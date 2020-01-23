The Hawks were close to a deal that would have sent Cha…
The Hawks were close to a deal that would have sent Chandler Parsons and the Nets’ 2020 first-round pick to Detroit for Drummond, but Atlanta was unwilling to add the pick because Drummond’s contract extension demands are currently too high, according to multiple league sources.
January 23, 2020 | 12:53 pm UTC Update
Danilo Gallinari stands out as an option. Multiple playoff teams have expressed interest in the Thunder forward, including the Mavericks and Sixers, according to league sources.
The Mavericks are continuously cited by league sources as a potential landing spot for Grizzlies wing Andre Iguodala, who could help them this season as a secondary ball handler without compromising their future cap space. The Mavs have also made offers to the Timberwolves for Robert Covington, but those have been declined, according to multiple league sources. Covington won’t make many plays off the dribble, but he’d be an upgrade over Dorian Finney-Smith as a 3-and-D wing. It remains to be seen if Dallas has the ammo to complete a trade, but it’s clear that the team is looking to bolster its postseason odds.
The Spanish Charlotte Hornets player, Willy Hernangmez, said it will be “a dream to play again with Luka Doncic” before the ‘NBA Pars Game 2020’, the first regular season game on French soil in history to face the Friday Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks. “Of course it will be a dream to play again with Luka (Doncic) and with Kristaps (Porzingis), who have been my companions. You never know what is going to happen and where you are going to be, but right now I am focused on trying to take advantage of the opportunities, on playing anywhere and being able to give the maximum of m, “Hernangmez said. “With Luka we are always supporting each other, always playing the game console, talking on FaceTime… It makes me very happy for how he is playing, for how he is dominating the league and that he is always there, giving us courage to my brother and me, because he knows they are difficult times, “he added about the Dallas Mavericks Slovenian.
On Christmas Day, DeLooper, 28, of Fishtown, set off on an epic quest crisscrossing North America to see all 30 NBA teams play at home in 30 days. His goal: to get on every NBA arena’s Jumbotron. As of Thursday, DeLooper had 29 very successful and very silly Jumbotron appearances under his belt, with just one more to go Thursday night.
His strategy, he said, is all about location, costumes, and “subpar dance moves.” “It’s definitely taught me a lot about myself,” DeLooper said of his odd odyssey. “Be open to new things and put out good energy and good energy should return.”
January 23, 2020 | 7:12 am UTC Update
Karl-Anthony Towns untouchable?
Despite recent rumors and speculation with the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, Rosas insists that Towns, 24, is Minnesota’s franchise guy for now and the future. “Karl-Anthony Towns is as untouchable as they come,” Rosas told ESPN. “He’s the best player on our team and he’s the guy we’re building around. Everything we do is to help him become the best player and to help us become the best team we can be. He’s a special talent that we’re going to do anything possible to help him achieve his highest potential.”
Brandon Ingram a max player?
The team is high on Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker moving forward. It also doesn’t have a ton of cap flexibility with the expected restricted free agency offer sheets coming Ingram’s way. League sources are expecting his play this year to earn him max money in offer sheets this summer.
Bucks not moving Eric Bledsoe?
The 39-6 Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the NBA and have refuted a report that they would be willing to deal guard Eric Bledsoe if offered an enticing return package. “We have no talked to any teams about trading [Bledsoe], since the day that we traded for him,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst told Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck. “And I think it’s evident, pretty strongly, in the fact that we extended Eric, what he means to us. The fact that we currently have the best record in the NBA, had the best record last year in the NBA, he’s an All-NBA First Team defender and a guy that we feel strongly should be an All-Star for the Milwaukee Bucks this year. We have not had those conversations, and we are not going to trade Eric Bledsoe.”
Sources also say the Wolves are happy to keep Covington and make him a part of the vision for next season, but everybody outside of Towns is available in a trade. Or at least the Wolves are willing to take those trade calls. Their priority is setting up more roster flexibility for acquiring bigger names, and finding a playmaker who meshes perfectly with setting up Towns.
A rapidly escalating arms race for this star role player is pitting the league’s elite against each other. As much as the Minnesota Timberwolves want to keep him, they’re a longshot to make the playoffs, and this might be the time to maximize their return on Covington. He has no shortage of suitors. The Lakers, Clippers, Mavericks, Rockets and 76ers are among the teams that have expressed some Covington interest, according to people familiar with the matter. Before they can battle for a championship, they have to bid against each other.
Thaddeus Young on Clippers' radar
A league source previously confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago that the Clippers’ interest in Young is legitimate, which was first reported by the Los Angeles Times. A Clippers scout attended a recent Bulls game despite the fact the teams don’t meet again until April.
