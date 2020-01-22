Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young is out for tonight, Lloyd …
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young is out for tonight, Lloyd Pierce says. Pierce says he bruised his right thigh last game.
January 23, 2020 | 1:18 am UTC Update
Will Guillory: Gentry makes it official that Zion Williamson will start tonight. The plan is to play him in short bursts.
Brad Turner: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Zion’s debut: “I’m glad he’s back. A talent like that, he’s a great guy on top of it all, the whole world needs to see him. Obviously it’s good for the Pelicans, but it’s good for basketball. He’s quite a package, both as a player and as a person.”
Vincent Goodwill: Gregg Popovich on Zion: “It’s like watching a new generation come in. It’s exciting.” Recalled being an assistant under Larry Brown and being mesmerized by Michael Jordan
John Denton: Former @Orlando Magic C Marcin Gortat, who played in Orlando from 2007-11, is sitting court side for tonight’s game.
January 23, 2020 | 12:47 am UTC Update
Dallas has made at least one acquisition before each of the past three trade deadlines. A source told The News that the Mavericks were strongly weighing potential trades before Powell’s injury. Now it’s imperative that Dallas add a big man before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, two weeks from Thursday.
While Detroit’s Andre Drummond seems to be atop fans’ wish list, team sources continue to emphasize – before and since Powell’s injury – that Drummond is not a fit, tactically or financially ($27 million this season).
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams says he’s done all he can do to make it known around the league how deserving Devin Booker is of an All-Star selection this year. “You’d be hard-pressed to name another guard who’s *that* much better than Devin.”
Wes Goldberg: Glenn Robinson (ankle) is now listed as available by the Warriors for tonight’s game vs. the Jazz. Jacob Evans (concussion) is questionable, though he went through shootaround this morning. Kevon Looney (abdominal soreness) still listed as out.
January 23, 2020 | 12:26 am UTC Update
Multiple teams have reached out to the Warriors in recent weeks to see what it would take to acquire Burks, league sources have confirmed with The Chronicle. But at this point, Golden State is still looking for better offers for him.
As the Warriors prepare to try returning to contention next season with a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, they are interested in stockpiling assets. A late first-round or even early second-round pick could conceivably be enough to land Burks.
Jonathan Feigen: William Howard up from the G League for the Rockets and is scheduled to be on the road trip. With that, FWIW, the left side of Rockets locker room has more Europeans (Sefolosha, Capela, Hartenstein, Howard) than North Americans (Westbrook, Gordon, Frazier.)
Andrew Greif: Doc Rivers pregame on PG: “I think he did 2-on-2 (Tues.). I think he did something today as well but as I said before I know he’s close but I don’t know if that means tomorrow, or five days. We’re just letting him go through the process. That’s something you don’t want to rush.”
January 23, 2020 | 12:07 am UTC Update
Tim MacMahon: Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is unlikely to play against the Rockets due to back tightness that he experienced during his pregame routine. He’s extremely expected to be day to day.
Nick Kosmider: Re: Porter: Slight tweak that occurred while warming up was more toward the upper back and is not in the area of previous surgery. The Nuggets haven’t been monitoring any lingering issues. The tweak just popped up a short time ago and Denver is exercising an abundance of caution.
Candace Buckner: John Wall is in Miami with the #Wizards and told me he spent the afternoon playing 5-on-5 with… Amar’e Stoudemire (!) at a local gym inside a hotel. This is a significant step in Wall’s Achilles’ rehabilitation. However, still don’t expect him to play this season.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young will miss tonight’s game vs. the Clippers with a right thigh contusion. “It was worse today even than it was yesterday, I guess, but he came in and got it checked out and did a couple tests and just not good for tonight.” — Lloyd Pierce
Casey Holdahl: CJ McCollum (left ankle sprain) is questionable for Friday’s game vs. Mavs. Hassan Whiteside (groin contusion) is probable.
January 22, 2020 | 11:24 pm UTC Update
Kyle Goon: No restrictions for AD or Rondo tonight, but Frank Vogel says the medical team has told him to “be smart” with AD and check on how he’s feeling. Preferred minutes are about 30.
James Edwards III: #Pistons’ Andre Drummond (mouth/missing tooth) will not play against the #Kings tonight.
Andrew Greif: Patrick Beverley (sore groin) will not play tonight, coach Doc Rivers says. Said he is still figuring out starters.
Wade, whose jersey will be retired by the Heat during a three-day ceremony Feb. 21-23, said Tuesday that a potential Heat ownership role is something not in his immediate future but still a long-term possibility. “When it comes to talking to the Arisons about ownership, we’ve definitely sat down and talked about what I wanted to do when the game was over with,” Wade said while speaking on a TNT conference call, days before he debuts as a studio analyst on TNT’s January-through-April Tuesday night NBA package.
Dwyane Wade: “That is a conversation that will continue to be ongoing. Right now, as you guys know, my family and I moved to Los Angeles and I’m really involved in so many other areas of my life and I want to get that going. Basketball will be there. My ties to Miami will never go anywhere. When the opportunity makes sense and it’s right, then we will definitely sit down and have an even more in-depth conversation.”
What will it be like talking about contemporaries as a studio analyst? “That’s the toughest part, one of the reasons like a guy like myself didn’t think about really going right into broadcasting because I didn’t want to talk about guys I just played with, guys I had great relationships with. I think it’s all about your perspective, how you answer questions, how you talk about someone’s performance. It’s all about how you respect as well. I’m going to try to be honest and really think about certain things and… knowing how I felt when certain guys said certain things about me.”
January 22, 2020 | 11:10 pm UTC Update
Joakim Noah an option for Mavs?
Tim MacMahon: Sources: The Mavs have touched base with Joakim Noah as they search for center depth in the wake of Dwight Powell’s season-ending injury. Dallas has concerns about Noah’s health and is considering several other options, including G League and overseas players.
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra said he joked with Goran Dragic that he was going to call him “Goran Brady Dragic” after his perfect pass to Bam Adebayo to force overtime Monday.
Omari Sanfoka II: Brad Stevens on the Grizzlies’ recent streak: “Ja’s skill is top-level, Jaren’s skill is top-level. They’ve got a lot going for them.”
The uniforms that LeBron James and his cartoon pals will be wearing on the court against the Monstars in Space Jam 2 were revealed on Wednesday. The Twitter account for the J23 Jordan account posted two images of the jersey and shorts that will be released to promote the Looney Tunes movie sequel.
January 22, 2020 | 10:57 pm UTC Update
Jonathan Feigen: Nuggets guard Gary Harris upgraded from doubtful to questionable to play vs. Rockets tonight. We’ll know more, perhaps, in about 40 minutes.
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra said Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic and Duncan Robinson are playing tonight vs. Wizards. Justise Winslow still out.
Tim Reynolds: Spo relaying one of the stories Riles shared at the memorial, including how Pat was often told by David Stern that he’d get fine money back if he behaved going forward. Spoiler alert: Pat never got any of his money back.
Scott Anez: Stan Van Gundy on the passing of Commissioner David Stern, “He and I did not see eye to eye at times but he made everyone in the league alotta money through his vision which is basically globalization and marketing. He held everybody to a standard of promoting the game.”
Tim Bontemps: Brett Brown says center Norvel Pelle will be active tonight against the Raptors. Pelle is on the final day of his 45-day allotment on his two-way contract. Unless the Sixers create a roster spot and convert his deal, he won’t be eligible to play for them again until late March.