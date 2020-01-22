USA Today Sports

Wade, whose jersey will be retired by the Heat during a three-day ceremony Feb. 21-23, said Tuesday that a potential Heat ownership role is something not in his immediate future but still a long-term possibility. “When it comes to talking to the Arisons about ownership, we’ve definitely sat down and talked about what I wanted to do when the game was over with,” Wade said while speaking on a TNT conference call, days before he debuts as a studio analyst on TNT’s January-through-April Tuesday night NBA package.
Storyline: Dwyane Wade NBA Owner?
Dwyane Wade: “That is a conversation that will continue to be ongoing. Right now, as you guys know, my family and I moved to Los Angeles and I’m really involved in so many other areas of my life and I want to get that going. Basketball will be there. My ties to Miami will never go anywhere. When the opportunity makes sense and it’s right, then we will definitely sit down and have an even more in-depth conversation.”
What will it be like talking about contemporaries as a studio analyst? “That’s the toughest part, one of the reasons like a guy like myself didn’t think about really going right into broadcasting because I didn’t want to talk about guys I just played with, guys I had great relationships with. I think it’s all about your perspective, how you answer questions, how you talk about someone’s performance. It’s all about how you respect as well. I’m going to try to be honest and really think about certain things and… knowing how I felt when certain guys said certain things about me.”
Joakim Noah an option for Mavs?

Tim MacMahon: Sources: The Mavs have touched base with Joakim Noah as they search for center depth in the wake of Dwight Powell’s season-ending injury. Dallas has concerns about Noah’s health and is considering several other options, including G League and overseas players.
The uniforms that LeBron James and his cartoon pals will be wearing on the court against the Monstars in Space Jam 2 were revealed on Wednesday. The Twitter account for the J23 Jordan account posted two images of the jersey and shorts that will be released to promote the Looney Tunes movie sequel.