Last July, when he controlled his free-agency decision, Thad Young chose to sign with the Bulls. Come the Feb. 6 trade deadline, Young has no control. “I’m just playing basketball. I’m a Chicago Bull. Whatever happens happens. I understand it’s a business,” Young told NBC Sports Chicago. “If I’m traded, I’m traded and have to go to the next city. If I’m not, then I’m here with my brothers, here with my teammates, and ready to fight.”
He has yet to play a regular-season game with the Lakers thanks to suffering a torn ACL in August. Even though he’s still injured, he holds some value as a trade piece. However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on Lakers Talk with Allen Sliwa that the Lakers may not be too keen on doing that just yet. “… in being around the Lakers, they believe, I think that DeMarcus Cousins is going to have a chance to play at some point this season… I don’t think the Lakers want to trade DeMarcus Cousins,” said Windhorst, courtesy of TheLakersReview. “I think they want to hang onto him, with the idea that he can recover from that injury.”
Williamson started Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs and finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the Pelicans’ 121-117 loss. An up-and-down debut took a strong turn toward memorable in the fourth quarter, when he made six consecutive shots, including four 3-pointers, as New Orleans mounted a rally. Williamson’s run began at the 8-minute, 52-second mark, with a 27-foot 3-pointer that closed San Antonio’s lead to 99-94. In a 3:08 stretch of the fourth, Williamson had 17 points.
Andrew Lopez: Zion Williamson finished with 22 points – the most by a rookie in their debut in Pelicans’ history.
For everything that was happening Wednesday night, the Pelicans did their best to treat things just like any other regular-season night. Except it wasn’t. The 165 credentialed media members, the red T-shirts on every chair, the massive amount of fans before tipoff — that was unlike any other basketball game for this team. So as much as Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin wanted everyone to believe that it was just another game the team needed to win, the magnitude of the night couldn’t escape him.
For his part, Towns said he’s not thinking about the All-Star game too much, even after he was emotional last season after being selected. “It would be an honor. But, for me, I’m not even worried about that to tell you honestly,” Towns said. “I just worry about winning. That’s the only thing. I don’t wake and say, ‘I need to get these amount of points and these rebounds and these statistics for an All-Star bid.’ The last thing I’m thinking about is the All-Star bid. I’m trying to figure out ways to get wins for my team, my organization, and to find better ways to lead.”
One of the most surprising comeback stories of the season will be a part of All-Star weekend next month after Howard finally acknowledged after two weeks of speculation that he not only will be in the dunk contest, he asked the league to be in it for the first time since 2009. And that’s not the only thing the 34-year-old is willing to ask for. “I’m trying to get Kobe,” he said. “So if I can get all the Laker fans to lobby to get Kobe to help me in the dunk contest, that’d be really good. That’d be awesome.”
So with Lakers star LeBron James (33,578) needing just 66 points to surpass Bryant for third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list (33,643), the Lakers luminary does not view James’ upcoming accomplishment with any frustration. “I don’t know if people want that or want to have this kind of contentious thing where you don’t want records to be broken or people there to surpass you,” Bryant told USA TODAY Sports. “You should be happy for the person that comes after you to be able to surpass things that you’ve done. It’s kind of juvenile to think or to behave any other way.”
Real recognize real. Last year, former NBA superstar Allen Iverson stated that current Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is in his top five players of all time, adding that Curry would be the starting point guard if he were to assemble an all-time starting five. Since then, Iverson’s comments have stuck with Curry. The two-time MVP admitted in an episode of Showtime’s “All the Smoke” that he has Iverson’s remark saved on his phone. “I ain’t never had a big head. That dude who I picked up a lot of game and inspiration from — he’s now looking at my game … Some OGs, they don’t want to relinquish the praise. Same way we respect the OGs, we want it both ways. So when you do hear that, that means something,” Curry said in the show’s latest episode that is set to premiere this Thursday.
Jusuf Nurkic out until after All-Star break
According to a source familiar with the situation, who spoke to the USA TODAY Sports Media Group on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter, Nurkic will be out until after the All-Star break. Nurkic suffered a gruesome broken leg injury in which he fractured his fibula and tibia, on March 25, 2019, and the Blazers are currently in the midst of a difficult season at 19-26, two games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for eighth place in the Western Conference.
There is still no official word on his return to an NBA game, but this development is encouraging. Now as Rip City awaits the Bosnian Beasts return, everyone is wondering will it be soon? “I do” Lillard said of getting the sense that Nurkic is nearing his return.
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant said he believes that there are three WNBA players who could play in the NBA right now. “I think there are a couple of players who could play in the NBA right now, honestly,” Bryant told CNN when asked whether there might be a day when his daughter could play in the same league in which he was a five-time champion and 18-time All-Star selection during his 20 seasons with the Lakers. “There’s a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it. “Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne. There’s a lot of great players out there, so they could certainly keep up with them.”
