he was starring at point guard for the Houston Rockets.
January 16, 2020 | 8:21 pm UTC Update
Wolves to intensify D'Angelo Russell pursuit
New team president Gersson Rosas and the rest of his front office have been actively pursuing deals on a number of fronts to try to remake the roster to better fit their vision for the team moving forward, league sources told The Athletic. That includes intensifying their pursuit of Golden State Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell. Discussions have yielded no traction to this point, league sources said. So far, Golden State has been inclined to keep Russell.
The Warriors, league sources said, have to this point not been inclined to move Russell, who is filling in as the primary scorer while Steph Curry and Klay Thompson recover from injuries. If they waited until this summer, the team will no longer be hard-capped and could look to package him in a deal for a player who won’t be buried on the bench behind the two greatest shooters in league history.
Rival teams also say the market for forward Robert Covington has been heating up over recent days. Covington has become a coveted player, with his defensive prowess and outside shooting an ideal fit for most teams in the playoff hunt. Houston, Dallas and Philadelphia are among the teams who have expressed interest in Covington, but Minnesota is expected to drive a hard bargain, league sources said.
January 16, 2020 | 8:10 pm UTC Update
Logan Murdock: Marquese Chriss: “I knew I wanted to be back here but I didn’t know logistically how it would work out of if it would even be possible. But thankfully I am here and things worked out the way they were supposed to.” pic.twitter.com/u8GoAYMvON