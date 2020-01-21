Kevin Chouinard: Alex Len (lower back pain) is listed a…
Kevin Chouinard: Alex Len (lower back pain) is listed as questionable for tomorrow vs. LAC.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 22, 2020 | 12:19 am UTC Update
Professional basketball allowed Delonte West to have structure in his life, to have a level of stability. According to those close to him, that has gone by the wayside since he exited the NBA. West, 36, has most recently worked in construction with his brother, Dmitri, and has struggled to find consistent work, one person close to the former player said. He lives in Maryland with his mother, Delphina Addison.
Former teammate Jameer Nelson is one of many people who have witnessed West’s post-career distress and offered help. The National Basketball Players Association has maintained close contact with West and made itself available as a resource. His college coach at Saint Joseph, Phil Martelli, and West’s former player agent, Noah Croom, have been in communication with each other — and West — about providing him support. The same can be said for the Celtics and Mavericks. Both Boston GM Danny Ainge and Dallas owner Mark Cuban have been in direct contact at various points, according to those close to West.
From West’s former teammates and coaches to team officials, all have run into the same issue over and over with him. A trip for him to seek help is scheduled and booked, West agrees upon it, and then he cancels. “He has to want to be helped,” said one person directly involved in setting him up with assistance. One of his former teams, according to a person, tried “too many times to count.”
Brad Townsend: On Delonte West, Carlisle says, “you never want to see a human being go through something like this . . . the hope is that he can get some help.”
After finding out that an officer recorded a video circulating on social media showing a former NBA player in handcuffs, police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating how and why the video was released. The person in the video is Delonte West. West played for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. The officer who took the video has been suspended as police conduct an internal investigation.
Bill Oram: Today in Harlem, LeBron James surprised a group of teens as part of a partnership announcement between Lyft and the YMCA. These kids get free access to bikes for a year. Can’t get enough of their reactions when LeBron walks into the gym.
January 21, 2020 | 11:52 pm UTC Update
Tim MacMahon: Rick Carlisle: “Porzingis is scheduled to play. He’s looking forward to playing.” He says Porzingis will play in shorter stints than normal.
Tom Orsborn: With Rudy Gay likely to return, rookie Keldon Johnson is back on G League assignment, per #Spurs. Keldon and Zion faced each other in their first college games last season, with Duke defeating Kentucky. Williamson had 28 points and Keldon finished with 23.
Tom Orsborn: Rudy Gay has been upgraded to probable after missing last three games with an illness, per #Spurs. DeMarre Carroll (illness) remains out.
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green not listed on the injury report tomorrow vs Jazz, Glenn Robinson upgraded to probable, Jacob Evans upgraded to questionable. All three have missed the last two games.
Barry Jackson: Duncan Robinson has a right ankle sprain and is questionable for Heat game Wednesday. Butler (hip) and Dragic (knee bruise) are probable.
January 21, 2020 | 10:14 pm UTC Update
The Pelicans’ plan is to start Williamson against the Spurs on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN) while monitoring his minutes. Last week, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said the team won’t have a “hard minutes restriction” on Williamson but will play him in short “bursts” in order to keep him fresh.
Gentry knows that Wednesday will be a little different from your average regular-season NBA contest. “One, it’s going to be a circus and everyone knows that,” Gentry said. “What we have to do is focus on the task at hand and that is playing a really good San Antonio team … It is going to be good to get him out there. I think the big thing for us is we just need to get him out there so all of this goes away and then we can start to figure out rotations and how we are going to play and things we are going to do.”
Ingram had a career-high 49 points against the Jazz and has blossomed into the team’s No. 1 option. “He’s worked extremely hard to improve his 3-point shooting,” Gentry said. “He’s done it with his free throw shooting. He’s in there every day putting in the work. To me, I’m sure I’m a little bit biased, but I’d be really disappointed if he didn’t make the All-Star team.”
Wade has a full workload with sponsorship deals, TV projects and a role with Turner Sports on the new NBA on TNT Tuesday Night studio show alongside former players Candace Parker and Shaquille O’Neal and host Adam Lefkoe. The show debuts Jan. 28 ahead of TNT’s two games that night – Boston vs. Miami and Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers. “The biggest thing is just really being excited, talking to the Turner family and producers and everybody involved about what this show can be,” said Wade, 38. “I don’t know how good I will be or how terrible I will be. …But I’m excited to go on TV and talk about the game and bring a perspective that I don’t even know that I have yet and just have fun.”