He returned home to take a job in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, becoming, Tsai says, the chief drafter of a 1960 law that opened Taiwan to foreign investment and helped usher in an export-driven economic boom that lasted decades. In 1965, the year after Joe was born as the first of four children, his grandfather and father established Tsar & Tsai, a law firm that became a go-to shop for international clients looking to do business in Taiwan. “I’m Chinese,” Tsai says. “I grew up in a very culturally Chinese environment.” He spoke Mandarin as a child, and his parents talked about returning to visit the mainland. At the time, the KMT saw itself as China’s rightful ruler, a status then recognized by most of the West. “My upbringing is always that there is one China,” he says.
Before Tsai boarded his flight to Shanghai to see the Nets play the Lakers, he says, he sent the league a copy of the letter he was planning to post on Facebook. “They basically said, ‘Look, Joe, you have to say what you have to say,’ ” he says.
An NBA spokesperson says nobody at the league read the letter before it was published. “He didn’t ask my permission, and I certainly didn’t think it was my role to grant it or withhold it,” Silver says. “He only told me that he planned to post something, and I read it when everyone else did.”
“I believe that there are strains of separatism, because they don’t want to have anything to do with China,” Tsai says in defense of his letter. “They are very anti-China, burning the Chinese flag, beating up people who speak Mandarin, vandalizing Chinese-owned shops.” In his estimation, although the protests may have begun as a peaceful effort to strengthen the “two systems” part of the handover agreement, they’ve since morphed into a violent attempt to undermine the “one country” part. “People should think very seriously about saying that it’s not a separatist movement,” he says. “I think they should look at the facts.”
Tsai is eager to see NBA games back on CCTV. Although Tencent has begun showing them again, the state-owned broadcaster has yet to budge. A person familiar with the matter says the league is optimistic the network will relent, beginning with the All-Star Game on Feb. 16—there’s no ready replacement, after all, for LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
With data from pushshift.io, we can track how many comments are made each day on r/nba. Below is a chart of the 15-day rolling average of the number of comments made on the NBA subreddit between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 over the past three years. In the last three months of 2019, the typical rolling average of daily comments was consistently lower than that of the same time period in the two previous years.
To be more precise, the total number of comments made in October, November and December 2019 was 6 percent less than in 2018. Six percent might not seem like a big difference, but it is surprising considering that r/nba added more than a million new subscribers between the end of 2018 and the end of 2019.
January 23, 2020 | 2:33 am UTC Update
James Edwards III: FINAL: #Pistons 127, #Kings 106. Reggie Jackson: 22 points in his return Christian Wood: 23 points Derrick Rose: 22 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds Detroit moves to 17-27
Josh Robbins: Final: Thunder 120, Magic 114. Schröder: 31 pts., 3 rebs., 9 assts. Ross: 26 pts., 3 rebs., 2 assts. Vucevic: 24 pts., 11 rebs., 5 assts. Carter-Williams: 15 pts., 2 rebs., 3 assts. FG%: Thunder 61%, Magic 47%.
Will Guillory: Pels just announced JJ Redick will be available tonight. Pels about as close to a healthy roster as they’ve been all season.
January 23, 2020 | 2:14 am UTC Update
JD Shaw: Ivan Rabb has been re-acquired by the Westchester Knicks. New York waived the 22-year-old big man earlier this month.
Justin Kubatko: The @Detroit Pistons Derrick Rose has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 10 games, tied for the longest such streak of his career. Rose also recorded 10 consecutive 20-point games in his 2010-11 MVP season.
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on Ja Morant’s All-Star candidacy: “I think he’ll get real consideration. He’s a great player.”
Tom Orsborn: Gentry said don’t be fooled by Spurs record: “Hey, listen, it’s the Spurs. They have been a nightmare for me since they came into the league, OK? I would say to anybody out there, do not count them out, because for the last 20 years they have proven that.”
Tom Orsborn: More from Gentry on Spurs: “We don’t even bother at looking at their record. We look at who they are, who they are coached by. We understand it’s monumental task to play this team. They are a team that never beats themselves. You have to execute…They won’t give you the game.”
Tom Orsborn: Gentry delivered a bottle of wine to Pop in Spurs locker room after pre-game interviews. He said Pop sends him a case every year. “I am happy to have transformed Alvin into a wine drinker,” Pop said. “We enjoy it.”
January 23, 2020 | 1:18 am UTC Update
Will Guillory: Gentry makes it official that Zion Williamson will start tonight. The plan is to play him in short bursts.
Brad Turner: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Zion’s debut: “I’m glad he’s back. A talent like that, he’s a great guy on top of it all, the whole world needs to see him. Obviously it’s good for the Pelicans, but it’s good for basketball. He’s quite a package, both as a player and as a person.”