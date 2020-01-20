"Chandler is having a difficult time accepting the cons…
Rod Beard: After getting ejected for a flagrant-2 foul, #Pistons Markieff Morris chats with the ref, pats him on the butt and heads to the locker room. On the way, he gives a kid a high-5 and gives him his headband.
Barry Jackson: On Butler hip soreness, Spoelstra said couple days of treatment will “serve him well”
Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons suffered several serious and permanent injuries after getting hit by a drunk driver last week … and now his NBA future is in jeopardy, his attorney claims. The 31-year-old was on his way home from practice around 2:00 PM on January 15 when a man — who admitted to drinking and had alcohol in his car — hit Parsons and caused a 3-car wreck.
Parsons’ attorneys, John Morgan and Nick Panagakis, say he may never fully recover from the accident … claiming he suffered a brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum. The attorneys released a statement on Monday, saying “The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists; he now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car crash at 2:00 PM on a Wednesday in a busy intersection, seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons’ career as a professional athlete.”
TMZ Sports has obtained the accident report from the accident … and it says Parsons told officers his neck, back and head were injured, but did not wish to be transported to the hospital. He went to the team facility instead, and docs reported he had a concussion and whiplash.
Brad Townsend: Rick Carlisle was unaware of @Chandler Parsons’ Jan. 15 auto wreck in which he was struck by a DUI driver and suffered, according to his attorney, “multiple severe and permanent injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.” Carlisle became emotional when I informed him. pic.twitter.com/kA4JFpFK9a
But now James is sitting on 33,563 career points. Entering Monday’s game against the Celtics in Boston, he is, fittingly, 81 points away from eclipsing Bryant’s mark of 33,643 career points. “All records are meant to be broken, right?” said Carmelo Anthony, one of the two other active players who rank among the NBA’s top 25 career scorers. “If there was anybody who was going to do it, it was going to be him.”
As he moved from one station to the next, I approached and asked if he was paying attention to the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Bryant, who will be eligible for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this fall, tilted his head. “What’s going on with it?” he asked. Unsure if Bryant was truly out of the loop, or if he was simply being coy, I explained the numbers and that James was on the verge of taking his place in history. “Oh, sweet!” Bryant said, his face brightening.
And now, James is about to encounter Bryant on his journey into the top three of one of the NBA’s most hallowed lists. And do it in a Lakers uniform. “It’s great,” Bryant said. “I think it’s great for him. I mean, the amount of work he’s put in over his career, consistency, I think it’s awesome.”
Jason Anderson: No sign of Marvin Bagley III on the injury report for Kings vs. Heat. Kings: PROBABLE – Nemanja Bjelica (ankle). OUT – Richaun Holmes (shoulder).
Chris Haynes: Chandler Parsons hires Morgan & Morgan after being struck by individual who’s charged with DUI, according to attorney. Parsons suffered “multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and torn labrum.” His return to play is unclear.
Eric Walden: Donovan Mitchell, on Royce O’Neale’s contract extension: “It’s great to see great things happen to great people. … We all know the worker he is, the time and effort he puts in. You guys have seen the effort, you guys have seen the results.” pic.twitter.com/C0INimr7qU
Ky Carlin: Al Horford is out warming up pregame. He remains a game time decision for today. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/FW2MH6OXvT
The title bump may have looked ordinary, but it is a highly visible marker of a growing trend — as Silicon Valley types have flooded NBA ownership ranks, front offices have adopted their ranking hierarchy with no consistency among organizations. A handful of positions are a major departure for the sport: The Oklahoma City Thunder, for instance, has vice presidents of “insight & foresight” and “identification & intelligence,” while former sportswriter Lee Jenkins serves as the Los Angeles Clippers’ “executive director of research and identity.”
The wave of fancier job names stretches far beyond the Lakers, though — the titles on business cards of personnel around the league have become more scrutinized and yet more inscrutable. And yet they mean something in the NBA. “Oh, it matters,” said Bobby Marks, a former Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager who now works as ESPN’s front-office insider. Travis Schlenk, the Atlanta Hawks’ president of basketball operations, echoed the sentiment. “I know they’re important, and they’re important to my staff,” he said.
The overwhelming majority of NBA executives plug away under often-cloudy job descriptions. A “basketball operations assistant” can function as a salary cap expert or a general office aid. As analytics departments continue growing, teams introduce new positions under new monikers every month. The job title, of course, only means so much. Even if they’re all chasing the same goal. “The most important title,” Sheppard said, “is the one that Toronto has.”
Sixers forward Mike Scott echoed Harris’ sentiments about how special it is to play on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “He did so much for all the races, trying to bring everybody together, a real positive person in our history and it feels good to play on that day,” Scott said before Saturday’s game. “Sharing a court of all different races, it doesn’t matter who you are, it is bringing everybody together.”
