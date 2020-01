The Spanish Charlotte Hornets player, Willy Hernangmez, said it will be “a dream to play again with Luka Doncic” before the ‘NBA Pars Game 2020’, the first regular season game on French soil in history to face the Friday Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks. “Of course it will be a dream to play again with Luka (Doncic) and with Kristaps (Porzingis), who have been my companions. You never know what is going to happen and where you are going to be, but right now I am focused on trying to take advantage of the opportunities, on playing anywhere and being able to give the maximum of m, “Hernangmez said. “With Luka we are always supporting each other, always playing the game console, talking on FaceTime… It makes me very happy for how he is playing, for how he is dominating the league and that he is always there, giving us courage to my brother and me, because he knows they are difficult times, “he added about the Dallas Mavericks Slovenian.