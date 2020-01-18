Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game vs. Detroit: Cam …
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game vs. Detroit: Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is probable. Alex Len (low back pain) is doubtful.
Mike Conley set for return
Stadium: Just in: Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. will return from monthlong absence Saturday vs. Kings, NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports. “I’m told the plan is for Conley to come off the bench in his return and have a minutes restriction.”
FROM THE OUTSIDE, Vogel looked like a coach set up for failure. The Lakers had first pursued Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue, but both backed out. They then turned to Vogel, a candidate they figured likely wouldn’t object to their terms. After Vogel’s Orlando exit in 2018, there was no certainty he would ever get another chance to lead an NBA team, and a LeBron-led squad is a plum position, irrespective of the franchise’s recent self-inflicted wounds. Yet Vogel was well-respected for his preparation skills, regarded as inordinately affable and — possibly most important — a pliable listener who would collaborate with all the Lakers’ stakeholders on decisions big and small.
Poll any NBA roster — particularly a veteran one — for the most important attribute for a head coach, and accountability will likely rank second to trust. Players want to know that the staff will set standards for performance and will enforce those standards with consistency, from superstar to the end of the bench. After a lackluster defensive performance earlier this month against the New Orleans Pelicans in which the Lakers allowed 68 points in the paint on 67% shooting, Vogel unleashed his fury in an exhaustive film session featuring a sequence of defensive snafus.
“He got on all of us — me, LeBron, everyone. A lot of coaches don’t get on their superstars, but he does,” Davis says. “What’s impressed me the most is that even when we win, he holds us accountable. When a team sees a coach getting on LeBron or me, the other guys respect him more and know they’ll be held accountable too.” In their next game, the Lakers set a franchise record with 20 blocks in a win over the Detroit Pistons.
Dane Moore: This isn’t a joke… Allen Crabbe is questionable to play tonight for the Timberwolves because… wait for it… he’s dealing with an illness.
Eric Walden: Mike Conley said he knows his teammate better now: “Honestly, just from watching games, even when I went on the road trip, I developed more of an understanding of everybody’s tendencies.” And on staying positive: “I have zero concerns. Zero. … I’m ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/pjIHKksC7v
Eric Walden: Mike Conley, on the rehab process: “Obviously, it’s been a little bit draining because you want to be a part of success. … For the most part, the last couple weeks I’ve felt fine. It’s hard to tell somebody not to do something when you feel like you can run through a wall.” pic.twitter.com/7PNNnLh8cZ
Kyrie Irving was getting dressed in the visitor’s locker room at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday when he decided to share some Nets history with Caris LeVert, who was standing nearby. “It’s not a coincidence that the last time the Nets won a title, they were led by Julius Erving,” Irving said, referencing the two ABA titles Hall of Famer Julius Erving won with the then-New York Nets in 1974 and 1976. “And now, we have another Irving. I’m just saying.”
“I’m just saying. Erving. Irving,” the mercurial All-Star point guard turned defense attorney said, making his case, to no avail. “How do you spell his name again?” Pinson responded, hoping that Irving would realize how silly he was being with the Dr. J chatter and just…stop. “He’s with an E,” Irving said, acknowledging the difference, “but how do you say it?” Irving smiled and nodded. He wouldn’t relent. His teammates wouldn’t, either. Laughter ended the discussion.
After a career-high 24 point night in a win over the Chicago Bulls, Korkmaz is happy to still be in a Sixers uniform. “This is why they call it the NBA,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff going on here, some of them you can control, some of them you cannot control. Right now, I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be a part of this team. I’m just trying to give my best on the court.”
Ben Simmons has played with Korkmaz for all of his NBA career and he is excited to see him improve, especially on the defensive end. “He stayed locked in,” said Simmons. “He hasn’t gone off track if he’s not playing as many minutes. When he gets the opportunity, he’s ready. And defense, he stepped up a lot. He’s had a lot of guys go at him and he’s taken those challenges upon himself to get better and be a better defensive player.”
Towns is extremely close with Saunders, routinely watching film with the coach and stopping by the Saunders family home after practice to spend time with Ryan, wife Hayley and their infant son, Lukas.
The fallout from that incident is still very much at play. The Rockets, once the most popular team in China, are no longer having their games aired in the country, where broadcasts are controlled by the government. The relationship between China and the NBA is still rocky, though other teams’ games are being broadcast. Some believe it will have a significant enough impact on the league’s bottom line to lower the salary cap. I just left a Lakers practice where the team made Dwight Howard and Frank Vogel available to reporters. Both were asked about the fallout from that experience and neither wanted to talk about it. One thing that Vogel was willing to address was what he learned about his team going through that experience.
