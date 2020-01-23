USA Today Sports

The Hawks were close to a deal that would have sent Cha…

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 23, 2020 | 12:53 pm UTC Update
The Mavericks are continuously cited by league sources as a potential landing spot for Grizzlies wing Andre Iguodala, who could help them this season as a secondary ball handler without compromising their future cap space. The Mavs have also made offers to the Timberwolves for Robert Covington, but those have been declined, according to multiple league sources. Covington won’t make many plays off the dribble, but he’d be an upgrade over Dorian Finney-Smith as a 3-and-D wing. It remains to be seen if Dallas has the ammo to complete a trade, but it’s clear that the team is looking to bolster its postseason odds.
1 hour ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer

, Uncategorized

, , ,

The Spanish Charlotte Hornets player, Willy Hernangmez, said it will be “a dream to play again with Luka Doncic” before the ‘NBA Pars Game 2020’, the first regular season game on French soil in history to face the Friday Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks. “Of course it will be a dream to play again with Luka (Doncic) and with Kristaps (Porzingis), who have been my companions. You never know what is going to happen and where you are going to be, but right now I am focused on trying to take advantage of the opportunities, on playing anywhere and being able to give the maximum of m, “Hernangmez said. “With Luka we are always supporting each other, always playing the game console, talking on FaceTime… It makes me very happy for how he is playing, for how he is dominating the league and that he is always there, giving us courage to my brother and me, because he knows they are difficult times, “he added about the Dallas Mavericks Slovenian.
1 hour ago via Sports Finding

Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Storyline: Willy Hernangomez Free Agency
January 23, 2020 | 7:12 am UTC Update

Karl-Anthony Towns untouchable?

Despite recent rumors and speculation with the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, Rosas insists that Towns, 24, is Minnesota’s franchise guy for now and the future. “Karl-Anthony Towns is as untouchable as they come,” Rosas told ESPN. “He’s the best player on our team and he’s the guy we’re building around. Everything we do is to help him become the best player and to help us become the best team we can be. He’s a special talent that we’re going to do anything possible to help him achieve his highest potential.”
7 hours ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 30 more rumors

Bucks not moving Eric Bledsoe?

The 39-6 Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the NBA and have refuted a report that they would be willing to deal guard Eric Bledsoe if offered an enticing return package. “We have no talked to any teams about trading [Bledsoe], since the day that we traded for him,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst told Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck. “And I think it’s evident, pretty strongly, in the fact that we extended Eric, what he means to us. The fact that we currently have the best record in the NBA, had the best record last year in the NBA, he’s an All-NBA First Team defender and a guy that we feel strongly should be an All-Star for the Milwaukee Bucks this year. We have not had those conversations, and we are not going to trade Eric Bledsoe.”
7 hours ago via Scott Polacek @ Bleacher Report

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

Sources also say the Wolves are happy to keep Covington and make him a part of the vision for next season, but everybody outside of Towns is available in a trade. Or at least the Wolves are willing to take those trade calls. Their priority is setting up more roster flexibility for acquiring bigger names, and finding a playmaker who meshes perfectly with setting up Towns.
7 hours ago via Zach Harper @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Storyline: Robert Covington Trade?
A rapidly escalating arms race for this star role player is pitting the league’s elite against each other. As much as the Minnesota Timberwolves want to keep him, they’re a longshot to make the playoffs, and this might be the time to maximize their return on Covington. He has no shortage of suitors. The Lakers, Clippers, Mavericks, Rockets and 76ers are among the teams that have expressed some Covington interest, according to people familiar with the matter. Before they can battle for a championship, they have to bid against each other.
7 hours ago via Ben Cohen @ Wall Street Journal

, Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

Last July, when he controlled his free-agency decision, Thad Young chose to sign with the Bulls. Come the Feb. 6 trade deadline, Young has no control. “I’m just playing basketball. I’m a Chicago Bull. Whatever happens happens. I understand it’s a business,” Young told NBC Sports Chicago. “If I’m traded, I’m traded and have to go to the next city. If I’m not, then I’m here with my brothers, here with my teammates, and ready to fight.”
7 hours ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Thaddeus Young Trade?
He has yet to play a regular-season game with the Lakers thanks to suffering a torn ACL in August. Even though he’s still injured, he holds some value as a trade piece. However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on Lakers Talk with Allen Sliwa that the Lakers may not be too keen on doing that just yet. “… in being around the Lakers, they believe, I think that DeMarcus Cousins is going to have a chance to play at some point this season… I don’t think the Lakers want to trade DeMarcus Cousins,” said Windhorst, courtesy of TheLakersReview. “I think they want to hang onto him, with the idea that he can recover from that injury.”
7 hours ago via Austin Boyd @ Heavy.com

, Uncategorized

, ,

7 hours ago via espn_macmahon

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Williamson started Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs and finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the Pelicans’ 121-117 loss. An up-and-down debut took a strong turn toward memorable in the fourth quarter, when he made six consecutive shots, including four 3-pointers, as New Orleans mounted a rally. Williamson’s run began at the 8-minute, 52-second mark, with a 27-foot 3-pointer that closed San Antonio’s lead to 99-94. In a 3:08 stretch of the fourth, Williamson had 17 points.
7 hours ago via ESPN.com

Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Zion Williamson Debut
For everything that was happening Wednesday night, the Pelicans did their best to treat things just like any other regular-season night. Except it wasn’t. The 165 credentialed media members, the red T-shirts on every chair, the massive amount of fans before tipoff — that was unlike any other basketball game for this team. So as much as Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin wanted everyone to believe that it was just another game the team needed to win, the magnitude of the night couldn’t escape him.
7 hours ago via ESPN.com

, Uncategorized

, ,

For his part, Towns said he’s not thinking about the All-Star game too much, even after he was emotional last season after being selected. “It would be an honor. But, for me, I’m not even worried about that to tell you honestly,” Towns said. “I just worry about winning. That’s the only thing. I don’t wake and say, ‘I need to get these amount of points and these rebounds and these statistics for an All-Star bid.’ The last thing I’m thinking about is the All-Star bid. I’m trying to figure out ways to get wins for my team, my organization, and to find better ways to lead.”
7 hours ago via Minneapolis Star-Tribune

, Uncategorized

, ,

One of the most surprising comeback stories of the season will be a part of All-Star weekend next month after Howard finally acknowledged after two weeks of speculation that he not only will be in the dunk contest, he asked the league to be in it for the first time since 2009. And that’s not the only thing the 34-year-old is willing to ask for. “I’m trying to get Kobe,” he said. “So if I can get all the Laker fans to lobby to get Kobe to help me in the dunk contest, that’d be really good. That’d be awesome.”
7 hours ago via Kyle Goon @ Orange County Register

, Uncategorized

, , ,

So with Lakers star LeBron James (33,578) needing just 66 points to surpass Bryant for third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list (33,643), the Lakers luminary does not view James’ upcoming accomplishment with any frustration. “I don’t know if people want that or want to have this kind of contentious thing where you don’t want records to be broken or people there to surpass you,” Bryant told USA TODAY Sports. “You should be happy for the person that comes after you to be able to surpass things that you’ve done. It’s kind of juvenile to think or to behave any other way.”
7 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Real recognize real. Last year, former NBA superstar Allen Iverson stated that current Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is in his top five players of all time, adding that Curry would be the starting point guard if he were to assemble an all-time starting five. Since then, Iverson’s comments have stuck with Curry. The two-time MVP admitted in an episode of Showtime’s “All the Smoke” that he has Iverson’s remark saved on his phone. “I ain’t never had a big head. That dude who I picked up a lot of game and inspiration from — he’s now looking at my game … Some OGs, they don’t want to relinquish the praise. Same way we respect the OGs, we want it both ways. So when you do hear that, that means something,” Curry said in the show’s latest episode that is set to premiere this Thursday.
7 hours ago via Clutch Points

Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Old School vs. New School

Jusuf Nurkic out until after All-Star break

According to a source familiar with the situation, who spoke to the USA TODAY Sports Media Group on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter, Nurkic will be out until after the All-Star break. Nurkic suffered a gruesome broken leg injury in which he fractured his fibula and tibia, on March 25, 2019, and the Blazers are currently in the midst of a difficult season at 19-26, two games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for eighth place in the Western Conference.
7 hours ago via lebronwire.usatoday.com

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant said he believes that there are three WNBA players who could play in the NBA right now. “I think there are a couple of players who could play in the NBA right now, honestly,” Bryant told CNN when asked whether there might be a day when his daughter could play in the same league in which he was a five-time champion and 18-time All-Star selection during his 20 seasons with the Lakers. “There’s a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it. “Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne. There’s a lot of great players out there, so they could certainly keep up with them.”
7 hours ago via ESPN

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

He returned home to take a job in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, becoming, Tsai says, the chief drafter of a 1960 law that opened Taiwan to foreign investment and helped usher in an export-driven economic boom that lasted decades. In 1965, the year after Joe was born as the first of four children, his grandfather and father established Tsar & Tsai, a law firm that became a go-to shop for international clients looking to do business in Taiwan. “I’m Chinese,” Tsai says. “I grew up in a very culturally Chinese environment.” He spoke Mandarin as a child, and his parents talked about returning to visit the mainland. At the time, the KMT saw itself as China’s rightful ruler, a status then recognized by most of the West. “My upbringing is always that there is one China,” he says.
7 hours ago via Bloomberg

, , Uncategorized

, ,

“I believe that there are strains of separatism, because they don’t want to have anything to do with China,” Tsai says in defense of his letter. “They are very anti-China, burning the Chinese flag, beating up people who speak Mandarin, vandalizing Chinese-owned shops.” In his estimation, although the protests may have begun as a peaceful effort to strengthen the “two systems” part of the handover agreement, they’ve since morphed into a violent attempt to undermine the “one country” part. “People should think very seriously about saying that it’s not a separatist movement,” he says. “I think they should look at the facts.”
7 hours ago via Bloomberg

, , Uncategorized

, ,

January 23, 2020 | 2:33 am UTC Update
January 23, 2020 | 2:14 am UTC Update
January 23, 2020 | 1:18 am UTC Update
Home