Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say Trae Young (right thigh cont…
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say Trae Young (right thigh contusion) is questionable tonight.
January 22, 2020 | 10:41 pm UTC Update
Reggie Jackson returns from injury
Keith Langlois: Reggie Jackson back tonight, Derrick Rose starts
James Ham: Kent Bazemore will wear No. 26 for Kings, Buddy Hield wears No. 24, which is what @Kent Bazemore usually chooses. Anthony Tolliver is set to wear his standard No. 43.
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Luke Walton says he will start Bjelica and Dedmon with Bagley out tonight.
After his move from the Washington Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, NBA star Dwight Howard is officially ready to part ways with his home in the capital. The athlete recently listed his sprawling Washington, D.C., penthouse with Sotheby’s for $2.475 million.
January 22, 2020 | 10:10 pm UTC Update
Kings unlikely to trade Bogdan Bogdanovic
According to a league source with knowledge of the situation, barring a major change in the team’s thinking, the Kings are likely to hold onto Bogdanovic and try to work out a long-term solution with him over the summer. Sacramento’s front office knows Bogdanovic’s market value could hit the $15-18 million per year range, but they also understand the type of player he is when healthy and how important he is to the Kings franchise.
Despite the poor showing this season, the Kings believe they have the talent to compete. Bogdanovic is a big part of that evaluation. If the Kings shift course and move on from him, they’ll likely have multiple offers to sift through and they will want a mint in return.
When Charlotte Hornets center Willy Hernangomez first came to the NBA, he didn’t get it. Where’s the structure? Where’s the conformity? When did everyone stop wearing the same team-issued gear? “I was so used to ‘Team Lunch,’ ‘Team Dinner,’ always wear team clothes,” said Spaniard Hernangomez. “(In the NBA) we have a lot more individual freedom: It’s ‘See you tomorrow on the team bus. Do whatever you want.’
Biyombo, a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, played professionally in Spain before coming to the NBA in 2011. What he sees in United States youth basketball is foreign to his development. “In the U.S., it’s a personal game,” Biyombo said. “In the AAU, if your father or somebody else close to you put the team together, then you have to be the one scoring the ball. Kids grow up with that mindset. Where, in Europe, kids train more together — winning is more a team thing.”
Batum started 76 of 82 games for the Portland Trail Blazers as a 20-year-old rookie in 2008. He said the basketball schooling he got had him ready for the NBA. “We go through the pro system earlier. We’re used to everything that goes with it — practice, traveling, money. We’re more prepared when we get here,” Batum said. “The adjustment is to a new culture and a new country. Everything else — the structure, leaving friends and family — we’ve already done.”
Everywhere you looked, there were positive signs in regard to injured players. There was Zach Collins, going through on-court drills with a basketball — shooting short jumpers and even left-handed layups — as he recovers from a torn labrum. No full workout with the team yet, but on the court and even shooting with his (injured) left arm. At the other end of the court, there was CJ McCollum working out with coaches — running full speed as he shot and went through defensive drills — as he recovers from a sprained ankle.
But most of all, there was news — big news — of Jusuf Nurkic going through a contact practice, albeit mostly halfcourt, as he recovers from his broken left leg. Nobody was willing to say how soon Nurkic could be back playing in games, but just the news of him playing full speed in practice is reason for optimism.
January 22, 2020 | 10:03 pm UTC Update
Nobody’s saying how long he’ll play, but Zion Williamson shouldn’t be expected to play beyond the 20-minute range against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. “I think everybody’s gotta understand, he doesn’t have minutes restrictions, but we’re gonna have all eyes on him as far as the energy bursts and how long he can play consecutively,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told Yahoo Sports. “Obviously, it’ll be short minutes for a while. Short, consecutive minutes.”
“I want him to be excited, and he is excited,” Gentry told Yahoo Sports. “This is this kid’s lifelong dream since he was 4 years old. Everybody wants to be an NBA guy. And to be an NBA guy and be the first pick, it’s mind-boggling. It really is. The thing I said to him, you’ve done it, you’re there. Enjoy it. Enjoy the moment, enjoy it.”
Stefan Bondy: Kyrie Irving (hamstring) is probable for tomorrow’s game against former teammate LeBron James.
Michael Gallagher: The Nets downgraded Nic Claxton (left shoulder contusion) to doubtful for tomorrow against the Lakers.
Sixty years later he still thinks about it. “How could you not,” Harold Gifford says. Gifford thinks about the night he safely landed the NBA’s Minneapolis Lakers in an Iowa cornfield. “It is on mind a lot. I relive it,” Gifford says of the event known in Carroll, Iowa as “The Miracle Cornfield Landing.”
Caught in a massive snowstorm and running low on fuel, Gifford and the two other pilots knew they were running out of options. “So, I had to make a pretty gutsy decision at that point,” Gifford said. The air force veteran brought the plane low over Carroll. So low, Gifford recalls seeing a Hamm’s beer billboard. “Water towers are 125 feet high, and we were below that,” Gifford said. Outside of town, he chose a cornfield
Gifford still has the place mat the members of the team signed at breakfast in Carroll the next morning. He offered up with pride that the DC-3 was later flown out of the field and put back into service. A housing subdivision now stands there with a basketball court at the site of the landing. The Los Angeles Lakers donated $25,000 for the court and Gifford was there 10 years ago for the dedication.