This trip could be when we see LeBron James reach a milestone that will mean a lot for his Lakers tenure. He is 111 points behind Kobe Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, having passed Michael Jordan last season. The top four players on the list all spent at least part of their careers with the Lakers, but passing Bryant would be significant. This season, James is averaging 25.4 points, and if that continues it would mean passing Bryant in Philadelphia, where Bryant spent his high school years.
Karl-Anthony Towns downplays rumors
While he was out, reports surfaced concerning teams monitoring Towns’ level of unhappiness. In his first public comments since the injury, he made a strong statement that reaffirmed his commitment to the Wolves when asked about those reports. Here it is in full, with a curse word edited. “I think you’ve been around me long enough to know I don’t go for all the …,” Towns said. “I just do my job, go home and I know what the real story is. There’s a reason those stories are made because people need to sell papers, sell links and clicks, whatever the case may be. I’m here to be a Minnesota Timberwolf. Very fortunate I have a head coach like [Ryan Saunders], a President and friend like [Gersson Rosas]. I’m not worried about all that nonsense.
“Whatever we have to deal with in house, we’ll deal with in house, but this ain’t the circus like it used to be. This is something that’s going to be done as a family. If we have a problem or anything, we’ll deal with it internally. We won’t have any external forces here adding anything.”
Drummond has a for-sale sign tattooed to his jersey, with the Pistons reportedly canvassing the league for offers. Atlanta was mentioned early, but there is a league-wide feeling that was more ownership driven, with Hawks owner Tony Ressler known to be frustrated by Atlanta’s poor play this season. Other teams have kicked the tires on Drummond, but there has been no traction on a deal to this point, a league source told SI.com.
There’s a feeling around the league that the Wizards almost have to shop Bertans, if just to see if there is a contender willing to go wild with draft picks to get him. Bertans has been terrific this season, a prolific three-point shooter, jacking up nearly nine per game, who is among the candidates for the NBA’s Most Improved award. He seems like an ideal fit with a John Wall–Bradley Beal backcourt, the kind of frontcourt player who can open up the floor for both.
“Our goal is not the Western Conference finals,” coach Michael Malone said. “We want to win a championship. Obviously, it’s a lofty goal, but our thing is, ‘Why not us? Why not now?’”
Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas got to know Porter as Porter starred in his senior year of high school in Seattle, declared him the best player before the 2018 draft and befriended him last season in Denver, where the players spent considerable time rehabbing together from their respective injuries. “He’s in the making of a Kevin Durant,” Thomas said of Porter. “One of the most special talents I’ve ever been around, ever seen. If he can stay healthy, he’ll be a superstar in this league.
While Furkan Korkmaz stole the show offensively with a masterful performance that had coach Brett Brown having flashbacks to JJ Redick, it was Ben Simmons who made some big plays on the other end to swing it in Philadelphia’s favor. His defense to begin the third quarter was huge in a 100-89 win over Chicago to improve to 20-2 at home. “How can we not recognize Ben Simmons’ defense?” asked Brown postgame. “After the first time out in the first period, are you serious? He was just the adult in the room defensively, he’s a physical presence by a lot when you watch him play defense. I thought he changed the game. How can he not be an all-league defensive player?”
Wizards optimistic about John Wall
The Wizards are very optimistic about Wall making a full recovery from his latest injury. I watched Wall go through the paces of a pregame workout recently, and he looks close to full strength. It still doesn’t make much sense for Washington to bring him back this season, but I like his chances for making a strong return next fall.
The Portland Trail Blazers are uncertain about the severity of the left ankle sprain that forced shooting guard CJ McCollum to exit Friday night’s 120-112 loss to the Dallas Mavericks early in the second quarter. “Usually, the second day is the worst,” McCollum said. “So we’ll see how it feels tomorrow. Get some treatment, try to compress it and see how it feels.”
Brian Lewis: #Nets are tentatively expecting Garrett Temple back on Monday, according to a source. #nba
Overall usage of zone defenses — schemes that call for defenders to guard a specific area of space rather than an opposing player — is up 50 percent from last season, according to Synergy Sports data. The increase per possession is 10.8 percent, according to data provided to N.B.A. teams by Second Spectrum. A leaguewide average of 2.3 zone possessions per game remains modest, but the rise Carlisle referenced is more tangibly reflected by the number of teams regarded as regular zone practitioners.
