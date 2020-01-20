StatMuse: Trae Young has more 40p/10a games in 2 season…
StatMuse: Trae Young has more 40p/10a games in 2 seasons (4) than Steph Curry has his entire career (3). pic.twitter.com/7zUUdj1ygr
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 21, 2020 | 1:58 am UTC Update
Salman Ali: James Harden on why he decided to get extra shots up post-game: “Just getting back to the basics. When you’re struggling, you try to get back to the fundamentals and the basics of your shot-form. Form-shooting and things like that.”
Alykhan Bijani: James Harden: “We’re playing well, playing well and then (we) stop doing the things that were getting us the lead. Sooner or later, we’re going to put a four-quarter game together and just build off that.” #Rockets
Eric Woodyard: Giannis Antetokounmpo reflects on scoring 10K career points vs Bulls: “Being in this position, I could never imagine myself coming in the NBA, now I have 10,000 career points and I can get to 20,000 … I can get to 30,000. It’s up to me, but I’m extremely blessed.”
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green is now questionable. In Portland but not feeling great. Won’t start and Steve Kerr said probably won’t play. Will suit up because they have 8 guys, but won’t play unless needed.
Logan Murdock: Steve Kerr said he was hopeful Kevon Looney could’ve been in the lineup by now, but said he’s still having complications. Kerr declined to specify if his absence was related to his neuropathy: “It’s something I’d rather not expand on b/c I don’t have a good grasp on it.”
January 21, 2020 | 1:30 am UTC Update
Eric Walden: Quin Snyder, on Royce O’Neale’s contract extension; “Well-deserved, and earned. … He’s just worked from the time he’s got here. … The best thing that you can say about Royce is he helps your team win games. It’s rare to have a guy that’s that selfless.”
Jonathan Feigen: Russell Westbrook: “Honestly, I thought we played a good game. Obviously, the last six minutes we didn’t play our best basketball.” OK. I guess the Rockets won, three sets to one.
Rick Noland: “We were not good,” Beilein said. “We could not make a shot. We missed 60 shots.” Actually, 62 in 94 attempts
KC Johnson: Asked if he’d like to get ball on move more, Markkanen said: “Yeah, I think I can do a lot of good things besides just shoot threes. Haven’t really been able to do that lately. Just have to figure out the way I can attack the rim more and get to the free throw line.”
Chris Iseman: Marcus Morris will have his ankle re-evaluated tomorrow. He’s hoping to be able to play on Wednesday against the Lakers.
January 21, 2020 | 12:55 am UTC Update
Tim MacMahon: Thunder 112, Rockets 107 (final). Houston blows a 17-point lead in the final 15:20 of the Rockets’ fourth straight loss and fifth in six games. OKC scored 41 points in the fourth quarter.
Tim MacMahon: Mike D’Antoni: “Right now, we’re in a period where if something goes bad, it goes bad. When it rains, it pours, and it’s pouring.”
Barry Jackson: Heat overcomes 8-point fourth quarter deficit, beats Kings 118-113 in overtime. Nunn 25, Johnson 22 and block of late 3-pointer. Heat 30-13 overall and 7-0 in OT.
Scott Kushner: FINAL: Pelicans 126, Grizzlies 116. New Orleans snaps Memphis’ seven-game winning streak under an assault of 3 pointers. Pels have won 11 of 16 since losing 13 straight. They are 3 games out of the No. 8 spot in the West with Zion Williamson returning on Wednesday.
Eric Walden: Nate McMillan, on Bojan Bogdanovic: “We know he doesn’t need a lot of space. He’s hot right now. He’s playing his best basketball this season.”
January 21, 2020 | 12:29 am UTC Update
KC Johnson: Bucks 111, Bulls 98 Bulls are 1-18 vs. winning teams. Markkanen failed to score in 2nd half, shot 2-for-11 overall. Both makes were tip-ins.
Kane Pitman: Giannis Antetokounmpo completes the triple-double on a dish to DiVincenzo in mid air on a Dirk fade in the post. He finishes with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as he checks out of the game. Just another night at the office for the MVP.
