Rick Carlisle was unaware of @ChandlerParsons’ Jan. 15 auto wreck in which he was struck by a DUI driver and suffered, according to his attorney, “multiple severe and permanent injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.”

Carlisle became emotional when I informed him. pic.twitter.com/kA4JFpFK9a

— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) January 20, 2020