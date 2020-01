Wade, whose jersey will be retired by the Heat during a three-day ceremony Feb. 21-23, said Tuesday that a potential Heat ownership role is something not in his immediate future but still a long-term possibility. “When it comes to talking to the Arisons about ownership, we’ve definitely sat down and talked about what I wanted to do when the game was over with,” Wade said while speaking on a TNT conference call, days before he debuts as a studio analyst on TNT’s January-through-April Tuesday night NBA package.