USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says he anticipates Jeff…

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 18, 2020 | 2:03 am UTC Update
January 18, 2020 | 1:25 am UTC Update
January 18, 2020 | 1:18 am UTC Update
January 18, 2020 | 12:40 am UTC Update
Spotify Technology SA is in talks to buy sports and pop-culture outlet the Ringer, according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that would let the audiostreaming giant break into broader digital media and bring a network of more than 30 podcasts under its roof. Discussions are early, these people cautioned, and may not result in a deal.
9 hours ago via Anne Steele, Benjamin Mullin, Anne Steele and Benjamin Mullin @ Wall Street Journal

, , Uncategorized

,

The Ringer, a sports and pop-culture outlet founded by former ESPN commentator Bill Simmons in 2016, has a podcasting network that attracts more than a 100 million downloads a month. In addition to “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” the Ringer produces “The Watch,” a discussion show about TV and pop-culture; “Binge Mode,” which dives deep into pop-culture franchises; and “The Rewatchables,” a show that breaks down popular movies.
9 hours ago via Anne Steele, Benjamin Mullin, Anne Steele and Benjamin Mullin @ Wall Street Journal

, , Uncategorized

,

January 17, 2020 | 10:49 pm UTC Update
January 17, 2020 | 10:38 pm UTC Update
Aldridge, who has been on a recent roll from three-point range (20 for his last 40), would appear to be the far more logical target because the Heat could use another skilled, accomplished power rotation player. An informed source said the Spurs would want more than simply an injured Winslow and Derrick Jones Jr. and expiring contracts. Kendrick Nunn could entice the Spurs, but whether Miami would be willing is another story.
11 hours ago via Miami Herald

, Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

January 17, 2020 | 10:26 pm UTC Update
As the NBA continues to consider dramatic changes to the league calendar, it no longer plans to stage an owner’s vote in April on a formal plan, league sources told ESPN. The NBA informed its teams on Friday that it wants to continue studying and discussing the three significant items, including an in-season tournament, a play-in tournament and the reseeding of the conference finalists, sources said.
11 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

,

Storyline: NBA Schedule
January 17, 2020 | 9:47 pm UTC Update
Home