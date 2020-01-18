Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young says he knows Atlanta will…
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young says he knows Atlanta will welcome Jeff Teague back to the Hawks: “It’s going to be good having him back, and I know the city’s going to love having him back, too.”
January 18, 2020 | 2:03 am UTC Update
Brad Townsend: Carlisle on Porzingis: “over the period of 2-plus weeks, he’s made considerable progress . . . the thing in Sacramento we’re hoping was just an unidentified glitch.”
Jeff McDonald: Spurs showing a Vince Carter tribute video. Props for including the walk-off 3-pointer he hit on them in the 2014 playoffs.
Tom Orsborn: Vince Carter seemed touched by the Spurs’ pre-game video honoring him, waving to the fans as they gave him a nice ovation. He is the only player in league history to suit up for 22 seasons.
Eric Smith: Spotted at the game… Best sign I’ve seen in awhile… A very pregnant #Raptors fan holding a sign…with the Larry OB trophy…and an arrow pointing to her stomach…that reads: “Conceived after Game 6″ 🤣🤣
January 18, 2020 | 1:25 am UTC Update
Harrison Wind: Nuggets have recalled Jarred Vanderbilt ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. the Pacers. Vanderbilt just posted 25 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks in 35 minutes against Fort Wayne.
Chris Fedor: Memphis Grizzlies wearing their old school Vancouver threads tonight. Rowdy environment in here as many many Murray State fans were invited and bussed here to support Ja Morant. The Murray State fans have taken two sections in the lower bowl.
“Steph is one of my favorite NBA players,” Neymar said in an interview with House of Highlights. “He was one of the stars I met that made me starstruck.” Neymar admitted he was even shaking when the two met. “Because wanting to or not, I am also a fan,” he added. “It was a unique moment for me.”
January 18, 2020 | 1:18 am UTC Update
Chris Herrington: Taylor Jenkins says that Tony Allen is now working on player development with the Memphis Hustle.
Maddie Lee: Abdel Nader (left ankle sprain) is still walking around with a boot on. He’s obviously listed as out tonight.
Candace Buckner: Brooks on Hachimura: “He’s been out for – what? – a month now. I don’t know if he’s coming back February but he’s on the court. Not doing much. Just left-hand layups, right-hand layups. All the work that our development team will put together.”
January 18, 2020 | 12:40 am UTC Update
Davis did go through an individual workout on the court after practice, however, mixing in light sprinting and spot shooting in a full-court drill with several members of the Lakers coaching staff. The eight-year veteran is expected to make his decision to return Saturday based on how he responds to his pregame workout, a league source told ESPN.
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says he anticipates Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham will be available to play tomorrow vs. Detroit.
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says he knows the Hawks will instantly view Jeff Teague as a leader. “They will look to him just because of who he is and what he’s done in this league and his familiarity in Atlanta… so I’m going to look to him as well.”
Jason Quick: Blazers announce Damian Lillard is questionable for tonight’s game in Dallas with the bug that has been going through team.
Andrew Greif: Clippers say Paul George (left hamstring) will miss tomorrow’s game in New Orleans and Maurice Harkless is questionable to play (sore lower back).
Spotify Technology SA is in talks to buy sports and pop-culture outlet the Ringer, according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that would let the audiostreaming giant break into broader digital media and bring a network of more than 30 podcasts under its roof. Discussions are early, these people cautioned, and may not result in a deal.
The Ringer, a sports and pop-culture outlet founded by former ESPN commentator Bill Simmons in 2016, has a podcasting network that attracts more than a 100 million downloads a month. In addition to “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” the Ringer produces “The Watch,” a discussion show about TV and pop-culture; “Binge Mode,” which dives deep into pop-culture franchises; and “The Rewatchables,” a show that breaks down popular movies.
January 17, 2020 | 10:49 pm UTC Update
Christopher Hine: Saunders didn’t say specifically if Towns would have a minutes limit but … “He hasn’t played for a while here, so rhythm will be a factor. Wind will be a factor so we’ll take all those things into consideration.”
Dane Moore: With Karl-Anthony Towns set to play tonight in Indiana, I hope the doubt surrounding the illness part of his absence goes away. I’ve been told his knee was ready to go last Saturday in Houston but the 102-degree fever from strep throat sidelined him this week.
