Kings unlikely to trade Bogdan Bogdanovic

According to a league source with knowledge of the situation, barring a major change in the team’s thinking, the Kings are likely to hold onto Bogdanovic and try to work out a long-term solution with him over the summer. Sacramento’s front office knows Bogdanovic’s market value could hit the $15-18 million per year range, but they also understand the type of player he is when healthy and how important he is to the Kings franchise.
34 mins ago

When Charlotte Hornets center Willy Hernangomez first came to the NBA, he didn’t get it. Where’s the structure? Where’s the conformity? When did everyone stop wearing the same team-issued gear? “I was so used to ‘Team Lunch,’ ‘Team Dinner,’ always wear team clothes,” said Spaniard Hernangomez. “(In the NBA) we have a lot more individual freedom: It’s ‘See you tomorrow on the team bus. Do whatever you want.’
34 mins ago

Biyombo, a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, played professionally in Spain before coming to the NBA in 2011. What he sees in United States youth basketball is foreign to his development. “In the U.S., it’s a personal game,” Biyombo said. “In the AAU, if your father or somebody else close to you put the team together, then you have to be the one scoring the ball. Kids grow up with that mindset. Where, in Europe, kids train more together — winning is more a team thing.”
34 mins ago

Batum started 76 of 82 games for the Portland Trail Blazers as a 20-year-old rookie in 2008. He said the basketball schooling he got had him ready for the NBA. “We go through the pro system earlier. We’re used to everything that goes with it — practice, traveling, money. We’re more prepared when we get here,” Batum said. “The adjustment is to a new culture and a new country. Everything else — the structure, leaving friends and family — we’ve already done.”
34 mins ago

Everywhere you looked, there were positive signs in regard to injured players. There was Zach Collins, going through on-court drills with a basketball — shooting short jumpers and even left-handed layups — as he recovers from a torn labrum. No full workout with the team yet, but on the court and even shooting with his (injured) left arm. At the other end of the court, there was CJ McCollum working out with coaches — running full speed as he shot and went through defensive drills — as he recovers from a sprained ankle.
34 mins ago

Nobody’s saying how long he’ll play, but Zion Williamson shouldn’t be expected to play beyond the 20-minute range against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. “I think everybody’s gotta understand, he doesn’t have minutes restrictions, but we’re gonna have all eyes on him as far as the energy bursts and how long he can play consecutively,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told Yahoo Sports. “Obviously, it’ll be short minutes for a while. Short, consecutive minutes.”
41 mins ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo and Cam Reynolds all visited the Paris Saint-Germain soccer franchise, where the brothers showed off some pretty refined soccer skills and Giannis looked like a kid in a candy store as he accepted a personalized jersey.
1 hour ago

NBA All-Star and Denver Nuggets player Paul Millsap has teamed up with PGA REACH, the nonprofit arm of the PGA of America, to help bring diversity to the game of golf. It was announced Wednesday that Millsap is the first-appointed ambassador for PGA WORKS, a PGA REACH initiative designed to create a pipeline for diverse talent to gain access to career opportunities in the golf industry.
1 hour ago

Millsap will also launch a golf academy under the umbrella of CORE4, a prep academy school and state-of-the-art basketball training facility that he co-founded with his three brothers in Atlanta. Through the CORE4 golf academy, students will be exposed to careers in the golf workforce and pathways to PGA membership. According to the power forward, the mission of PGA WORKS “aligns perfectly” with the CORE4 mantra: “the power of 4: character, community, commitment and competition.”
1 hour ago

Derrick Jones to participate in Slam Dunk Contest

Shams Charania: Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. has accepted an invitation to the NBA Slam Dunk contest at All-Star weekend in Chicago, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Jones — a key rotation player for Miami — joins Lakers’ Dwight Howard as dunk contest commitments.
2 hours ago

Top Rumors

, , , , ,

In talking with Bloomberg’s Ian Boudway, Joe Tsai notes that getting NBA games back on CCTV-5, the Chinese government owned version of ESPN, is critical. TenCent, the company that holds the NBA’s streaming rights, is back airing games, but CCTV has refused to relent on its boycott. “Once you are on the air,” Tsai said, “everything will come back.” And a “person familiar with the matter” told Bouway that the league is optimistic the network will begin airing games again, starting with the All-Star Game on February 16.
2 hours ago

Whenever the controversy ends, the question is whether the Nets, with their Chinese owner, will supplant the Rockets as China’s team, a position Houston held from the time they drafted Yao Ming in 2002 till last fall’s controversy. Tsai doesn’t think it’s a big deal. Most of the China revenue, along with most NBA revenue in general, is shared by all 30 teams. “If the Nets are very well-known in China, maybe we will get a little bit more sponsorship revenue, maybe some Chinese company will have signs here instead of Qatar Airways,” he told Boudway, pointing to ads ringing the rafters at Barclays. “But that doesn’t really move the needle. What’s important is if the NBA is very popular in China.”
2 hours ago