ESPN has gone through many pairings and approaches trying to build a pregame show during its 18 seasons broadcasting the NBA. This time it’s using a successful daily show. The Rachel Nichols-led “The Jump” has been a daytime hit since debuting four years ago and is going primetime. It will lead off ABC’s Saturday night package, which begins with the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Houston Rockets. “To get the trust of ESPN to do something like this feels good. It’s not just me hosting pregame, but have the whole feeling and ethos of ‘The Jump’ from games,” Nichols said.
Gary Payton: The younger guys always say, “Well, in your era, you guys couldn’t do this or that.” If that’s the case, I wish you could come to our era and play in our era. I wish we had a time machine so that we could put them in our era and see how they would fare. Sometimes, they say, “Well, you couldn’t play in this era because of the shooting and scoring!” Well, when we were in our early 20s, we were pretty athletic and dominant too; that’s why you know about us. It’s just changed. You can’t put your hands on guys. The league is about scoring; they want you to score and they want to run up the points, so it’s entertaining. In our era, we were talking about locking guys down. We were talking about beating you up. We were talking about putting you on your back if you tried to come in the paint and dunk. We wanted you to think that you may get hurt every time you came in the paint. You know what I’m saying? Now, that will get you a flagrant or get you kicked out of the game and they may even suspend you after evaluating it. We didn’t have all of that. We’d put you on your back, they’d look at it and then you’d go on about your business. It’s just so different.
Are there any current NBA players who remind you of yourself in terms of their game or tenacity? You mentioned Patrick Beverley, so I’m guessing he’s one. Gary Payton: There are two: Marcus Smart and Patrick Beverley. They both remind me of myself. They’ll go at you. Beverley is a little bit different because he doesn’t have the offensive game that I had. But Marcus is starting to become that kind of player – he’s starting to score and shoot the ball. But both of them are dogs on the defensive end. My son, [Gary Payton II], has a little of that in him and he’s doing the same thing. He can get at you when he wants to and he’s long for someone who’s 6-foot-3, so his length will hurt you too. When you have them type of guys who can play defense that type of way, it’s always a bonus for their team. When you have a guy who can lock down like that, he’s always giving you great stuff on that end. But can they give you something on the other end? All three of them need to work on their offense
Gary Payton: I pressed my son too much. He was around basketball all the time and he got pressed a lot. It’s one of those things where you can steer your son away from loving the game of basketball. My son stopped liking it [when he was young]. As of today, he listens… but he don’t listen. It’s gotta come from somebody else. Then, when they don’t make it and they aren’t productive like they want to be, you want to go say, “See, what did I tell you? Why don’t you want to listen to me?” But that’s not the right thing to do. So I’ve backed off from my son. When he calls me, if he calls me, I’ll say what I say and then leave it alone. I won’t even go into it anymore. Now that he’s got his guaranteed contract for the first time and he’s staying up, I told him, “You should’ve been doing this since day one.” But they always got excuses. This is a different era and they always got excuses, man. “They should’ve let me play!” or, “They let me play, but [they should’ve] let me do this or that!” It’s not about all that. It’s about seeing what the coach wants and doing it, doing what the organization wants. But, nowadays, I just let him do what he gotta do and however he wants to do it.
Speaking of Seattle, what would it mean for you to stand in Key Arena and have your jersey retired in front of those fans at some point in the future? Gary Payton: It would mean a lot to me. Those fans really were the ones who made everything happen for me. I was there for 13 seasons and that’s where I became a Hall of Famer. And the fans deserve it. I think they deserve to see that happen, just like they deserve to see Shawn Kemp’s jersey raised up and Detlef Schrempf’s jersey raised up – not just mine. You know what I’m saying? It would be great for those fans to see that and feel that because I know they’d go crazy, and it would be a great moment for myself too. I hope that we have an opportunity to do that. I do think it will come. I think basketball will get back to Seattle.
Marc J. Spears: Sports writing legend Roscoe Nance was laid to rest today this morning in Union Springs, Ala. Thank you for everything, sir. Please read this story in @TheUndefeated of this amazing man. @NABJSports bit.ly/2NBxRz2
Brad Townsend: Carlisle on Porzingis: “over the period of 2-plus weeks, he’s made considerable progress . . . the thing in Sacramento we’re hoping was just an unidentified glitch.”
Jeff McDonald: Spurs showing a Vince Carter tribute video. Props for including the walk-off 3-pointer he hit on them in the 2014 playoffs.
Tom Orsborn: Vince Carter seemed touched by the Spurs’ pre-game video honoring him, waving to the fans as they gave him a nice ovation. He is the only player in league history to suit up for 22 seasons.