Rod Boone: Final: Magic 106, #Hornets 83 Malik Monk 20 pts/2 assists PJ Washington 19 pts/7 rebs Devonte’ Graham 15 pts (5 of 17)/6 assists Evan Fournier 26 pts That’s now 7 straight losses. Up next: vs. Milwaukee in Paris on Friday
Mike Vorkunov: Knicks 106, Cavs 86. Knicks now 12-32 — tied w/ Cavs for 3rd-worst record Knicks are 8-14 under interim HC Mike Miller. Marcus Morris & Julius Randle with 19 points each. Elfrid Payton with 9p/8a/6r. Damyean Dotson with 12p/5r & Bobby Portis with 12p/5r/4a
Gerald Bourguet: Kelly Oubre is available tonight. Aron Baynes (hip soreness) and Cam Johnson (thigh) are both out
January 21, 2020 | 12:24 am UTC Update
Michael Singer: Malone asked about his potential role with Serbian national team: “Right now I’m having some dialogue with Igor. We’ve had some great conversations. Nothing is official yet, but it’s something that I definitely have interest in.”
JD Shaw: Veteran center Willie Reed has signed an NBA G League contract and will be acquired by the Salt Lake City Stars as a returning player. Reed, 29, parted ways with Olympiacos earlier in the month.
Eric Woodyard: Giannis Antetokounmpo reaches 10,000 points for his career, becoming the 7th player in Bucks history with 10K points. He also joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only Bucks players with 10K pts and 4K rebounds in franchise history. He has 24 points vs. Chicago.
Joe Mussatto: Russell Westbrook has triple-double No. 146. This one against the Thunder. Westbrook now has a triple-double against every team in the league.
Justin Kubatko: The @Detroit Pistons Derrick Rose extended his streak of 20-point games to nine. He’s now one game away from tying the longest such streak of his career.
Serena Winters: Brett Brown: “Ben Simmons was ridiculously dominant tonight…He was just multi-skilled, used all over the place in multiple positions. Ball handler, screen setter, post target, he was on the five man defensively. He was just incredible tonight.” #Sixers
January 20, 2020 | 11:41 pm UTC Update
A. Sherrod Blakely: Anthony Davis will play, but will have a minutes restriction of 28 minutes according to #Lakers HC Frank Vogel.
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel, after talking about his longtime connection to Brad Stevens and appreciation of Boston, where he got his start (7 years as an assistant), was asked about Celtics vs. Lakers: “It’s great to be a Laker … I’m happier than I’ve ever been in the NBA.”
January 20, 2020 | 10:54 pm UTC Update
Derek Bodner: Final: Sixers win 117-111 behind a 34 point, 12 rebound and 12 assist triple double from Ben Simmons. It’s their second straight road win and 4th straight overall as they improve to 29-16 on the season.
Kevin Pelton: Ben Simmons in the seven games since Joel Embiid’s hand injury: 21.3 PPG 9.3 RPG 7.9 APG 63% FGs Sixers now 5-2 in that span, keeping pace in the East without their star.
Andre Drummond: If the roles were reversed I’d be ejected and probably suspended…… sad I’m good though, thanks to everyone who was concerned 🦋
Mike Trudell: Celtics coach Brad Stevens said what stands out about the Lakers is: “The size without losing the agility. A lot of (teams) that have size can’t move like (the Lakers do).”
Jay King: Brad Stevens said Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown won’t come close to 40 minutes tonight. Of either of them, Stevens said Walker is the one to watch more closely because it’s a lower body issue.
Omari Sanfoka II: Taylor Jenkins said it’s been great participating in the events and volunteer work the Grizzlies do leading up to MLK Day: “It’s awesome to be able to showcase the Grizzlies against a great team in the Pelicans, but (also) knowing there’s so much more that goes into this day.”
January 20, 2020 | 10:33 pm UTC Update
Lakers, Sixers interested in Derrick Rose
The Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and multiple teams with championship aspirations have expressed interest in trading for Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Clippers have checked in on Rose as well, but it was more of a common exploratory talk, sources said. The Lakers and Sixers are in search of point guard assistance for the stretch run, sources said.
Rose is happy with the Pistons and isn’t looking to be traded, sources said, but the decision is beyond his control being. He has one more year at $7.6 million remaining on his contract.
Doug Smith: Raptors survive, beat Hawks 122-117; Fred makes a bucket and five straight FTs to seal it Philly at home Wednesday