Sarah Todd: Last two minute report is out and no one will be happy. Report says No foul should have been called on Hayes at the end of regulation, goes on to say Gobert foul and challenge in overtime was correct, and it includes two incorrect traveling calls/non calls. Lot to unpack.
Scott Kushner: Jrue Holiday will miss his seventh consecutive game due to a left elbow tricep strain, according to Pels injury report. This is getting a bit bizarre. Okafor, Williams also still out. Redick is questionable.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets guard Austin Rivers is out against the Lakers tomorrow with a sprained right thumb.
January 17, 2020 | 10:38 pm UTC Update
Spurs undecided about trading Aldridge, DeRozan
A source in contact with the Spurs said San Antonio hasn’t decided what to do regarding LaMarcus Aldridge and Demar DeRozan but that it views the Heat as a potential trade partner if it decides to make a move with either one.
Though there’s no indication of any aggressive Heat pursuit of either at this time, one source said Heat/Spurs contact was expected, if it hasn’t happened already. Pat Riley previously pursued both players when they were free agents and both have deals with only one more full season.
Aldridge, who has been on a recent roll from three-point range (20 for his last 40), would appear to be the far more logical target because the Heat could use another skilled, accomplished power rotation player. An informed source said the Spurs would want more than simply an injured Winslow and Derrick Jones Jr. and expiring contracts. Kendrick Nunn could entice the Spurs, but whether Miami would be willing is another story.
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel said that Danny Green has been “invaluable to our chemistry this year.” “He’s a really fun guy to be around. Everybody likes him, everybody respects him and I think he’s really contributed from a chemistry standpoint as well as on the court.”
Karl-Anthony Towns back
Mark Montieth: Karl-Anthony Towns will play tonight for @Minnesota Timberwolves vs @Indiana Pacers at @TheFieldhouse. First appearance since December.
Gina Mizell: #Suns are listing Kelly Oubre Jr. (concussion protocol) as OUT for tomorrow’s game at Boston. Cam Johnson (quad bruise) is questionable.
Tim Bontemps: Brett Brown says the Sixers should sign Elton Brand to a “50-year contract.” Says he loves his relationship with Brand, and they talk at least twice a day every day.
January 17, 2020 | 10:26 pm UTC Update
As the NBA continues to consider dramatic changes to the league calendar, it no longer plans to stage an owner’s vote in April on a formal plan, league sources told ESPN. The NBA informed its teams on Friday that it wants to continue studying and discussing the three significant items, including an in-season tournament, a play-in tournament and the reseeding of the conference finalists, sources said.
The NBA had hoped to have the two-thirds majority needed to make these changes for the 2021-2022 season — the league’s 75th anniversary — and still hope despite no April vote that there’s a way that might be possible, sources said.
Among the concerns, there is still no consensus on the best time for the 30 team in-season tournament that would include pool play and a knock-out round. There had been momentum around a tournament starting near Thanksgiving and extending into mid-December, and there’s been some recent momentum for a tournament starting around Christmas through mid-January, sources said.
Brad Townsend: Rick Carlisle says during his weekly appearance on ESPN Radio’s Dennis and Cowlishaw Show, that Porzingis has not had a setback, per se. My understanding is he had a good day today.” Says status remains day-to-day.
Alex Schiffer: Nets announce that Joe Harris is out for tomorrow’s game against Milwaukee with lower back soreness, along with DeAndre Jordan (dislocated middle right finger) and Garrett Temple (right knee contusion).
January 17, 2020 | 9:47 pm UTC Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA had hoped that an April BOG vote of calendar changes could give ample planning to implement changes for 75th Anniversary season in 2021-22. That season hasn’t been ruled out yet for changes, sources say, but it’s a tight window for all the planning that needs to occur.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Among concerns for key elements of calendar changes, league feedback on in-season tournament has been to protect existing events like Christmas Day games. Re-seeding of Final 4 continues to have travel concerns. More time to discuss and study it all now.
Marc Stein: The feeling in NBA circles remains that a play-in playoff tournament and an in-season tournament will still be adopted by the league … but teams were indeed notified today that there will be NO vote in April