He joined CAA, the firm that has represented him for his professional career, as the leader of CAA AMP, a cultural strategy agency designed to find new audiences and consumer engagement. “My value was more than my name and I can help this brand go beyond,” Wade said. “We sat down and came up with everything I felt was missing in the workplace in CAA from a brand-marketing standpoint and focusing on diverse voices and having people in the room that look like you and I and not just looking one way. I wanted to step into the culture and be the voice for my culture for minorities, period. Hopefully, we can create something that’s pretty cool together.”
Wade plans to keep a busy schedule until he’s 50. “I know for the next 13 years I have my head down, and we’ll re-evaluate after that,” he said. I’m going to continue to grind at life. I’m not stopping. I don’t want to stop. I enjoy building it and seeing it grow and learn from the ones that don’t and keep going.”
January 21, 2020 | 9:46 pm UTC Update
Jonathan Feigen: Of 20 calls/no calls in NBA L2M report of Rockets’ loss to OKC, two were deemed incorrect. Both were Harden turnovers. NBA ruled both should have been OKC fouls. Rockets were up 1 with less than 2 minutes remaining on both, the 2nd led to a Gilgeous-Alexander dunk for the lead.
Ira Winderman: NBA rules no illegal push off from Bam Adebayo on game-tying alley-oop inbound basket at end of regulation in OT victory Monday over Kings. Per NBA: “Adebayo (MIA) releases from the contact with Joseph (SAC) near the basket.”
Ira Winderman: Among those who represented the Heat at today’s David Stern memorial in New York were the Arisons, Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra, Andy Elisburg and Eric Woolworth, with Riley among the speakers.
A former Illinois Mister Basketball now honored by his hometown. NBA veteran Shaun Livingston now has a street named after him, right outside his alma mater. Shaun Livingston has had his share of awards. The former number four overall pick in the NBA draft won three NBA titles in 15 seasons. Livingston now has a street bearing his name.
“I don’t take this opportunity for granted, I know any decisions that I could have made could have led me down the wrong path and hopefully I was a light every time I came back to Peoria was to try to inspire the youth and let them know that there is more out there,” said Livingston. Shaun Livingston is also known for giving back to the Central Illinois community. He hosts numerous events through the Shaun Livingston foundation as well as providing scholarships for minority students.
NBATV’s Jared Greenberg is being added to TNT’s revamped Tuesday NBA coverage as a sideline reporter, The Big Lead has learned from sources with knowledge of the decision.
January 21, 2020 | 8:56 pm UTC Update
Alec Burks interested in re-signing with Warriors
Alec Burks has made it clear that even in this deeply afflicted season he enjoys being a Warrior and is interested in remaining beyond his one-year contract, to see what it’s like to play with the fully restored roster expected to grace the court next October.
Several teams in recent weeks have expressed interest in Burks, according to league sources, and some have gone so far to scout him. That’s not likely to change. There is demand for veteran, low-maintenance wings unbothered by circumstances and capable of creating offense for both themselves and teammates.
The Warriors, for obvious reasons, continue to be very much involved in trade buzz around the league. The general belief is they’ll make at least one move and maybe two before the noon deadline on Feb. 6.
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on @AltitudeSR speaking about tomorrow’s matchup with the Rockets: “We’re playing a team that’s a wounded animal. They’ve lost four in a row so we know we’re going to get their best shot.”
From Shohei Ohtani to Naomi Osaka, Rui Hachimura has impressed both on and off the floor, including Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish. He stopped by to see Hachimura’s Wizards beat the Pistons Monday. “That’s right,” Darvish said to the Wizards’ Japanese website. “We are going to dinner after the game so I stopped by.”
In 1950, Chuck Cooper, Nat Clifton and Earl Lloyd broke down the NBA’s color barrier and helped to integrate the league. Seventy years later, Converse’s Breaking Down Barriers collection celebrates the progressive spark Clifton, Cooper and Lloyd brought to the National Basketball Association and beyond.
Each of the three athletes is honored in the Breaking Down Barriers collection with limited colorways of the Chuck Taylor, the first performance hoops shoe, that are connected to their respective first teams — the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Washington Capitols — as well as limited colorways of the Converse Pro Leather representing the Knicks, Celtics and Pistons.
