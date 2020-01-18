Chris Kirschner: Lloyd Pierce said he anticipates Jeff …
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 19, 2020 | 6:54 am UTC Update
Hawks an option for Montrezl Harrell?
If the Clippers don’t believe they can win with a 6’7″ center, especially one hoping for what is believed to be a $20 million-per-season payday, then they risk losing Harrell as a free agent. (Multiple executives believe the Atlanta Hawks could be a summer destination.) Los Angeles would have his rights and the ability to sign-and-trade him to another team, but that’s a move entirely dependent on Harrell’s participation.
The Thunder went into the season open-minded about their future after acquiring Chris Paul from the Rockets and Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the Clippers. They’re still interested in hearing what teams are willing to offer before the trade deadline, but their 23-19 record should be enough to carry them into the playoffs, a stunning accomplishment after trading away Russell Westbrook and George.
With Dwight Howard successfully reunited with the Lakers, what about Chris Paul? “That’s a lot of salary to match, the Clippers would have to include Beverley, and the Thunder fans aren’t going to want that,” he said, referring to the incident when Westbrook suffered a season-ending injury after colliding with Beverley in the 2013 playoffs.
Similarly, Dinwiddie has been awesome this season in Brooklyn, but with Kyrie Irving back and Kevin Durant returning next season, Dinwiddie’s opportunities in Brooklyn, logically, will shrink. He’d come at a steep price, but rival executives are at least thinking about it.
What if, instead, the Clippers turned their attention to the Thunder and Adams? “That makes a lot more sense,” the second former executive agreed. “He’s everything the Clippers would need for the playoffs. If the Thunder got Harrell, they’d still be competitive.”
Some teams believe the Raptors would listen to calls on players like Gasol and Serge Ibaka, both of whom are in the final years of their contracts and, seemingly not in their long-term plans. There’s also speculation that Kyle Lowry could be had at the right price — the kind of seismic moves teams headed for the postseason wouldn’t normally make.
Another possibility for Harkless and considerations, one NBA source suggested, could be Thaddeus Young of the Chicago Bulls, who has $34.6 million of his $40.6 million guaranteed through the 2021-22 season. “They could go after Drummond, but if they’re sending out Zubac, Harkless and filler [like Rodney McGruder], they still have the issue that they’re not going to play Drummond with Harrell,” the Eastern Conference executive said.
Clippers eyeing Aron Baynes?
“They take up the same space on the court. The Clippers simply don’t play them together,” the Eastern Conference executive said. “Montrezl is getting 29 minutes a game, so even if the Clippers added on another center, where would those minutes come? They would need a floor-spacer.” In part, that’s why the Clippers have had their eye on Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns (17-24), though they are still looking to make a playoff push, just two games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies (20-22). Baynes is a strong, experienced defender who can space the floor. Giving up Zubac for Baynes could make sense if the Clippers reinvest in Harrell, but would the Suns have any interest in Zubac’s four-year, $28.5 million deal as a backup for Deandre Ayton?
Mark Berman: James Harden: “We’re going through a tough time, obviously. It happens to every team I think throughout the course of a year, but tough times don’t last long, especially for teams that are built for it.” #Rockets pic.twitter.com/uf2ztVBmno
A dark cloud hangs over this great sports city and its teams. Forget the Astros. In the moment, while the games count, it’s the Rockets who are all wet. 2. “We’re not in a bad spot, so don’t let anybody put us there,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We’re in a good spot.”
Howard’s single season with the Lakers (before this year) was with D’Antoni as coach. “If he is happy and willing to do it (come off the bench), which obviously he is, there’s no reason he wouldn’t be successful,” D’Antoni said.
I don’t have any data to immediately quantify this, but I can say with certainty that LeBron has never spoken less frequently to reporters than he has this season. I’m going to leave last year to the side because he missed a career-high 27 games. He’s healthy this season, just not nearly as available. I’m not criticizing him for this, it’s simply true. Between the Lakers’ lack of practices and shootarounds, and LeBron’s being more willing to share the spotlight with veteran teammates, we’re just hearing less from him on a daily basis than ever before.
When the Hornets head to France next week, there will be a familiar face awaiting their arrival. As in the one who wore the No. 9 in purple and teal last season. Tony Parker is expected to be at some of the festivities, soaking up the retired life. Other than native Frenchman Nic Batum, there probably will not be anyone more thrilled to give Parker a bear hug than Willy Hernangomez. The two became tight during Parker’s 10 months in Charlotte. Hernangomez was almost like a little brother to Parker and they still communicate frequently.
“He helped me out a lot,” Hernangomez said. “Honestly, hanging with Tony on and off the court is always unbelievable. He’s always given me good advice. Even right now we are pretty close. Almost every two weeks we are in touch to see how the situation is and how he can help me. I’m looking forward to seeing him in Paris. He’s a really close friend of mine. It’s a really good thing that happened to me last year. A legend in Europe, a legend in the NBA. We really enjoyed playing together and I missed him this year. And hopefully, I can see him and spend time with him.”
Anthony Puccio: Kenny Atkinson on Kevin Durant: “He’s progressing, he’s working really hard… He’s a quiet personality but when he needs to say something he says it. He’s a guy who likes to work in the shadows.”
Marc Stein: Program director Jerry Colangelo tells @NYTSports that @usabasketball is planning to announce a preliminary roster for this summer’s 2020 Olympics by month’s end that could approach 40 players. “We’ve had a great response,” Colangelo said
January 19, 2020 | 1:16 am UTC Update
Eric Woodyard: Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle sprain) could miss up to 6 wks but doesn’t want the tag as injury-prone. “It’s been tough knowing that I got hurt at this same point last year,” he told ESPN. “At the same time, I feel like it’s a good time for me to learn in my 2nd year in the league.” pic.twitter.com/iLh6bwPCeR
January 19, 2020 | 12:25 am UTC Update
January 19, 2020 | 12:07 am UTC Update
January 18, 2020 | 11:29 pm UTC Update
StatMuse: Kawhi Leonard, last 5 games: 39-6-6-5-1, 54 FG% 32-5-5-1-1, 60 FG% 43-3-4-2-1, 64 FG% 30-5-4-3-0, 48 FG% 36-9-5-3-1, 56 FG% His first five 30-point game scoring streak since 2017 (including playoffs). pic.twitter.com/REPgxztzON
January 18, 2020 | 10:57 pm UTC Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Kings continue to search for an avenue to unload center Dewayne Dedmon, who’s in the first season of a three-year, $40M contract. Dedmon, fined for publicly requesting a trade, is averaging 13.8 minutes in 26 games.
Sarah K. Spencer: Jeff Teague on when he heard he had been traded to the Hawks: “I didn’t know what to say. I was like ‘OK.’ And then they said ‘Atlanta.’ and I was like, ‘I can’t be this lucky.’ … I was happy, I couldn’t believe it.”
January 18, 2020 | 10:11 pm UTC Update
Chris Haynes: There are no plans for Kent Bazemore to pursue a buyout with the Sacramento Kings as he has a great relationship with Luke Walton and front office, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
January 18, 2020 | 9:56 pm UTC Update
Kings, Blazers make trade
Shams Charania: Portland is trading Kent Bazemore to Sacramento, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland has traded Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver and two second- round picks to Sacramento for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan, source tells ESPN.