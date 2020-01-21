USA Today Sports

January 22, 2020 | 12:19 am UTC Update
Professional basketball allowed Delonte West to have structure in his life, to have a level of stability. According to those close to him, that has gone by the wayside since he exited the NBA. West, 36, has most recently worked in construction with his brother, Dmitri, and has struggled to find consistent work, one person close to the former player said. He lives in Maryland with his mother, Delphina Addison.
via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Former teammate Jameer Nelson is one of many people who have witnessed West’s post-career distress and offered help. The National Basketball Players Association has maintained close contact with West and made itself available as a resource. His college coach at Saint Joseph, Phil Martelli, and West’s former player agent, Noah Croom, have been in communication with each other — and West — about providing him support. The same can be said for the Celtics and Mavericks. Both Boston GM Danny Ainge and Dallas owner Mark Cuban have been in direct contact at various points, according to those close to West.
via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

After finding out that an officer recorded a video circulating on social media showing a former NBA player in handcuffs, police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating how and why the video was released. The person in the video is Delonte West. West played for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. The officer who took the video has been suspended as police conduct an internal investigation.
via Abigail Constantino @ WTOP.com

via billoram

January 21, 2020 | 11:52 pm UTC Update
January 21, 2020 | 10:14 pm UTC Update
The Pelicans’ plan is to start Williamson against the Spurs on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN) while monitoring his minutes. Last week, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said the team won’t have a “hard minutes restriction” on Williamson but will play him in short “bursts” in order to keep him fresh.
via Andrew Lopez @ ESPN

Gentry knows that Wednesday will be a little different from your average regular-season NBA contest. “One, it’s going to be a circus and everyone knows that,” Gentry said. “What we have to do is focus on the task at hand and that is playing a really good San Antonio team … It is going to be good to get him out there. I think the big thing for us is we just need to get him out there so all of this goes away and then we can start to figure out rotations and how we are going to play and things we are going to do.”
via Andrew Lopez @ ESPN

Ingram had a career-high 49 points against the Jazz and has blossomed into the team’s No. 1 option. “He’s worked extremely hard to improve his 3-point shooting,” Gentry said. “He’s done it with his free throw shooting. He’s in there every day putting in the work. To me, I’m sure I’m a little bit biased, but I’d be really disappointed if he didn’t make the All-Star team.”
via Andrew Lopez @ ESPN

Wade has a full workload with sponsorship deals, TV projects and a role with Turner Sports on the new NBA on TNT Tuesday Night studio show alongside former players Candace Parker and Shaquille O’Neal and host Adam Lefkoe. The show debuts Jan. 28 ahead of TNT’s two games that night – Boston vs. Miami and Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers. “The biggest thing is just really being excited, talking to the Turner family and producers and everybody involved about what this show can be,” said Wade, 38. “I don’t know how good I will be or how terrible I will be. …But I’m excited to go on TV and talk about the game and bring a perspective that I don’t even know that I have yet and just have fun.”
via Jeff Zillgitt @ USA Today Sports

He joined CAA, the firm that has represented him for his professional career, as the leader of CAA AMP, a cultural strategy agency designed to find new audiences and consumer engagement. “My value was more than my name and I can help this brand go beyond,” Wade said. “We sat down and came up with everything I felt was missing in the workplace in CAA from a brand-marketing standpoint and focusing on diverse voices and having people in the room that look like you and I and not just looking one way. I wanted to step into the culture and be the voice for my culture for minorities, period. Hopefully, we can create something that’s pretty cool together.”
via Jeff Zillgitt @ USA Today Sports

January 21, 2020 | 9:46 pm UTC Update
“I don’t take this opportunity for granted, I know any decisions that I could have made could have led me down the wrong path and hopefully I was a light every time I came back to Peoria was to try to inspire the youth and let them know that there is more out there,” said Livingston. Shaun Livingston is also known for giving back to the Central Illinois community. He hosts numerous events through the Shaun Livingston foundation as well as providing scholarships for minority students.
via CIProud

January 21, 2020 | 8:56 pm UTC Update
Each of the three athletes is honored in the Breaking Down Barriers collection with limited colorways of the Chuck Taylor, the first performance hoops shoe, that are connected to their respective first teams — the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Washington Capitols — as well as limited colorways of the Converse Pro Leather representing the Knicks, Celtics and Pistons.
via Nike News

January 21, 2020 | 8:41 pm UTC Update
As the trade deadline approached a year ago, the Lakers were holed up at their hotel next to Boston Common. For Kuzma, it was a whirl. He had been offered up in trade packages as part of the Lakers pursuit of Anthony Davis and spent the hours before tipoff against the Celtics at TD Garden watching the clock and scanning social media. “That was a weird day,” Kuzma said Monday. “Before trade deadline it was weird, you knew something was going to happen but you didn’t know what was going to happen. But like after the deadline it was like you’ve got to play a game.”
via Bill Oram @ The Athletic

via Bill Oram @ The Athletic

Arn Tellem: In 2015, I made a major career change. I decided to leave the sports agent business after 35 years and become vice chairman of the Detroit Pistons. David, who had retired as commissioner the year before, was among the first people to call to congratulate me. He mused about our past battles and joked: “I only wish this had happened when I was running the NBA.”
via Arn Tellem @ Detroit Free Press

Arn Tellem: David loved to argue, to squabble, to scream, but he was always willing to hear me out. Rather than splitting us apart, the quarreling brought us together. As sarcastic and confrontational as David often was, he was always fair and had a stubborn integrity. I’ve never known anyone more devoted to the NBA, its mission and its players. Over the last three decades, David touched thousands of players’ lives — not in a superficial way, but in an enduring one.
via Arn Tellem @ Detroit Free Press

Arn Tellem: David was a proud liberal with a deep commitment to civil rights and social justice. I remember phoning him at the end of the 2012-13 regular season to say my client Jason Collins was about to come out in Sports Illustrated as the first openly gay man in major American team sports. David, who had fined Kobe Bryant $100,000 for using a homophobic slur during a 2011 contest, not only provided public encouragement, but continually encouraged team owners to give Jason a tryout. He was ecstatic when, after an at-times stressful 10-month wait, Jason did win a roster spot with the Brooklyn Nets and became the NBA’s first openly gay player to actually enter a game. David deserves credit for creating an environment that would be welcoming to Jason, one in which a gay athlete could receive widespread support.
via Arn Tellem @ Detroit Free Press

LaVar Ball has HUGE plans for BBB in 2020 — with a new BBB cartoon, new footwear and even a line of custom car rims … and he’s got some powerful supporters behind him. Ball — along with Master P and Metta World Peace — joined the guys from the office for “TMZ Roundtable” … where they talked about everything from getting their sons to the NBA, to how basketball has helped build their businesses off the court.
via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

LaVar says he not only stands by his decisions to take LaMelo Ball out of high school in the United States (he went to Lithuania and Australia) … but says he’s convinced Melo will be the #1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Ball says his dream would be for the NY Knicks to hire Mark Jackson as the next head coach — who would then take Melo with their first pick. In fact, Ball says he sees a world in which all 3 of his sons sign with the Knicks and play in Madison Square Garden. He thinks his fam can save the franchise.
via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

January 21, 2020 | 8:02 pm UTC Update