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers say Anthony Davis is available to play tonight and will return from a five-game absence against Boston.
Glushon and Ainge spent the weekend negotiating. On Oct. 21, they announced they had agreed to a four-year, $115 million extension. “That was a unanimous decision,” Stevens says. “What Jaylen has done, as a young player in the role he’s been in, on the winning team he’s been on, there are not a lot of comparables. We want him to be here for a long time.” It was the first rookie-scale extension the Celtics had handed out since signing Rajon Rondo to one back in 2009. “That meant a lot,” Brown says. He adds, however, that signing the deal “definitely wasn’t the easiest decision. It wasn’t as easy as people think. I had a lot of inner battles.” Again, he doesn’t want to reveal too much. Only that: “Anytime you make a decision that affects your future, you gotta do your due diligence. This is the only time as a player I have this ability to think about myself. But ultimately I made the right decision.”
Even though he’s posting career-best numbers and is in the midst of establishing individual records, Terry Rozier isn’t about to proclaim he’s arrived. Far from it in fact. “I feel like I ain’t proved s— yet and it’s not to the doubters,” Rozier said. “I give a damn what they say. It’s more to my loved ones, to my family. People that look at me and I really know how much they care about me. Those are the ones that I really want to show what I can do. And like I said, I haven’t showed them nothing yet and I want to keep improving.”
Justin Kubatko: Domantas Sabonis is the first @Indiana Pacers player to produce at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a single game since the team entered the NBA in the 1976-77 season. Sabonis led Indiana to its first win in Denver since Nov. 27, 2007. pic.twitter.com/ObzyLu0nEV
Fein did not get a chance to sit down and chat with his new guard at the time but spoke highly of him, highlighting his leadership and his feel for the game. “His leadership,” Fein said of Chiozza’s greatest advantage. “He can control the game, control the tempo and has a great feel for the game. He is a big time competitor. He had a lot of success in college, a lot of success last year, and even this year in the G League. Someone on the defensive end who can get into people, make people uncomfortable, and run the team on the other side. I am looking forward to working with him.”
Martin believes his defense is the main area he will make an impact for Long Island … and maybe get some time with Brooklyn. The Nets two-way vows to bring his defensive energy to every game he plays in and will serve any role Shaun Fein and the coaching staff want him to fill. “I bring a little bit of everything, mainly defense,” Martin said. “I bring energy and I know I can bring that every game. Most of the time you know your shot is not going to be there every night but your defensive energy has to be there. I feel like that’s one thing I can bring everyday. Just bringing that energy, bringing that defense, and let the offense follow.” “Bringing whatever the team wants me to do, whether it is on the defensive end or the offensive end and rack up as many wins as we can.”
Who would you say you are the tightest with on the team? Terry Rozier: I’m cool with everybody. I’ve always been like that. Even last year, like I’m cool with the guy that even is the most non-cultured on the team. I’m cool with Willy (Hernangomez), I’m cool with Malik (Monk). I would probably say those two the most. Billy and ‘Lik. Just their everyday spirit. Malik is kind of different. He’s real chill, funny, will say whatever comes to mind. Willy is annoying, but funny at the same time. He likes to have fun with it, a good guy. So he reminds me a lot of Daniel Theis. a guy I’ve been around and you just see that click.
Here’s the next question: You’ve been in the NBA for nine years but have played only one team five times. Which team is that? Phoenix … I’ve only played Phoenix five times!? Yeah, but when you think about it, you played there for five or six years. Oh, yeah. And then I came East.
But in late September last year, he decided it was time for a change. He’d recently returned from a trip to China, where he had suited up in the FIBA World Cup for Team USA. He was excited for the tournament. The previous season had worn him down, and he was giddy about the opportunity to rack up some successes, to remember what it felt like to have fun on the court. “I wanted to win that so badly,” he says. “It would have been good for me.” Brown played well, but the team did not, losing twice and failing to qualify for the medal round. “I was devastated,” Brown says. He spent the night after the first defeat to France awake in his hotel room, replaying the game in his head.
“I’m not sure. Right now, (the Timberwolves are) struggling a little bit so we have to get back and (we’re) trying get in a playoff run,” Wiggins said. “That’s my main goal right now. And after that I’m going to decide on Canada basketball. “I never really got a chance to talk to too (many) of the guys, you know. I have great respect for coach (Nick) Nurse and I plan on having a conversation with him eventually.”
Nurse, the Raptors coach who also leads the Canadian team, said he had talked a bit to Wiggins about the possibility of playing and expected a decision shortly. “We’re trying to get all the … best players in, all the best Canadian guys, and it looks pretty good,” Nurse said. “Most of them are already on board and excited about playing. It’s a heck of an opportunity. It’s a chance to go to the Olympics, and you get to play the qualifier in your home country.”