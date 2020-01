Aldridge, who has been on a recent roll from three-point range (20 for his last 40), would appear to be the far more logical target because the Heat could use another skilled, accomplished power rotation player. An informed source said the Spurs would want more than simply an injured Winslow and Derrick Jones Jr. and expiring contracts. Kendrick Nunn could entice the Spurs, but whether Miami would be willing is another story.