January 22, 2020 | 9:20 pm UTC Update
Barry Jackson: While Derrick Jones Jr. has been invited to Slam Dunk contest All Star weekend, Duncan Robinson hasn’t received word on if he will be invited to 3-point contest, per league-employed source. Butler expected to play in the game, and so will Bam if Barkley gets his way (&Bam should)
Jason Quick: Terry Stotts says Nurkic went 5-on-5 in halfcourt and participated fully in practice. “I guess it’s a milestone, but its part of his progression.” Said the team has been targeting this week for an increase in his workload, but still no definite date set for his return.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo and Cam Reynolds all visited the Paris Saint-Germain soccer franchise, where the brothers showed off some pretty refined soccer skills and Giannis looked like a kid in a candy store as he accepted a personalized jersey.
Midway through the NBA season, FOX Sports Wisconsin is reporting a 28% increase in Milwaukee Bucks television ratings, with Bucks telecasts averaging a 3.4 HH rating in the Milwaukee DMA. Bucks television ratings on FOX Sports Wisconsin are the second highest in the NBA.
Last season, Bucks ratings on FOX Sports Wisconsin saw an increase of 32%, which means the team has seen a 60% increase over the last two seasons and a spike in viewership that is the highest in nearly 20 years.
NBA All-Star and Denver Nuggets player Paul Millsap has teamed up with PGA REACH, the nonprofit arm of the PGA of America, to help bring diversity to the game of golf. It was announced Wednesday that Millsap is the first-appointed ambassador for PGA WORKS, a PGA REACH initiative designed to create a pipeline for diverse talent to gain access to career opportunities in the golf industry.
Millsap will also launch a golf academy under the umbrella of CORE4, a prep academy school and state-of-the-art basketball training facility that he co-founded with his three brothers in Atlanta. Through the CORE4 golf academy, students will be exposed to careers in the golf workforce and pathways to PGA membership. According to the power forward, the mission of PGA WORKS “aligns perfectly” with the CORE4 mantra: “the power of 4: character, community, commitment and competition.”
January 22, 2020 | 8:58 pm UTC Update
Derrick Jones to participate in Slam Dunk Contest
Shams Charania: Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. has accepted an invitation to the NBA Slam Dunk contest at All-Star weekend in Chicago, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Jones — a key rotation player for Miami — joins Lakers’ Dwight Howard as dunk contest commitments.
Fred Katz: Brooks on if Rui might play a rehab G League game: “We haven’t got to that point, but definitely he’ll practice. Probably not games because, one, we have a game every other night. If we can get some good practices in, he’ll be ready. But that’s not out of the equation either.”
Jason Quick: Caleb Swanigan said “Nurk looked like Nurk” during practice, adding that Nurkić dunked at one point.
In talking with Bloomberg’s Ian Boudway, Joe Tsai notes that getting NBA games back on CCTV-5, the Chinese government owned version of ESPN, is critical. TenCent, the company that holds the NBA’s streaming rights, is back airing games, but CCTV has refused to relent on its boycott. “Once you are on the air,” Tsai said, “everything will come back.” And a “person familiar with the matter” told Bouway that the league is optimistic the network will begin airing games again, starting with the All-Star Game on February 16.
Whenever the controversy ends, the question is whether the Nets, with their Chinese owner, will supplant the Rockets as China’s team, a position Houston held from the time they drafted Yao Ming in 2002 till last fall’s controversy. Tsai doesn’t think it’s a big deal. Most of the China revenue, along with most NBA revenue in general, is shared by all 30 teams. “If the Nets are very well-known in China, maybe we will get a little bit more sponsorship revenue, maybe some Chinese company will have signs here instead of Qatar Airways,” he told Boudway, pointing to ads ringing the rafters at Barclays. “But that doesn’t really move the needle. What’s important is if the NBA is very popular in China.”
Having been seen with his daughter, Gianna, at numerous NBA games recently, Bryant was quizzed on whether there may one day be a future for her in the league where he made his name. Speaking exclusively to CNN, the LA Lakers legend said: “I think there are a couple of players who could play in the NBA right now honestly. There’s a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it.”
Bryant went on to name three WNBA ( Women’s National Basketball Association) stars who he believes could make the jump into the men’s league. “Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Della Donne. There’s a lot of great players out there so they could certainly keep up with them,” he said.
January 22, 2020 | 8:42 pm UTC Update
ShowtimeForum: “The #Lakers, Clippers, Mavericks, Rockets and 76ers are among the teams that have expressed some Covington interest, according to people familiar with the matter.” Via: @bzcohen | #Lakeshow pic.twitter.com/ScjEI8bvJq
Kellan Olson: T.J. Warren said he almost went to the wrong locker room when he returned to the arena for the first time since being traded. He talked to Book last night. Is still close with a lot of guys from the team. Said he’s heard “really great things” about Monty.
Andrew Greif: Clippers forwards Paul George (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (left knee injury management) will *not* play tonight in Atlanta, per the team. Pat Beverley, who left last night’s win in Dallas with a sore right groin, is “doubtful” to play.
Will Guillory: Pelicans officially upgrade Zion Williamson, Derrick Favors and Jahlil Okafor to probable. JJ Redick has been downgraded to questionable.