January 21, 2020 | 8:41 pm UTC Update
As the trade deadline approached a year ago, the Lakers were holed up at their hotel next to Boston Common. For Kuzma, it was a whirl. He had been offered up in trade packages as part of the Lakers pursuit of Anthony Davis and spent the hours before tipoff against the Celtics at TD Garden watching the clock and scanning social media. “That was a weird day,” Kuzma said Monday. “Before trade deadline it was weird, you knew something was going to happen but you didn’t know what was going to happen. But like after the deadline it was like you’ve got to play a game.”
Just like the days leading up to those final nerve-racking hours in Boston, it would not be hard for Kuzma to find speculation on his future these days. “I consumed it more last year,” he said. “This year is different I don’t care at all, but last year it was new and foreign, so it was like more of a can’t-really-escape-it thing. But for me it’s a little bit easier now. I don’t really have my Twitter like that. I don’t really use it.”
Arn Tellem: In 2015, I made a major career change. I decided to leave the sports agent business after 35 years and become vice chairman of the Detroit Pistons. David, who had retired as commissioner the year before, was among the first people to call to congratulate me. He mused about our past battles and joked: “I only wish this had happened when I was running the NBA.”
Arn Tellem: David loved to argue, to squabble, to scream, but he was always willing to hear me out. Rather than splitting us apart, the quarreling brought us together. As sarcastic and confrontational as David often was, he was always fair and had a stubborn integrity. I’ve never known anyone more devoted to the NBA, its mission and its players. Over the last three decades, David touched thousands of players’ lives — not in a superficial way, but in an enduring one.
Arn Tellem: David was a proud liberal with a deep commitment to civil rights and social justice. I remember phoning him at the end of the 2012-13 regular season to say my client Jason Collins was about to come out in Sports Illustrated as the first openly gay man in major American team sports. David, who had fined Kobe Bryant $100,000 for using a homophobic slur during a 2011 contest, not only provided public encouragement, but continually encouraged team owners to give Jason a tryout. He was ecstatic when, after an at-times stressful 10-month wait, Jason did win a roster spot with the Brooklyn Nets and became the NBA’s first openly gay player to actually enter a game. David deserves credit for creating an environment that would be welcoming to Jason, one in which a gay athlete could receive widespread support.
LaVar Ball has HUGE plans for BBB in 2020 — with a new BBB cartoon, new footwear and even a line of custom car rims … and he’s got some powerful supporters behind him. Ball — along with Master P and Metta World Peace — joined the guys from the office for “TMZ Roundtable” … where they talked about everything from getting their sons to the NBA, to how basketball has helped build their businesses off the court.
LaVar says he not only stands by his decisions to take LaMelo Ball out of high school in the United States (he went to Lithuania and Australia) … but says he’s convinced Melo will be the #1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Ball says his dream would be for the NY Knicks to hire Mark Jackson as the next head coach — who would then take Melo with their first pick. In fact, Ball says he sees a world in which all 3 of his sons sign with the Knicks and play in Madison Square Garden. He thinks his fam can save the franchise.
Metta World Peace says Ball’s youngest son is the real deal — and thinks he’ll be a force to be reckoned with at the top levels. As for Master P, his 2 sons are rising up the ranks too — but P says even if his kids don’t make it to the NBA, he’s setting them up for success in the business world. You gotta hear his plans.
January 21, 2020 | 8:02 pm UTC Update
Jim Eichenhofer: Zion Williamson on his impending #NBA debut and the reaction of fans: “I know the people of New Orleans are going to show a lot of love, because that’s what they do. For outside people, all I can do is invite the love.”
Farbod Esnaashari: Lou Williams sums up the Laker/Clipper dynamic perfectly: “This is a Laker town. There ain’t no confusion about that. That’s perfectly fine with us. We prefer it for the odds to go against us. I think that brings the best out of us.” Via: @SLAM Magazine
Farbod Esnaashari: Lou Williams on what he expects a Clipper parade to be like. “We’ll be the first team in NBA history that it’s L.A. our way and we can possibly hear boos at our own parade. I want to win it for the experience.” It takes a special type of player to embrace that. @SLAM Magazine